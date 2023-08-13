60 dope finds on Amazon that seem expensive but are cheap AF

If you’ve ever lost a small item and wished you could call it with your phone, this Bluetooth tracker lets you do just that. Whether you attach it to a purse, wallet, or key chain, you can use the accompanying app to “ring” the Tile and find it when it’s out of sight. If you’re too far away to use Bluetooth, the app can also show you the Tile’s last location. Plus, you can use it in reverse to have the Tile ring a lost phone.