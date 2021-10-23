45 clever home products thousands of reviewers say they can't live without

If you take a walk around your home, you’ll probably find a few random things that you literally can’t live without. Maybe it’s something that helps keep your closet organized, or a kitchen gadget that actually works super well. If this sounds like you, you’re not alone. There are so many genius products on Amazon that thousands of reviewers are so obsessed with, they can’t believe they ever functioned without them. Below, I’ve rounded up 45 of the best so they can become your new favorites, too.

From small appliances that make grab-and-go breakfasts a breeze to cleaning essentials and storage hacks, you’re sure to find something on your list that you absolutely need to add to your cart. Overwhelmed with clutter underneath your kitchen cabinets? There’s a solution for that. Need a way to get pet hair off your clothing? I’ve got you covered.

These items may be small (and cheap!), but they can have a major impact on how clean and comfortable your home is. Keep scrolling to read about them, and get ready to leave your own glowing Amazon review once you’ve had a chance to try out your new purchases.

01 This splatter screen for fried foods without the mess Amazon BergKoch Grease Splatter Screen $11 See On Amazon Having homemade bacon is great, but having bacon grease all over your kitchen is not. Thanks to this grease splatter screen, you can fry all of your favorite foods without having a huge mess to clean up after. It boasts an impressive overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 26,000 Amazon shoppers who say it’s a must-have. One reviewer wrote: “Huge game changer in the kitchen. Bought one for my mom as well and we both love this!!”

02 A tool for making perfect pancakes Amazon KPKitchen Pancake Batter Dispenser $22 See On Amazon If you love making pancakes but aren’t necessarily good at it, it’s worth giving this pancake batter dispenser a try. Just fill it with batter, then squeeze the handle to get a perfect pancake shape, every time — and without the mess that usually comes with using a spoon or a ladle for the job. Fans also say it’s great for making cupcakes and muffins. One reviewer wrote: “Why didn’t I buy this years ago? This holds a large batch of pancake mix which is my primary use. This eliminates the mess of pancake batter on the counter & stove [...] This is a must have.”

03 This set of flexible ice cube trays Amazon DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays (4-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These ice cube trays have flexible silicone bottoms that makes it particularly easy to remove your ice without resorting to banging your tray against the counter. Sold in a pack of four, each tray makes 14 cubes at a time, and they’re stackable to boot. They also come with covers for convenient storage. One reviewer wrote: “Well never thought ice trays would be worth writing a review for ... but really where have these been all my life?”

04 A wildly popular weighted blanket Amazon YnM Weighted Blanket $50 See On Amazon A weighted blanket can help improve the quality of your sleep, or just make you feel extra cozy. This one is a serious fan favorite on Amazon with over 34,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s helped them sleep better than ever. It weighs 15 pounds and comes in 10 different colors, so you can find one to match the rest of your bedding. One reviewer wrote: “This is the BEST purchase I have ever made. I have been an insomniac for years and have never successfully been treated. Even with many doctors appointments and medications. NOTHING worked! [...] I have had my blanket for three days and I have been basically sleeping in a coma like state!!! Its is the soundest and best sleep I have ever had in my life”

05 An easy-to-use popsicle mold Amazon Bell Dream Popsicle Mould $9 See On Amazon Make your own frozen desserts instead of relying on store-bought options with this fan-favorite popsicle mold. It’s easy to use — just fill it and freeze it — and all of the parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. The sticks are reusable, so you don’t have to keep a stash of wooden ones on hand. One reviewer wrote: “We love this popsicle mold! It is the perfect size, easy to wash, and fairly easy to remove. All you have to do is either run warm water over the mold or pinch them out.”

06 A durable food masher that’s heat-resistant Amazon Farberware Professional Heat Resistant Nylon Masher $7 See On Amazon Use this nylon masher from making everything from perfect guacamole to mashed potatoes. It’s resistant to heat, so it won’t melt even if you use it on hot foods. The unique five-blade design allows this to double as a mixer as well as a masher, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. One reviewer wrote: “After seeing the Pioneer Woman use a device like this on TV I chose a name brand and ordered one. Very handy for browning ground beef or sausage. I bought mine 6 months ago, then ordered 6 more to put in Christmas presents. Everyone was happy to get one”

07 This shelf that fits over any outlet in your home Amazon ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf $15 See On Amazon If you find yourself needing a place to set down your small tech gadgets while they charge, this outlet shelf is an excellent solution. It fits over most standard outlets — all you have to do is unscrew the existing plate and replace it with this one. The shelf is already assembled, so it’s ready to go in just minutes. One reviewer wrote: “PERFECT - we have recently begun updating our home to make it a little "smarter" - this included adding a couple of Echo Dot's to several rooms (we have a two story home). This outlet shelf is the PERFECT addition for this! It keeps the Dot plugged in and "out of the way" so to speak.”

08 A sophisticated ice cube tray Amazon Trenect Large Ice Sphere Trays $11 See On Amazon Elevate your at-home cocktail game with this sphere ice tray, which makes six perfectly round balls of ice at a time. All you have to do it fill the tray with water and pop it in the freezer, though you can also get fancy and freeze edible flowers or iced coffee, too. One reviewer wrote: “Being a fan of craft cocktails, I love the idea of "artisanal" ice cubes. I have used several of other round ice trays, and this one is the best of the bunch by a mile.”

09 A knee pillow that reduces discomfort Amazon MODVEL Orthopedic Knee Pillow $24 See On Amazon Sleep more comfortably with this orthopedic knee pillow, which boasts thousands of positive ratings on Amazon. It’s made from super supportive memory foam with a polyester cover that’s easy to clean, and it comes in white, pink, and navy blue color options. Fans of this pillow say that it’s seriously improved the quality of their sleep. One reviewer wrote: “This little pillow is a lifesaver for me. I can’t believe I waited so long to buy it [...] I am kind of baffled as to how this little pillow makes such a big difference. But it does. Just buy it.”

10 This set of color-coded cutting boards Amazon Gorilla Grip Original Flexible Plastic Cutting Boards (Set of 5) $10 See On Amazon Instead of chopping raw meat, fish, fruits and vegetables on the same cutting board, get this set of five color-coded plastic cutting boards. Thanks to their flat, flexible design, they’re easy to store even in very small kitchens, and they include useful illustrations on the corner to remind you what each cutting board should be used for. They’re dishwasher-friendly, too. One reviewer wrote: “Love how light weight and easy to use they are. I love the durability and sturdiness. I also love the different colors so you can use a specific color for specific food groups. Great product.”

11 The cult-favorite dish drying rack Amazon Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $27 See On Amazon If you’re short on space in your kitchen and don’t want to take up a whole counter with a dish rack, get this roll-up dish drying rack instead. It’s made from durable steel that’s wrapped with grippy, easy-to-clean silicone, and it fits over most standard kitchen sinks. Use it to dry dishes, rinse produce, or simply extend your counter space. One reviewer wrote: “LOVE! I've been told before that I have commitment issues, but this thing will be with me for life! It fits perfectly over my farmhouse sink. It supports a lot of weight-I can pile my heavy glasses/plates/pots and pans on it, and it is extremely sturdy. Nothing slides off either and the material grips the sink well.”

12 A strainer that clips directly to the side of pots Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $12 See On Amazon Strainers are useful, but can be bulky and unwieldy to store. This silicone strainer is lightweight, easy to clean, and snaps directly to the side of your pot, so you don’t have to deal with washing another dish. It can be tossed in the dishwasher after use if needed, and it comes in five color options, so you can choose one that goes with your other kitchen tools. One reviewer wrote: “So much easier to clean than a strainer! I really missed the buit-in straining lids that my old cookware had. They didn't fit the new cookware & believe me, I tried! While this isn't as convenient as the old lids it's almost as good. I couldn't be more pleased. It's easy to use & much easier to clean than a collander”

13 This wireless speaker with color-changing lights Amazon CLEVER BRIGHT Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers $25 See On Amazon Set the mood no matter where you are with this portable Bluetooth speaker. Not only does it feature great sound quality and a strong Bluetooth 5.0 connection, it also has seven different color-changing LED light modes to create an ambiance that will compliment your tunes. Since it also has a built-in microphone, you can use it to make and receive phone calls, too. One reviewer wrote: “I haven't had a Bluetooth speaker before, I usually just use the speaker on my phone. This is a great speaker! It's really light and easy to carry. I keep it in my bag most of the time and forget it's in there. I charged it right out of the box (it comes with micro USB and aux cable) and have used it for probably ~20ish hours so far in the past week or so. It still has a charge! All my friends commented on the cool lights! Super easy to set up and connect - no fancy button combination pressing or anything, connects to Bluetooth right away!”

14 A mini appliance that makes sous vide-style egg bites Amazon Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker $24 See On Amazon Make grab-and-go breakfast bites at home with this popular kitchen appliance from Dash. It can make either one large or four miniature sous vide-style egg bites at a time, and you can put any of the parts that aren’t electric in the dishwasher for no-fuss cleanup. One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this for making egg cups for breakfast. My kids each like different things with their eggs so it’s so easy to make breakfast. My husband makes a few at night and then reheats them for breakfast.”

15 This clever jug that separates fat from stock Amazon OXO Good Grips 2 Cup Fat Separator $11 See On Amazon Making greaseless gravy is a cinch with this clever OXO fat separator. Simply send your pan drippings through the strainer to separate bits from broth, then pour cooking liquid through the spout while excess fat stays afloat in the cup. The cup is made of BPA-free plastic, has a non-slip handle to minimize spills, and the whole thing is dishwasher safe. One reviewer wrote: “I'd gone many years without one thinking I didn't really need one. After canning over 30 qts of broth from 4 turkeys this year, the separator made the tasks so much easier than all those years without. Cleaning was easy. You can't go wrong with Oxo products.”

16 These attachments that turn your drill into a scrubber Amazon Useful Products Drill Brush Power Scrubber $15 See On Amazon Your bathroom will sparkle after using this set of drill brush attachments. They're designed to clean most bathroom surfaces including tile, porcelain, and metal fixtures. The brushes come in three sizes for different jobs — a 2-inch brush for detailing, a 4-inch brush for flat surfaces like tubs and shower doors, and a rounded brush to reach tight corners. One reviewer wrote: “I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so hand scrubbing it was for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower it took 5 minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door,...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again.”

17 A smart tracker so you never lose your keys again Amazon Cube Key Finder Smart Tracker $25 See On Amazon Keep tabs on your keys, luggage, or even your pets with this simple tracking device. Simply attach it to any item and when it's lost, ping the device via an app on your mobile phone to make it ring. The device is waterproof — helpful if you lose your keys in the rain or snow — and runs on a replaceable battery that lasts for up to two years. One reviewer wrote: “I chose this one because it's black, not too bulky, and you can replace the battery in it. I got it today and had it set up in minutes. I tried it out a few times and let me tell you this thing is loud. I can't imagine losing my keys again with this thing and God forbid I lose them somewhere other than home it actually GPS maps the key's location on a map in the app.”

18 A utensil rest that can hold multiple spoons and spatulas Amazon Tomorrow's Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest $7 See On Amazon Keep your countertops tidy with this compact utensil rest. It's made of nonslip, heat-safe silicone and holds up to four utensils at once. Raised edges catch and contain any drips and spills, and the rest is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. One reviewer wrote: “Who knew such a little gadget could bring me such peace of mind? I’ve used paper towels, plates, other utensils, anything I could think of to keep from placing the spoons or spatulas I’m using onto my counter when I know I’m going to be using them again. I didn’t find the one-spoon holders practical because I am usually cooking more than one dish.”

19 This convenient bucket that makes mopping a breeze Amazon oshang Flat Floor Mop and Bucket Set $36 See On Amazon The handy tool combines the convenience of a dry cloth sweeper with the power of a traditional wet mop. The reusable microfiber mop heads can be used for wet or dry cleaning, and the wet option requires no contact with dirty water. A built-in squeegee removes pet hair and dirt whenever the mop head is removed from the water, and a 60-inch handle makes maneuvering easy. One reviewer wrote: “What was once a time consuming and much more physical chore has now become easy and quick. The mop first caught my attention because of the way the pads literally get clean after each dip in the bucket, its like you're using a fresh mop every time.. the bucket and mop are lightweight and easy to move around, my house is predominately hard flooring so this is important to me. I am a person that mops daily so this was just what I needed.”

20 A genius device for cutting whole heads of lettuce Amazon WEBSUN Salad Cutter Bowl $10 See On Amazon This convenient kitchen gadget lets you rinse, dry, and slice salad greens all in the same vessel — which will cut down on your prep time and make cleanup even easier. The lid, which doubles as a cutting surface, also features a groove around the outside to prevent liquids from getting all over your counters, and the whole thing is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. One reviewer wrote: “Ok, I kinda got this as a joke because I HATE cooking chopping veggies. Well, the joke was on me. It took me longer to take carrots, celery heart and lettuce out of the bags then out did chop a salad. Love it, will continue to use it and i will buy another if it breaks. Well worth the price.”

21 This magnetic wristband that keeps your screws and bits on hand Amazon Magnelex Magnetic Wristband for Holding Tools $15 See On Amazon If you love DIY projects and fixing things around the house, this magnetic wristband is a must-have. It securely keeps small items like hex bits, screws, and bolts close at hand when you need them, so you don’t have to dig around in a bucket or tool belt. It has an adjustable hook-and-loop closure, and is made from durable polyester. One reviewer wrote: “What a great idea. I bought these for my father, brother, and self. It makes a big difference when working up on a ladder with a drill and/or a hammer. I recommend this for all of the people in your life who like to swing a hammer and fire up a drill.”

22 A popular vegetable chopper with so many attachments Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $33 See On Amazon Even if you’re an experienced home cook, you’ll still get a ton of use out of this vegetable chopper. It can chop, juice, spiralize, slice, and more — and cleanup is so easy thanks to the fact that your prepped ingredients go directly into the plastic bin. All of the blades are made from durable stainless steel, and all parts can go into the dishwasher for cleanup. There’s also a nonslip base so it won’t slide around while you use it. One reviewer wrote: “If I hadn’t been desperate to ease dinner prep (due to a fussy newborn & hyper big brother), I would never have tried this. But it actually works!!! I just love it! It’s super easy to clean, & both set up & take down is fast. (wouldn’t have been much help otherwise!) i’ve been using it for two months now, and the blades are still sharp. Everything runs the dishwasher very durably.”

23 This stand that holds tacos, lettuce wraps, and more Amazon CHARMOUNT Taco Holder Stand $10 See On Amazon If you hate it when your homemade tacos end up spilling out of their shells and all over your place, this taco stand will quickly become your new favorite kitchen tool. It has a clever pleated design that looks great on your table, and can hold up to three tacos, lettuce cups, or small wraps. They’re sold in packs of both four and eight, so you can make sure that everyone at your table has one. One reviewer wrote: “Why have I never owned stands like this before! Seriously! I’ve ordered fish tacos at restaurants for years and they always serve them in these trays, but I never thought about getting them at home. It makes preparing, and eating, tacos much easier - especially soft tacos.”

24 A digital grill thermometer so you never overcook meat again Amazon ThermoPro Large LCD Digital Grill Thermometer $19 See On Amazon If you’re serious about grilling, or just like to make sure your meat is perfectly cooked, every time, then you need this digital thermometer. It has a large, easy-to-read LCD screen that not only shows the temperature, but also has helpful icons so you can calibrate the thermometer to the type of protein you’re cooking. One reviewer wrote: “Great price and very simple to use / program and it works like a CHAMP! Helped make the Prime Rib for Christmas dinner GREAT!!! I set it for 145 degrees and stuck it in the oven, about three hours later "ding dong" the alarm sounded and presto prefect prime rib!!!”

25 This hanging kitchen basket that keeps produce fresh Amazon Fox Run White 3-Tier Kitchen Hanging Fruit Baskets $21 See On Amazon If you’re short on counter space, this three-tiered hanging basket is a great way to store your produce. The wire mesh design is not only nice to look at, it can also help to keep your fruits and vegetable fresher for a longer period of time because it encourages airflow. It comes in white, gold, copper, chrome, and green finishes. One reviewer wrote: “Love it! I had a fruit and veggie bowl on my counter but I was running out of counter space, and it didn't hold much. This is very sturdy and I love the color [...] I now have counter and refrigerator space and a cute way to display my foods. Would definitely recommend!”

26 A wildly popular electric milk frother Amazon Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon For making cafe-style coffee drinks at home, it’s hard to beat a handheld milk frother. It runs on two AA batteries, which are included, and comes in silver, black, blue, gold, and red color options. It can make both hot or cold foam, depending on the temperature of your milk, and it works with plant-based options like almond and oat milk, too. Fans on Amazon love that it’s not only good for frothing milk, but for blending Bulletproof coffee and protein shakes. One reviewer wrote: “I wanted to start making Bulletproof Coffee; however, I didn't want to invest in a blender as I wasn't sure how this whole experiment would go. So, after some intensive research, I landed on this handy tool. It makes blending up my coffee each morning a breeze! Plus, it really mixes in my protein powder well. And, it doesn't wake up the entire household when I'm making my morning drink at 5 am. It's super quiet, space efficient, and a cost-effective way to make coffee drinks or protein powder shakes!”

27 A rolling pin that adjusts to suit your baking projects Amazon Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re rolling out pie crusts, sugar cookies, or cinnamon rolls, this adjustable rolling pin is about to be your new best friend in the kitchen. It’s made from beechwood, and the pin itself comes with handy measurement markers. The removable end discs help you get a perfect thickness, no matter what kind of dough you’re working with. One reviewer wrote: “OMG! I have been looking for this my whole life! Well...maybe not my WHOLE life but for about the past 5-6 years. I make sugar cookies and I like them pretty thick and it is hard to roll them out evenly. This is PERFECT...and I mean PERFECT!!”

28 This cheese board that comes with a knife set Amazon SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set $40 See On Amazon Whether you love to entertain or just enjoy making snack boards for dinner, this cheese board and knife set is a great buy. It’s made of sustainable bamboo, and comes with both a square and a round cheese board as well as ramekins, chalk markers, and a set of cheese knives that stores neatly in the drawers of the larger board. One reviewer wrote: “This board comes with everything you need! It’s a great size, and there is so much included. I looked at different boards for a long time, and I decided on this one because of everything that came with it. The extra cutting board is super nice, as well as all the utensils. Great for entertaining!”

29 A handy metal organizer that fits over your cabinet door Amazon mDesign Metal Over Cabinet Storage Organizer $20 See On Amazon Keep your random plastic bags organized rather than letting them pile up in your cabinets with this metal organizer. It fits over most cabinet doors, no installation required, and has a a design that makes it easy to pull out one bag at a time when you need it. It comes in seven different finishes, so you can find one that goes with the rest of your fixtures. One reviewer wrote: “I’m really happy with my kitchen organizer. It is out of sight hold a lot of plastic bags and now, I no longer have a huge bag full of plastic bags in my pantry. Cleared up a lot of space. Awesome!”

30 This magnetic rack that keeps your house keys in place Amazon Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack (6-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Need a space to keep your keys? This magnetic key rack is sold in a pack of six, and it fits over most standard light switch plates, making installation a breeze. Each one can hold up to 3 pounds of weight thanks to the super strong magnets, so you don’t even need to worry about hanging your keys on a hook. One reviewer wrote: “I was on the search for cute wall key holders but couldn't find anything I was in love with. Then I saw this simple magnet and fell in love with the idea. Very inconspicuous and as you can see from the photo - strong enough to carry my janitor keys.”

31 This gadget that lets you cook bacon in the microwave Amazon Makin Bacon Microwave Bacon Tray $14 See On Amazon This clever device makes it easy to make bacon at home without even turning on the stove — and it will come out perfectly crispy, too. It has a unique design that helps to render the fat out in the microwave, giving you more flavor without all the grease. It has thousands of fans on Amazon who say it not only works great, but lasts for years. One reviewer wrote: “This is the only way I will cook bacon! [...] It's easy to save the bacon fat in a jar or cup for cooking.”

32 A clever solution for laundry day Amazon Tidy Cup Laundry Degergant and Fabric Softener Gadget (Pack of 2) $16 See On Amazon Instead of dealing with dripping, messy laundry detergent and fabric softener bottles, grab a set of these handy gadgets and solve at least one of your problems. They screw directly over the opening of most economy-sized detergent bottles, and have push-button dispensers that won’t drip all over your laundry room. One reviewer wrote: “I’m so happy to have this! The lid for the fabric softener is always messy, which gets anything you set it on messy. This just hangs underneath the spout and catches all the mess! You just slide it on and it does it’s job! No more mess, except on the holder!”

33 This genius tool that removes pet hair from your stuff Amazon FurZapper Pet Hair Remover (2- Pack) $15 See On Amazon If you have a pet that sheds all over your clothing, this pet hair remover is going to make laundry day so much easier. All you have to do is toss it in the washing machine or dryer with your clothes, then let this little gadget work its magic. Pet hair will stick to this — not your clothes — then it just needs to be rinsed off before you can use it again. One reviewer wrote: “Works like a charm. I don’t know how but it does. It’s gross to rinse off but definitely worth it. We have four cats, and our clothes have much less hair on them. We look normal again instead of the crazy cat people we really are.”

34 This pizza wheel that’s easy to hold Amazon Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $11 See On Amazon Anyone who likes to make pizza at home should have this pizza cutting wheel in their kitchen’s arsenal. It has a sharp metal blade that cuts clean through even thick crust pizza, and a low-profile, ergonomic handle that’s comfortable to hold. After you’ve used it, just take it apart and toss it in the dishwasher to clean it. One reviewer wrote: “For those Alton Brown fans out there, you know this is one of his favorite multi taskers - mine too, now. I had always used regular pizza cutters. Never again. This has so much control. Anything you want to cut, this should do it.”

35 An exfoliating brush with silicone bristles Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $10 See On Amazon This popular exfoliating brush boasts a whopping 8,000-plus perfect five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it has made their skin so much softer and smoother. It has an ergonomic handle and flexible silicone bristles that slough away dead skin without harsh scrubbing or chemical exfoliants, making it a great choice for those with more sensitive skin. One reviewer wrote: “Where has this been all my life? None of the other exfoliating products seem to work well on me. This is awesome though!”

36 This coconut-flavored toothpaste that’s infused with charcoal Amazon Dental Expert Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $9 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers swear by this charcoal-infused whitening toothpaste. For just $9, it comes with a full-sized tube of toothpaste as well as a toothbrush and tongue scraper, making this set a great value. It boasts over 9,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, too. One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE this product. It actually works very well [...] This stuff is like a miracle! I used it and after one use I seen a difference. My teeth even feel super clean all the time and smooth. It doesn’t taste bad either.”

37 A set of glass bottles that are so useful to have around Amazon Estilo Glass Water Bottle $23 See On Amazon Sure, you can use these glass bottles for water, but they’re also perfect for storing homemade juices, smoothies, iced tea, infused waters, and more. They’re sold in a pack of six, and each 16-ounce bottle comes with a durable stainless steel and silicone cap that won’t leak, even if you toss one in your tote bag. One reviewer wrote: “Looking for a glass bottle that can help me get off of the plastic water bottle habit. This one works great. It is heavier than the plastic bottle but it's worth it. Goes in the dishwasher easily and the lids seal well.”

38 These reusable silicone straws that come with a cleaning brush Amazon Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws $9 See On Amazon If you’re trying to kick your plastic straw habit, the best way to stick to it is to always make sure you have your own reusable straws on hand. These silicone drinking straws are popular on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.8 stars from over 15,000 shoppers. They’re sold in a pack of eight, and come with a cleaning brush and a storage bag. One reviewer wrote: “These straws are awesome. These are the first reusable straws I've purchased and I love them. They're super long, durable, strong, not flimsy at all, and comfortable to use. The little carrying case they come with is super helpful too because it makes it easy to take them anywhere!”

39 A set of stackable bins to help keep your fridge organized Amazon Greenco Stackable Fridge Bins $25 See On Amazon Keep your refrigerator organized with these clear stackable bins, which make it easy to see exactly what you have. Made from BPA-free plastic and sold in a pack of six, they can store everything from fresh eggs to cans of soda, produce, and beyond. They also have handles on the sides that you can use to move them around easily. One reviewer wrote: “Excellent organization system! I once opened the fridge often, always looking for something I hadn't seen the last time I checked. [...] Now, with this system, I find what I'm looking for the first time. And when a bin is empty, I know I need to buy more of that product and just ask my smart home to add that item to my shopping list.”

40 A pack of all-natural tea tree oil soap Amazon Truremedy Naturals Tea Tree Oil Soap Bar (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Tea tree oil has so many benefits, from helping to keep your skin clear to soothing irritation, so you’ll love this tea tree oil bar soap. It’s sold in a pack of two, and has a light, natural scent from the tea tree, peppermint, and eucalyptus oils in the blend. One reviewer wrote: “I bought this soap for myself and my daughter and we both like it a lot! One bar lasts about 3 weeks with daily use. We are on our second 2 pack right now. The soap has a light tea tree, minty smell and gives you a slight tingle when u wash up with it. My favorite thing about it is how clean it rinses (you don't get that feeling of residue on your skin like some other bar soaps) and it doesn't dry your skin. I recommend.”

41 A see-through case to store all of your random batteries Amazon Battery Organizer Storage and Case $17 See On Amazon Batteries are great to have on hand for small electronics, but it’s so easy to lose them. Thanks to this battery organizer, though, you’ll always know exactly where your batteries are, so you don’t have to hunt around for AAAs when the remote control for your TV suddenly dies. It can hold a total of 93 batteries, from AAA to D batteries and more. One reviewer wrote: “This is honestly one of those things that I never knew I needed but is honestly, a complete game changer. I‘ve had random batteries (of all types and sizes) floating around every drawer in my house for as long as I can remember and it’s always been a pain and a hassle trying to find the ones you need when you need them. And then when you do finally find them... they’re often dead! This organizer has made my life a lot less stressful. It holds a ton of batteries, keeps them neat and in one place and I love that I never have to look around for a battery tester.”

42 This beard straightener that’s also a brush Amazon Tame The Wild Make Your Beard Behave Straightener for Men $25 See On Amazon If you have a longer beard, this beard straightener from Tame The Wild is a great buy. It heats up quickly, and styles and straightens your beard in one go, so you can get out the door faster. It has 12 different temperature settings, as well as a handy auto-shutoff feature, so you don’t have to stress if you accidentally forget to turn it off. One reviewer wrote: “This thing absolutely rocks! It performs far better than I had anticipated [...] my beard is cave-man status length, thick as an osprey nest, and naturally pretty curly. Up to this point, I've never been able to achieve what I deem to be even a somewhat "straight" hair look. Thanks to this though, that barrier has been broken. Truly delivers on the name, Tame The Wild!”

43 A yoga mat that comes with useful alignment markers Amazon Heathyoga Eco Friendly Non Slip Yoga Mat $35 See On Amazon Upgrade your at-home yoga practice with this nonslip yoga mat, which is made from eco-friendly TPE. At 6 millimeters thick, it’s comfortable to use, and the top of the mat has some useful alignment markers to help you nail your poses. It comes in six colors, and has thousands of positive ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote: “Best yoga mat I've ever used. Not too thick for balance, not too thin for knees. How did I ever live w/out alignment lines?”

44 A pot rack that mounts directly to your wall Amazon Greenco Pot and Pan Wall Mounted Rail $13 See On Amazon Keep your pots, pans, and cooking utensils organized and close at hand with this wall mounted rail. It comes with 15 S-hooks for easy hanging, and comes with instructions and all of the hardware you need to get it set up in your kitchen. It’s made from durable iron, and has a classic black finish. One reviewer wrote: “The only bad thing about this utensil rack is that I didn’t buy it years ago!! I have very little drawer space in my kitchen, but lots of wall space. I finally decided to get a rack and hang the utensils I use most during cooking beside the stove. The rack was very easy to install. It had more capacity (15 hooks) than nearly any other rack I saw, and at a better price.”