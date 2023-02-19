Contractors say these common annoying problems around your house are actually easy to fix — here's how

Green notes that forgetting to water your plants can leave you with a graveyard of unsightly, withered greenery. “A super easy solution for the forgetful is an automatic waterer. One type is a small, round container with a thin spout that you stick in the soil by your plant and can hold a few days of water,” he says, adding that it’s both affordable and takes the burden off your memory. This version is made from ceramic terracotta. You stick a glass bottle full of water into the hollow point of the cone, then insert the pointed cone into the soil. The density of the clay slowly lets the water leak out into the soil as needed, and you won’t need to change it until the full bottle runs out.