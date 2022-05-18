4 tips for keeping track of your 8 million browser tabs

You start the day with a fresh browser window, opening only your email, and then in what seems like 2.5 seconds, you have 50 separate tabs open.

Some might be programs, like Slack, that you’ll use throughout the day; others might be articles you want to read later or reminders of tasks you need to get done — but regardless, the digital clutter can quickly spiral out of control and impact your productivity, your computer speed, or even your stress levels. Keep your tab hoarding in check with these strategies from people who have been there.