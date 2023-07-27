40 cool things for your home under $35 that are popping off on Amazon now
Sometimes it’s a smart thing to follow the crowd.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
I know it’s important to march to the beat of your own drum. But when it comes to online shopping, there’s absolutely no shame in following the crowd and treating yourself to some best-selling products. It’s just good sense. Whether you're looking for clever kitchen gadgets, genius home upgrades, or budget-friendly finds, this list has something to catch your eye — and all for under $35.
01 These washable refrigerator mats that can be cut to size
Upgrade your bookshelves, countertops, tables, and more with these
multipurpose mats. This pack of nine liners can be used to line refrigerator shelves, cabinets, and drawers — or as a placemat, coaster, or table mat to keep your home tidy. Made from porous foam, they’re nonslip and come in three different colors. Waterproof, dustproof, and oilproof, they’re easy to clean and maintain. 02 This wireless doorbell with over 50 chime options
This weatherproof
doorbell comes in over 10 colors and includes all the essentials for easy installation. It features an outdoor remote doorbell transmitter and a plug-in smart doorbell receiver. It has a range of up to 1,000 feet, over 50 chime sounds, and four volume settings, customizable to your preferences. It is smart-enabled, remembers your settings, and has LED lights for easy visibility at night. 03 A sandwich maker that seals in all the flavor
Make yourself a sandwich with this
nonstick sandwich maker. It's easy to use, making four perfectly toasted pocket sandwiches in less than 5 minutes. The ultra-nonstick cooking surface requires no oil or butter, helping to ensure healthier eating and effortless cleanup with a simple wipe. 04 This colander that fits over your sink
This versatile
colander is a must-have for your kitchen. Use it to rinse, drain, and dry a variety of foods, or as a bonus site for drying dishes. Its adjustable design fits most sinks and saves space when not in use. Made from BPA-free, heat-resistant plastic, it's durable and safe for the dishwasher. 05 These magnetic lights that let you grill after dark
Make sure your grill is “lit” in every sense of the word with this set of two
BBQ lights. The magnetic base securely attaches to any metal surface, and the flexible gooseneck lets you adjust the light's direction. Nine high-density LED bulbs per light ensure your meat looks and tastes perfect. They’re not just for grilling — use them for camping, reading, or working on your car. 06 This set of 3 puck lights that you can stick pretty much anywhere
Illuminate any area with a simple tap, thanks to the touch-activated design of these battery-operated
puck lights. Versatile and easy to install using the included adhesive or screws, these lights are perfect for hallways, kitchen counters, closets, and more. They can be dimmed via a wireless remote, or you can set an auto-off timer — they’re a thoughtful budget-friendly way to upgrade your home. 07 These silicone baking mats that are great for everything from macarons to pizza
These versatile
silicone baking mats are perfect for both savory and sweet dishes. Their non-stick surface eliminates the need for cooking sprays or oils, and cleaning is a breeze as burnt sugar and fat easily slide off. The mats can be hand-washed or placed in the dishwasher, and with a temperature resistance of -40° to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, they are reliable and long-lasting. 08 A coffeemaker that makes barista-quality cold brew at home
Brewing delicious iced coffee is a breeze with this
cold brew coffee maker set. Made with temperature-resistant borosilicate glass, the kit includes a strong glass carafe, ultra-fine mesh filter, leak-proof lid, and easy-clean filter cap. Say goodbye to single-use filters and hello to sustainability with this reusable design made from BPA-free materials. 09 This pet hair remover that has over 140,000 reviews
Tired of dealing with pet hair all over your furniture and clothing? This
hair remover tool effortlessly removes fur from various surfaces like couches, upholstery, bedding, and more. The Chom Chom is reusable and requires no adhesives or sticky tape: simply roll it back and forth to trap the hair and lint into the built-in receptacle. Cleaning is a breeze with the easy-release button. 10 A nonstick mallet for tenderizing meat
This double-sided, top-heavy
meat mallet can do everything from crushing nuts to flattening out pork chops to tenderizing steaks. Its nonslip grip helps prevent it from slipping out of your hands, and cleaning is a breeze thanks to the nonstick coating. 11 This magnifying mirror with backlighting
With 1X/2X/3X magnification, this
backlit mirror is perfect for precise makeup application, tweezing, and blackhead removal. Lightweight and portable, you can use it at home or on the go. Its 180-degree rotation and swivel design allow for easy adjustment, and the base serves as a convenient storage compartment for small accessories. 12 An infuser that takes your drinking water to a fancier, fruitier level
Elevate your hydration game and create delicious flavor-infused beverages with this
water infuser pitcher. The set includes a BPA-free jar; a handled, leakproof flip-cap lid; and an infuser. The transparent jar and filter allow you to display your infusion creation, turning your table or desk into a beautiful piece of art. 13 This grease container so you can save your bacon fat for later
Designed with a curved handle that offers comfort and heat resistance, this
fat container is perfect for storing bacon grease and oils, whether you're following a regular, keto, or paleo diet. Pour excess fat through the built-in strainer to collect and separate particles, and use the spout for easy pouring. Made of stainless steel, this container holds up to five cups of flavorful fat and features a clean and sturdy design. 14 These storage bins that help organize your refrigerator
If you’re tired of fresh produce going bad in the fridge because it’s hidden behind a stack of takeout containers, you need these
storage bins. Perfect for the fridge, pantry, cabinets, and countertops, these durable bins are made of high-quality, shatterproof plastic. The stackable design maximizes storage space, and the clear bins allow for quick access and visibility of contents. 15 A bottle opener that uncorks a wine bottle in seconds
Open wine bottles with no muss and no fuss with this rechargeable
electric wine bottle opener. Compact and easy to use, it removes corks in seconds and is compatible with most wine bottle sizes. With a single charge, you can open up to 30 bottles, and the small footprint allows for convenient storage. 16 This digital meat thermometer with a built-in bottle opener
Nothing ruins a delicious pork chop like the fear you didn’t cook it properly. With this
digital meat thermometer you’ll have precise temperature readings in just two to three seconds. It’s waterproof so it can be easily cleaned under running water, and the large LCD screen with blue backlight is easy to read. 17 These satin pillowcases that are good for your skin
Get your beauty sleep with these
satin pillowcases. Their soft fabric helps to protect your skin and hair, reducing frizz and split ends. They come in a wide variety of trendy solid colors, adding a touch of elegance to any bedding ensemble. Plus they’re easy to care for, as they can be machine-washed while maintaining their vibrant colors. 18 A vegetable chopper with 8 interchangeable blades
With eight interchangeable blades, this multifunctional
vegetable chopping tool is designed to save you time in the kitchen. It features ultra-sharp 420-grade stainless steel blades that can easily chop and dice hard vegetables with precision, along with multiple options for slicing, shredding, and grating. The chopper also includes an egg white separator. Cleaning is a breeze as the blades are easy to disassemble and can be cleaned with the provided brush. 19 These mesh laundry bags that protects your delicates in the wash
Designed to protect your delicate items on laundry day, these
mesh bags are made from durable, breathable polyester fiber material that’s perfect for washing lingerie, hosiery, stockings, underwear, bras, and more. The bags also help keep colors separate and safe. With a convenient side zipper cover, these bags are not only practical but also gentle on your washing machine. 20 A kitchen utensil set that has it all
This comprehensive
kitchen utensil set is designed to meet all your cooking, baking, frying, and serving needs. With heat-resistant handles that can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, these utensils are perfect for use in boiling water or handling hot foods. Cleaning is a breeze as these utensils are dishwasher-safe. 21 These stainless steel utensils that bring the pizzeria to your home
Create the perfect pizza at home with this
pizza cutter and pizza peel set. The super-sharp, rocker blade pizza cutter effortlessly slices through your pizza while keeping the toppings intact. Meanwhile, the thin stainless steel pizza peel is designed for indoor and outdoor pizza ovens, and features a folding handle for easy storage. They’re both dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze. 22 A set of 6 mixing bowls that nest inside each other for easy storage
This practical set of
mixing bowls is perfect for food prep, serving, and storage. Made of durable polypropylene and BPA-free materials, these bowls are safe for microwave, freezer, and dishwasher use. The set offers a range of bowl capacities and tight-fitting lids, making it easy to store and transport food. 23 This pack of 60 magnets that have a ton of uses
Small but mighty, these
round disc magnets with a nickel coating are versatile and strong. Their compact size makes them perfect for various crafty uses, or you can simply use them as refrigerator magnets that won't cover up what you're trying to display. They are ideal for holding notes, shopping lists, photos, and more on whiteboards, fridges, bulletin boards, calendars, lockers, filing cabinets, and other magnetic surfaces. 24 A kitchen soap tray designed to let your sponges drain
Keep your sink tidy with this double-layer
kitchen sink organizer tray. The upper layer is designed for drying, while the lower layer catches water to prevent countertop staining. The detachable design makes it easy to clean without leaving any dirt behind. 25 This pair of apothecary jars to bring soothing organization to your bathroom storage
Organize and beautify your space with these clear acrylic
apothecary jars. Designed to store and display bathroom necessities such as cotton swabs, Q-tips, cotton balls, and rounds, they have removable acrylic lids and a wide mouth that makes it easy to access the items inside. Made of durable material, they have the appearance of glass without the risk of shattering. 26 A purse organizer that hangs conveniently over a door
Stay organized and keep your purses in tip-top shape with this
purse storage organizer. The clear plastic slots provide a clear view of the contents, making it quick to choose the perfect purse for your OOTD. Installation is a breeze — simply hang it over any door with the sturdy metal hooks, no tools required. 27 This frother that whisks your milk into delicious cafe-quality foam
Make lattes in the comfort of your own kitchen with this handheld
milk frother. With an ergonomic handle and a stainless steel wand, this handy kitchen accessory can aerate your milk to a luscious foam in as little as 15 seconds. Take your home coffee bar to the next level. 28 A spatter screen that prevents grease from spitting all over the counter when you cook
Protect your countertops (and your skin!) from hot spitting oil with this
splatter screen. Made of extra-fine stainless steel mesh that helps protect against rust and warping, it prevents spatter while still allowing steam to escape. It comes in multiple sizes, so there’s an option for any pan. 29 These silicone straws that are soft & suitable for all ages
These high-quality
silicone straws are made from 100% food-grade, BPA-free silicone. Perfect for both hot and cold beverages, they’re compatible with popular tumbler brands like Tervis and YETI. Cleaning is a breeze as they are dishwasher-safe and come with a scrubbing brush for thorough cleaning. 30 A pack of Swedish dishcloths that will save you money on paper towels
These
Swedish dishcloths come in a pack of 10, are super-absorbent, and are made for cleaning surfaces in the kitchen and bathroom. Reusable and safe to use on various surfaces such as marble, stainless steel, tile, and wood, they can be washed after each use. Available in different colors, they offer a convenient and effective cleaning alternative to paper towels. 31 These kitchen scissors that cut through chicken bones like butter
These all-purpose
kitchen scissors are armed with sharp stainless steel blades that easily cut through a wide range of materials, including cardboard, food, meat, vegetables, herbs, and more. A soft cushioned coating on the handle ensures a secure grip. Available in 11 color combinations, they are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. 32 An electric can opener that works with a single touch
This sleek
Cuisinart electric can opener effortlessly opens any standard-size can with an easy single-touch operation. No more concerns of jagged edges like you encounter when using traditional can openers — a sharp power-cut blade and magnetic lid holder ensure fast and easy cleanup. The sturdy base prevents sliding or tipping, and the opener is easy to clean with its removable lever. 33 These sheets that prolong the shelf life of your produce
If you’re tired of your berries going bad in the fridge before you get a chance to eat them, you need these
food saver sheets. These BPA-free, chemical-free, and plastic-free sheets work to extend the life of produce. They are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable, making them an environmentally friendly choice to save money and help reduce global food waste. 34 This kitchen-cleaning duo for your microwave & freezer
The
Angry Hot Mama and Chilly Mama are the innovative and convenient kitchen tools you didn’t know you needed. Angry Mama releases hot steam from her head to soften and release dirt and stains in the microwave, making cleaning fast and easy. Chilly Mama, on the other hand, keeps your fridge smelling fresh by utilizing baking soda to eliminate odors, ensuring that your food tastes fresher for longer. Both products are easy to use, dishwasher-safe, and made with heat-resistant materials. 35 A strong putty that keeps your objects safely in place
Display your favorite family treasures without fear of them falling and breaking with this
museum putty. It’s removable, reusable, as well as nontoxic — and it works on most surfaces and walls without causing damage or leaving residue. 36 This furniture stick that fixes scratches & stains
This furniture
scratch remover is a remarkable solution for quick and long-lasting scratch removal. It effectively removes scratches, watermarks, and heat stains from wood surfaces, making your furniture, flooring, and antiques look new again. The easy-to-use stick format allows for simple application — just rub it on the scratch, and the results are immediate. 37 A monthly planner that helps keep you on task
Stay organized and motivated with this beautiful
monthly planner. The easy-to-read design helps you never forget an appointment, task, or special occasion. The motivational statement and customizable note sections make this planner a perfect tool for staying focused and achieving your goals. 38 This handle you can add to your Iron Flask water bottle
The
Iron Flask paracord handle is a functional and high-quality accessory designed for Iron Flask Wide Mouth water bottles. It includes a metal carabiner for easy attachment and is compatible with various bottle sizes. Made from top-quality ropes, the paracord handle offers durability and reliability for your outdoor adventures. 39 A glass tea pot that lets you see how your brew is coming along
This 40-ounce
tea pot is the perfect way to brew custom cups of loose-leaf tea. The removable stainless steel mesh infuser allows for steeping any type of loose tea leaves, and the glass teapot is microwave-safe, eliminating the need for a separate boiling process. 40 This mini bag sealer that won’t take up too much space in your kitchen
Don’t let your favorite snacks go stale — this
bag sealer is a convenient gadget for keeping snacks and food fresher for longer. It effectively seals plastic bags, preventing air, oxidation, and moisture from spoiling the contents. Working with a wide variety of plastic bags, it can seal them in just a few seconds.