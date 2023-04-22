Contractors say you're probably making these mistakes that are costing you money around the house

Though it may be tempting to ignore problems around your home, Chris Estes, the owner of Top Notch Homes recommends tackling them head-on to save yourself a bigger headache down the road. “Covering up issues with the home can often turn out to be a very expensive mistake to make, but it’s done quite often,” he tells Mic. “[...] If you uncover something in your home and find that it needs repair, I recommend you do it right away. Whether it be related to electrical, plumbing, insulation, or even the structure of your home, it shouldn’t be ignored and covered up. Instead, make the right decision and get it fixed then in order to save yourself down the road.”

Speaking of problems, is your energy bill higher than you expect? If so, it could be due to a drafty door — in which case this draft stopper should come in handy. It slides underneath your door to help seal up that gap and features a heavy ceramic bead filling to keep it from shifting out of place when the door swings back and forth. Choose from three lengths: 30, 32, or 36 inches.