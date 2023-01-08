Cleaning & decluttering your home would be so much easier if you had any of these clever things
Products that will help you get — and stay! — organized.
A clean home is a happy home — but
keeping your home clean is another matter entirely. Luckily, there are tons of helpful products on Amazon that can help you declutter even the messiest rooms in your home. From chaotic utility closets to jumbled desk drawers, I’ve made sure to include a variety of clever things that will help you get — and, more importantly, stay — organized. But if you want to see more? You’ll just have to keep scrolling. 01 This organizer that helps keep your spices looking neat & tidy
If your cabinet has become a jumbled mess of spice bottles, consider using this
organizer to tidy things up. The rotating carousel makes it easy to reach all the spices, even if they’re located in the back — and each order comes with 12 glass jars included. 02 The coat rack that’s perfect for tight spaces
Don’t have a ton of space in your entryway to work with? This
coat rack has a narrow base that takes up very little room, making it perfect for cramped homes. Six hangers give you tons of room to store coats, hats, scarves, and more. You also have the choice of six different finishes, ranging from classic white to rich cherry. 03 A heavy-duty brush that won’t leave scratches on your grill
Whereas some
grill brushes can leave behind scratches, this one is designed so that it’s suitable for use on any type of grill — even ceramic ones. The handle is made from real acacia wood, and the extra-large brush head helps you get your grill cleaned quickly. Plus, the scraper on the back is perfect for any particularly stubborn bits of crud. 04 These vacuum storage bags that help you fit so much into your suitcase
Running out of room in your suitcase? Not a problem when you have these
vacuum storage bags. Each order includes a small hand pump that you can take with you when traveling — and if you don’t have any trips planned, they also work great when storing seasonal linens for later. 05 The storage bins that help you keep your fridge organized
If you’re frequently losing items in the back of your fridge, try getting organized with these
bins. The clear walls let you see what’s inside without having to unpack anything, while a handles on the front and back make it easy to pull them out when you need something. The best part? Each order includes a bin specifically made for eggs. 06 An organizer that installs underneath your wall outlets
Not only is this
organizer so easy to install that you won’t need any tools, it’s also designed to work with practically any outlet cover. You can use it to store keys, sunglasses, and more, making it perfect for entryways — and there are even two colors to choose from: black or white. 07 This dispenser that helps keep dry ingredients fresh
Whether you need somewhere to store large quantities of beans, rice, oatmeal, or any other type of small solid grain, this dispenser is a total game-changer. It helps keep your ingredients fresh for up to 30 days, and can be mounted on a wall
or left standalone on your counters. Choose from two colors: white or blue. 08 These shower shelves that won’t rust over time
Unlike some
shower shelves, these ones are made from sleek stainless steel, making them as rust-resistant as they are stylish. Installation is as easy as pressing them into place using the included adhesive patches — and since they’re waterproof, there’s no need to worry about the shelves shaking loose over time. 09 A compact rack that can hold up to 20 ball caps
Instead of letting your ball caps take up an entire shelf in your closet, why not place them on this
rack? It can hold up to 20 hats and mounts to the wall to save space. Plus, its versatile design means you can use it with any stiff-brim hat, regardless of whether it’s flat or curved. 10 This easy-to-install toothbrush holder with space for extras
Whether you need somewhere to store toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, or scrubbers, this
toothbrush holder has got you covered. It mounts to your shower or bathroom wall using double-sided adhesive, so there’s no drilling required — and there are even drainage holes along the base to help keep everything dry. 11 A wall-mounted magazine holder that can help tidy up your office
Magazines, folders, bills — this
holder can be used to store all sorts of paper documents. Five slots give you tons of room for all your items, and it mounts to the wall to help save space. The best part? It’s made from tough steel, with an understated black epoxy finish that blends well with practically any style. 12 The lightweight squeegee that delivers a streak-free clean
Unlike some squeegees that can leave behind unsightly streaks, this
one is built with a tough silicone blade that clears away any trace of water — all while a comfortable foam handle helps you keep a firm grip. Each order also includes two spare replacement blades. 13 This sleek utensil holder that can rotate 360 degrees
Not only is this
utensil holder made from sleek stainless steel, but it can also rotate 360 degrees, making it easy to reach all your stirrers regardless of where they’re stored. Multiple dividers on the inside help keep handles from getting tangled and a weighted base helps stop it from tipping over. 14 These stainless steel scrubbers that easily power through all sorts of grime
From grimy sinks to dusty patio furniture, these
scrubbers are perfect for all sorts of dirty jobs. They’re made from stainless steel, which means it’s highly unlikely that they’ll ever get rusty. And unlike some steel wool bundles, these ones also come with a handle so that it’s easier to grip them when scrubbing. 15 An over-the-door organizer that adds so much space to your pantry
Hang this
organizer over your pantry door, and you’ll instantly have 24 pockets of storage space for condiments, spices, cleaning supplies, and more. The pockets are transparent, making it easy to see where all your items are with a simple glance — all while sturdy stainless steel hooks at the top keep everything safe from falling. 16 The charging station that doesn’t rely on messy cables
Unlike some
charging stations that easily devolve into a mess of cables, this one charges your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods wirelessly — no cords necessary. It’s compatible with the iPhone 8 and newer, as well as a variety of Android phones. Plus, you can even fold it down for easy storage when traveling. 17 A foldable lap desk with space for all of your essentials
Not only is this
lap desk perfect for working in bed, but it also features a cup holder, tablet mount, and a small drawer where you can stash office supplies. It folds down when not in use, making it easy to slide underneath your bed, and the lightweight frame won’t weigh you down if you decide to use it somewhere other than your bedroom. 18 These adjustable shelves that expand to fit around awkward plumbing
It’s almost too easy for the cabinets underneath sinks to turn into a jumbled mess of toiletries and cleaning supplies — that’s where these
expandable shelves come into play. Their height, width, and depth are adjustable, making it easy to customize them so that they fit around awkwardly placed pipes. Plus, the sturdy frame can support up to 40 pounds. 19 The chalkboard labels that make any pantry Instagram-worthy
These
chalkboard labels make it easier than ever to keep your pantry organized — and they’ll look good while they’re doing it too. Each pack comes with 100 labels in assorted shapes, including circles, ovals, rectangles, squares, and more. Plus, the water-based chalk marker easily wipes clean with a damp rag, allowing you to wipe and reuse the labels if you like. 20 A powerful sanitizer box that can also charge your phone
You wash your hands all the time, but when was the last time you washed your phone? Simply place it inside this
sanitizer box, and the powerful UV light on the inside will eliminate up to 99% of germs — all while wirelessly charging your phone at the same time. You can also use it with any small items that’ll fit inside, including jewelry, loose change, and more. 21 This mop & broom holder that’s surprisingly versatile
Cluttered utility closets are no match for this
mop and broom holder. Each tool slot is covered in grippy rubber, helping keep your brooms from slipping downwards, with hooks between each clamp to give you room to store scrubbers. Or, if your garage is on the messier side, you can also use it to store sports equipment like golf clubs, baseball bats, and more. 22 These pants hangers made from smooth, sleek wood
Whereas plastic hangers typically bend under the weight of pants, these
hangers are made from a sturdy combination of wood and metal. The hook at the top also swivels 360 degrees, making it easy to keep every pair of pants facing the same direction — and the crossbar even has grooves on it to help keep your garments from slipping off. 23 A compact organizer for all those mismatched plasticware lids
After owning this
lid organizer for a few months, I can confidently say that it’s completely transformed my plasticware cabinet. The length and compartments are adjustable, making easy to use with lids of nearly any thickness — and the organizer’s low profile means it should fit inside most deep kitchen drawers. 24 The nonslip liners that help your fridge stay clean
Refrigerator spills can be a real pain to clean, so why not put these
liners down on your shelves? Their nonslip surface makes it easy to wipe them clean. And since they’re made from high-quality EVA, you can safely rest your fresh produce on top of them — no plastic bag required. 25 A measuring cube that belongs in every baker’s kitchen
Whether you need to measure out 1/4 of a teaspoon or 1/2 of a cup, this
measuring cube can help you do so quickly and accurately. The metric equivalent is included next to each measurement, helping you save time in the kitchen — no need for any complicated math. Plus, the compact size takes up less space than two separate sets of measuring cups and spoons. 26 This magnetic container that’s perfect for lint
Stick this
magnetic container onto your dryer, and you’ll always have a dedicated place to throw away lint. The rustic label on the front dresses it up — and there’s even a hanging loop in the back so that you can hang it on a wall if you don’t have space on your dryer. 27 An organizer with space for shoes, socks, & more
Running out of closet space? Try moving all your shoes and purses onto this
hanging organizer to free up some shelf space. Mesh pockets on the side give you room to store other small items, like socks or scarves — all while reinforced seams help prevent tears if you load it up with heavy items. Choose from four colors: black, brown, grey, or white. 28 These heavy-duty cable ties that you can reuse over & over
Unlike those small wire
cable ties you’ve probably been using, these ties are made from tough silicone, allowing them to be unwound and reused hundreds of times without ripping in half. A strong magnet at both ends keeps them securely fastened together until you pull them apart — and many reviewers wrote about how they’re “great quality”. 29 The grippy holders that can be used all over your home
Toothbrushes, utensils, tools — these g
rippy holders are so versatile that you may just wind up with one in every room of your home. They’re waterproof and rust-proof, making it safe to use them in humid places like your bathroom. Plus, installation is as easy as sticking them right into place since each one features adhesive backing. 30 A stylish tissue box with extra space for small items
Not only is this
cover an upgrade from the cardboard box your tissues came in, but it also features a small tray on the top where you can store all sorts of small items. But if that isn’t enough? It’s also BPA-free, as well as available in two colors: matte black or soft aqua. 31 These drawer dividers that can be used in every room
Whether your sock drawer is a mess or you’ve got desk drawers filled with jumbled office supplies, these
dividers can help you get organized. They can be configured however you like, whether you need large compartments or small ones — and the sturdy plastic won’t easily warp when stuffed to the brim. Choose from eight colors ranging from classic black to bright pink. 32 The utensil hangers that can help de-clutter your kitchen drawers
Install these
hangers underneath your cabinets, and they’ll help open up drawer space while also letting you put your stylish utensils on display. Each hanger has six hooks, which means the entire set has enough space for up to 12 utensils. And since they rotate 360 degrees, reaching the utensils stashed in the back shouldn’t be any problem. 33 A set of drawers that can hold up to 11 pounds
Not all desks come with
drawers — but if you wished yours did, consider taking a look at these DIY ones. They stick underneath your desk using strong adhesive that can support up to 11 pounds, making them great for office supplies, makeup, and more. You also have the choice of two colors: white or black. 34 This paper towel holder with an extra storage basket on top
Spices, oils, scrubbers — the basket on top of this
paper towel holder can be used to store all sorts of small kitchen items. It’s also easy to install, as it only takes a few screws to get it safely mounted. The best part? You have the choice of five finishes to suit any kitchen: black, bronze, chrome, graphite, or white. 35 A tiny vacuum that’s perfect for tiny desktop messes
Whether your desk is full of crumbs or dust, this
tiny vacuum can help you clean everything up. It can run for up to 90 minutes using just two AA batteries (which are not included) — and while the suction is powerful, it doesn’t produce enough noise to bother anyone near you at the office. 36 The tool that helps you clean your baseboards without bending over
Getting down on your hands and knees to scrub your baseboards can be a real pain, so why not use this
cleaning tool instead? The telescopic handle extends out to four feet long, which means there’s no need to bend over. It also has a flexible scrubber head that contours to the shape of even the most unique baseboards — and its textured fibers are designed to work whether they’re wet or dry. 37 These toothpaste caps that automatically seal themselves shut
Always forgetting to put the cap back on your toothpaste? Then you’ll definitely want to check out these silicone
toothpaste caps. They open up when you squeeze the tube — but once pressure is released, they instantly seal themselves shut to help keep your toothpaste fresh. “Does the job in limiting the amount of toothpaste that gets dispensed,” wrote one reviewer. “My daughter put one on her face mask and face wash tubes too.” 38 A powerful spray that eradicates mold & mildew stains
Not only is this
spray powerful enough to tackle stubborn mold and mildew stains, but it also doesn’t require any scrubbing — just spray and watch the stains disappear. And if that isn’t enough? It’s also effective on unwanted mildew odors, helping freshen up musty, damp spaces. 39 This soap dispenser that helps cut down on waste
Going overboard with the dish soap is an easy way to waste money, making this
dispenser a stylish and cost-effective addition to any sink top. Simply press your sponge down, and it’ll inject the ideal amount of soap into its fibers — all while a nonslip base works to keep it from shifting out of place. Plus, there’s also a holder on top where you can store your sponge. 40 A rack that’s perfect for stirrers, pans, & more
The minimal design of this mounted
