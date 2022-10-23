75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.

And if you don’t have enough time on your hands to search through pages and pages of products, don’t worry — I’ve already compiled some of the best options for you to check out below. From gorgeous makeup palettes to Bluetooth speakers, there’s a little something for people of all tastes in this list. But if you want to see more, you just have to keep scrolling.

01 This smart camera that lets you talk to your pets Amazon Blink Home Security Indoor Camera $30 See On Amazon Not only is this smart camera an affordable alternative to a professional security system, but it also has two-way audio so that you can talk to your pets when you’re away. Features like night vision and 1080P high-definition video make it easy to see your home at all times of the day. And if you pair it with Alexa, you can even use voice commands to engage live view, as well as arm and disarm the camera.

02 These candles that are made from eco-friendly soy wax Amazon ACITHGL Bubble Candles (Set of 2) $14 See On Amazon Unlike some candles that are made from harsh paraffin, these ones are made from eco-friendly soy wax that burns much more cleanly. The cotton wick produces minimal soot. Plus, the floral scent is derived from essential oils — not harsh chemicals.

03 An eyeshadow palette with thousands of positive reviews Amazon Prism Makeup Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette $9 See On Amazon Whether you prefer earth-toned neutrals or bright shades of blue, this eyeshadow palette is an affordable pick for less than $10. It’s suitable for experienced MUAs as well as beginners, as the rich pigments easily glide across the skin with minimal shake-off. And with thousands of positive reviews, it’s clear that Amazon shoppers agree about its quality. One even wrote, “The pigments are so vibrant and visible, as someone who's just now learning to used eyeshadows these are perfect for beginners and overall people who like doing makeup.”

04 The cheese board that comes with a set of serving knives Amazon SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set $31 See On Amazon Take home happy hours to the next level with this cheese board. It’s made from eco-friendly bamboo, with multiple grooves that can hold everything from dip cups to crackers. The best part? Each order includes a set of stainless steel serving knives that can be stored in the slide-out tray.

05 An LED desk lamp that folds down to save space Amazon Dott Arts LED Desk Lamp $18 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of space to work within your home office? This desk lamp has a foldable arm that helps you save room when you need it. Adjusting its brightness is as easy as tapping the base a few times — and there’s even a USB port in the back where you can charge your devices.

06 The ukulele that’s perfect for beginners Amazon Hola! Music Ukuleles $18 See On Amazon You don’t have to have any musical experience to start playing this ukulele. It’s perfect for beginners of all ages, as it costs less than $25. Plus, each order also includes two months of online lessons to get you started, as well as a drawstring bag for travel.

07 A Bluetooth speaker that lets you jam out for more than 20 hours on a battery charge Amazon Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $22 See On Amazon The party doesn’t have to stop anytime soon when you’re jamming out with this Bluetooth speaker, as its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 24 hours. It’s also waterproof enough to handle getting splashed, making it great for showers and trips to the pool. Plus, the Bluetooth connection reaches from up to 66 feet away.

08 This charging stand that helps protect your Apple Watch from damage Amazon elago W2 Charger Stand for Apple Watch $9 See On Amazon Leaving your Apple Watch sitting out on your desk while it’s charging isn’t always the best move — so grab this stand. Not only does it help protect it from getting knocked to the ground, but it also charges your watch so that it’s ready to go when you need it. And since it’s made from soft silicone, there’s no need to worry about any scratches.

09 These soft bed sheets that are resistant to wrinkles Amazon Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets (4 Pieces) $33 See On Amazon Made from a soft blend of brushed bamboo and microfiber, these bed sheets are sure to please no matter who sleeps on them. They’re also resistant to stains, fades, and wrinkles — so there’s no need to worry about whether or not they’ll look good after a spin through the wash. Choose from more than 10 colors, including a rich shade of burgundy.

10 The affordable wine glasses made in Italy Amazon Paksh Novelty Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $18 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg for quality wine glasses, and this set of four is proof. Each one is made in Italy with lead-free glass and features laser-cut edges for easy sipping. They’re also safe to run through the dishwasher — so there’s no need to spend time washing them by hand.

11 These drink dispensers that just look plain stylish Amazon Estilo Glass Drink Dispenser Set $27 See On Amazon Iced tea, lemonade, water — regardless of what you fill these drink dispensers with, their non-drip spigots are sure to fill your glasses with minimal mess. The wide-mouth design makes it easy to fill them up, and each one can hold up to a full gallon. Plus, the stand you see pictured above comes included.

12 A cast iron skillet that arrives pre-seasoned Amazon Fresh O2 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $24 See On Amazon Since this cast iron skillet is already seasoned when it arrives on your doorstep, you can easily start using it right out of the box. Even heat retention ensures that your meals cook thoroughly — and it’s so durable that you can even use it over campfires. One reviewer wrote, “Even my home style fries and egg hash don’t stick.”

13 The floating shelves that come in 3 stylish finishes Amazon Greenco Corner Shelves $15 See On Amazon Books, flowers, picture frames — these floating shelves are the perfect place to add all sorts of small decorations. They’re made from durable MDF, with a sleek laminated surface that makes them look way more expensive than $15. Choose from three finishes: espresso, grey, or natural.

14 These tealight candle holders made from Himalayan salt Amazon Greenco Himalayan Tealight Candle Holder $12 See On Amazon Not only are these tealight candle holders a cute addition to any table, but they’re also made from real Himalayan salt. They produce a soft glow when lit, creating a romantic, relaxing vibe – and many reviewers wrote about how they’re “beautiful” as well as “well made.”

15 A bathtub caddy with space for all your relaxation necessities Amazon SereneLife Bamboo Bathtub Caddy $30 See On Amazon Whether you enjoy reading a book or sipping on a glass of wine, this caddy has space for everything you could possibly want to keep nearby when soaking in the tub. It’s made from eco-friendly bamboo, with extendable arms that can fit nearly any tub. Plus, nonslip grips help keep it from shifting out of place.

16 This pour-over kettle that delivers a rich cup of Joe Amazon Bean Envy Pour Over Coffee Kettle $23 See On Amazon With its built-in temperature gauge and gooseneck spout, this pour-over kettle can be used to brew a deliciously rich cup of Joe in just a few minutes. The triple-bottom design is built to handle high temperatures, and the stainless steel body is unlikely to rust over time. Choose from three sizes: 20, 32, or 40 ounces.

17 A butane torch that’s perfect for creating professional meals Amazon EurKitchen Culinary Torch $16 See On Amazon Not only can this butane torch be used to create a professional finish on creme brulee, but it’s also great for soldering crafts, or even making delicious scorch marks on barbecued meats. The flame is adjustable out to 6 inches long — and the built-in finger guard helps protect you from the heat when engaged. Choose from two shades: black or silver.

18 The watercolor pens that won’t fade over time Amazon Paint Mark Water Color Brush Pen Set $19 See On Amazon From rich blue to shining gold, these watercolor pens are a fun alternative to the plain markers you’ve probably been using. Each order comes with 24 pens — and since the colors are oil-based, they’re also resistant to fading, smearing, as well as water. “They are good for when you want a very saturated color,” wrote one reviewer. “The tips are very flexible and have a fine tipped point.”

19 An affordable tote bag made from fashionable faux leather Amazon Nodykka Shoulder Tote Bag $11 See On Amazon Not only is this tote bag made from classy faux leather, but it’s also available for less than $15. Tassels looped onto the shoulder strap give it a modern feel — and the inside is large enough to carry your laptop, as well as any other daily essentials you may need. Choose from dozens of colors, including a trendy shade of gray.

20 This scarf that’s large enough to be worn as a shawl Amazon RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl $17 See On Amazon You’ve got options when it comes to this scarf. Wear it around your neck to help keep yourself warm on cool days, or even drape it across your shoulders like a pashmina to create a cute layered look. Fringes along the hem are a cute touch — and you even have more than 30 colors to choose from.

21 These affordable earrings that are plated with real 14-karat gold Amazon PAVOI Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a ton of money to wind up with quality jewelry, especially if you’re looking at these earrings. They’re plated with real 14-karat gold, yet cost less than $15 — and you even have the choice of three finishes: yellow, rose, or white gold.

22 An electric face massager that you can use in the shower Amazon Yeamon 2-in-1 Face Massager $16 See On Amazon Since this face massager is waterproof, you can easily incorporate it into your relaxation routine while soaking in the tub — or even taking a shower. It also comes with two heads: one for massaging, and a second for helping alleviate inflammation. Plus, it only requires one AA battery (which is not included) in order to work.

23 The fleece slippers that you can wear outside Amazon HALLUCI Plush Slippers $24 See On Amazon With tough EVA soles that are waterproof as well as nonslip, these slippers are suitable for wear around the house and outside. The insoles are made from soft memory foam, contouring to the shape of your feet for added comfort – all while the elegant fleece uppers keep your feet wrapped in cozy warmth.

24 A stylish lamp that’s designed to look just like the moon Amazon Balkwan Moon Lamp $14 See On Amazon Not only is this moon lamp a stylish way to set a relaxing mood after a long day of work, but it’s also been 3-D printed to look (and feel) just like the moon — craters and all. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to eight hours. And unlike some lamps, this one features a dimming function, as well as two adjustable light temperatures.

25 This serum that’s chock-full of nourishing vitamin C Amazon Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Face Serum $12 See On Amazon Dab some of this vitamin C serum into your skin after cleansing, and it can help noticeably brighten your complexion with regular use. It’s also fortified with hyaluronic acid, which can help moisturize the skin — and many reviewers appreciated how its lightweight texture absorbed quickly.

26 A kettle that boils water faster than the stove Amazon Mueller Austria Ultra Kettle $20 See On Amazon It only takes a few short minutes for this kettle to get water boiling, making it a smart purchase for busy, frantic mornings. It’s great for whipping up a quick batch of oatmeal, coffee, or even pasta — and the heat-resistant handle stays cool so that you have somewhere safe to grip.

27 These chic coffee mugs made from tempered glass Amazon Bormioli Rocco Glass Mugs (Set of 6) $19 See On Amazon Tired of sipping from the same ceramic mugs over and over? Then you’ll definitely want to check out these ones made from sleek tempered glass. The handles stay cool, even when they’re filled to the brim with piping-hot coffee. They’re also completely lead-free, as well as safe to run through the dishwasher.

28 A virtual reality headset that’s compatible with smartphones Amazon BNEXT VR Headset $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to own an expensive gaming system if you want to experience virtual reality — just grab these goggles. They’re compatible with iOS as well as Androids, delivering an immersive VR experience using nothing more than your smartphone. Plus, the adjustable head strap and soft nose piece allow it to fit comfortably over your face.

29 This nanny camera that comes with a year of free cloud storage included Amazon Amcrest Indoor Pet Camera $38 See On Amazon Impressive 1080-pixel video quality, night vision, and intelligent alert options are only a few of the features this nanny camera offers. It works just as well monitoring babies as it does pets — or even just keeping watch over your home while you’re away. Each order also comes with a year of free cloud storage for any video footage you want to save. “It’s an amazing camera!!” raved one reviewer. “I use it to keep an eye on my elderly aunt who is homebound. I can see her through the app anytime I please. It’s an amazing product.”

30 A USB hub that features ports for nearly any type of plug Amazon Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C Hub $30 See On Amazon If you need a few extra USB ports for your laptop, this hub is a total game-changer. It features seven ports for all types of devices: three USB, one type-C, one HDMI, and a slot for SD and micro-SD cards. The best part? It also offers high-speed data transfer and charging, which means you won’t be stuck waiting around for your phone to charge, or for those files to transfer over.

31 The essential oil diffuser that doubles as a cute night light Amazon homnas Essential Oil Diffuser $21 See On Amazon Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to this diffuser, then sit back and relax as it sends scented puffs of mist wafting through the air. It also works great if you need a night light, as it features seven different LED colors to help guide your way through dark bedrooms — and the faux wood base makes it look way more expensive than $21.

32 This selfie stick that’s compatible with nearly any phone Amazon Texlar Selfie Stick Tripod $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to check and see if your smartphone is compatible with this selfie stick, as it’ll work with the iPhone 7 and newer, as well as nearly any Android. It's also incredibly lightweight, making it unlikely that your arm will grow sore if you spend all day carrying it around. Plus, each order includes a wireless shutter remote that works from up to 33 feet away.

33 A cozy throw blanket that’s reversible Amazon Genteele Sherpa Blanket $27 See On Amazon Since this throw blanket is reversible, it’s almost like you’re getting two blankets for the price of one. It’s made from a combination of soft microfiber-cashmere and faux sheepskin, giving it an oh-so-cozy feeling — and you even have more than 15 colors to choose from.

34 The stylish bottles that are perfect for dispensing olive oil Amazon FineDine Superior Olive Oil Dispenser Set $14 See On Amazon Oils, vinegar, cooking wine — these bottles are a stylish way to store all of them and more. Each order includes a funnel so that they’re easy to fill, as well as a set of four pour spouts to help keep any drips to a minimum. Plus, the dark amber glass helps prevent UV light degradation.

35 A pour-over coffee maker with a reusable filter Amazon Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker $14 See On Amazon You won’t have to waste money on disposable paper filters when you have this pour-over coffee maker, as its reusable filter is made from rust-resistant stainless steel. The glass is also heat-resistant, with a cool-touch collar that gives you somewhere safe to grab onto when filled with hot water. Choose from two styles: black or clear.

36 This binder that helps keep your recipe cards organized Amazon Jot & Mark Recipe Organizer Binder $24 See On Amazon Not only is this binder a cute addition to any kitchen, but it also features multiple dividers and sleeves to help you keep all your recipe cards organized. Each order also includes a set of blank cardstock-quality recipe cards to help you get started — and many reviewers appreciated how it’s “well made.”

37 These champagne flutes that won’t break if dropped Amazon Prestee Stemless Champagne Flutes (24 Pack) $27 See On Amazon Don’t worry about breaking these champagne flutes — each one is made from shatterproof plastic, making them significantly more durable than the ones currently sitting in your cabinets. The stemless body is also incredibly stable, while their smooth, rounded rims allow for easy sipping. “Flutes are very light and surprisingly soft - but hold up to being held up for multiple toasts,” wrote one reviewer. “Total plus with children running around so no scary glass breaking!”

38 A stainless steel tumbler that helps keep drinks cold Amazon FineDine Insulated Tumbler Set $36 See On Amazon With double-wall insulation that helps cold drinks stay chilled for up to 12 hours, this tumbler is a solid pick for anyone who likes to take their time sipping on drinks. Hot drinks will also stay toasty for up to six hours — and the stainless steel walls are unlikely to rust over time. Plus, each order includes a protective lid to help prevent spills.

39 The outlet extender that helps guide your way through dark hallways Amazon ONDOG Outlet Extender $13 See On Amazon Not only does this outlet extender add four plugs to any wall outlet, but it also features a built-in night light to help guide your way through the dark, as well as two convenient USB ports. Its dusk-to-dawn sensor prevents the night light from turning on when it’s still bright out — and surge protection also helps protect your devices from random electrical spikes.

40 A Fire TV stick that puts thousands of movies right at your fingertips Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 See On Amazon Plug this Fire TV stick into any HDMI port on your television, and you’ll instantly be able to stream thousands of movies using Prime video. It’s also compatible with Hulu, Netflix, HBOMax, and more. The best part? If you have a trip coming up, you can also bring it with you so that you can easily keep up to date on all your favorite television shows.

41 The gloves that help you tackle all sorts of DIY projects Amazon MOIPEJO Flashlight Gloves $17 See On Amazon From changing the oil in your car to cleaning out dusty workshops, these gloves are an easy way to make sure you can see what you’re doing. The LED bulbs have an incredibly long lifetime, so there’s no need to swap them out anytime soon — and two CR2016 batteries even come included with every order. One size is also made to fit most.

42 These sheet masks that bring the spa to you Amazon GLAM UP Facial Sheet Masks (12 Pack) $10 See On Amazon Don’t have time (or money) for a spa day? Not a problem — just grab these sheet masks for a relaxing afternoon at home. Each one features a different nourishing ingredient, from moisturizing avocado to refreshing peppermint. They’re also suitable for all types of skin, as well as completely cruelty-free.

43 A measuring tape with an easy-to-read LCD screen Amazon eTape16 Digital Tape Measure $37 See On Amazon Reading the small dashes on a standard measuring tape can be a little tricky, so why not eliminate any confusion by switching over to this digital version? The large LCD screen is easy to read and gives you precise measurements so that there’s no confusion whatsoever. It also features a short-term memory function, allowing you to store up to three measurements at a time — just in case you don’t have a pencil and paper nearby.

44 The false effect mascara with more than 245,000 positive reviews Amazon essence cosmetics Lash Princess Mascara $5 See On Amazon With an average rating of 4.4 stars and more than 245,000 positive ratings, it’s clear that this false effect mascara is more than worth its $5 price tag. The conic-shaped fiber brush delivers dramatic volume as it lengthens your lashes — all without any clumps or globs. Plus, the long-lasting formula won’t smudge or flake throughout the day.

45 These bars of soap that are made with luxurious essential oils Amazon Fleur D' Extase Soap Gift Set $11 See On Amazon Infused with luxurious essential oils, these bars of soap are perfect for guest bathrooms — or even as part of a spa-themed gift for a loved one. Each one has been triple-milled so that they last longer, as well as made without any parabens or drying alcohols. They also come packaged in a stylish gift box, so there’s no need to buy extra packaging when wrapping them up.

46 A miniature waffle maker that’s shockingly versatile Amazon DASH Mini Waffle Maker $13 See On Amazon Biscuit pizzas, cookies, hash browns — this miniature waffle maker is so versatile that you can use it to make all of them and more. It’s small enough to fit into cramped cabinets or drawers, making it perfect for RVs as well as dorm rooms. And with nonstick cooking plates, there’s no need to worry about your meals gluing themselves down as they cook.

47 This electric wine opener that’s sure to look good sitting on your bar Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 See On Amazon Tired of struggling with that twist-style wine opener? Then make sure to check out this electronic version, as it does all the work for you at the simple press of a button. The charging base is also sure to look good sitting out on your home bar, as the sleek blue light is undeniably stylish — and its compact footprint takes up hardly any space.

48 The thermos that lets you brew fresh tea while you’re out and about Amazon LeafLife Bamboo Thermos with Tea Infuser $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to rush home to enjoy a fresh cup of tea, as the reusable filter inside of this thermos lets you brew a fresh batch while you’re on the go. The insulated walls also help keep your tea deliciously toasty for up to 12 hours, while cold drinks stay chilled for up to 24. And unlike the thermoses sitting in your cabinets, this one features a sleek bamboo exterior that just looks plain good.

49 An exfoliating pumice stone made from natural volcanic lava Amazon KuuCare Pumic Stone $7 See On Amazon Unlike some pumice stones that are made from artificial materials, this one is derived from volcanic lava. It only takes a few gentle strokes to exfoliate away flaking skin from your feet, or anywhere else on your body — and the attached rope means you can easily hang it up in your bathroom for easy storage.

50 These wool socks that are oh-so-cozy Amazon Loritta Thick Wool Socks (5 Pairs) $12 See On Amazon Not all socks are created equal — these ones are made from soft wool, making your feet feel oh-so-cozy when temperatures dip low. They also have a touch of cotton in the weave for some breathability. And if you aren’t into the patterns you see pictured? You also have 15 other options to pick from.

51 A warm shawl that comes in trendy patterns Amazon Wander Agio Large Knit Scarf $9 See On Amazon Not only does this shawl come in a variety of trendy patterns, but it’s also incredibly soft, as well as double-sided. You can also wrap it around your neck as a scarf when it’s chilly outside. Plus, the fabric is resistant to fading and pilling, so there’s no need to worry about how it’ll look after dozens of washes.

52 This memory foam pillow that lets you adjust its loft Amazon WonderSleep Dream Rite Memory Foam Pillow $26 See On Amazon Unlike some pillows that are filled with a solid block of memory foam, this one uses shredded foam, which means you can add or remove some in order to adjust its loft. The cover is made from breathable bamboo — and since it’s hypoallergenic, there’s no need to worry about irritation.

53 A hair towel wrap that won’t weigh your head down Amazon M-bestl Hair Towel Wrap (2 Pack) $10 See On Amazon Heavy towels will weigh your head down, whereas this wrap is lightweight enough to be worn all over the house. It’s made from absorbent microfiber, and can even help your hair dry faster since it’s able to hold more water than cotton. Plus, the loop in the back helps keep it secure.

54 These shower steamers that work similar to bath bombs Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6 Pack) $14 See On Amazon Prefer taking showers over baths? You can still enjoy the same essential oils that bath bombs release by placing one of these steamer pucks over your drain when showering. They release their soothing scents as they slowly disintegrate, yet won’t leave behind any residues in your tub. Each order comes with six: lavender, menthol/eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, and peppermint.

55 The iPhone chargers made with extra-durable cables Amazon YUNSONG iPhone Chargers (3 Pack) $8 See On Amazon Not only are these lightning cables a whopping 6 feet long, but they’ve also been encased in braided nylon, making them resistant to fraying or damage. High-speed charging helps power your phone up faster than some other cables — and each one has even been tested to withstand being bent more than 8,000 times.

56 A bedside lamp that takes up very little space Amazon Thausdas Touch Lamp $16 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of space on your nightstand? Not a problem — this little lamp takes up hardly any room, yet produces enough light to read. Its brightness is dimmable up to five levels simply by tapping the base. And with 13 different LED colors to choose from, setting a relaxing vibe is a total breeze.

57 These hair clips that reviewers have been raving about Amazon Cehomi Acrylic Hair Clips (28 Pack) $10 See On Amazon Not only are you getting 20 of these hair clips for less than $15, but each one is made from tough acrylic that holds hair firmly in place. They’re great for all sorts of occasions — from stylish days at work to formal weddings — and reviewers even awarded them an average of 4.6 stars. “I am so pleased to say that they have a strong grip and worked perfectly,” wrote one. “They are all very sturdy and look even more beautiful in person.”

58 The pillowcases that can help smooth frizz overnight Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) $10 See On Amazon Save yourself some time on busy mornings by sleeping on these polyester-satin pillows. They’re smoother than cotton, which means they can help smooth frizz simply by sleeping on them. And with more than 20 colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble matching them to your current sheets.

59 A smart light switch you can control remotely Amazon Kasa Smart Light Switch $15 See On Amazon Can’t remember if you turned off the lights? With this smart light switch, you can easily check the downloadable app to make sure they’re off — as well as turn them off if they aren’t. You can also pair them with Alexa or Google Home to enable convenient voice commands, or even use the app to put them on schedules so that they’re on when you come home.

60 This smart plug that lets you put your lights on schedules Amazon Kasa Smart Mini Plug (4 Pack) $23 See On Amazon If that smart light switch didn’t suit your fancy, consider opting for these smart plugs instead. They can also be used to put your lights on schedules — and the downloadable app allows you to turn them on and off remotely. Once paired with Alexa or Google Home, you can also use voice commands to control them.

61 A set of bath bombs fortified with hydrating shea butter Amazon LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set $27 See On Amazon Unlike some bath bombs that can dry your skin out, these ones are made with hydrating shea butter, leaving you with oh-so-soft skin after a soak in the tub. They also release soothing fizz once submerged — and the colors won’t stain your tub, even if you decide to soak for a really long time.

62 The massager that helps soothe away aches Amazon Papillon Neck Massager $25 See On Amazon If you carry stress in your shoulders and neck, make sure to check out this massager. Eight shiatsu nodes dig deep into aching muscles to help alleviate soreness — and there’s even a soothing heat function for those extra-sore days. Each order also comes with a car adapter for when your body starts to ache during long trips.

63 An immersion blender that keeps mess to a minimum Amazon Mueller Multipurpose Hand Blender $35 See On Amazon Instead of dirtying up a full-size blender, why not use this immersion version instead? It creates less mess, blending ingredients inside their containers without any splashback. The copper motor is designed to last — and each order includes three attachments: one for immersion blending, whisking, as well as frothing.

64 This gadget that boosts weak Wi-Fi signals Amazon NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender $38 See On Amazon If your Wi-Fi has trouble reaching throughout your home, try plugging this extender into an outlet. It can handle connections with up to 15 devices and boosts your signal by up to 1,000 feet. The best part? Setup only takes a few short minutes.

65 A power bank that can charge 3 devices at the same time Amazon Pxwaxpy Portable Charger Power Bank $26 See On Amazon With two USB ports as well as one type-C and micro-USB, this power bank is a must-have for long flights — or even just as an emergency backup battery. It’s able to fully charge most smartphones six times, with some being able to receive up to eight charges. Plus, the large LCD screen lets you know how much battery power is left.

66 The hot brush that helps you style your hair fast Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler $45 See On Amazon Handling a blow dryer and brush can take practice, whereas it’ll only take you a few minutes to get the hang of using this hot brush. Ionic technology helps smooth frizz while simultaneously drying your hair, leaving it looking soft and silky — and the tufted bristles also help keep your scalp safe from burns.

67 A screen magnifier that makes it easier to watch phone videos Amazon Fanlory Screen Magnifier $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to squint at your phone when watching videos — just use this magnifier to blow the screen up. It folds down for easy travel, making it perfect for long flights or drives. You can also use it with nearly any smartphone, whether you have an iPhone or Android.

68 This massager with 4 soothing heads Amazon Skcoipsra Massage Gun $18 See On Amazon Not only does this massager come with four different heads to target sore areas all over your body, but the intensity is also adjustable up to six levels. It’s lightweight and compact, making it easy to take with you when traveling — and many reviewers even wrote about how it “works well.”

69 A wireless charger that works through your phone case Amazon TOZO Wireless Charger $11 See On Amazon Unlike some wireless chargers, this one is so powerful that it’ll work through your phone case, so there’s no need to pop it off when your phone needs a charge. It’s also made from durable aviation aluminum and features LED indicator lights so that you know for certain that your phone is connected.

70 The slim wallet that helps protect you from digital pickpockets Amazon TRAVANDO Slim Wallet $24 See On Amazon Instead of carrying around a bulky wallet, why not downsize to this slim option and save some space in your pockets? Despite its smaller size, it’s still large enough to hold up to 11 cards — all while RFID-blocking technology helps protect you from digital pickpockets. Choose from 11 colors, including a classic shade of cognac.

71 These curtain lights that cast a warm, cozy glow Amazon Twinkle Star Curtain Lights $17 See On Amazon Hang these curtain lights up in your window, and they’ll cast a warm, cozy glow to help you relax after a long day. The LED bulbs have a longer life than incandescent ones, making it unlikely that they’ll ever burn out — and they even feature eight different lighting modes that range from quick twinkles to slow, fading waves.

72 The wine stoppers that help keep your bottles fresh Amazon Vacu Vin Wine Saver $16 See On Amazon You don’t have to finish that entire bottle of wine in one sitting — just use one of these stoppers to save it for later. The vacuum pump sucks out all the air so that your bottles stay fresh for up to a whole week, and they’re suitable for use with reds as well as whites. Choose from two colors: black or white.

73 These glass bottles that come with protective nylon sleeves Amazon YEBODA Glass Water Bottles (6 Pack) $17 See On Amazon Looking for a reusable water bottle that’s also stylish? Search no further than these ones, as each one is made from sleek glass — not plastic. They also come with colorful nylon sleeves to help keep them safe from damage, and their slim bases mean they’ll fit into most cupholders. One reviewer also mentioned how the “opening is wide enough for small pieces of fruit or cucumber pieces.”

74 A flashlight that clips onto your clothes for easy access Amazon GearLight LED Pocket Pen Light Flashlight $15 See On Amazon Not only do these flashlights feature clips so that you can attach them to your pants or shirt, but they’re also made from durable, military-grade aluminum. The best part? Their small sizes make them perfect for emergency preparedness kits, or even just stashing inside your glove compartment.