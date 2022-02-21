Cheap, legitimately awesome things for your home that seem super expensive

The more time you spend at home, the more you find things that could use sprucing up. Maybe there’s a new kitchen tool that would make cooking dinner way easier, or a light fixture that would brighten up your home. Thankfully, Amazon has tons of useful products for improving your home. The best part is that it’s easy to find affordable products that look way more expensive than they actually are.

Have a leather couch or chair that could use a little facelift? This leather restoration kit makes a cracked and dry piece of leather look as good as the day you bought it. If your house is feeling a little dark (especially in the winter), add some comforting brightness with these outlet covers that have a built-in night light. Or multitask with ease with this table lamp that not only provides extra light but has built-in outlets to charge your devices.

If the kitchen is your domain, then you’ll be pleasantly surprised by this retractable dish drying rack that works especially well for cups and bottles. Or a nonstick panini press that makes your lunches extra tasty.

Whatever your home needs are, you’ll find plenty of Amazon products in the list below to fulfill them. Heck, you’ll probably find some things you didn’t even know you needed.

01 A panini press that makes perfect hot sandwiches at home Amazon Gotham Steel Panini Grill $20 See On Amazon A hot, grilled sandwich always makes for a tasty meal, and they’re much easier to make at home if you have this panini grill. Made from steel with a nonstick copper surface, this grill is easy to clean and easy to use. “This sandwich maker sure does make a good grilled cheese,” wrote one reviewer. “I like how easy it is to clean up. No having to wash pans or utensils.”

02 This repair kit that works on furniture and floors Amazon Coconix Floor & Furniture Repair Kit $20 See On Amazon If you have scratches or marks on your floor, table, door, or other wood in your home, easily conceal the damage with this wood putty repair kit. The kit is easy to apply and camouflages markings to make your wood pieces look good as new. The kit comes with 10 colors, so you can make a perfect match.

03 This showerhead that’s easy to clean Amazon Delta Faucet 7-Pray Showerhead $25 See On Amazon This Delta Faucet showerhead has seven spray options, ranging from an intense massage to an energy-saving spray, but that’s not even the best part. This showerhead has an easy-to-clean mechanism that allows you to remove calcium and lime build-up just by touching the holes on the showerhead. “Our water is very hard so calcium accumulates in the nozzles, but they are rubber so easily cleaned by squeezing,” wrote one reviewer.

04 This dispenser that can turn almost any liquid soap into foam Amazon Allegro Touchless Soap Dispenser $30 See On Amazon Not only does this sleek soap dispenser look cool in your bathroom, but it’s also more sanitary than your typical soap vessel. This dispenser can turn basically any liquid soap into foam, but it’s activated by a motion sensor, so you avoid picking up more germs. It also has adjustable levels so you can choose the amount of foam that comes out.

05 A toilet paper holder with a shelf for your phone Amazon VAEHOLD Toilet Paper Holder Shelf $20 See On Amazon Taking your phone into the bathroom is human nature at this point, but there’s never a good place to put it down. This toilet paper holder has a built-in shelf where you can set your phone while you take care of business, instead of just balancing it on the windowsill. The holder comes with an adhesive pad so it can be attached without screws.

06 This charger that works three times faster than regular ones Amazon Nekmit Flat USB Wall Charger $22 See On Amazon Charge your phone, tablet, and other devices extra fast with this flat wall charger that works three times faster than a typical charger. It works with both USB-A and USB-C chargers and can hold up to two cords at once. “It sits flat to the wall so it doesn't take up a lot of space, but has tons of power,” wrote one reviewer.

07 This rack that’s perfect for drying glasses and bottles Amazon Marbrasse Drying Rack $11 See On Amazon Traditional dish racks never seem to have enough space to hold glasses or cups. This collapsible dish rack has seven arms that are perfect for wine glasses, mugs, or water bottles. Plus it has a sleek, modern design so it looks good on your counter. “I like that my water bottles can all fit and air dry so I don’t have to wonder if they are dry before I put them away,” wrote one reviewer.

08 This space heater with 360 degree output Amazon Honeywell HHF360V 360 Degree Surround Fan Forced Heater $45 See On Amazon The problem with a lot of space heaters is that they often only emit heat in one direction. This portable heater has 360-degree output, so you get warmth from all angles. The heater has an adjustable thermostat and safety features like overheat shutoff and tip-over protection.

09 An outlet cover with a built-in night light Amazon SnapPower Outlet Guide Light $23 See On Amazon The problem with plugging in a nightlight is that it takes up valuable outlet space. This outlet cover has a built-in nightlight that is activated by a motion and light sensor, so it automatically shuts off when not needed. “This was easy to install and I was impressed with how well it works,” praised one shopper.

10 This light that makes it easier to unlock your door Amazon LENMO Keyhole Light $10 See On Amazon It’s always a struggle to unlock your front door in the dark, fumbling for the lock while trying to pull up the flashlight on your phone. This keyhole light attaches to your door above the lock and has a motion-sensor light that automatically turns on when your hand is near.

11 A projection screen that makes for the best movie nights Amazon Mdbebbron Anti-Crease Projection Screen $29 See On Amazon All your friends will want to come over to your house for movie night if you have this projection screen. This screen can be installed outside for a backyard movie setup, or hung indoors for a cozy movie theater feel. The material is made from an anti-crease fabric, so even if you fold it up and stuff it in a closet, it won’t wrinkle.

12 An iced tea maker that’ll make springtime even sweeter Amazon Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker $30 See On Amazon Cold brew coffee is all the rage, but don’t forget about the classic iced tea. This iced tea maker helps you brew the perfect pitcher of deliciously cold tea, with pieces that easily come apart for quick cleanup. “I have already made several pitchers of tea and this machine is super easy to use,” wrote one reviewer.

13 This alarm clock that projects the time onto your ceiling Amazon EVILTO Projection Alarm Clock $23 See On Amazon Make it easier to wake yourself up in the morning with this alarm clock that projects the time onto the ceiling. Instead of rolling over and fumbling for your watch or phone, just look up at the ceiling to see if it’s time to get up (or, time to sleep in longer.) “The projection time is amazing for when I get up in the night and early morning. All I do is look up and the time is right there,” wrote one reviewer.

14 A memory foam pillow that supports your neck Amazon Anvo Memory Foam Pillow $34 See On Amazon Improve your sleep with this memory foam pillow that contours to your head and neck. This pillow works for all kinds of sleepers, from side sleepers to back sleepers. It includes small dots on the back of the pillow core that help the pillow breathe better — and, they’re sure to make a difference. “This is the best value for money pillow,” said one Amazon reviewer. “My neck pain gone in two nights completely.”

15 This toothbrush holder that keeps your bathroom organized Amazon Aeakey Toothbrush Holder and Dispenser $26 See On Amazon If you’re like me, then your bathroom sink is always cluttered with your toothbrush and skincare products. This organizer holds your toothbrush, allows you to easily dispense toothpaste, and holds your skincare products. The organizer has slots to hold four toothbrushes and comes with two reusable cups for rinsing your mouth.

16 This mug warmer that keeps your coffee at the perfect temperature Amazon GARMEE Electric Cup Warmer $26 See On Amazon It always seems like your cup of coffee or tea is too hot until it’s suddenly too cold. This mug warmer keeps your cup at the ideal temperature. This gadget is also small enough that it easily fits on your desk and can quickly be stashed away for extra space. The warmer works with stainless steel, glass, and porcelain.

17 A knife sharpener that relies on water Amazon Sharp Pebble Sharpening Stone $27 See On Amazon An important part of cooking is having a sharp set of knives. This sharpening stone allows you to keep your knives in peak condition. The stone uses water, so you don’t need any expensive oils or lubricants. The stone has Grit 400 for shaping the knife and Grit 1000 for sharpening and smoothing.

18 These neon light strips that can class up any room Amazon Lamomo Flexible Light Strip $25 See On Amazon Whether you want to add some extra lighting to your home or create a lighted piece of art, this flexible LED light strip can do it all. The light strip is flexible, waterproof, and made from a safe silicone material. Reviewers have posted photos using the lights to create signs for their businesses, illuminate their yard, or create a holiday decoration.

19 A phone sanitizer that doubles as a charger Amazon Samsung Electronics Charger & Sanitizer $23 See On Amazon Keep your phone clean and charge with this Samsung sanitizer. This device sanitizes using UV light to pulverize up to 99% of germs, plus it charges your phone while doing so. The sanitizer can also hold and sanitize other small objects like earbuds, sunglasses, or watches.

20 This planter that levitates using magnets Amazon Whspndu Magnetic Levitation Planter $49 See On Amazon Anyone can have a regular old plant in their house. But this magnetic levitation planter adds an awe-inspiring touch that makes it look like your plant is magically floating in mid-air. The system uses magnetic force to suspend the planter, and it’s ideal for holding a small, lightweight plant.

21 A phone stand that has a built-in Bluetooth speaker Amazon JTEMAN Tablet Stand with Speaker $24 See On Amazon Keep your phone upright while you watch videos or listen to music with this phone and tablet stand that has a built-in Bluetooth speaker. It securely holds onto your device with anti-slip grips and fits with most smartphones and tablets. “The volume is heard very well and the price is so worth it,” wrote one reviewer.

22 This wood frame that turns your posters into art Amazon Benjia Magnetic Poster Hanger $5 See On Amazon Instead of taping your posters to the wall, turn them into a framed piece of art with this magnetic poster hanger. The poster hanger works with several sizes and hangs up your pieces without damaging the art. “Great option to display big art for a smaller price. It’s sturdy and well made,” wrote one reviewer.

23 These magnetic ties that hold back your curtains Amazon Porlau Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (4 Pack) $18 See On Amazon When you want to pull back the curtains and let some light in, try these magnetic tiebacks that are so easy to use. Just wrap the tie around your curtain and clip it together with the strong magnetic closure. The ties have a satiny finish and come in 12 colors.

24 Some brushed nickel paper that can cover your appliances Amazon Livelynine Brushed Nickel Wallpaper $9 See On Amazon If you want the stainless steel look in your kitchen but don’t want to spend money on new appliances, this brushed nickel contact paper can give them a little facelift. The contact paper has the look of stainless steel and easily applies to your oven, counter, or fridge. “This stuff is great! Definitely makes surfaces appear like stainless steel,” wrote one reviewer.

25 A bamboo fiber blanket that keeps you cool Amazon DANGTOP Cooling Blanket $30 See On Amazon Stay cool in your sleep with this blanket made from lightweight bamboo fiber. The blanket is thick enough to provide some warmth, but not so thick that you wake up sweating. “Very light but not like a sheet. Feels cool to the touch,” wrote one reviewer. The blanket fits a queen-sized bed and comes in 10 colors.

26 These cabinet pulls that easily upgrade your kitchen Amazon Ravinte Brass Kitchen Cabinet Handles (30 Pack) $27 See On Amazon If your kitchen cabinets have outdated pulls and handles, upgrade them quickly and easily with these brass cabinet handles. Made from stainless steel with a brass finish, these pulls are easy to attach and have a sleek, modern look. “They were super easy to install, lightweight, smooth finish, and the price was amazing!” wrote one reviewer. They also come in packs ranging from six to 60.

27 Some lightweight curtains that repel allergens Amazon Clean Window Anti-Dust Curtains $29 See On Amazon These lightweight curtains allow natural light to enter your home while blocking some of the harsh brightness. The polyester and linen blend curtains help repel allergens like dust, lint, and pet dander. “I LOVE these curtains! They let in the perfect amount of light without being too see-through,” wrote one shopper.

28 A leather cleaner that makes your sofa look like new Amazon FurnitureClinic Leather Repair Kit $40 See On Amazon Clean your shoes, bags, or furniture with this leather restoration kit. The kit comes with a leather cleaner and a re-coloring balm, which help your leather goods look as good as new. One reviewer used it on their leather sofas and wrote that they were “extremely happy” with the results and that this product “saved me from getting rid of perfectly good sofas and buying new ones.”

29 A thermometer that connects to Bluetooth Amazon Govee Bluetooth Hygrometer Thermometer (2 Pack) $25 See On Amazon Keep better control of the temperature in your house with this indoor thermometer that connects to your phone with Bluetooth. The device also has a hygrometer that tracks humidity and will send alerts to your phone when the temperature or humidity in your house falls outside your desired range.

30 This security alarm that gives you peace of mind Amazon GE Personal Security Alarm Kit $18 See On Amazon Help protect your home from intruders with this GE personal security alarm. The kit is an affordable alternative to a complete alarm system; while this alarm doesn’t send a signal to an emergency service, it does emit a loud alarm sound when triggered, which could deter an intruder and/or alert neighbors.

31 These hooks that make it easy to access kitchen utensils Amazon Aosome Under Cabinet Utensil Hanger $15 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen utensils organized with these hooks that attach under your cabinet. Each set has six hooks, which are perfect for hanging spoons, spatulas, whisks, or other utensils. The hooks come with adhesive patches for easy attachment that doesn’t require any tools.

32 Some privacy film that adds coverage to your windows Amazon Coavas Window Privacy Film $49 See On Amazon `If you have a window that makes your home feel a little too exposed, add some coverage with this privacy film. The opaque material offers enough coverage so that people can’t see into your house, but not so much that it blocks out all light. “It looks good and doesn’t take much effort to install,” wrote one reviewer.

33 A trash can that opens with a motion sensor Amazon Ninestars Touchless Garbage Can $38 See On Amazon Sometimes your hands are too full of trash to even open the garbage can. That’s where this touchless trashcan comes into play. The trashcan uses a motion sensor to automatically open when your hands are near. It’s made of stainless steel and comes in some fun colors like bright yellow or bold red.

34 An espresso maker that might make better espresso than your local coffee house Amazon GROSCHE Espresso Maker $28 See On Amazon Be your own barista at home with this espresso maker that brews directly on your stove. The pot is made from aluminum and comes in different cup sizes, depending on how much you love espresso. “Every drink is smooth and flavorful and without the acidic aftertaste you so often get at coffeehouses,” raved one Amazon reviewer. “It makes the very best morning cup of espresso ever. I also want to say, that so far I have saved an amazing amount of money with this thing. I no longer go out every morning and buy an 8 dollar mocha latte. I just make my own.”

35 This stand that makes it easy to store your laptop and tablets Amazon OMOTON Vertical Laptop Stand $33 See On Amazon I never know where to put my laptop, and end up stacking it on top of other electronics or magazines. This vertical laptop stand makes it easy to store your electronics. The dock is adjustable and can hold two devices. It also has a non-slip mat on the bottom so it doesn’t slide around.

36 These wooden wall hooks with a minimalist design Amazon Felidio Wood Wall Hooks (2 Pack) $17 See On Amazon These wooden wall hooks immediately add a chic, minimalist look to your home while providing one of the most important services: somewhere to hang things. Made from beechwood, the hooks can hold up to 30 pounds and just need a drill to be installed. One reviewer, who has already purchased three sets of hooks, wrote “they’re modern and have an elegant look” and that “the install was super easy.”

37 A garage door sensor that connects to your smartphone Amazon Chamberlain Smart Garage Control $30 See On Amazon If you often forget whether or not you closed the garage door, this smart garage control connects to your phone so you can close the door from anywhere. The device works with most major garage openers and you can even set it to open and close on a schedule, meaning it’s perfect for people who love keeping a routine.

38 This camera that watches your pets when you’re not home Amazon Petcube Home Monitoring Camera $40 See On Amazon I always want to know what my dog is up to when I’m not home, and especially whether or not she’s getting into any trouble. This home monitoring camera connects to an app on your phone and allows you to keep an eye on your furry friends. It has a two-way speaker so you can speak to your pets, and you can also download your favorite footage.

39 A lamp with a built-in charging station Amazon Briever Table Lamp with Charging Station $36 See On Amazon There never seem to be enough outlets next to the bed. This table lamp solves that problem with three USB outlets, two AC outlets, and three slots to hold your phone and other devices. Your devices will still charge whether the lamp is on or off.