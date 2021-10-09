47 cheap, high-impact home upgrades that are wildly popular right now

Whether you own or rent your home, giving it a high-impact makeover can be pricy. Brand new lights, rugs, accent walls — the cost quickly adds up, especially if you're aiming for the trendiest picks. But if you lean in close, I'll let you in on a little secret: Amazon has tons of cheap home upgrades that are not only wildly popular, but also incredibly affordable.

Take the bath mat I've chosen to include as an example. Not only is it made from sleek bamboo, but it also looks like it came straight from an expensive day spa — a must-have for anyone looking to revamp their bathroom. Or, if you're on the lookout for smart gadgets, there are also light bulbs that you can control with voice commands. But if you don't have Alexa or Google Home, you can still adjust their brightness, color, and more — all using the free downloadable smartphone app. And don't get me started on the sleek bidet, because I'm only a few seconds away from adding it to my cart.

Giving your home an update doesn't have to be expensive. With a little budgeting, you can easily get away with spending less than you expected — especially when you're shopping on Amazon.

01 The adjustable rack for pans, lids, & more Amazon YouCopia Bakeware Storemore Adjustable Rack $15 See On Amazon With its adjustable dividers that can be moved to fit all sorts of cook and bakeware, this rack is a must-have for cluttered cabinets. Each divider is made from tough steel that keeps your items firmly upright — and the base also has non-slip feet to keep it from shifting around.

02 A clear wallpaper that helps keep your kitchen clean Amazon COSNIGHT Stain and Oil Proof Adhesive $10 See On Amazon Don't let a hot stove dirty up your walls — put this clear wallpaper up so that any splatter is easy to wipe away. It adheres to your walls just like a sticker, yet it's heat-resistant as well as waterproof. Plus, you can even use it on your counters or tabletops.

03 This clothing steamer that melts away wrinkles Amazon isteam Portable Garment Steamer $39 See On Amazon Not only does this clothes steamer provide up to 10 minutes of continuous steam, but it also takes less than 30 seconds to heat up. It's small enough to take with you when traveling, as well as suitable for use on nearly any type of fabric or upholstery.

04 A bag of cedar rings that naturally absorb unwanted odors Amazon Cedar Sense Cedar Rings (30-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Ever notice how your clothes can develop unwanted odors when they've been in storage for a while? These cedar rings can help. They're made from 100% natural cedar wood that absorbs unwanted odors, and you can even stuff them inside your suitcase to help keep your clothes smelling fresh.

05 The smart light bulbs that don't require a hub Amazon LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb $18 See On Amazon Whereas some smart light bulbs require an extra hub, these ones are good to go right out of the box. You can pair them with Alexa or Google Home to control them using voice commands, though if you don't have either? The free downloadable app will let you adjust their brightness, color, and more.

06 An immersion blender made with stainless steel Amazon UTALENT Immersion Hand Blender $40 See On Amazon The stainless steel blades in this immersion blender make quick work of everything from milkshakes to baby food — all while producing hardly any noise. Plus, each order comes with two bonus attachments: one milk frother, as well as one egg whisk.

07 An extra-large lint roller designed for your floors Amazon Smart Design Large Mega Floor Lint Roller with Ergonomic Handle $22 See On Amazon Carpet looking a little fuzzier than usual? Try cleaning it up with this giant lint roller. The telescopic handle helps you reach underneath furniture, and it's even been ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in either hand. Each order comes with 25 sticky sheets to get you started.

08 This indoor camera that can see in the dark Amazon WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision $36 See On Amazon Looking for ways to make your home more secure? Try installing this indoor camera. Night vision allows you to check in on your home at any hour, while the built-in motion sensor prevents the video from recording when no one is around. Plus, each purchase even comes with free cloud storage for all your recordings — no subscription required.

09 A bamboo mat that turns any bathroom into a spa Amazon 2Pirates Natural Bamboo Wood Bath Mat $24 See On Amazon Still using one of your towels as a bath mat on the floor? Now's your chance to upgrade to this gorgeous wooden one. It's made from eco-friendly bamboo, with a waterproof finish to help keep it looking great. Plus, the nonslip rubber pad on the back helps prevent it from sliding around.

10 The bins that help you organize your fridge Amazon Seseno Refrigerator Organizer Bins (10-Piece) $40 See On Amazon Your fridge doesn't have to look like a jumbled mess — just use these bins to help tidy things up. Each order comes with 10: five wide, as well as five narrow. They also work great for dry goods in the pantry, and you can even stack them on top of each other in taller spaces.

11 An ottoman with tons of hidden storage space inside Amazon YOUDENOVA Storage Ottoman $40 See On Amazon Toys, books, throw blankets — this ottoman is large enough to fit all of it and more. Once everything is stashed away, the cushioned top doubles as a comfortable spot for feet, or even guests. Choose from three colors: blue, grey, or beige.

12 This cast iron skillet that's ready to go out of the box Amazon Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $30 See On Amazon Unlike some cast iron skillets, this one arrives pre-seasoned and ready to go right out of the box. Its even heat retention makes it perfect for baking, frying, or even sautéing — and the cast iron is so heavy-duty that you can even use it over campfires.

13 A set of bed sheets made from soft microfiber Amazon Mellanni Cooling Bed Sheet Set (4-Piece) $33 See On Amazon Wrinkle-, fade-, and stain-resistant, these bed sheets don't just look good — they're also made from soft microfiber that won't leave you sweating at night. The extra-deep fitted sheet is perfect for taller mattresses, and they even come in dozens of colors to suit any style.

14 The French press made from sleek borosilicate glass Amazon Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon Tired of the same morning cup of coffee? Try brewing a batch with this French press instead. Not only does it deliver a smooth, rich flavor, but the borosilicate glass walls are stylish and resistant to heat. Plus, the fine mesh filter prevents grounds from leaking into your mug.

15 A pair of lighters that are rechargeable Amazon TOMOLO Rechargeable Lighter (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Ever have trouble using a lighter in the wind? Not a problem with these rechargeable ones. The battery produces a plasma arc that can still ignite candles, yet won't go out when a breeze rolls through. Plus, each charge can provide up to 500 uses.

16 This knife block that fits inside of drawers Amazon KNIFEdock In-Drawer Knife Storage $35 See On Amazon Don't have enough room on your counters for a knife block? This one has a low profile that allows it to fit into drawers, helping you save space in cramped kitchen. It's large enough to fit most blades — and many reviewers raved about how well it works with steak knives.

17 A mattress topper infused with soothing lavender Amazon LUCID 2 Inch Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper $40 See On Amazon Not only is this mattress topper made from soft memory foam, but it's also been infused with soothing lavender to help relax your mind before bed. The best part? Four differently-textured zones help reduce pressure so that you toss and turn less throughout the night.

18 These pillowcases that come in tons of colors Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon With more than 20 rich shades to choose from, you can easily match these satin pillowcases to match your current sheets. They're also more gentle on hair than cotton, which can help reduce morning frizz — and their envelope closures keep your pillows from sliding out while you sleep.

19 A trio of cutting boards with helpful juice grooves Amazon ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cutting Boards (3-Piece) $26 See On Amazon Slicing meat on cutting boards with juice grooves — like these ones — is an easy way to reduce mess so that there's less to clean up after dinner. They're also made from eco-friendly bamboo that dulls knives more slowly than other types of wood. Choose from two styles: squared or rounded edges.

20 These shelves that fit perfectly underneath sinks Amazon Avaspot Under Sink Organizer $24 See On Amazon Finding an affordable set of shelves that fit alongside your plumbing can be difficult — luckily, these ones are available for less than $30. They're made from high-quality ABS that won't rust over time, and many reviewers wrote about how they "fit perfectly" underneath their sink.

21 This dehumidifier made for small spaces Amazon Eva-dry E-500 Renewable Mini Dehumidifier $22 See On Amazon Damp closets and musty bathrooms are no match for this dehumidifier, as it quietly absorbs excess moisture without any batteries required. Each one has a lifespan of up to 10 years — and there's no need to purchase any refills throughout that timeframe.

22 A sofa slipcover that comes in dozens of colors Amazon Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover $17 See On Amazon If your sofa is looking a little worse for wear, why not use this slipcover to give it a little upgrade? It's available in dozens of colors to suit any decor style — and the polyester-spandex weave easily stretches to fit nearly any couch.

23 The expandable spice rack that just looks plain good Amazon SONGMICS Spice Rack (Set of 2) $14 See On Amazon No matter what type of cabinets or counters you have in your kitchen, this spice rack is almost guaranteed to look good. The two halves expand left and right, allowing you to adjust its size depending on how much space you have. Plus, the black metal legs give it a rustic touch.

24 A sponge holder that also works with handled scrubbers Amazon Umbra Sling Kitchen Sink Sponge Holder $5 See On Amazon The curved base of this caddy is perfect for sponges. But if you have a handled scrubber instead? Not a problem, as there's also a gap in the base where you can fit the handle through. It's designed to fit overtop any sink wall, and comes in four colors: black, white, charcoal, or red.

25 This utensil holder with space for practically everything Amazon Mobile Vision Bamboo Rotating Utensil Holder & Kitchen Organizer $29 See On Amazon Spatulas, stirrers, forks, knives — this caddy has space for all of them and more. It also rotates so that it's easy for you to get any items sitting in the back, while the extra-high walls keep taller utensils from tumbling out.

26 A trio of storage bags for all your seasonal linens Amazon Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag $20 See On Amazon Need to open up a little space in your closet? Put your seasonal linens and clothes into these storage bags. The transparent window makes it easy to see what's inside without having to unpack anything — and the handles are even reinforced for added durability.

27 The mini vacuum cleaner for miniature messes Amazon IGOTOKI Mini Tabletop Vacuum Cleaner $12 See On Amazon Whether you've got crumbs under your keyboard or dust on your desk, this miniature vacuum cleaner can suck it right up. It produces very little noise so that you don't disturb anyone nearby — and you only need two AA batteries (not included) in order to get it up and running.

28 These covers that help keep your fridge clean Amazon OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 See On Amazon Grimy fingerprints quickly ruin the shine on your fridge, so why not keep the handles clean with these covers? The velcro fastener makes it easy to wrap them around nearly any handle, while the plush material feels soft in your hands.

29 This spray that gets your stainless steel sparkling Amazon Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit $19 See On Amazon Regular cleaning sprays only leave your stainless steel appliances looking cloudy — that's why this one is specially formulated for a streak-free shine. Each order also comes with a cloth. Plus, one reviewer wrote that it "took off all of the hard-to-clean fingerprints on my fridge."

30 A set of shelves that add storage above your toilet Amazon Zenna Home Bathroom Spacesaver $27 See On Amazon If your bathroom is short on storage, why not add these shelves to that unused space above your toilet? It's tall enough to fit over most toilets, while the steel frame can handle all sorts of items. Plus, the white finish is even rust-resistant.

31 The sleeves that help conceal cluttered wires Amazon JOTO Cable Management Sleeve (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon If the back of your workstation is a mess of cables and wires, these sleeves can help make them look more organized. Each sleeve is made from stretchy neoprene, allowing them to expand to fit chunkier cables if needed. For standard-sized wires, however, they're large enough to handle about 10.

32 A pack of grippers that stop rugs from curling up Amazon Gorilla Grip Rug Grippers (8-Piece) $12 See On Amazon These grippers will help fasten your rugs down flat. They're designed to fit on the corners, but they aren't so thick that you'll be able to notice them underfoot. And unlike some grippers, these ones can be easily repositioned if needed.

33 This adjustable bidet that's easy to install Amazon Veken Non-Electric Bidet $33 See On Amazon Don't panic the next time you run out of toilet paper — just use this bidet instead. It comes with all the tools needed to get it up and running within just a few minutes, and the profile is low enough that it won't affect how your toilet seat or lid close. Plus, it features three different cleaning modes (including self-cleaning), as well as adjustable water pressure.

34 A shower curtain with handy storage pockets Amazon N&Y HOME Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain $17 See On Amazon Looking for ways to de-clutter your bathroom? Search no further than this shower curtain. Nine pockets give you tons of storage space for everything from soaps to scrubbers, while the waterproof polyester won't leave you with messy post-shower puddles on the floor.

35 These mats that help protect your fridge shelves from spills Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Spills in the fridge can be difficult to scrub away, so why not save yourself some stress by putting down these mats? They're waterproof as well as oilproof, making it easy to wipe away spills with a damp rag. Plus, one reviewer even wrote that "I love the bright colors. It makes my refrigerator feel so much more appetizing."

36 A bamboo table that clips onto your armrest Amazon Xchouxer Side Tables Natural Bamboo Sofa Armrest Clip-On Tray $27 See On Amazon Not only is this classy armrest table made from real bamboo, but it also serves as the perfect place to keep drinks while you're lounging. It's a must-have if you don't have a coffee table — and since it's ready to go right out of the box, there's zero assembly required.

37 This storage cart that easily slides into tight spaces Amazon SPACEKEEPER 3 Tier Slim Storage Cart $22 See On Amazon You don't have to let that narrow space go to waste — slide this slim cart in to help maximize the storage space in your home. It's made from a combination of tough plastic and stainless steel, making it suitable for everything from spare toiletries to workshop items.

38 A trio of floating shelves that are nearly invisible Amazon Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelf $23 See On Amazon Modern, subtle, and sleek — these floating shelves hit all the right notes. The ultra-slim profile renders them nearly invisible, making your books look like they're hovering on the wall all by themselves. Plus, they even come in two finishes: silver or white.

39 These memory foam pillows that won't leave you too warm These pillows are filled with shredded memory foam to help keep you cool at night. Not only does that allow air to circulate through more freely, but it also means you can remove or add as much as you like in order to adjust the loft. They’re also lined with breathable bamboo fabric.

40 A pack of wool balls that can help lower your utility bills Amazon SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Swap out those wasteful dryer sheets you've been using with these wool balls. They help aerate your clothes as they tumble, which can help them dry faster. The result? The potential for lower utility bills — and unlike some dryer balls, these ones are made from 100% New Zealand wool.

41 The drain snakes that latch onto tough clogs Amazon Green Gobbler Hair Grabber Drain Tool $8 See On Amazon I've used these drain snakes to save myself a call to maintenance, and they did an even better job than I was expecting. The small teeth latch onto clumps of hair and grime that's blocking your pipes — and you can even use the same one multiple times to save yourself a few dollars.

42 A stainless steel bar to help remove unwanted odor from your hands Amazon Mgtech 2 Pack Stainless Steel Soap Bar $9 See On Amazon While this stainless steel bar of soap won't eliminate germs, it will remove any unwanted odors that have latched onto your skin. Garlic, fish, onions, and more quickly dissipate with just a few rubs — and you don't even need to use water in order for it to work.

43 The splash guard that helps you stay dry at the sink Amazon Blue Ginkgo Sink Splash Guard $25 See On Amazon Walking away from the sink with a wet shirt is never a good time — so grab this splash guard. Strong suction cups on the bottom help keep it in place, while the wave design at the top gives you extra room to reach over when washing dishes.

44 A set of bumpers that stop doors from slamming Amazon Yonisun Sound Dampening Door Bumpers (100-Count) $7 See On Amazon Doors always slamming in your house? Try adding these bumpers to the contact points where door hits frame. Each one is backed with sticky adhesive so that they're easy to place wherever you need — and one reviewer even wrote that "I even used them on the drawers that haven't really been a problem but now definitely aren't a problem."

45 These cabinet pulls made from sleek stainless steel Amazon Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless with a matte black finish, these cabinet pulls are stylish alternative to the stale ones that likely came with your home. And if black doesn't suit your kitchen? They're also available in brushed brass, as well as satin nickel.