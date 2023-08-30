Have you ever stumbled upon a product so useful that it made you think to yourself, “Wow, I wish I’d found this sooner”? Because I have — and to be honest, I don’t enjoy feeling like I’ve missed out on anything. That’s why I’ve put together this list of clever things tons of people regret not buying for their homes sooner.

01 The bag sealer that helps keep snacks fresh for later Amazon Karidge Bag Sealer $9 See On Amazon Folding your open snack bags shut does an alright job at keeping the air out — though if you really want to help keep them fresh, consider using this bag sealer. It’s designed to work with a variety of bags and only takes a few quick seconds to create a tight seal. Plus, its small size makes it easy to stash away inside of a drawer for safekeeping. One customer wrote, “This product is amazing, I wish I bought it sooner.”

02 The adjustable stand that works with nearly any smartphone Amazon Lamicall Phone Stand $13 See On Amazon Whether you have a Huawei Mate Proi or an iPhone 14, this stand has a universal design that allows it to be used with nearly any phone. It’s made from high-quality aluminum alloy, with a pivoting joint in the back that makes it easy to adjust the viewing angle. And unlike some stands, this one comes in nine different finishes — from classic black to a dreamy shade of purple. One reviewer stated, “This is one of those purchases you wish you had done sooner.”

03 A heated coaster that helps keep your coffee warm Amazon Vobaga Mug Warmer $25 See On Amazon Microwaving your coffee can leave it with an odd taste — instead, use this heated coaster to help keep it warm. Its temperature is adjustable up to three levels, while an automatic shut-off function kicks in after four hours to help keep you safe. And if you don’t drink coffee? It also works great with tea, hot chocolate, and more. One customer wrote, “Not sure why I didn't buy one sooner. So nice to keep my coffee and tea warm.”

04 A stain-resistant mat that helps keep your coffee station clean Amazon HotLive Coffee Mat $9 See On Amazon Slide this mat underneath your coffee machine, and it’ll help protect your counters from messy drips. It’s made from tough rubber that’s both stain-resistant as well as nonslip — and if it ever gets dirty, simply rinse it underneath running water for a quick clean. An Amazon customer wrote, Should have bought this way sooner, great noise insulator [and] spill protector.”

05 This plastic bag dispenser that helps you save space Amazon GREENCO Plastic Bag Saver and Dispenser $22 See On Amazon Every kitchen has that one cabinet filled with loose grocery bags, so why not save some space and keep them inside of this dispenser? It mounts to the inside of a cabinet door for easy access using just a few small screws (which come included). Plus, the brushed stainless steel exterior is even resistant to fingerprints. “I waited years to finally get one of these and I wish I would have done it sooner,” wrote one Amazon customer.

06 These under-the-bed storage bags that can help open up space Amazon ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Running out of space in your closet? Consider transferring all those seasonal clothes and blankets into these storage bags. Their low profile makes it easy to slide them underneath your bed, while a transparent mesh top lets you see what’s inside without having to unpack everything. Plus, the reinforced handles are designed to withstand the test of time. One reviewer said, “The handles on the sides were super helpful and now I use the bags for under the bed storage. So mad at myself for not thinking of it sooner!”

07 A laundry detergent holder that helps prevent drippy messes Amazon Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder $15 See On Amazon Place your laundry detergent bottle on this holder, and its built-in drip catcher will help keep your surfaces clean. The downward slope also ensures that your soap easily flows through the spigot — and each order even includes a strap that you can use to fasten it down. One customer on Amazon said, “Wish I had this sooner! Perfection.”

08 The nonslip pads that help keep your dryer in place Amazon SlipToGrip Washing Machine Anti Vibration Pads (8-Pack) $44 See On Amazon Place these nonslip pads underneath your washer and dryer, and they’ll help keep them from vibrating out of place while they’re running. They’re made from tough rubber, with a steel plate on the inside that helps them hold up against heavy machines — and installation is as easy as slipping them underneath your machine. An Amazon customer wrote, “I am very happy with this item and wish I purchased sooner.”

09 An outlet extender that doubles as a night light Amazon POWRUI Outlet Extender with Night Light $20 See On Amazon Every outlet could use a few extra plugs, so why not grab this outlet extender? Not only does it add four plugs to any standard outlet, but it also features two USB ports so that you can charge your devices without locating a USB brick. Plus, the built-in night light helps guide your way down dark hallways once the sun goes down. One Amazon customer wrote, “This is such a functional plug... wish I would of known about it sooner.”

10 This microfiber duster with a telescopic handle Amazon ESTILO Extendable Ceiling Fan Duster $19 See On Amazon Ceiling fans, light fixtures, tall shelves — this duster makes cleaning all of them and more a total breeze. Its telescopic handle extends out from 27 to 47 inches, so there’s no need to bust out that step ladder you’ve been using. Plus, the microfiber duster head latches onto dirt, trapping it within its fibers until you’re ready to shake it out over a trash can. An Amazon customer said, “Wow don't know why I never bought one of these sooner except my other house only had one fan so I didn't worry too much about cleaning it.”

11 The broom holder that can support up to 35 pounds Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder & Wall Mount Garden Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon Instead of putting up with that messy broom closet, why not grab this holder and get everything looking neat and tidy? Five slots give you ample space to store brooms, mops, dusters, and more, while the six hooks between them are a great place to hang scrubbers. Or, if your broom closet is already looking good, you can also use it to organize sporting and gardening equipment in your garage. An Amazon shopper wrote, “Everything is so neat now. I wish I had bought it sooner.”

13 The rustproof shower curtain hooks that come in 9 finishes Amazon Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks (12-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Rose gold, matte black, blue — with nine different finishes to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding these shower hooks in a color that suits your style. They’re made from rustproof metal, with double-sided hooks on the base so that you don’t have to double-up your shower curtain and liner. Many reviewers also appreciated how the rollers on the top make it easy to slide them back and forth. An Amazon shopper said, “I wish I would have gotten these sooner. This makes my life so much easier. You can actually change your curtain or liner individually, genius.”

14 A stackable organizer that helps protect shoes from dust Amazon Kuject Large Shoe Organizer Storage Boxes (12-Pack) $40 See On Amazon Running out of space on your shoe rack? Consider upgrading to this organizer. There’s enough space for up to 12 pairs of shoes — though if you place two pairs of shoes into each container, you could easily fit up to 24 pairs. And since you can arrange the boxes into whatever custom shape you like, you shouldn’t have any trouble fitting them into closets, entryways, and more. One Amazon customer wrote, “I love these wish I had known about these sooner. I will be re-ordering this item.”

15 These transparent shields that help protect furniture from scratching cats Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Protector $28 See On Amazon If your cat seems determined to scratch up your furniture, consider taking a look at these shields. Not only do they help protect your upholstery from damage, but they’re also completely transparent, giving them a subtle appearance that’s hardly noticeable. Plus, their adhesive backing makes installation a total breeze. An Amazon customer wrote, “Very happy I saved my funiture with the shields. Wish I did so sooner but didn’t know this existed until recently.”

16 An easy-to-install bidet that can help you save money Amazon Greenco Adjustable Bidet Attachment $32 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on toilet paper, why not grab this bidet and save yourself some green? Installation is so easy that many reviewers were able to get it up and running in 20 minutes or less — and since it doesn’t require any electrical hookups, there’s no need to have an outlet near your toilet in order to use it. One customer wrote, “A life changer! Easy to install and wondering why I didn’t buy it sooner!”

17 The clip-on strainer that helps you save space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $14 See On Amazon Whereas traditional strainers can take up a ton of storage space, this clip-on version is a fraction of their size, making it a solid choice for cramped kitchens. The best part? Its spring-loaded clips stretch to fit nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip around the edge. One reviewer said, “Works great. I wish I would have bought it sooner.”

18 The disposable hair catchers that help keep your pipes clear Amazon Aire Allure Shower Drain Hair Catcher Stickers (25-Pack) $12 See On Amazon A visit from the plumber can easily cost hundreds of dollars, so why not help keep your pipes clear with these hair catchers? The waterproof adhesive backing keeps them from shifting out of place — and since they’re disposable, you can simply toss them in the trash once clogged with hair. One Amazon shopper said, “I never knew these existed. Wished I knew it sooner. I had it on for over 2 weeks now and it’s still sticking to the drain. Definitely will buy again.”

19 A durable mason jar pitcher that you can use to make cold brew Amazon County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Mason Jar Iced Coffee Maker $33 See On Amazon Instead of buying a pre-made cold brew, why not make your own using this mason jar pitcher? Its leakproof lid helps prevent spills inside your fridge, while a stainless steel filter removes any grounds so that all you’re left with is smooth cold brew. Choose from two sizes: 1 or 2 quarts. An Amazon customer said, “Absolutely love this for making cold brew coffee, easy and practical... why didn’t I buy one sooner!?!?”

20 The 100% organic cotton pillowcases with a breathable percale weave Amazon Sleep Mantra 100% Organic Cotton Pillowcases (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Hot sleepers can appreciate these pillowcases, as their percale weave lets your skin breathe on stuffy nights. They’re made from 100% organic cotton — and with nine colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble matching them to your current sheets. Many reviewers also raved about how they’re “well made” as well as “wrinkle free” — and another Amazon customer said, “Love these. Will be buying another set. Super happy with this purchase and wish I had found these sheets sooner.”

21 This handled pumice stone that powers through tough limescale Amazon Powerstone Pumice Cleaner $12 See On Amazon From limescale to water rings, this pumice stone makes it easy to clean away all sorts of buildup. But don’t be fooled — despite being tough on stains, it’s still gentle enough on your surfaces that you don’t have to worry about it scratching porcelain, tile, and more. Plus, the built-in handle gives you somewhere firm to grip. One Amazon shopper said, “It did not scratch the surface of the porcelain. I wish I had found this product sooner.”

22 These salt & pepper grinders that let you adjust the coarseness Amazon CHEW FUN Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set $28 See On Amazon Not only are these salt and pepper grinders a definite upgrade from the plastic shakers you’ve been using, but each one also features a dial on the top that lets you adjust how fine or coarse the grind is. The best part? They also have a built-in LED light to help you see exactly how much salt and pepper you’ve added to your dishes. An Amazon customer wrote, “These are fantastic and making cooking so much easier. I love how they look and seasoning while cooking now is a breeze! Wish I had bought these sooner!”

23 The borosilicate glass food containers with airtight lids Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Borosilicate Glass Storage Containers (24-Pieces) $36 See On Amazon Whether you’re packing lunch or saving some leftovers for later, these food containers are a smart pick. They’re made from tough borosilicate glass, with airtight lids to help keep your meals fresh. Plus, each order comes with 12 containers in varying sizes, making it easy to fit them inside lunch boxes, small fridges, and more. “There was nothing to dislike about these containers,” wrote an Amazon shopper. “Wish I would have gotten these sooner.”

24 The brush attachments that transform hand drills into high-powered scrubbers Amazon Holikme Drill Brush Scrubber Attachments (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Pop one of these brush heads into your hand drill, and you’ll be able to use it as a high-powered scrubber to get rid of stubborn dirt and grime. The bristles are made from tough nylon that won’t easily fray, nor will it leave behind scratches on delicate surfaces — and you even have the choice of five different bristle colors. An Amazon shopper said, “I don't understand how I hadn't bought it sooner!!! Makes cleaning soo much easier!”

25 These blackout curtains that help insulate your home Amazon LEMOMO Blackout Curtains $25 See On Amazon While these blackout curtains are great for sleeping in on the weekends, you may also notice a slight dip in your energy bills once you’ve hung them up. They’re made from thick polyester that helps insulate your home from the weather outside — and they can even help dampen the sound of noisy neighbors. Choose from 25 colors as well as 15 sizes. “Keeps room thats wall to wall windows dark,” an Amazon reviewer said. “Keeps it cool in summer and warm in winter. Wish I bought sooner.”

26 The shower shelves that don’t require any drilling Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf (2-Pack) $32 See On Amazon There’s no need for a drill when installing these shower shelves, as each order comes with waterproof adhesive that lets you press them right into place onto your tile walls. They’re made from sleek stainless steel that’s both rust- as well as scratch-resistant — and with a weight limit of up to 15 pounds, you shouldn’t have any trouble loading them up with large bottles of soap. A shopper on Amazon said, “Super sturdy, very easy to install and easy to clean. I love them so much and wish I had found them sooner!”

27 A battery organizer that comes with a charge tester Amazon The Battery Organizer Tester And Storage Case $16 See On Amazon Do you have a drawer full of loose batteries? Not only is this organizer great for tidying up, but each order also includes a charge tester so that you can figure out which batteries are worth keeping. There’s enough space for up to 93 batteries, and it even has slots in the back that let you mount it to a wall for easy access if desired. One reviewer on Amazon wrote, “Wish I had found this sooner, much more convenient than rummaging through a box of batteries.”

28 The cotton rope baskets that help you hide clutter Amazon Chat Blanc Cotton Rope Storage Baskets (Set of 3) $34 See On Amazon If you’re running out of places to stash items, consider hiding them inside of these rope baskets. Their thick cloth base and reinforced handles help them hold up when filled with heavy items — and they’ll even keep their shape if you ever decide to fold them down flat for storage. Choose from nine colors.

29 An over-the-door organizer that adds storage space to your pantry Amazon ZOBER Over The Door Pantry Organization $22 See On Amazon Hang this organizer over your pantry door, and you’ll instantly have extra space to store cleaning supplies, condiments, spices, and more. The 24 pockets are completely transparent, making it easy to see which items are stored where — and the stainless steel hooks on the top are designed to fit overtop of nearly any standard door.

30 These drinking glasses that come with sleek bamboo lids Amazon Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids (4-Piece Set) $23 See On Amazon Still sipping out of plasticware? Now’s your chance to upgrade to these sleek drinking glasses. Each one comes with a matching bamboo lid as well as a glass straw — and you even receive a pair of cleaning pipettes so that you can easily scrub the insides of the straws clean once dirty.

31 A folding tray table made from sleek bamboo Amazon Greenco Bamboo Breakfast Tray Folding Legs with Handles $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re drafting emails from your couch or eating breakfast in bed, this tray table gives you a stable place to rest laptops and plates. It’s made from sleek bamboo that looks undeniably nicer than plastic — and the folding legs make it easy to stash underneath furniture once you’re finished using it.

32 These storage bags with a convenient window on the front Amazon Fab totes Clothes Storage Bags (6-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Clothes, blankets, bedsheets — these storage bags are great for all of them and more. A transparent window on the front lets you see what’s inside without having to unpack anything, while sturdy, reinforced handles make it easy to pull them out of storage when you need something. Plus, the stainless steel zipper is even resistant to rust.

33 This chalk-style paint that dries within 30 minutes Amazon Country Chic Paint Chalk Style Paint $15 See On Amazon Not only does this chalk-style paint dry quickly, but the formula is also so thick that you likely won’t need more than one coat for full coverage. It dries to a chalky, matte finish that you can distress for a more rustic look if you like — and you even have more than 20 colors to choose from.

34 A magnetic planner that helps you keep track of weekly events Amazon Bliss Collections Family Planner $13 See On Amazon If you’re having trouble keeping track of your weekly plans, consider taking a look at this planner. The magnetic backing lets you stick it to your fridge so that the entire household can add to it whenever necessary — and with 50 tear-off pages to work with, there are nearly enough for you to use over the course of an entire year.

35 This first aid-kit that arrives fully stocked Amazon Swiss Safe 2-in-1 First Aid Kit (120 Pieces) $27 See On Amazon Being prepared for the worst is always a good idea, which is why I’m a big fan of this first-aid kit. It comes fully stocked with everything from band-aids to an instant ice pack — and its compact zipper case helps keep everything inside safe until you need it.

36 This rotating utensil holder with helpful dividers in the center Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $22 See On Amazon Not only does this utensil holder rotate so that it’s easy to grab items stashed in the back, but the dividers in the center also help keep your stirrers, tongs, and more from getting tangled together. Its weighted base helps keep it from tipping over when filled with top-heavy items — and the stainless steel walls are even 100% shatterproof.

37 These overnight oats jars that come with spoons Amazon PFUM Overnight Oats Jars with Spoon and Lid (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Overnight oats are a delicious way to start any morning, so why not take a look at these jars? Their airtight lids help keep your oats fresh until you’re ready to eat, while the wide mouths make filling them up a total breeze. Each order also includes two spoons that you can attach to the jars, making them great for packed lunches.

38 These sleek apothecary jars that come with labels included Amazon AOZITA Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon From cotton balls to floss picks, these apothecary jars are a stylish way to store all sorts of toiletries. They’re made from thick, smooth plastic, with fitted lids that help protect everything inside from dust. The best part? Each order includes four pre-printed labels to help you keep everything organized.

39 An adjustable shelf that fits around plumbing Amazon Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer $18 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for the cabinets underneath your sinks to become a jumbled mess of stuff — but that’s where this shelf comes in handy. Its U-shaped design makes it easy to fit around pipes, and you can even adjust its height, width, and depth for a customized fit.

40 The smart light bulbs that are compatible with Alexa Amazon Kasa Smart Light Bulbs $18 See On Amazon These smart bulbs are proof that you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to upgrade your home. Once paired with Alexa or Google Home, you’ll be able to use convenient voice commands to adjust their brightness, color, and more — all without getting up from the couch. Or, if you don’t own either, you can also use the downloadable app to change their settings using your phone.

41 A stainless steel bottle stopper that helps keep wine fresh Amazon ERHIRY Wine Bottle Stopper (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to finish that entire bottle of wine in one sitting — just use one of these stoppers to save it for later. They’re made from sleek stainless steel that’s resistant to rust, with a silicone gasket around the base that helps keep wine fresh for up to 10 days. And unlike some stoppers, these ones are designed to work with nearly any 750-milliliter wine bottle.

42 A silicone splash guard that helps keep your sink clean Amazon SXhyf Kitchen Sink Splash Guard $8 See On Amazon Splashing water can leave your sinktop looking dirty, so why not grab this splash guard? Two channels in the front allow the splashed water to flow right back into your sink, while the center hole can be adjusted to fit nearly any faucet. Choose from three colors: gray, black, or white.

43 A paper towel holder with a built-in spray bottle Amazon SpaceAid 2 in 1 Paper Towel Holder with Spray Bottle $30 See On Amazon Don’t go hunting around for cleanser when you need to wipe your counters — just rip a towel from this paper towel holder, then spritz it with the spray bottle sitting in the center. You can fill the spray bottle with whatever cleanser you prefer, as well as remove it so that you can spritz your counters directly if you like. Choose from four finishes.

44 These breathable pillows that are infused with cooling gel Amazon Sleep Restoration Bed Luxury Cooling Pillow $44 See On Amazon Breathable, fade-resistant, and supportive — these pillows hit all the right notes. They’re infused with cooling gel to help hot sleepers stay comfortable throughout the night, while a 250-thread-count exterior makes them feel oh-so-soft. Choose from two sizes: queen or king.