Contractors say you can save a sh*t load of money around your home with any of these genius tricks

“Plumbers are super expensive these days, largely due to the short supply of them and the high demand,” says Jake Romano, manager of John The Plumber. “As such, even a simple drain clog removal can cost hundreds of dollars.”

But you won’t have to pay that if you have these handy drain clog removers on hand, he says.Just push one of the three plastic sink snakes into the drain and pull it out again and the reverse barbs grab the blockage — usually hair — and pull it out. The long claw can be used to grab stubborn blocks that are deep in the sink. Just push and release the button on the handle to control the claw so it grabs your offending item and hauls it out.

“I love these things,” says Romano. “Something like that is really great at pulling hair and gunk from your shower and bath drains, which are some of the most common drain blockages.”