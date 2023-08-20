50 clever, hidden gems on Amazon that work so well, reviewers say they deserve 6 stars

This pumice stone is the jack-of-all-trades of bathroom cleaners. It’s chemical-free but super tough on calcium and iron deposits, limescale, hard water rings, rust stains, and more. It’s best used on porcelain and ceramic surfaces in your kitchen or bathroom. It comes with a storage case to hold and air out the stone between uses, and even has a convenient handle to help you get into even the hardest crevices.

One reviewer wrote: “If I didn't think it would gross people out, I would have taken a before and after photo to show just how well this thing cleans. We have been trying for a year or more to get some really awful stains out of our toilet and tried every DIY trick in the book with next to no results. This thing cleared all of it away and saved us from having to purchase a brand new toilet.” - Ian Allan