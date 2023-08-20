50 clever, hidden gems on Amazon that work so well, reviewers say they deserve 6 stars
Seriously, when will Amazon add a 6/5 rating?
By Amanda Pellegrino
You can’t beat the convenience of shopping on the internet — you have virtually unlimited access to a huge range of items, from clothing to appliances to hidden gems that solve tiny everyday problems. But there are somethings
too many things to buy, which leaves you relying on reviews to make sure you’re getting the best quality for the convenience.
This list is like a filter for 6-star reviews only. Well, OK, these products can’t actually get 6/5 stars on Amazon, but they’re so ingenious and useful, reviewers love them just that much.
01 This pumice stone that’ll make your bathroom look brand new
This
pumice stone is the jack-of-all-trades of bathroom cleaners. It’s chemical-free but super tough on calcium and iron deposits, limescale, hard water rings, rust stains, and more. It’s best used on porcelain and ceramic surfaces in your kitchen or bathroom. It comes with a storage case to hold and air out the stone between uses, and even has a convenient handle to help you get into even the hardest crevices. One reviewer wrote: “If I didn't think it would gross people out, I would have taken a before and after photo to show just how well this thing cleans. We have been trying for a year or more to get some really awful stains out of our toilet and tried every DIY trick in the book with next to no results. This thing cleared all of it away and saved us from having to purchase a brand new toilet.” - Ian Allan 02 This neck reading light that lasts for 80 hours per charge
With more than 101,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, this LED
neck light is a must-have for anyone who finishes up their latest book club pick before bed. It has three color temperatures — amber, warm white, and cool white — to adjust to the type of day in which you’re using it. The amber mode even blocks blue light to be ideal for before-bed use. It has a 30-minute timer to automatically turn off, and can last up to 80 hours per charge. One reviewer wrote: “I love the fact that if has so many different settings for brightness. I read in bed at night and its so perfect....and on one occasion the power went off in my home and I put my light around my neck and navigated around the house with ease !!! I haven't had to charge it since I got it over 2 weeks ago, and I use it every night.” - ROBIN BOLASH 03 An avocado tool that’s an all-in-one slicer, pitter & scooper
This
avocado slicer does it all. The plastic knife cuts the avocado in half, the circular gripper twists the pit for a no-nonsense removal, and the seven-sectioned scooper pulls the avocado half out in perfect pieces. Plus, it features an easy-to-hold handle and it’s dishwasher-safe for a super easy clean. One reviewer wrote: “This is a perfect little tool! I was skeptical about the ability of the plastic knife to cut through a tough avocado skin, but it does so easily. Same with the pit remover, since it's much smaller in diameter than the average avocado pit, but you just push down on the pit while twisting and it works like a charm. And the scooper/slicer makes removing the flesh in perfect slices so easy! Leave it to Oxo; maker of the best kitchen gadgets!” - Nancy K. Farlow 04 These solar lights that look like a flickering flame
If you’re looking to refresh your yard or patio, these
torch lights will elevate any space. These solar-powered lights can work for six to eight hours in summer and four to six hours in winter, and each torch looks gives off the appearance of a flickering flame. They’re waterproof, heat-resistant, and frost-resistant, and great for special occasions or to add flair to your every day patio. One reviewer wrote: “These are the most realistic flames I have ever seen in a solar rechargeable light. If left in a location that get some direct sunlight for a few hours, they will last all night long. [...] Over all, we love them. Will buy again.” - Carl 05 These headrest hooks that keep your bags off the car floor
Keep your bag or purse off the floor of your car with this four-pack of
headrest hooks. Just slip one side around the metal part of the headrest — which includes a lock to prevent it from sliding off — and the C-shaped design is sturdy enough to hold up to 44 pounds of bags, groceries— anything with a strap. One reviewer wrote: “AWESOME little gadget, perfect for when I put my purse on the front seat in the car, and it doesn't slide off onto the floor. FIVE STARS!!! And you get FOUR for the price, so also a geeat deal. Put two in the husband's car, too!!!” - Amazon Customer 06 These silicone covers to make your pet’s canned food last longer
Just slip one of these
silicone caps onto you pet’s canned food to prevent it from going bad, drying out, or stinking up the fridge. The edge features three-sized lips to fit to the three most common sized food cans. They’re BPA-free, food-grade, and dishwasher safe for super easy cleaning. One reviewer wrote: “These silicone covers are awesome. One of my kitties doesn’t eat a whole can of wet food in one sitting, so I have to store the rest in the fridge. These covers make it so easy and they’re also very easy to clean. I love that they fit multiple different sizes of cans, too.” - Autumn Schrock 07 This phone grip & kickstand that’s detachable
A
phone grip that doubles as a kickstand? Yes please! Use the adhesive tape to attach the mount to the back of your phone or phone case. The grip twists right on and can be removed super easily if it gets in the way when you need to charge your phone. Then use the flexible silicone band as a holder or a kickstand, so you always have easy access to your devices. One reviewer wrote: “Finally reviewing this after a least a year of use on an Iphone 11. It still works great. The holder comes off easily with a twist so you can wirelessly charge the phone.” - Amazon Customer 08 An exfoliating pouch that makes your soap last longer
Just slip your bar of soap into this nylon soap
pouch and when wet, it helps your soap lather up. The mesh also exfoliates and leaves your skin feeling clean and smooth from head to toe. While it’s large enough for big brand-name bars, you can also toss a couple of those small hotel-type bars in there and it will keep them contained. One reviewer wrote: “This product is amazing! The lather is very impressive, and the exfoliation is more than satisfying. Also, the pouch is decently large, so it can definitely hold thick bars, and the soap saver dishes are very good at their job. [...] Highly recommend!” - Jonathan 09 This strainer that attaches directly to your pot
This
strainer is the kind of thing you didn’t realize you needed until you see it, since it turns straining pasta and veggies into a single-handed task. The compact, half-circle strainer features two clips to attach directly to the side of a pot or bowl, and flexible material can fit almost any sized container. It’s made of food-grade, BPA-free silicone, is heat resistant up to 440 degrees and can be tossed into the dishwasher to clean.
One reviewer wrote: “[...] This clip on silicone style strainer is amazing! It fits every pot in my cabinet , keeping food in and letting the water or grease out. Plus it frees up valuable cabinet space. I highly recommend it!” - Amazon Customer 10 This fine mist spray bottle that works upside down
This
spray bottle can do it all: apply hairspray, mist water onto your plants, shower a bathroom in air freshener — you name it. The BPA-free plastic bottle is leak-proof, whisper quiet, and features an ergonomic grip for easy use of the misting handle. It boasts pre-compression technology that makes sure your hairspray, water, or air freshener mists evenly wherever you want it — even if you need to hold it upside down to reach that weird part on your head. One reviewer wrote: “I have been using this new spray technology for a month now and it has never failed me. I’ve used other hairspray bottles and they get product buildup after a week or two of using it which stops them from spraying the product onto my hair. Flairosol’s cutting edge spray bottle has really kept up its hype.” - Sarafina Stewart 11 This powder that solidifies cooking oil for easy cleanup
Not sure what to do with that oil gunk after cooking? This
powder solves that problem. When you’re finished cooking, stir in the powder into up to 8 cups of hot leftover oil, wait for it to cool, and — voila — it’s solid enough to save your drain and get safely thrown into the garbage. One reviewer wrote: “I used to HATE cooking with oil because I never knew what to do with it when I was finished. Not anymore! This stuff works amazingly well, is easy to use, and allows me to trash oil without a big mess! It just takes a little scoop and a short amount of time for it to set into a gel, and then it all scoops out of the pan so easily! I’m just sad I didn’t find this product sooner!” - TheBjamin 12 These grooming gloves to get your furry friend looking fresh
These grooming
gloves will make brushing, cleaning, bathing, and massaging your furry friends a breeze. Great for long- and short-haired animals, these gloves are covered in gentle rubber bristles that massage your pet while getting out even the toughest knots — and from your pet’s POV, they’re just getting good pets. They help reduce shredding and will leave your animal’s fur looking shiny and clean. One reviewer wrote: “I'm a dog lover and hair on my belongings is not OK, but my dogs always have slept inside. I just brush them as I sit and watch television. They love it and with massage side is so soothing to their sore muscles and old bones. [...] I wish I could buy them for all pets. Buy, this grooming glove, you'll be glad you did, plus its inexpensive.” - Sharon Remund 13 These foot peel masks that are way better than any pedicure
If your feet are covered in cracked, dry skin and calluses, these
foot peel masks will offer some much-needed relief. They use a blend of botanical extracts to soften old skin so it can peel away over the period of two weeks, revealing a layer of baby soft skin underneath. All you need to do is wear these once for one hour and walk around as old skin just falls away. One reviewer wrote: “I, like many others, was skeptical. I put the masks on a Saturday, and then saw nothing for 3 days. Wednesday, I noticed a bit of peeling around the crustier areas, and it just kept on going! The peeling is pretty gnarly, but worthwhile. By the end of the second week, my formerly rough feet were all pink and soft and new again! This is legit magic.” — Jessica 14 These reusable & absorbent dishcloths with 40,000 5-star reviews
Whether you’re looking to save money or save the planet, these reusable Swedish
dishcloths will help you do both. The cellulose cotton clothes are super absorbent and are dual-sided to be used on marble, stainless steel, tile, glass, and wood. Plus, they’re biodegradable, decomposable, machine washable, and can be reused up to 100 times. One reviewer wrote: “I had always read the buzz about Swedish dishcloths but never bought them. Until now. Good grief, these things are handy. [...] These hybrid sponge/cloths are strong but very flexible. The very affordable sale price drew me in, and now I’m a fan.” - Mary Finley McKenney 15 This cup holder expander to make sure your water bottle fits in your car
Your super popular brand-name water bottle will now be able to fit in your car’s cupholder when you have this clever
expander. The bottom of this expands from 2.6 to 3.8 inches to fit into your existing cupholder, which allows larger water bottles to fit. A silicone coaster inside keeps your cups and bottles secured, and there’s even a hole to fit a water bottle’s handle. One reviewer wrote: “Let me start by saying, where I go my water bottle goes. [...] This made life so much easier!! No more bottle tipping over in the passenger seat or wedged between objects. [...] I was also really impressed with the quality of the materials, this thing is solid. Even with 40 oz of water in it it is not tippy, it stays right where you put it. My only regret is not finding it sooner!!!” - Tammy 16 A set of reinforced & breathable packing cubes with a 4.8-star rating
Keep your suitcase organized and make packing a breeze when you have these
packing cubes. Your order comes with four sized cubes — extra large for sweater or jeans, and small for underwear and socks — and a laundry bag to separate dirty from clean. The sides are durable and reinforced, and the breathable zippered mesh top allows you to easily see what’s in there so you always know what you’ve packed and where it is. One reviewer wrote: “I recently purchased a set of packing cubes for an upcoming trip, and I have to say they have completely transformed the way I pack and travel. These packing cubes are a game-changer when it comes to organization, convenience, and maximizing suitcase space. [...] If you want to streamline your packing process, keep your belongings tidy, and make the most of your suitcase space, I wholeheartedly recommend investing in a set of packing cubes. They are worth every penny and have become an essential travel accessory for me.” - Unicorn Vixxen 17 A magnetic pick-up tool with a flashlight and mirror
This handy kit comes with all the
magnetic tools you need to inspect and pick up metal things with ease. It includes two extendable magnetic pick up sticks that can hold 1 or 15 pounds, one magnetic pickup stick with a flashlight, and two inspection mirrors so you can always find — and grab — what you’re looking for. The set is water-resistant and features flexible rods for hard-to-reach places. One reviewer wrote: “May have to get another set to inside house. Does what it says it will. Especially when working on truck. Ever drop bolt or nut while working on engine? Nice I don't have to dis assemble things to get that bolt or nut that didn't drop to floor.” - GIW 18 These laundry detergent sheets that are way easier than liquid
Eliminate the plastic and the mess of liquid laundry detergent when you have these
sheets. Perfect for everyday laundry — in hot, cold, hard, or soft water — these sheets are pre-measured, making it simple to add up to two sheets for an extra large load and one half-sheet into a smaller load. Just toss them directly into the washing machine, and they dissolve instantly. One reviewer wrote: “Absolutely love it. First it's very convenient to bring with you while traveling. Linen comes out nice and clean. White is white, colored is colored. No grayish whites and discolored clothing anymore. No scent, which is really good! Great product.” - Amazon Customer 19 The invisible pimple patches that can clear up your skin overnight
These tiny
pimple patches use hydrocolloid to trap and absorb pimple gunk for a noticeable difference in just six hours. Just prep your skin, apply the patch, leave it on overnight, and remove for instant reduced redness. Plus, they’re medical-grade, clinically tested, and so invisible on your skin you won’t even remember it’s there. One reviewer wrote: “These are the most amazing things! My skin is super sensitive and easily dries out with pimple treatments. Since this is not medicated, I don’t have to worry about my skin having a bad reaction. BUT THEY STILL WORK!!! When I have a pimple come up, I put these on at night and by the next morning it is gone! As an added bonus, you don’t have to worry about creams rubbing off or discoloring fabric.” — ARGirl86 20 A portable spray that removes even the toughest stains
Get rid of stains at home or on-the-go when you have this
stain remover. Simply spray it directly onto the stain, blot, rinse, and, that’s it, the stain is gone! It’s safe for use around children and pets, and can be sprayed onto clothes, shoes, carpet, and upholstery — wherever you need it. It works on everything from blood to dirt to juice and wine stains — truly a miracle worker. One reviewer wrote: “This is no joke!!! I have bought SO many “stain removers” over the many many years of life with 5 kids and there is NOTHING like this stuff!! EVERY SINGLE TIME I use this stuff my mind is blown [...] I will never buy another stain remover now that I’ve discovered this stuff! 👏👏👏 Fantastic!!” - Lindsey 21 An endlessly reusable pet hair remover with over 111,000 5-star ratings
Get your furry friend’s hair off of clothes, couches, upholstery, bedding, carpet, carseats, and more, with this
pet hair remover. Just roll this contraption over your surfaces and it pulls away hair without snagging the fabric. When you’re finished, just release the collected hair into the garbage and it’s ready for next time. Goodbye, tricky lint tape, hello reusable pet hair roller. One reviewer wrote: “This little roller is MIGHTY! It’s mind blowing!!! I’m so glad I gave it a try…. Best decision EVER!!! [...] Don’t hestitate purchasing…. You WILL NOT regret buying. Easy to use, easy to clean or empty…. And your furniture will Thank You!” - Kimberly Ladd 22 A phone holder for your car that’s super easy to install
This car
phone holder is so easy to install and use that you’ll be wondering where it’s been all your driving life. First off, it suctions directly onto your dashboard or windshield so it can easily be moved around. Second, it has a telescopic arm that’s adjustable to whatever angle you need. And third, it only takes one hand to insert and remove your phone from it’s lock-and-release arms. One reviewer wrote: “This product is quite literally PEAK phone holder and puts every other phone holder down. Putting your phone in and grabbing your phone out is all done swiftly. Whenever you grab your phone out by pressing both sides of the button, your phone falls out into your hands and preps the device for future use. It’s pretty much automatic without the flaws of one.” - Amazon Customer 23 These rug grippers that prevent corners from curling up
If your rugs curl at the corners and you’re afraid someone’s going to trip on them, check out these popular
rug grippers. The adhesive side sticks directly to the carpet’s corner, and the rubber side grips to your hardwood, tile, carpet, or stone ground to keep the corners secure and flush to the floor. One reviewer wrote: “I have purchased 4 sets of these on 3 different sized rugs. They work very well, even on a run that already had a curled corner. This rug now lays flat. They stay on, as they're supposed to.” - Theresa K. Weakland 24 A flashlight beanie with a Bluetooth speaker in the ears
If you’ve ever wished your
beanie could do more than keep your head warm, check out this one because it does almost everything. It has a rechargeable, removable LED headlamp with three brightness levels integrated directly into the knit, so you can always see — and be seen. And, with Bluetooth capabilities and speakers, the hat connects to your phone to take phone calls and play music all while the buttery soft beanie keeps you cozy and warm. One reviewer wrote: “I bought this hat for early morning runs in the winter when it’s still dark and chilly! The light is super bright, way more than expected, and I like that the music portion is not “in ear” as I can be more aware of my surroundings.” - Jill 25 This antibacterial body wash that’s super hydrating
With over 31,000 five-star ratings, this
body wash is wildly popular — and it’s obvious why. The tea tree oil, coconut oil, and aloe combine to make a super hydrating balm that uses peppermint extract to create a cooling sensation while it cleans and nourishes dry skin. It’s great for everyday use, it’s also antibacterial and anti-fungal, making it especially effective on things like athlete’s foot and nail issues. One reviewer wrote: “I love this stuff! Just a Great Body Wash! [...] I feel "cleaner" as it were after using this soap when bathing. No extra film feeling, skin feels clean, and not dry. Remedy Soap doesnt have an over-powering scent to it. Just feel clean after using this.” - Duane 26 A digital meat thermometer that has a built-in reference tool
Whether you’re grilling, baking, or frying, you’ll have perfect meat every time when you use this
thermometer. It features a large, backlit LED screen that provides an accurate temperature reading in under three seconds. It’s waterproof and features a quick reference chart right on the handle to easily let you check the suggested temperature for the most popular meats so you get a delicious and consistent cook every time. One reviewer wrote: “I had bought this over a year ago and it is still going strong. I use it for grilling mostly. It is accurate, fast reading, has a magnet so it sticks to the meat tray and I have not had to replace the battery yet. Also have used it for fish, chicken, roasts, etc. and it is the best thermometer I have ever used.” - SBA 27 These large hand rakes that make scooping up leaves in your yard easy
If you think raking leaves into a giant pile is easy, but getting them from the giant pile into a garbage bag is the worst, think again when you have these
hand rakes. They’re super lightweight and feature adjustable handles to fit comfortably in your hands. Plus, they’re designed to look like little ladybugs which turns cleaning up your yard into a positively adorable task. One reviewer wrote: “These are a lot sturdier than some other plastic leaf scoops out there. They’re really convenient to use to push leaves down into leaf bags and they don’t crack like other plastic ones that are flimsier. These make bagging leaves much easier.” - Beags612 28 This lighted mirror that attaches to your car’s sun visor
If you’ve ever done your makeup in the car and then arrived at your destination and realized you had lipstick all over your face, this
mirror is for you. Not only is it way bigger than your car visor’s standard existing mirror, but it also features a built-in vanity-style light with three color temperatures — cold white, warm white, and auburn. It clips right your visor, essentially replacing the subpar mirror. One reviewer wrote: “If you’re the type of person that’s always in a rush and gets ready in the car this is essential! Im constantly in a rush and always finishing my makeup in the car and this is a life saver! I love that it has different light settings which are very very bright. It’s very easy to install and it also has a cable to use to charge it when it runs out of battery. I highly recommend this!” - Emily Flores 29 The cordless power scrubber that’ll make your grout look brand new
Have your bathroom shining like the top of the Chrysler building when you have this cordless
power scrubber. The toothbrush-shaped design makes it super portable, easy to hold, and great for getting into tough-to-reach places like grout lines and corners. And the oscillating heads move around 60 times per second for a super effective scrub. One reviewer wrote: “What can I say about a tool for cleaning grout? IT CLEANS GROUT!! I have light colored grout on my kitchen tile, usually a hands-and-knees-with-a-scrub-brush job. This tool works amazingly well with little elbow grease. Wish I’d had one years ago.” - Amazon Prime Customer 30 This solar-powered radio that can also charge your phone
Whether you have an emergency go bag or you just like to camp, this solar powered
radio is a great add. It features a reading light and a flashlight, AM/FM radio capabilities, an SOS alarm function, and a power bank that can charge a phone or tablet. Plus, it’s solar powered so it can work even if the outlets don’t. One reviewer wrote: “I loved all the things that it does… flashlight, reading light, sos signal, phone charger and a radio that comes in very well…not to mention its solar …it’s small enough to fit in your purse or backpack. I highly recommend it!!!” - Mindy 31 A hair dryer holder that will keep your styling tools organized
Designed with three holes and one cubby to hold all your hair styling essentials, this
storage stand will make sure your bathroom stays organized. The three holes are perfect for brushes, hair straighteners or curlers, and blow dryers, while the rectangular cubby can be used to store all your daily oils and sprays. But, if you use the cubby’s side hole feature, you can put a charging station in there, and have easy access to an outlet for all your haircare needs. One reviewer wrote: “This looks and feels like white leather and I really love the durability of it since I’m keeping it in my bathroom. It holds my hairdryer, straightener and other hair tool just perfectly! What was once a tangled mess of cords now looks so much nicer and put together and helps me want to use my hair tools!! It is a great neutral color and such a functional way to organize your hair tools! Very sturdy too.” - The Craftons 32 An automatic pet fountain to make sure your furry friends stay hydrated
Keeping your pet hydrated is important, and this automatic
fountain with a four-stage filter system makes it that much easier. The bucket holds up to 95 ounces of water, and features a water level window that lets you easily see when it needs to be replaced. There are two flow options — a fountain or bubbling surface — and the motion sensor turns it on when it detects your furry friend is near. One reviewer wrote: “I feel bad that I hadn't gotten this for my cats sooner. I was just using two bowls of water for my six cats, but after using this, and seeing how much the filter collects, such as cat hair and debris, I am in shock! [...] Buy this asap, your kitty will thank you!” - Amazon Customer 33 An electric peeler that will perfectly skin potatoes, apples & more
Great for fruits or vegetables regardless of shape or texture, this
electric peeler features a blade that makes skinning your produce easy. Simply press your favorite fruit or veggie onto the spiked holder, adjust the blade to the correct shape, and turn it on. The electric peeler delivers a thinly peeled produce in just minutes. One reviewer wrote: “This product is GENIUS. [...] Talk about exceeding my expectations. It peeled those 5 lbs no problem. All I had to do was scrap the tops and bottoms where the potato was held on the machine which was a cinch. This is a great invention!” - Susan Sakio 34 This waterproof phone stand that lets you watch TV in the tub
Nothing feels more luxurious than watching a movie in the bath or shower, and this waterproof
phone holder allows you to do that — without worrying about dropping your device into the water. Simply attach the backing to the wall with the adhesive tape, clip the case on, and slip your phone inside. It’s waterproof, anti-fog, and has a sensitive touch screen so you always have access. One reviewer wrote: “This is so easy to mount on the wall. It is mounted to tile, and hasn’t moved! My phone has not gotten wet, and I have had no issues with moisture on my phone either. You can also operate your phone via the plastic screen which is great! I mean, Netflix and shower!” — RP 35 This coin holder that fits in your car’s cupholder
Whether you’re always finding loose change in the car seats or searching for coins to feed a parking meter, this
coin holder will keep all your money organized and easily accessible. The four sections are labeled for each coin type and holds up to $15 in change: 35 quarters, 31 nickels, 45 dimes, and 40 pennies. One reviewer wrote: “Love this! This holds an unbelievable amount of coins! Easy to retrieve coins from and load.” - Christina Moreno 36 A makeup eraser cloth that only needs water to work
Say goodbye to morning mascara raccoon eyes when after you use this makeup eraser
towel. Just add water and this super plush cloth removes waterproof mascara, foundation, lipstick, eye shadow — you name it. Reusable, it lasts three to five years and can be thrown into the washing machine every one to two weeks for an easy refresh. One reviewer wrote: “This little cloth is simply amazing! I have never found anything that could take mascara mistakes off without causing a major mess. This does it every single time and you can also use it to take your make up of every evening. Washes up easily… Highly recommend.” - Gayle Miller 37 A magnetic key holder that’s shaped like an adorable cloud
This dreamy
key holder features three powerful magnets to keep keys in place without unsightly little hooks. Plus, it’s super easy to mount on your wall, just stick it to wood, ceramic, plastic, or metal surfaces with the attached adhesive backing for a secure fit. One reviewer wrote: “The cutest addition to my apartment. surprisingly holds car keys really well, my roommate has the heaviest keys in the universe, really thought it would break it but no held up pretty well. its been about a year, still holding up pretty well.” - Honest reviewer 38 These over-ear Bluetooth headphones with LED battery display
These wireless
headphones use an internal LED display to monitor battery life so you can keep them charged and always ready to wear. The Bluetooth can reach a paired device up to 33 feet away, and the unique over-ear design keeps them snug in place so they don’t fall out mid-listen, and they come with a choice of three ear pieces for the best fit. One reviewer wrote: “These are the BEST earbuds I have had..Battery life Wow!! Sound quality Great!! And they are Cheap compared to Apple, and Beats, and Samsung Ive had them all. [...] These stay put..I love them..Have had them for a few months and I have NO complaints!!” - Amazon Customer 39 This reusable beeswax food wrap that comes in 3 sizes
Available in three sizes that can cover anything from small cheeses to large bowls of salad, this
beeswax paper is an eco-friendly replacement for single-use aluminum foil or plastic wrap. The beeswax and cotton blend makes these wraps moldable to fit around whatever shape you need it for with an airtight seal. Then simply rinse in cool water with soap and air dry, and these can be used for up to one year. One reviewer wrote: “Wowser! Every once in a while you stumble upon a product that changes everything. This is such a product. [...] Just the warmth of one’s hand touching it makes it malleable enough to wrap up anything. [...] Hooray for magical bees! And thank goodness for this great product!” - Uno 40 This weeder & cultivator tool for a perfectly maintained garden
Gardeners, rejoice! This weeder and cultivator
tool is a game changer and, with over 2,000 fans and a 4.8-star rating, it’s clear why. The tempered steel blade has a carved head that breaks up even the toughest soil, and the recycled plastic handle is ergonomically designed so you can comfortably garden in peace all day long. One reviewer wrote: “This is a 10-star product. No disappointments - perfect for plants (dandelions for example) with longer tap roots. Perfect for breaking up hard compact soil. Perfect for tilling soil. Thinking of Christmas for my family gardners and real good friends.” - Amazon Customer 41 A 4-pack of automatic night lights with colorful effects
These
night lights feature a dynamic circular lighting effect for a cool, vibrant take on a traditional nightlight. The sensors automatically turn the light on when it’s dark and turns it off when daylight hits. Plus, the small size means it can be plugged into one outlet and still leave enough space for the other one to be used. One reviewer wrote: “These night lights are great for the middle of the night when you don't want to turn on a bright light when walking around or using the bathroom. [...] and the light sensor works well.” - adoublem 42 This dry shampoo that keeps your puppy’s fur clean between baths
Dry shampoo isn’t just for humans between hair wash days, anymore. Now, even your pups can have clean fur, hydrated skin, and a fresh-smelling coat when you use this
dry shampoo foam. Free of dyes, sulfates, and parabens, this waterless shampoo leaves your dog’s coat refreshed so you can go a little longer between baths. One reviewer wrote: “This dry shampoo is perfect my puppy! Smells great, dries quickly and he looks amazing! No residue or flakes. So glad I can use this in between baths!” - Amazon Customer 43 This under-eye stick that brightens & hydrates
This under-eye stick uses retinol, squalane, and other key ingredients to reduce puffiness, brighten unwanted dark circles, and firm up your skin. Just apply like a lipstick to your entire eye area — it goes on clear — then dab the product to make sure it’s in there. If used once every few days, the brand estimates you’ll see results in three to four weeks.
One reviewer wrote: “Absolutely love this retinol stick. Brightens and moisturizes your under eyes. Obsessed!” - Samantha Fallat 44 An electric wine opener with a foil cutter
Opening your wine bottles has never been easier with this electric
cork screw. Just press onto the cork, tap a button, and it works in under six seconds. It can uncork up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and it even includes a foil cutter so you never need to worry about slicing your fingers on a wine bottle’s foil again. One reviewer wrote: “this is the best wine opener I have used. What I like the most is that you can position the tip of the screw in the middle of cork because you can see it” - Mila 45 A lidded car trash can that fits into your cup holder
Besides having such a cool diamond-cut design that no one will know your garbage is inside, this
trash can fits into your car’s cupholder to play a small role in keeping your vehicle tidy. The lid can be pushed open and automatically closes to keep your trash secure even on a bumpy road, and can easily be cleaned with soap and water. One reviewer wrote: “I needed a small trash can for my car to put all my trash (mostly receipts) in, this was the perfect addition! I love it, everyone should have this in their cars.” - Nat 46 These flashlight gloves that give you hands-free light
These flashlight
gloves are super handy. (See what I did there?) The comfortable Velcro straps wrap around the pointer finger and thumb to provide a bright LED light wherever you need it. Battery powered, they can be used at home to garden or work on your car, or while you’re away camping or fishing — the possibilities are endless. One reviewer wrote: “These gloves are awesome. You will find a hundred ways they will come in handy!” - K. Branan 47 A bamboo cutting board with labeled cutting mats
This is the only
cutting board set you’ll ever need. It features one traditional, stylish bamboo board that can be used to cut and also store the six thick, plastic cutting mats. The mats are labeled for different food groups — poultry, beef, fish, fruit, veggies, bread — to avoid cross contact or contamination. And each plastic mat features a waffled back to keep it from slipping and sliding while you’re cutting. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe and crazy easy to clean. One reviewer wrote: “Teaching my daughter how to cook, and the different colors makes it easy for her to be sure she is changing to mat and knife when she preps what she is cooking. Mats wash up great in the dishwasher, and we’ve had them a few months now, too. This is used at least 6 out of 7 days a week. A must buy!!!” - Michelle B. 48 This gardening seat that can also be converted to a kneeler
Give your back a rest when you’re gardening when you have this
kneeler seat. With a super comfortable foam pad, this stand can be used one way as a seat, and then turned upside down to kneel, depending on the height of the plant or flower you’re working with. Plus it features a convenient tool bag with two pouches to make sure all your equipment is easily accessible. One reviewer wrote: “I would give this 10 stars if I could! [...] The legs fold easily for storage, and it has pockets that hold your gardening tools. I’m so happy I purchased this—- it makes yard work much easier!” - lr80 49 A waterproof Bluetooth speaker that hangs in the shower
This
speaker is waterproof, portable, shock-proof, wireless, and Bluetooth capable — what more could you ask for? It has a rechargeable battery with a life of up to 12 hours between charges. Whether you want to have a jam session in the shower, or play some moody music while you’re camping, this speaker has you covered. One reviewer wrote: “I was stunned by this little speaker. [...] I see no reason everyone shouldn't have one of these. For around the house and shower like I use it for, or going to the pool or camping, this thing is phenomenal.” - Mina Henley 50 These silicone oven mitts that also come with pot holders
Made of heat-resistant and flame-retardant silicone, this set of four
pot holders and oven mitts are a kitchen essential. They’re textured for a no-slip grip on whatever you’re holding. And they’re steam-resistant and non-absorbent so they’re safe to use to pull items out of hot water or use as trivets. One reviewer wrote: “Really love the oven mitts, they with stand the heat. You don't get burned when you pull a dish from the hot oven.The trivits work really well any pan or dish hot just sit it on the trivits. Stops from damaging your counter tops” - T. Howard