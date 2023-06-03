Clever things that make your home look & smell better with almost no effort

Want to make your home look better or get rid of some lingering smells — but are pressed for time? There are plenty of clever things on Amazon that will do the job with zero stress on your part. From foolproof ways to keep closets and sink drains smelling fresh, to little tricks that’ll improve the overall aesthetic of your space, you’ll find it here.

With these smart products, making your home look great and smell even better doesn’t have to give you a brain cramp. They’re good for your home and good for you — because you’ll barely have to lift a finger.

01 These charcoal bags that purify the air without fragrance Amazon Comfy Mate Charcoal Deodorizing Bags (5-Pack) $18 See On Amazon If you need to knock out some odors — but don’t want to deal with heavily fragranced solutions — these bamboo charcoal bags are your best bet. The smell-neutralizing charcoal is packed into linen bags that are small enough to stash in your closet, near your pile of gym shoes, or right next to the litter box. You can even hang them with the included hooks.

02 The puck light that adds wire-free accent lighting anywhere Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light $10 See On Amazon A little accent lighting can go a long way in upgrading the look of your home — and this puck light is a cheap and easy way to get it. The battery-operated light can be installed on the underside of bookshelves or kitchen cabinets, installing easily with the included double-sided adhesive or hardware. You can tap it on and off, or set the timer from between 15 minutes and two hours.

03 A deodorizing spray that targets pet-related smells Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $20 See On Amazon If your cat or dog is prone to leaving some surprise messes around the house, it’s worth keeping this odor eliminator on hand. Boasting more than 60,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it dissolves lingering smells and infuses surfaces with a fresh, citrusy scent. It’s safe to use on carpet, fabric, tile, and furniture upholstery.

04 These linen curtains that diffuse light while maintaining privacy Amazon H.VERSAILTEX Linen Curtains $20 See On Amazon Letting some light shine through your windows is an instant way to infuse new energy into your space, and these linen-blend sheers can help you do it on the cheap. The natural fabric filters light while still allowing for some privacy, and the nickel grommets make them easy to hang. Choose from understated colors like sea mist and dove gray. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 16

05 This aromatherapy diffuser that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker Amazon artnaturals Essential Oil Diffuser $27 See On Amazon Turn your living space into a spa-like oasis with this aromatherapy diffuser that’ll release a mist of your favorite essential oil scents. Not only that, but the diffuser doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, so you can play relaxing music while you reap the benefits of aromatherapy. The diffuser also features an LED clock and the option to set timers, so the machine will go off when you want it to.

06 These essential oils that pair perfectly with your diffuser Amazon Lagunamoon Essential Oils (Set of 10) $19.99 See On Amazon Outfit your aromatherapy setup with these 10 essential oils that are non-GMO, organic, and therapeutic-grade. The set includes scents like lavender to promote relaxation, eucalyptus to help clear sinuses, and peppermint to boost energy. The carrying case makes it easy to store this collection, then pull it out when needed.

07 A hard water stain remover that renews fixtures & tile Amazon Bio-Clean Products Eco-Friendly Hard Water Stain Remover $20 See On Amazon Nothing can dull the look of your bathroom like mineral buildup. This hard water stain remover, though, works wonders on fixtures, shower glass, tubs, and tiles. (You can even use it outdoors on your pool.) It effortlessly gets rid of stains caused by calcium, phosphorous, and lime scale — just apply, scrub, and wipe clean with a cloth.

08 These kitchen scrubbers that don’t harbor smells like sponges do Amazon Peachy Clean Kitchen Scrubber (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Sick of smelly sponges? These silicone scrubbers are your fix. Unlike standard sponges, they dry quickly, which helps inhibit germ growth and all the unpleasant odors that come with it. (In fact, they even leave behind a summery peach fragrance.) They’re tough enough to tackle pots and pans, and can be cleaned in the dishwasher when they need a refresh.

09 This stainless steel cleaning kit that reviewers love Amazon Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polish Spray $17 See On Amazon Stainless steel appliances: When they’re shiny, they look great. When they’re smudged and hazy? Not so much. This highly rated stainless steel cleaning kit keeps your appliances looking sleek by removing fingerprints and grease and leaving behind a nice gloss. Even better, it creates a protective coating that helps prevent future smudges and cloudiness.

10 The pet food can covers that cut down on fridge smells Amazon Bonza Pet Food Can Covers (Set of 2) $9 See On Amazon Keeping an open can of cat or dog food in the fridge is a sure way get some bad smells going. Put a lid on that odor (literally) with these pet food can covers that create a tighter seal than plastic wrap or foil. Made from BPA-free silicone, the lids have a universal fit, so they’re compatible with most cans.

11 These garbage disposal tablets that freshen up your sink area Amazon Arm & Hammer Garbage Disposal Cleaner (24 Count) $10 See On Amazon All kinds of gunk goes down your kitchen sink disposal, which can lead to a buildup of nasty smells over time. Freshen things up with these garbage disposal cleaners that use baking soda to eliminate odors of all kinds. They couldn’t be easier to use: Just run the faucet and disposal, then drop in a tablet.

12 This corner shelf that’s perfect for displaying treasured items Amazon Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelf $20 See On Amazon Have a coffee table or dresser cluttered with your favorite things? Create a space for them with these floating shelves that mount to a corner. The five-tier shelf is perfectly sized for picture frames, succulents, and mementos — or anything else you want to show off. Choose from colors like understated gray, weathered turquoise, and natural walnut. Available colors: 8

13 The washing machine cleaner that removes odors & buildup Amazon Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Your washing machine does a great job of getting stains and odors out of your laundry — but the appliance itself can start to smell after some time. This washing machine cleaner refreshes the entire setup — from the drum to the filter to the pump — and all you have to do is run an empty cycle. It’s a fan favorite, with a 4.6-star overall rating after 197,000 reviews.

14 These rope baskets that makes for a chic storage solution Amazon Chat Blanc Cotton Rope Storage Baskets (Set of 3) $34 See On Amazon These woven rope baskets are a versatile solution that can help you corral clutter all over the house — and they look good while doing it. Available in a range of understated shades, they’re made from thick, sturdy cotton with reinforced handles. Use them for dog toys, extra towels in the bathroom, laundry supplies, and more.

15 A pen that makes your grout bright white again Amazon Rainbow Chalk Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon Spruce up your bathroom with this grout pen that helps conceal any discoloration between your tiles. The water-based colorant can be applied with the marker-style tip, making it easy to complete the job. It covers up to 150 feet — enough for a whole bathroom.

16 The litter box odor eliminator that makes having a kitty so much nicer Amazon Rocco & Roxie Litter Box Odor Eliminator $12 See On Amazon Nix litter box smells at the source with this odor eliminator. Made with corncob granules and essential oils, the formula absorbs moisture and neutralizes smells at the molecular level. Just sprinkle a layer on top of the litter and you’re set. You can even use this to keep odors at bay in trash compactors, garbage cans, and kennels.

17 These wood crayons & markers that “fix” furniture scratches Amazon DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit $10 See On Amazon Whether you have some thrifted pieces you want to fix up, or just some furniture that’s in need of some TLC, this wood repair kit can help. It comes with six markers and six crayons that fill in small dents and conceal scuffs or other imperfections, so that your piece will look good as new. The set includes various shades like maple, oak, and cherry.

18 A mini air purifier that plugs right into the wall Amazon Germ Guardian Plug-In Air Purifier $40 See On Amazon Got a smelly corner of the house but no room for an air purifier? This compact plug-in air purifier is a great solution that measures just 7 inches across. It helps reduce odors caused by pets, cooking, and cleaning fumes, and it even features a built-in UV-C light that may help eliminate certain airborne germs. One reviewer wrote, “This works great. I have it next to the cat litter and it totally eliminates the smell. You would never know there is a cat box in that room.”

19 This welcome mat that catches dirt & debris Amazon SliptoGrip Natural Coir Doormat $19 See On Amazon One way to keep your home looking pristine? Keep dirt, mud, and leaves from getting tracked into your front hallway. This doormat made from coconut coir is up to the task, as the tough fibers trap debris with no problem. A nonslip backing keeps it in place on your front step as you wipe your feet. Available sizes: 2

Available designs: 12

20 The linen spray that makes bedding & laundry smell amazing Amazon Muse Apothecary Linen Ritual Bedding Spray $10 See On Amazon Spritz this linen spray over your bedding, and you’ll be so happy to crawl between the sheets each night. Made from natural, plant-derived ingredients, it comes in gorgeous scents like amber cashmere and lavender. While it adds a soothing, relaxing fragrance to your bedding, you can also just go ahead and spritz your whole laundry pile. Available scents: 4

21 A magnetic knife bar that declutters your kitchen counter Amazon LAHRN Magnetic Knife Holder $20 See On Amazon Tidy up your kitchen counter by getting rid of your bulky knife block and replacing it with this magnetic bar that mounts to the wall. The 16-inch strip has a sleek, natural design and comes in your choice of two finishes: bamboo or oak. And it’s not just for knives; try it with kitchen shears, whisks, or anything else you can magnetize to it.

22 This Himalayan salt lamp that gives off a cozy glow Amazon Greenco Himalayan Salt Lamp $20 See On Amazon Want instant mood lighting? This Himalayan salt light does the trick. Not only does it give off a soft amber glow, but it releases negative ions that can help purify the air. The hand-carved rock sits on a rose wood base, and features a dimmer, so you can get just the right amount of illumination for your space.

23 The shower curtain liner that resists soap scum Amazon AmazerBath Soap Scum-Resistant Shower Liner $10 See On Amazon Dealing with soap scum buildup? This shower curtain liner is resistant to the stuff, so you never have to take the curtain down to scrub it. Made from heavy-gauge material, it’s sturdy and long-lasting, with a weighted hem that keeps it from flying around while you shower. The rustproof grommets on top make it easy to hang. Available sizes: 12

Available colors: 16

24 These cedar blocks that remedy that musty closet smell Amazon Cedar Home Cedar Blocks for Clothes (40 Count) $20 See On Amazon Bid farewell to musty-smelling closets and dresser drawers once you have this 40-pack of cedar blocks. The warm, woodsy scent counteracts any old-clothing odors, but pulls double-duty by fending off moths, too. You’ll get a combination of discs that slip neatly onto your hangers as well as balls that you can stuff into the corners of drawers.

25 The power drill brushes that deep clean with the press of a button Amazon Holikme Power Drill Brushes (Set of 3) $10 See On Amazon Keeping your tub and other bathroom surfaces looking clean as a whistle doesn’t have to be a big chore — these power drill attachments actually make short work of the job. They install directly onto your cordless drill and deep clean without any elbow grease on your part. The set includes three brushes, so you can handle a variety of tasks, from shower corners to faucet fixtures.

26 A sponge holder that allows for proper airflow — & less odors Amazon HAD Embossed Sponge Holder See On Amazon Damp sponges are hot spots for germ growth — and that usually results in some pretty unpleasant smells. The fix? Ensuring your sponge dries quickly. This sponge holder elevates your scrubber, so it gets more airflow, which in turn, will help keep bacteria and odors at bay. Just as good, giving your scrubber a permanent home will make your sink area look more organized.

27 This cabinet cream that removes grease & adds shine Amazon Parker and Bailey Kitchen Cabinet Cream $15 See On Amazon That layer of grease on your kitchen cabinets? It’s actually surprisingly easy to get rid of with this kitchen cabinet cream that reviewers have called the “best cleaner.” With just a little effort, it removes grease and food stains, then leaves behind a gorgeous sheen. You can use it on painted, laminated, and natural cabinets— and it works great on other wood surfaces, too.

28 A bed skirt that hides all the storage underneath the frame Amazon HC Collection Bed Skirt $18 See On Amazon Storing out-of-season clothes, Christmas decor, and extra linens under your bed is a great use of space — but it looks cluttered if you can see it when you walk into the room. This bed skirt conceals everything, and features tailored pleats that add a polished touch to any bedroom. Made from durable, wrinkle-resistant microfiber, it has a 14-inch drop to fit most frames. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 12

29 The pet hair remover that has a bona fide cult following Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $20 See On Amazon More than 100,000 five-star reviews can’t be wrong — this pet hair roller is arguably the best way to remove fur from your furniture. The velveteen roller traps hair like magic, then stores it in the catch chamber for disposal. Just a few swipes across your sofa or bedspread, and no one would ever know you have pets at home.

30 A crackling candle that’ll infuse your space with delightful scents Amazon Benevolence LA Scented Candle $23 See On Amazon Reviewers have reported these scented candles look “gorgeous” and smell like “heaven.” They come in a range of scents like garden-fresh lemongrass and basil, cabin-worthy pine wood, and elegant lilac rose. Each one is set in a black or gold jar and finished with a wood wick that crackles for extra ambience. Available scents: 18

31 This splatter screen that protects you & your walls from grease Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan $23 See On Amazon Fried foods are delicious, but the grease that splashes back and leaves your clothes and your walls a mess is a real hassle. This splatter screen is made from a fine, sturdy stainless steel mesh. Designed to allow steam to escape while keeping the grease inside, the screen keeps your walls and stove clean and tidy — not to mention your clothes. It’s rustproof and cleans easily in the dishwasher. Available sizes: 4

32 A spray that gets out even the most stubborn red wine stains Amazon Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re enjoying a glass solo or with a few friends, it seems inevitable there’s going to be a spill. Don’t panic, because this stain remover ensures that even the toughest red wine stains, will lift — and it also works on blood, grass, and grease. This carpet- and furniture-saving formula is biodegradable and pH-neutral.

33 The beard hammock that catches all the trimmings Amazon Beard King Beard Bib Apron $11 See On Amazon It’s so annoying to find the latest beard trimmings all over the vanity or worse — clogging the sink. This genius beard apron solves that problem by catching all that hair for easy disposal after shaving. It attaches around the neck, then has suction cups that secure to the mirror to create a mini hammock for trimmings. Available colors: 4

34 These steamers that turn your shower into a spa experience Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6 Count) $17 See On Amazon Turn your morning shower into a spa experience with these shower steamers that release fragrance the moment the water hits them. Made with natural ingredients and essential oils, these steamers offer unparalleled aromatherapy right at home. Also great for gifting, the set includes a mix of relaxing and invigorating scents.

35 This fun penguin that keeps your fridge odor-free Amazon Chill Bill Refrigerator Deodorizer $17 See On Amazon “Chill Bill” doesn’t just hang out in your fridge, as the name would suggest — he also keeps your refrigerator free from any unwanted odors. Just fill Bill with baking soda, and then plop him in your fridge. With Bill as your resident deodorizer, you’ll chuckle every time you get a snack (so much more fun than a yellow cardboard box).

36 These bottles that make ordinary condiments look so graceful Amazon Superior Olive Oil Dispenser Set (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Decant your olive oil and balsamic vinegar into these dispensers for a look that doubles as decor. Made from glass, the set comes with four spouts — two with flip tops and two with caps to seal them — that make drip-free pouring easy. The set also comes with a funnel for easy filling. Choose from three glass tints: amber, clear, and green. Available colors: 3

37 The deodorizers that keep your shoe pile smelling so fresh & so clean Amazon Air Jungles Shoe Odor Eliminators (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon When your closet starts to get that certain funk to it, look to your everyday kicks first. These odor eliminators keep shoes smelling fresh with the help of essential oils and deodorizing tea molecules that absorb unpleasant smells while leaving behind a light, pleasant scent. Also great for gym bags and school lockers, each ball lasts for up to a month. Available scents: 7

38 These apothecary jars that level up your bathroom storage Amazon BYKFPQ Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Give your bathroom storage an upscale look with these apothecary jars that are an ideal way to organize cotton balls, cotton swabs, makeup remover rounds, and more. They’re made from clear glass, so you can keep an eye on your supply at all times, and they’re topped with attractive bamboo lids. Use them in the office, too, for small items like binder clips or rubber bands.

39 The enzymatic drain sticks that keep things clear & odor-free Amazon Green Gobbler Enzymatic Drain Sticks (24 Count) $12 See On Amazon Keep your drains clear and odor-free — sans smelly, toxic chemicals — with these drain sticks. Safe for use with even disposals, these sticks use enzymes to eat up grease, food waste, hair, and anything else that causes clogs and odors. Place one in the drain once a month for maintenance. You can think beyond the sink, too: They’re great for your tub drain and even your toilet tank.

40 A smart bulb that has 16 million color options Amazon Kasa Smart Light Bulb $13 See On Amazon Giving you a choice of 16 million colors in addition to both warm and cool white, this smart bulb will cast any room in your home in a more flattering light. It’s controlled via an app on your phone from anywhere there’s Wi-Fi, so you can set schedules or turn the brightness up, even when you’re away from home. You can also control it via your voice assistant when you’re lounging and don’t want to bother to get up to adjust anything.

41 The down-alternative comforter that turns your bed into a fluffy nest Amazon Utopia Bedding Microfiber Comforter $32 See On Amazon Cuddle up in the luxury you deserve with this microfiber comforter that’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 100,000 reviews. Available in a wide variety of colors, it can be used as a duvet insert or on its own to turn your bed into a sumptuous nest. This comforter is the perfect weight for year-round use, and you won’t have to deal with bunching, as the quilted pattern keeps the hypoallergenic filling in place. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 15

42 This cleaning paste that more than 120,000 reviewers swear by Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff $9 See On Amazon When you see 120,000 reviewers give a product a perfect five-star rating, it’s a sure thing — and that’s definitely the case when it comes to this cleaning paste. The Pink Stuff works on everything from pots and pans to car tires to jewelry. It’s strong enough to remove even the toughest stains, but doesn’t leave scratches on delicate items.

43 The carpet deodorizer that freshens up your upholstery, too Amazon Good Natured Carpet and Upholstery Deodorizer $28 See On Amazon If you have pets — or even children — at home, it’s easy to end up with a case of stinky carpet, but this deodorizer will freshen it right up. Made with gentle but effective ingredients like baking soda and essential oils, it’s safe to use on upholstered furniture as well as carpet. Just sprinkle a layer on the surface, leave on for five minutes, then vacuum up.

44 These ingenious peel & stick tiles that looks just like the real thing Amazon Art3d Peel-and-Stick Tiles (10-Sheets) $32 See On Amazon Have you always wanted a tile backsplash but didn’t want to put in the time and effort or spend the money to hire an expert? Make the upgrade yourself today with these peel-and-stick tiles that look so realistic. Featuring a 3-D design, they’re heat- and moisture-resistant. The sheets install quickly and are easy to trim. Available colors: 3