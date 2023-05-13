Designers say these home products seem expensive but are actually so freaking cheap on Amazon

You don’t have to win the lottery or rob a bank to take your home from “bleah” to “yeah!” If you're looking for affordable ways to elevate your home decor, Amazon has got you covered. Some home products might seem expensive in concept, but in reality, they can be quite affordable. But you don’t have to take my word for it — take it from professional designers who know how to achieve a high-end look on a slim budget.

From trendy wall art to sleek accent furniture, designers swear by these products for giving any space a touch of sophistication. They may seem like they come with a hefty price tag, but trust experts: they're so freaking cheap on Amazon.

01 A geometric serving tray in vivid colors Amazon gravitee Serving Tray $41 See on Amazon If you’re serving coffee, tea, desserts, or cocktails, do it in style. “Serving trays add convenience and a unique design touch to your living room decor,” says Lucy Henderson, founder of the home and kitchen website Palladio Interiors. The geometric black and gold design of this ottoman tray makes it an ideal centerpiece for your living room or accent to any side table. Made with a highly durable frame and printed glass finish, it’s easy to clean and guaranteed to withstand the test of time. In addition, the tray features sturdy handles for a safe grip, making for a thoughtful housewarming present for friends and family.

02 This blown-glass water pitcher in an attention-grabbing color Amazon NOVICA Large Blue Hand Blown Glass Pitcher $35 See on Amazon I don't know anything about baseball, but when it comes to beautiful glassware, I know this blown glass pitcher is a home run. "Having this sitting on your dining or living room table, filled with cool water with cucumber or lemon slices in it, is a great way to add a touch of 'looks expensive' to your decor," advises Henderson. A stunning example of Mexico's blown glass artistry, this pitcher is made with traditional techniques. Elegant and voluminous, it has a capacity of 82 ounces, perfect for serving juice, cocktails, water, and other drinks. Its electric cobalt translucency is mesmerizing, and while it is technically dishwasher safe (top rack only), hand washing is recommended.

03 A fancy-looking wine decanter to impress your guests Amazon MWNI Wine Decanter $27 See on Amazon While you’re upgrading your drinkware, make an impression on your guests with a new wine decanter. Made from 100% lead-free premium crystal glass material, this decanter is ingeniously designed to aerate your wine as your pour, allowing more complex aromas and flavors to emerge. Large enough to accommodate nearly two bottles of wine, it features a modern and graceful snail-shaped design that adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen or dining table.

04 A set of planters to glam up your plant babies Amazon kimisty White Planter with Stand (Set of 2) $40 See on Amazon Whether you're an accomplished green thumb or just starting your journey as a plant parent, every garden can benefit from some fresh interior design. "Sets of planters help create a more intentional look,” says Devin Shaffer, Lead Interior Designer at Decorilla. This set of two white planters is a modern and stylish decoration item for any room in the house. The planters are made of high-quality ceramic material with a chic enamel finish, and they come with sturdy rust-resistant metal stands that elevate the plants off the ground. The minimalist design of the planters makes them suitable for various plants and decor styles. Choose from white or gold.

05 This plant pot made from recyclable materials Amazon LUXEPORCH Plant Pot with Stand $41 See on Amazon Every plant is different, so why not show each one off in a beautiful pot of their own? "I'm also obsessed with this mid-century modern indoor planter pot because it comes in two pieces which allows for adjustability — you can literally move the top part around to show off trailing and drooping plants and then put it completely vertical for taller plants,” Shaffer says. The 10-inch plant pot is made from recycled plastic waste, wood, sand, and stone. It can be used as an outdoor or indoor planter with drainage and a rubber plug for the hole included. Each pot has a unique finish thanks to the raw materials used in its design.

06 A boucle throw pillow that is trending Amazon FIOUOVO Striped Boucle Throw Pillow Covers $26 See on Amazon You don’t have to shell out the big bucks to look expensive and on-trend, says Shaffer. “Amazon has countless options for pillow covers that you can score for as little as $9 yet have the designer look of a $200 pillow.” she asserts. “Boucle is still trending, and rather than committing to a chair in this material, you can snag a pillow cover that gives the look and hygge vibes.” A personal favorite of Shaffer’s because of its chunkiness and 3D weave, this throw pillow cover will add a modern, cozy touch to any room in your house.

07 These smart lighbulbs that can be set to one of 16 million colors Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See on Amazon If you feel your home needs an upgrade, think smarter, not harder. “Often smart home devices are very sleek-looking and design-driven,” says Nichole Abbott, interior designer for FLOOR360. “Adding a device to your room makes your life easier but it also adds a modern luxury design element. Making your home smarter is a big trend right now and putting the right device in the right space adds a contemporary touch.” These smart light bulbs can last up to 20,000 hours, offer 16 million color options to match your mood, and can be controlled via a convenient app or hands-free voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant. They’re also incredibly energy-efficient, saving up to 80% of energy.

08 A set of syrup dispensers for your coffee bar Amazon HomeFeel Glass Coffee Syrup Dispenser (2-Pack) $25 See on Amazon Having a personal coffee bar is both practical and an aesthetic design choice. “Curating pieces for the perfect easy-access coffee station in your kitchen with useful and attractive accessories is very on-trend,” says Abbott. “Add a set of matching syrup dispensers to elevate the overall design of your collection of coffee items.” This set of syrup dispensers comes with two glass bottles with industry-style pumps, 84 minimalist syrup labels, and a funnel for easy filling. The pumps are made of BPA-free, food-safe PVC plastic and stainless steel, and each press delivers approximately 3 milliliters of syrup.

09 This rug that really ties your space together Amazon Unique Loom Trellis Collection Area Rug $43 See on Amazon An area rug ties the room together like nothing else, according to Abbott, and it’s a smart idea to bring that design strategy to your outdoor living space too. “Make sure you buy a rug specifically made for the outdoors to stand up to the elements,” Abbott says. “An outdoor area rug will enhance your porch or patio style to luxury living.” This chic rug has a soft and comfortable texture that feels great on bare feet. It is easy to clean and maintain, and is suitable for use in high-traffic areas. It comes in various sizes, making it versatile for any outdoor space.

10 These decorative books that add literary whimsy Amazon TenXVI White Decorative Books (Set of 3) $30 See on Amazon Don’t waste big money buying books you’re never going to read. “Hardcover coffee table books about architecture, art, fashion, or travel will add class to your bookshelf, end table, or coffee table,” says Abbott. “But you don’t have to spend a lot to get the look. Buy some faux coffee table books for your shelf and get all the class without the expense.” This decorative book set includes real books (with blank pages), a beaded jute garland, and an artificial lamb's ear flower sprig for a complete home decor accent. Unpretentious and chic, the cute farmhouse saying on the books makes them a homey decoration.

11 Art prints that only look expensive Amazon KeeCro Soucyy Tame Impala At Glastonbury Gig Poster $10 See on Amazon A big, bright, and colorful statement piece can light up a room but isn't always in the budget. "Large art doesn't have to be expensive, but it sure can pack a punch when it's this stylish — and cheap!" says Robin DeCapua of Madison Modern Home, a Los Angeles home staging company. "I found this colorful retro-looking Tame Impala art print that could so easily fit into a frame with white matte.” Whether you're a fan of the band Tame Impala or not, a gorgeous gig poster print like this, with its high-definition picture, would light up any living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, or office. It uses advanced printing technology for a stunning high-definition picture. It measures 16-by-24 inches and the material is canvas print with linen/cotton high-quality material.

12 A series of funky bauhaus poster prints Amazon 97 Decor Bauhaus Poster $10 See on Amazon If your design aesthetic leans more black and white, this set of nine bauhaus poster prints may be up your alley. The nine geometric art prints feature bold black lines and clean shapes that add a touch of modernity and sophistication to any room. The set includes plenty of glue dots for easy hanging and is carefully packaged in a sturdy gift box, making it a perfect present for those who love vintage style. “With this many individual pieces, you could outfit your whole home — and have enough left over to mat and frame as gifts for friends,” DeCapua points out.

13 This conversation-starting pillow cover Amazon Makegeld Throw Pillows Cover $10 See on Amazon For an easy pop of personality, consider making an ordinary throw pillow into a real statement piece. “This cute photorealistic buffalo pillow cover will charm up your sofa and stampede right into your heart,” raves DeCapua. These decorative throw pillowcases are made of 100% cotton linen and measure 18-by-18 inches. The hidden zipper design allows for easy pillow insertion, and the photorealistic bison will make your home sweet home (on the range).

14 A decorative ceramic vase perfect for grass or fake flowers Amazon RyddeligHome Ceramic Vase $19 See on Amazon When it comes to decorative bouquets in the home, dried grasses are a beautiful and hassle-free alternative to maintaining fresh flowers. "Dried grasses like wheat and pampas grass look amazing in rustic neutral ceramic vases," says DeCapua. "At this price, you almost can't afford not to get them." This ceramic donut-shaped vase is a unique, high-quality flower vase in muted neutral tones that will work with any home decor. The textured matte finish gives it a vintage and rustic feel, perfect for elevating a sprig of pampas grass or a dried bouquet.

15 These luxurious blackout curtains that can refine a room Amazon HPD Half Price Drapes $37 See on Amazon Well-dressed windows take an ordinary room and make it extraordinary. “If you want to make your home look extravagant on a budget, try investing in a pair of blackout curtains,” advises Neil Dempsey, a home designer and CEO of Four19properties. These blackout drapes can add an easy modern element to your interior design. They come in multiple sizes and 31 colors, so there is an option for every home. “If you have window panels, then you can drape the curtains to each side to give it a refined look,” says Dempsey.

16 An adorable & brightly colored lamp Amazon Simple Designs Mini Ceramic Globe Table Lamp $10 See on Amazon Let there be light. “If there’s one feature of interior design that makes a space look more extravagant, it’s lighting,” says Bailey Moran, a real estate agent and the COO of Austin TX Realty. “By investing in ceramic globe lamps, you can accentuate the design of your home. There’s no living room space that feels complete without lamps. This is why a pair of vibrantly colored mini lamps make the perfect investment.” Standing just 10 inches, this mini ceramic table lamp is small, but its vibrant color packs a punch. With a ceramic globe base and a matching fabric shade, it emits a warm, cozy glow. Its size makes it easy to move from room to room and is perfect for small spaces such as desks, nightstands, and end tables.

17 This toothbrush holder that automatically dispenses toothpaste Amazon Boperzi Toothbrush Holder $11 See on Amazon Automated home products can seem expensive “but in reality you can buy them for a reasonable price.” says Ben Wagner, a real estate investor and home designer at Leave The Key. He calls this wall-mounted toothbrush holder an “essential addition” to your bathroom, saying it “not only frees up space but also helps create harmony by doubling as an automatic toothpaste dispenser. Now, you won’t have to worry about putting the cap back on the toothpaste, as it can do the work for you.” The toothbrush holder provides a convenient and hygienic way to store your toothbrushes and toothpaste. With its automatic dispenser, you can easily get the right amount of toothpaste without having to touch the tube. The holder can accommodate up to four toothbrushes and has a compact design that saves space in your bathroom.

18 A cosmetic organizer that rotates 360 degrees Amazon Sorbus 360° Bamboo Cosmetic Organizer $37 See on Amazon No one will notice your gorgeous vanity if it’s cluttered with cosmetics. Kurt Walker, a home remodeler and the CEO at Cream City Home Buyers recommends this bamboo cosmetic organizer with a rotating tabletop carousel. “It beautifully displays all of the cosmetics that give off an aesthetic look,” he says. “This product might be cheap, but it makes your space look expensive by decluttering it. Furthermore, it can be used in multiple ways. It can organize any space, even the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, or living room.” Made of gorgeous bamboo wood that’s easy to clean, this organizer has eight shelf compartments of various heights and sizes and comes ready to use with no assembly required.

19 This compact surge protector power strip that has space for all your devices Amazon TESSAN Power Strip Tower $29 See on Amazon Whether you’re playing video games, charging your phone, setting up your entertainment center, or working on your laptop, it’s a pain in the neck if you run out of power outlets. “You can plug everything into this strip,” says Davin Eberhardt, a home designer, remodeler, and the founder of Nature of Home, who recommends this tower power strip. “With its four USB ports and eight standard outlets, it can stand the load. Furthermore, it’s surge protected, keeping your devices safe.” It also comes with a 10-foot-long extension cord, and has a nice compact design that won’t take up too much space.

20 An air purifier that also dispenses fragrant essential oil scents Amazon AROEVE Air Purifiers $50 See on Amazon Whether it’s pollen, dander, or dust, plenty of pollutants in the air can affect your quality of life. “A high-quality air purifier is one of the best home products that seem more expensive than they are,” says Jamie Irwin, editor and landscape designer at Windproof Gazebos. “Not only are air purifiers great for people who suffer from allergies or respiratory issues, but they can also improve the overall air quality in your home.” This air purifier has a HEPA filter and a high circulation rate, ensuring air purification in every corner of the room. It operates quietly, especially in sleep mode, and has an aroma pad for adding essential oil fragrances to the air. It comes with a filter replacement reminder for optimal performance and more than one happy reviewer calls it a “game changer”.

21 This rainfall shower head with over 30,000 five-star reviews Amazon AquaDance Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Combo $35 See on Amazon You can (affordably) bring a luxurious spa-experience into your own home. “Upgrading your shower head can be a game-changer regarding the quality of your showers, but you don't have to break the bank to do so,” says Irwin. This AquaDance rainfall combo shower head is a great option at an affordable price. Thanks to six settings, you can choose the perfect water flow for your mood, whether you want a relaxing massage or an invigorating rainfall. Additionally, the chrome-finished shower heads are angle-adjustable and are simple to wipe clean.

22 These delicate & elegant gold foil curtains Amazon Deconovo Gold Foil Printed Sheer Curtains $38 See on Amazon The Wizard of Oz might have gone un-busted if he’d only followed this advice: “Invest in some high-quality curtains or drapes,” suggests Irwin. “Not only do they add a touch of elegance to any room, but they also have the functional purpose of blocking out light and providing privacy.” The sheer and lightweight material of these curtain panels allows natural light and fresh air in while still providing privacy. Their glimmery gold foil printed wave pattern adds a special touch to any room, creating an elegant sparkling effect.

23 These magnetic ties that hold curtains in place Amazon TECVINCI Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) $8 See on Amazon When asked to draw the curtains, don’t pull out a sketch pad and set of color pencils — get yourself a set of these magnetic curtain tiebacks. They’re designed to hold most curtain types — no matter how thick or sheer they may be. Simply wrap the tieback around your curtain and let the magnets hold it in place. The tiebacks are available in a range of colors to match any decor.

24 A shelf that makes use of tricky corner space Amazon Greenco Corner Shelf $23 See on Amazon “Homes mostly look messy because there’s no designated space for things,” George Beatty, home designer and founder of Problem Property Pals, tells Bustle. A stylish solution? This Greenco corner shelf with five tiers. “It instantly adds depth to your room,” Beatty says. “Plus, the design is super different. The best part is that the corner shelf comes in eight finishes, so you can choose which one will pair well with your home’s theme.” These shelves can fit with any style of decor, hold up to 11 pounds, and are super easy to assemble.

25 These beautiful plush pillow covers for a touch of luxury Amazon UGASA Velvet Lumbar Throw Pillow Cover $10 See on Amazon Designers love pillow talk. “One of my go-to affordable items is a set of chic decorative pillows,” says Ivo Iv, founder of Decor Home Ideas. “It's astonishing how a simple change like adding plush pillow covers can transform a room without spending a fortune.” These striped velvet pillow covers are a soft, vibrantly colored addition to any living space. The skin-friendly cover is made of a polyester and cotton blend with a smooth, soft finish and plush texture. They’re machine-washable and boast a hidden zipper that blends in with the fabric.

26 A faux-fur rug that looks & feels like the real deal Amazon lalaLOOM Soft and Thick Faux Fur Rug $28 See on Amazon For a cozy, cruelty-free and hypoallergenic alternative to a bearskin rug, Iv says, “Faux-fur rugs are another fantastic, budget-friendly option” that is “an excellent way to add warmth and texture to a room while staying on a budget.” This faux fur rug mimics the look and feel of real sheepskin. It comes in multiple sizes and six gorgeous colors, and it’s luxuriously soft and even machine-washable.

27 These modern art-inspired picture frames Amazon VIOLABBEY Picture Frames (Set of 4) $26 See on Amazon A picture may be worth a thousand words, but that picture still needs a frame. “Stylish picture frames can also make a difference without costing a fortune,” says Iv. “Affordable, stylish picture frames are a fantastic way to display your favorite moments and elevate your home decor.” This set of four picture frames is made of sturdy wood plastic composite and semi-tempered glass to prevent scratches. They are equipped with rotatable buckles for easy photo changes, and can be hung vertically or horizontally with the included hanging hooks. They come in contrasting colors of blue, light blue, orange, and apricot, creating a fun retro effect suitable for any home or office.

28 This set of marble bowls on a beautiful mango wood base Amazon Creative Co-Op Marble Bowls on Mango Wood Base with Salt Spoon (Set of 2) $36 See on Amazon Who knew serving up salt and pepper could be so chic? “When staging a home, you really want to focus on the details, and these bowls add a dash of elegance and class to any kitchen,” says Eric Bramlett, a realtor, home stager, and owner of Bramlett Residential. “Not only are they a stylish addition to any kitchen, but they're also functional and can be used for cooking or serving. I highly recommend these bowls to anyone looking to add a touch of sophistication to their home without breaking the bank.” The set of marble serving bowls includes a white marble bowl, a black marble bowl, a beautiful mango wood tray and salt spoon. One happy reviewer reports: this set is “really beautiful and well made.”

29 A trendy & modern cement planter Amazon Classic Home & Garden Cement Square Planter $25 See on Amazon Not only are concrete and cement planters trending in modern and mid-century design, but they usually sell for hundreds of dollars on luxury home design websites, says Ana Ro, founder and chief editor of Design Ideas Guide. But she points out, you can buy cement planters like this one on Amazon for less than $50. “Just because something is marketed as one thing doesn’t mean that we cannot repurpose it for something else,” Ro says. Made of high-quality cement, this concrete planter has a unique texture and finish that adds visual interest to your plants. Its dimensions are perfect for small to medium-sized plants, plus it’s weather-resistant and has a drainage hole to ensure that your plants stay healthy.

30 A runner rug with a subtle geometric pattern Amazon Rugshop Geometric Runner $30 See on Amazon Not sure what to do with bare-looking hallways or an awkwardly exposed patch of flooring? “Runners make a great impact on small spaces,” says Ro. “They elevate the look of hallways, kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways. Consider choosing a runner with a subtle pattern or a rich, deep color for a more luxurious feel. Classic motifs such as Persian or Oriental designs can also evoke a sense of opulence.” This geometric runner is available in a variety of sizes, so there’s an option suitable for any room in the home. Featuring a range of geometric patterns in neutral color palettes, these rugs have a soft, plush feel and a jute backing. They’re durable in high-traffic areas, pet-friendly and easy to clean.

31 This extra-thick carpet tape to prevent your runner from bunching Amazon iPrimio Double-Sided Rug Tape $12 See on Amazon When it comes to runners, you don’t want to trip over a crumped edge. “A pro tip is to use carpet tape to put them in place” says Ro. This double-sided carpet tape can be used on hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tiles, concrete, carpet, or cork flooring. The tape is residue-free, easily rips with your hands, and won't damage the surface underneath. It has an extra-thick base and strong adhesion to ensure your rug or carpet won’t slip, slide, bunch, or come undone.

32 These elegant marble coasters with brass inlay Amazon HighFree Drink Coasters Set (Set of 6) $27 See on Amazon Sometimes adding small elegant details — like these beautiful coasters — to your home makes all the difference. “Marble-style coasters are often made of ceramic, which makes them much more affordable,” says Raquel Kehler, a house flipper and interior design creator at RoomCrush.com. “Hardly anyone will be able to tell the difference! These look even more luxurious when they have a brass inlay (and these coasters are made of real marble as well).” Snag this set of six for less than $30 and revel in the fact that they boast a high 4.8-star rating.

33 These soft & chic Turkish towels Amazon Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket Orientina Series $28 See on Amazon If your bathroom needs some zhushing but you can’t afford to retile your backsplash, there are easier ways. Kehler’s suggestion? Turkish cotton throws. “These make any room look like a fancy hotel, but they're also super affordable. Turkish cotton is also a high-quality material that is much more pleasant than polyester.” Made with 100% organic cotton and imported from Turkey, these throw towels are both high quality and eco-friendly. Their softness combined with their rustic, vintage look make them incredibly functional and popular. The towels are prewashed and become even softer with each wash.

34 A museum-worthy ceramic vase for your own home Amazon GOLDTIMO White Ceramic Vase $34 See on Amazon For an easy way to immediately add texture and curves to your home, invest in a sculptural vase. “Vases in this style are reminiscent of an art museum and work well with nearly any interior design style,” says Kehler. “They look equally good displayed as is or with dried flowers inside.” These durable vases are crafted from high-quality ceramic and the unique straddle design and cream color give them a minimalist look that will match any décor style. You can use them with fresh or dried flowers, green plants, or they’re interesting and sculptural enough to stand alone.

35 Fresh linen drawer liners for your dresser Amazon La Bellefée Drawer Liners (6 Sheets) $12 See on Amazon These French fragrance-infused drawer liners bring a touch of sophistication to your linen closets and storage bins. “Line your dresser, nightstand, buffet, TV cabinet or anything with this gorgeous SCENTED paper and wow!” gushes Lori Evans, an ASID licensed interior designer for the Evans Edit in Florida. “Literally takes 2 minutes and completely transforms your piece of furniture. Lots of patterns and scents, but this linen scent with classic blue and white motif is my go-to.” Not only do they add elegance, but the scent keeps your linens and clothes smelling clean and crisp. Whether it’s in the bathroom, wardrobe, shoebox or TV cabinet, these easy-to-use liners are perfect for drawers that need freshening up.

36 Display cubes that make anything into a work of art Amazon Mirart Clear Acrylic Cube $32 See on Amazon Elevate the ordinary to the extraordinary with these clear acrylic display cubes. “Place anything (literally) on top of this and it instantly becomes a work of art,” Evans says. “I use them all over clients’ homes to showcase fun, beautiful, unique, cheap, expensive or just interesting items. It’s really a game changer and elevates the space. Also gets your things out of drawers and on display. Place one on a shelf, pop our favorite item on top and bam!” This reviewer concurs, writing, “I put a very inexpensive coral piece on this acrylic stand and really made it look really great! Nice way to feature an ordinary looking piece by elevating with clear acrylic. Easy way to upgrade the look.”

37 This circular mirror you can use to brighten up your hallway Amazon FANYUSHOW Gold Circle Mirror $54 See on Amazon Circular mirrors are all the rage when it comes to hallway decor. “Because they can reflect light throughout your hall to brighten it, mirrors are very popular whether you place one over a console table or as part of a gallery wall,” says Eli Pasternak, an interior designer and the founder of Liberty House Buying Group. Pasternak’s personal pick is this gorgeous gold 20-inch circle mirror that comes with everything you need to display it easily. “It creates a focal point in the room, which is something I particularly like,” says Pasternak.

38 A hanging vintage pendant light for retro vibes Amazon VILUXY Vintage Glass Pendant Light $43 See on Amazon Are you having a lightbulb moment yet? “My absolute favorite inexpensive home decor find on Amazon are light fixtures,” says Allisa Jacobs, a home stylist in Portland, Oregon who focuses on creating natural, intuitive spaces. “It's easy to find good quality, modern fixtures for reasonable prices. Recently, I remodeled a kitchen and used this pendant light to update the kitchen sink area.” This vintage glass pendant light has a beautiful classic metal design that suits every style, from farmhouse to modern. It has a perfectly clear glass shade that provides maximum brightness and, when used with a compatible bulb and dimmer switch, it can can create a wonderful customizable glow to illuminate your space with style.

39 These brushed brass cabinet pulls for an automatic reno on the cheap Amazon goldenwarm Cabinet Handles (15-Pack) $34 See on Amazon Something as simple as cabinet handles can be easy to overlook, but they make a big difference when it comes to switching up the aesthetic of a room. “I scour Amazon for small rugs, cabinet hardware, and kitchen essentials and consistently find items that fit my aesthetic while being completely reasonable,” says Jacobs. These beautiful cabinet pulls are made of high-quality stainless steel with a brushed brass finish, making them durable and elegant. They come in different sizes and are widely compatible with any cabinet style. Each pull includes two sets of screws and installation is a breeze.