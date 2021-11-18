11 gifts for the fitness fanatic who won’t skip a workout this winter

Let it snow.
It’s tempting to hide from the cold gloom of winter by burrowing under the covers and self-soothing with cat TikTok.
But natural light and exercise lift our spirits during these short, dark days — meaning that cold weather workout gear could be the perfect gift. Here are 11 items that’ll facilitate a much-needed endorphin boost without the frostbite.
These pants safeguard against sweat and stank, whether you’re logging mileage on a long-distance run or squeezing in a quick HIIT workout.