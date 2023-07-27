40 cool things for your home under $35 that are popping off on Amazon now

I know it’s important to march to the beat of your own drum. But when it comes to online shopping, there’s absolutely no shame in following the crowd and treating yourself to some best-selling products. It’s just good sense. Whether you're looking for clever kitchen gadgets, genius home upgrades, or budget-friendly finds, this list has something to catch your eye — and all for under $35.

01 These washable refrigerator mats that can be cut to size Amazon AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Upgrade your bookshelves, countertops, tables, and more with these multipurpose mats. This pack of nine liners can be used to line refrigerator shelves, cabinets, and drawers — or as a placemat, coaster, or table mat to keep your home tidy. Made from porous foam, they’re nonslip and come in three different colors. Waterproof, dustproof, and oilproof, they’re easy to clean and maintain.

02 This wireless doorbell with over 50 chime options Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $16 See On Amazon This weatherproof doorbell comes in over 10 colors and includes all the essentials for easy installation. It features an outdoor remote doorbell transmitter and a plug-in smart doorbell receiver. It has a range of up to 1,000 feet, over 50 chime sounds, and four volume settings, customizable to your preferences. It is smart-enabled, remembers your settings, and has LED lights for easy visibility at night.

03 A sandwich maker that seals in all the flavor Amazon Gotham Steel Sandwich Maker $20 See On Amazon Make yourself a sandwich with this nonstick sandwich maker. It's easy to use, making four perfectly toasted pocket sandwiches in less than 5 minutes. The ultra-nonstick cooking surface requires no oil or butter, helping to ensure healthier eating and effortless cleanup with a simple wipe.

04 This colander that fits over your sink Amazon BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander $17 See On Amazon This versatile colander is a must-have for your kitchen. Use it to rinse, drain, and dry a variety of foods, or as a bonus site for drying dishes. Its adjustable design fits most sinks and saves space when not in use. Made from BPA-free, heat-resistant plastic, it's durable and safe for the dishwasher.

05 These magnetic lights that let you grill after dark Amazon Benicci Grill Lights (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Make sure your grill is “lit” in every sense of the word with this set of two BBQ lights. The magnetic base securely attaches to any metal surface, and the flexible gooseneck lets you adjust the light's direction. Nine high-density LED bulbs per light ensure your meat looks and tastes perfect. They’re not just for grilling — use them for camping, reading, or working on your car.

06 This set of 3 puck lights that you can stick pretty much anywhere Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Illuminate any area with a simple tap, thanks to the touch-activated design of these battery-operated puck lights. Versatile and easy to install using the included adhesive or screws, these lights are perfect for hallways, kitchen counters, closets, and more. They can be dimmed via a wireless remote, or you can set an auto-off timer — they’re a thoughtful budget-friendly way to upgrade your home.

07 These silicone baking mats that are great for everything from macarons to pizza Amazon HOTPOP Baking Mats (4-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These versatile silicone baking mats are perfect for both savory and sweet dishes. Their non-stick surface eliminates the need for cooking sprays or oils, and cleaning is a breeze as burnt sugar and fat easily slide off. The mats can be hand-washed or placed in the dishwasher, and with a temperature resistance of -40° to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, they are reliable and long-lasting.

08 A coffeemaker that makes barista-quality cold brew at home Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker $28 See On Amazon Brewing delicious iced coffee is a breeze with this cold brew coffee maker set. Made with temperature-resistant borosilicate glass, the kit includes a strong glass carafe, ultra-fine mesh filter, leak-proof lid, and easy-clean filter cap. Say goodbye to single-use filters and hello to sustainability with this reusable design made from BPA-free materials.

09 This pet hair remover that has over 140,000 reviews Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $20 See On Amazon Tired of dealing with pet hair all over your furniture and clothing? This hair remover tool effortlessly removes fur from various surfaces like couches, upholstery, bedding, and more. The Chom Chom is reusable and requires no adhesives or sticky tape: simply roll it back and forth to trap the hair and lint into the built-in receptacle. Cleaning is a breeze with the easy-release button.

10 A nonstick mallet for tenderizing meat Amazon Checkered Chef Meat Tenderizer Hammer $11 See On Amazon This double-sided, top-heavy meat mallet can do everything from crushing nuts to flattening out pork chops to tenderizing steaks. Its nonslip grip helps prevent it from slipping out of your hands, and cleaning is a breeze thanks to the nonstick coating.

11 This magnifying mirror with backlighting Amazon Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror $11 See On Amazon With 1X/2X/3X magnification, this backlit mirror is perfect for precise makeup application, tweezing, and blackhead removal. Lightweight and portable, you can use it at home or on the go. Its 180-degree rotation and swivel design allow for easy adjustment, and the base serves as a convenient storage compartment for small accessories.

12 An infuser that takes your drinking water to a fancier, fruitier level Amazon County Line Kitchen Glass Water Infuser Pitcher $37 See On Amazon Elevate your hydration game and create delicious flavor-infused beverages with this water infuser pitcher. The set includes a BPA-free jar; a handled, leakproof flip-cap lid; and an infuser. The transparent jar and filter allow you to display your infusion creation, turning your table or desk into a beautiful piece of art.

13 This grease container so you can save your bacon fat for later Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container $15 See On Amazon Designed with a curved handle that offers comfort and heat resistance, this fat container is perfect for storing bacon grease and oils, whether you're following a regular, keto, or paleo diet. Pour excess fat through the built-in strainer to collect and separate particles, and use the spout for easy pouring. Made of stainless steel, this container holds up to five cups of flavorful fat and features a clean and sturdy design.

14 These storage bins that help organize your refrigerator Amazon Greenco Clear Bins Stackable Storage Organizers $29 See On Amazon If you’re tired of fresh produce going bad in the fridge because it’s hidden behind a stack of takeout containers, you need these storage bins. Perfect for the fridge, pantry, cabinets, and countertops, these durable bins are made of high-quality, shatterproof plastic. The stackable design maximizes storage space, and the clear bins allow for quick access and visibility of contents.

15 A bottle opener that uncorks a wine bottle in seconds Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $22 See On Amazon Open wine bottles with no muss and no fuss with this rechargeable electric wine bottle opener. Compact and easy to use, it removes corks in seconds and is compatible with most wine bottle sizes. With a single charge, you can open up to 30 bottles, and the small footprint allows for convenient storage.

16 This digital meat thermometer with a built-in bottle opener Amazon Kizen IP100 Digital Meat Thermometer $8 See On Amazon Nothing ruins a delicious pork chop like the fear you didn’t cook it properly. With this digital meat thermometer you’ll have precise temperature readings in just two to three seconds. It’s waterproof so it can be easily cleaned under running water, and the large LCD screen with blue backlight is easy to read.

17 These satin pillowcases that are good for your skin Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Get your beauty sleep with these satin pillowcases. Their soft fabric helps to protect your skin and hair, reducing frizz and split ends. They come in a wide variety of trendy solid colors, adding a touch of elegance to any bedding ensemble. Plus they’re easy to care for, as they can be machine-washed while maintaining their vibrant colors.

18 A vegetable chopper with 8 interchangeable blades Amazon Senbowe Vegetable Chopper $19 See On Amazon With eight interchangeable blades, this multifunctional vegetable chopping tool is designed to save you time in the kitchen. It features ultra-sharp 420-grade stainless steel blades that can easily chop and dice hard vegetables with precision, along with multiple options for slicing, shredding, and grating. The chopper also includes an egg white separator. Cleaning is a breeze as the blades are easy to disassemble and can be cleaned with the provided brush.

19 These mesh laundry bags that protects your delicates in the wash Amazon BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Designed to protect your delicate items on laundry day, these mesh bags are made from durable, breathable polyester fiber material that’s perfect for washing lingerie, hosiery, stockings, underwear, bras, and more. The bags also help keep colors separate and safe. With a convenient side zipper cover, these bags are not only practical but also gentle on your washing machine.

20 A kitchen utensil set that has it all Amazon Hot Target Silicone Utensil Set (9 Pieces) $17 See On Amazon This comprehensive kitchen utensil set is designed to meet all your cooking, baking, frying, and serving needs. With heat-resistant handles that can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, these utensils are perfect for use in boiling water or handling hot foods. Cleaning is a breeze as these utensils are dishwasher-safe.

21 These stainless steel utensils that bring the pizzeria to your home Amazon Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter With Stainless Steel Pizza Peel See On Amazon Create the perfect pizza at home with this pizza cutter and pizza peel set. The super-sharp, rocker blade pizza cutter effortlessly slices through your pizza while keeping the toppings intact. Meanwhile, the thin stainless steel pizza peel is designed for indoor and outdoor pizza ovens, and features a folding handle for easy storage. They’re both dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze.

22 A set of 6 mixing bowls that nest inside each other for easy storage Amazon COOK WITH COLOR Mixing Bowls (Set of 6) $23 See On Amazon This practical set of mixing bowls is perfect for food prep, serving, and storage. Made of durable polypropylene and BPA-free materials, these bowls are safe for microwave, freezer, and dishwasher use. The set offers a range of bowl capacities and tight-fitting lids, making it easy to store and transport food.

23 This pack of 60 magnets that have a ton of uses Amazon Linlinzz Round Magnets (60-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Small but mighty, these round disc magnets with a nickel coating are versatile and strong. Their compact size makes them perfect for various crafty uses, or you can simply use them as refrigerator magnets that won't cover up what you're trying to display. They are ideal for holding notes, shopping lists, photos, and more on whiteboards, fridges, bulletin boards, calendars, lockers, filing cabinets, and other magnetic surfaces.

24 A kitchen soap tray designed to let your sponges drain Amazon SUBEKYU Kitchen Soap Tray $8 See On Amazon Keep your sink tidy with this double-layer kitchen sink organizer tray. The upper layer is designed for drying, while the lower layer catches water to prevent countertop staining. The detachable design makes it easy to clean without leaving any dirt behind.

25 This pair of apothecary jars to bring soothing organization to your bathroom storage Amazon Qtip Dispenser Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Organize and beautify your space with these clear acrylic apothecary jars. Designed to store and display bathroom necessities such as cotton swabs, Q-tips, cotton balls, and rounds, they have removable acrylic lids and a wide mouth that makes it easy to access the items inside. Made of durable material, they have the appearance of glass without the risk of shattering.

26 A purse organizer that hangs conveniently over a door Amazon ZOBER Over The Door Purse Organizer $15 See On Amazon Stay organized and keep your purses in tip-top shape with this purse storage organizer. The clear plastic slots provide a clear view of the contents, making it quick to choose the perfect purse for your OOTD. Installation is a breeze — simply hang it over any door with the sturdy metal hooks, no tools required.

27 This frother that whisks your milk into delicious cafe-quality foam Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $13 See On Amazon Make lattes in the comfort of your own kitchen with this handheld milk frother. With an ergonomic handle and a stainless steel wand, this handy kitchen accessory can aerate your milk to a luscious foam in as little as 15 seconds. Take your home coffee bar to the next level.

28 A spatter screen that prevents grease from spitting all over the counter when you cook Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen $7 See On Amazon Protect your countertops (and your skin!) from hot spitting oil with this splatter screen. Made of extra-fine stainless steel mesh that helps protect against rust and warping, it prevents spatter while still allowing steam to escape. It comes in multiple sizes, so there’s an option for any pan.

29 These silicone straws that are soft & suitable for all ages Amazon Flathead Products Silicone Drinking Straws (20 Pack) $17 See On Amazon These high-quality silicone straws are made from 100% food-grade, BPA-free silicone. Perfect for both hot and cold beverages, they’re compatible with popular tumbler brands like Tervis and YETI. Cleaning is a breeze as they are dishwasher-safe and come with a scrubbing brush for thorough cleaning.

30 A pack of Swedish dishcloths that will save you money on paper towels Amazon Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These Swedish dishcloths come in a pack of 10, are super-absorbent, and are made for cleaning surfaces in the kitchen and bathroom. Reusable and safe to use on various surfaces such as marble, stainless steel, tile, and wood, they can be washed after each use. Available in different colors, they offer a convenient and effective cleaning alternative to paper towels.

31 These kitchen scissors that cut through chicken bones like butter Amazon iBayam Kitchen Poultry Shears (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon These all-purpose kitchen scissors are armed with sharp stainless steel blades that easily cut through a wide range of materials, including cardboard, food, meat, vegetables, herbs, and more. A soft cushioned coating on the handle ensures a secure grip. Available in 11 color combinations, they are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

32 An electric can opener that works with a single touch Amazon Cuisinart Electric Can Opener $25 See On Amazon This sleek Cuisinart electric can opener effortlessly opens any standard-size can with an easy single-touch operation. No more concerns of jagged edges like you encounter when using traditional can openers — a sharp power-cut blade and magnetic lid holder ensure fast and easy cleanup. The sturdy base prevents sliding or tipping, and the opener is easy to clean with its removable lever.

33 These sheets that prolong the shelf life of your produce Amazon FreshPaper Food Saver Sheets (8 Count) $10 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your berries going bad in the fridge before you get a chance to eat them, you need these food saver sheets. These BPA-free, chemical-free, and plastic-free sheets work to extend the life of produce. They are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable, making them an environmentally friendly choice to save money and help reduce global food waste.

34 This kitchen-cleaning duo for your microwave & freezer Amazon Keledz Microwave Cleaner (2 Pieces) $13 See On Amazon The Angry Hot Mama and Chilly Mama are the innovative and convenient kitchen tools you didn’t know you needed. Angry Mama releases hot steam from her head to soften and release dirt and stains in the microwave, making cleaning fast and easy. Chilly Mama, on the other hand, keeps your fridge smelling fresh by utilizing baking soda to eliminate odors, ensuring that your food tastes fresher for longer. Both products are easy to use, dishwasher-safe, and made with heat-resistant materials.

35 A strong putty that keeps your objects safely in place Amazon Quakehold! Collectors Hold Museum Putty $7 See On Amazon Display your favorite family treasures without fear of them falling and breaking with this museum putty. It’s removable, reusable, as well as nontoxic — and it works on most surfaces and walls without causing damage or leaving residue.

36 This furniture stick that fixes scratches & stains Amazon Tibet Almond Stick Wood Stain Remover $11 See On Amazon This furniture scratch remover is a remarkable solution for quick and long-lasting scratch removal. It effectively removes scratches, watermarks, and heat stains from wood surfaces, making your furniture, flooring, and antiques look new again. The easy-to-use stick format allows for simple application — just rub it on the scratch, and the results are immediate.

37 A monthly planner that helps keep you on task Amazon Bliss Collections Monthly Planner $19 See On Amazon Stay organized and motivated with this beautiful monthly planner. The easy-to-read design helps you never forget an appointment, task, or special occasion. The motivational statement and customizable note sections make this planner a perfect tool for staying focused and achieving your goals.

38 This handle you can add to your Iron Flask water bottle Amazon IRON °FLASK Paracord Handle $10 See On Amazon The Iron Flask paracord handle is a functional and high-quality accessory designed for Iron Flask Wide Mouth water bottles. It includes a metal carabiner for easy attachment and is compatible with various bottle sizes. Made from top-quality ropes, the paracord handle offers durability and reliability for your outdoor adventures.

39 A glass tea pot that lets you see how your brew is coming along Amazon Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser for Loose Tea $30 See On Amazon This 40-ounce tea pot is the perfect way to brew custom cups of loose-leaf tea. The removable stainless steel mesh infuser allows for steeping any type of loose tea leaves, and the glass teapot is microwave-safe, eliminating the need for a separate boiling process.