50 Cheap ways to improve your home, garage, & backyard with almost no effort

Create a patch of shade by the pool, on your patio, or wherever you want it by mounting this sun shade sail to a corner of the house or a tree. The triangular canopy has D-rings on the three corners, is made of a high-density fabric that blocks 95% of UV rays, and allows airflow so you don’t cook under it. It also looks great and comes in six colors and lots of sizes. You can even take it camping with you in its own carry bag.