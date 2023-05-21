Contractors swear by these cheap tricks to make your house look better & save you money
Give your home a facelift without tons of time or cash.
Amazon/Mic
Shopping
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Give me your painters, plumbers, electricians, and floor specialists — your renovators, your landscapers, your waterproofers. Then, have these experts share some of their favorite budget-friendly tips for making a home look its best. Add some simple products to help achieve these goals, and you’ll wind up at the wide-ranging list below.
If you choose to heed this contractor guidance, your reward will be a home that looks fresh, runs efficiently, and even saves you money. Whether you want to update the kitchen backsplash, light up the whole backyard for cheap, or insulate the drafty spots so you can pay less in bills, you’ll find the expert tips and truths below.