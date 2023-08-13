60 dope finds on Amazon that seem expensive but are cheap AF
These things will give you sticker shock — but only because they cost next to nothing.
Shopping
By Alexandra Elizabeth
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you’ve got high-end tastes and a modest budget, shopping for household items that actually pique your interest can be tricky. Luckily, though, it’s not impossible, thanks to the loads of
clever finds on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually easy on your bank account. So whether you’re on the lookout for genius kitchen products that make mealtime easier, practical accessories for your car, or a plethora of luxe-looking self-care essentials, there’s something here for you. Oh, and your wallet says thanks. 01 This cocktail shaker set that pulls out all the stops
Score this
cocktail shaker set that will have you mixing up expert drinks on the cheap. It includes a generously sized 24-ounce shaker with a built-in strainer, plus a double-sided jigger, stirrer, pour spouts, and muddler (hello, mojitos). The entire thing is made of durable stainless steel for a sleek look. 02 A convenient wireless charger that’s so simple to use
Just plop your device on top of this
wireless charger for a juice-up without fumbling around with power cords. It’s compatible with a range of devices, including Google and Apple models. It can even charge through many phone cases and won’t keep you up at night, since the charging indicator light turns off once contact is made. 03 The sleek electric wine opener that comes with useful extras
Quit struggling with corkscrews and level up to this battery-operated
electric wine opener instead. It makes quick work of corks with just the touch of a button and comes with helpful accessories, like an aerating pour spot and an airtight stopper. Plus, it has a sleek, aesthetically pleasing silhouette. 04 This sturdy grill press for perfect barbecue marks
Whether you’re toasting up paninis on the stove or barbecuing burgers on the grill, this
cast iron grill press is an excellent addition to your kitchen tool roster. Weighing just over 2 pounds, this press comes outfitted with an easy-to-grip wooden handle that won’t overheat. Enjoy perfectly pressed meats and picturesque grill marks with ease. 05 A high-tech doorbell that doesn’t require any wiring
No need to call an electrician because this
wireless doorbell can be installed in any home with the included adhesive tape or screws and anchors — and that’s it. You’ll be able to choose between 50 different doorbell chimes which will sound even if the receivers are 1,000 feet away from the bell. Plus, you can adjust the volume level for the perfect amount of loudness. 06 The portable Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for outdoor use
A
Bluetooth speaker with as many features as this one might seem expensive, but it’s actually super reasonably priced — no wonder it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating. Not only does it have a rich sound and deep bass with minimal distortion, it also has an IPX5 waterproof rating, so it can stand up to splashing. It can maintain its Bluetooth connection from up to 66 feet away, too. 07 A bidet attachment with a variety of settings
Snag this
bidet attachment and start living your fancy AF fantasy. Its adjustable design means it fits on a variety of toilet models, and it comes with all the pieces you need to install it, like sealers, hosing, and more. Once it’s in place, you can customize the temperature and nozzle pressure to your liking. 08 The plush neck pillow that makes travel so much comfier
Never get off a flight with an achey neck again, thanks to this
travel neck pillow. It’s made from soft yet supportive memory foam and features a removable cover, so you can toss it in the washing machine when it needs a cleaning. There’s even an elastic strap on the back that lets you loop it around luggage handles while traveling. 09 This beard straightener that’s so easy to use
Maintaining facial hair can be tricky, but this
beard straightener can help. Made with ceramic straightening bristles, this gadget reaches up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and features multiple heat settings that make it easy to use on thick and fine beards alike. The unique bristles disperse heat evenly as they untangle your strands. 10 A rainfall showerhead that comes in luxe finishes
Elevate your bathroom with this
rainfall showerhead that injects air bubbles into the stream to deliver great water pressure in an eco-friendly way. Made with easy-to-clean silicone nozzles, this showerhead comes in 6- and 8-inch options for lots of coverage. Plus you can choose from luxe finishes like bronze and matte black. 11 The meat thermometer with a magnet for on-the-fridge storage
Take the guesswork out of grilling with this
instant-read meat thermometer. Not only does it have a clear, backlit display, but there’s also a built-in magnet in the body of the thermometer so it can be safely stored on the grill or fridge when not in use. Plus, it can deliver your temperature reading in just two seconds. The best part? An integrated bottle opener lets you pop open a cold one. 12 A money-saving herb keeper that cuts down on waste
Instead of watching your herbs wilt away, help them thrive for longer with this
herb keeper. Your herbs sit in a convenient ladder container that you can raise up as needed, surrounded by a small amount of water, all ensconced in a glass jar. This convenient contraption can help your herbs last up to three weeks. 13 The cooling neck fan you can wear anywhere
This
portable neck fan is a must for hot weather. The fan drapes comfortably around your neck to bring you surround-style cooling from 78 tiny vents. With three different speeds, it can run for an impressive 16 hours on a single charge, making it great for on-the-go use. 14 An ergonomic laptop stand that elevates any home office
Even your work setup can get just a little more expensive-looking, and this
laptop stand proves it. Featuring an adjustable height, this stand brings your computer up to eye level, thereby reducing neck strain and promoting proper spinal alignment. The open construction promotes proper airflow to help keep your device from overheating. 15 The rotating shelf that makes cabinet organization a cinch
You don’t need to pay for a pricy reno to get more intuitive kitchen storage, just add this
lazy Susan turntable. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this turntable features two tiers of storage and rotates 360 degrees to bring whatever you need within reach. The natural bamboo design looks great in any kitchen. 16 This set of fast-drying towels that are perfect for the gym & camping
For what you might expect to pay for one towel, this set of
quick-drying towels comes with three in varying sizes, and they all take up minimal space. That means they’re perfect for toting along to the gym or adding to your camping gear collection. The microfiber blend absorbs more moisture than traditional towels while also preventing odor. The full set comes complete in a ventilated mesh travel bag. 17 A luxe-looking bathtub tray for a relaxing soak
Upgrade your bathroom with this
bathtub tray that makes a relaxing soak so much more convenient. It expands in width from 29.5 to 43 inches, so it can fit a variety of tub sizes while balancing sturdily on the sides. Light a candle, set down a glass of wine, and prop up your tablet or book, all while you luxuriate in the bubbles. 18 The derma roller tool perfect for at-home skin pampering
This
derma roller is an excellent option for a whole host of skin-care benefits. It uses tons of tiny titanium needles to gently pierce the skin — this sloughs off dead cells, helps your skin absorb products more efficiently, and may even help boost collagen production. Use it on your scalp to stimulate growth, too. 19 A loofah set that comes with everything you need for a good scrub
Snag this
loofah scrubber set to make showers easier and more efficient. It comes with one regular loofah and one on a long wooden stick with a rubber grip to help you clean hard-to-reach places. The loofahs are infused with purifying charcoal, and the included adhesive hook makes for easy storage on your bathroom wall. 20 This clever apron that keeps beard clippings out of your sink
If you spend just as much time cleaning up afterwards as you do shaving, this
beard bib apron is a perfect fix. Simply put it on like a bib, secure the suction cups at the bottom to the mirror in front of you, and shave as usual. The apron will catch all the trimmings, allowing you to dump them easily into the trash or sink. 21 A budget-frendly teeth-whitening kit to brighten your smile
This
teeth whitening kit comes with all the bells and whistles, at a reasonable price point. Included in each order are two syringes of whitening solution, whitening trays, and an LED light attachment tray to amp up your results. The whole shebang can help whiten teeth in as few as 10 minutes per day. 22 The cooling computer pad that keeps machines from overheating
Protect your computer with this
laptop cooling pad that’ll help keep it running fast and smooth. The concept is simple: Just place your laptop on the platform, and let the interior fans circulate air upward through the perforated screen cover to prevent your machine from getting too hot. There are rubber grips on both the top and bottom to keep your computer in place and the pad from shifting. 23 A unique storage container to keep guac fresh & green
If brown guac has got you down, try this
guacamole keeper container. The dishwasher-safe container has a 4-cup capacity, but the innovative part is the lid, which doesn’t sit on top of the container but rather inside it. To use, fill the container and push the lid downward until it stops, thereby pushing out all the excess air and keeping your dips fresher for longer. 24 These handy grill lights that keep the BBQ lit
Quit squinting over the barbecue in the dark and tag in these
grill lights instead. Each of the two lights features a flexible gooseneck, allowing you to adjust the angle of the bulb so that it’s just right. The bases are magnetic, too, so they’ll stay firmly in place on your grill no matter where you stick them. 25 The over-the-ear, noise-isolating headphones that won’t break the bank
You don’t need to spend a ton to get quality electronics, and these
wired headphones prove it. Featuring powerful bass and noise isolation, these headphones also have a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. They’re lightweight, weighing just over 8 ounces, and feature a generous 5-foot cable. 26 A quick-boiling kettle that’s so convenient
Brew a pot of tea or pour-over coffee in no time, thanks to this
electric kettle. It can boil its full-liter capacity in just six minutes, and for a single cup it’s even faster. The BPA-free glass kettle is cordless, so you can easily fill a mug without getting tangled up, and the auto-shutoff helps ensure safety. 27 This fan-favorite hammock that rolls up small for portability
When it comes to camping, you want durable supplies that can hold up, and this
hammock with a near-perfect overall rating fits the bill. Made from sturdy parachute nylon, it weighs just 24 ounces but can support up to 400 pounds. (You can also opt for a double hammock with a 500-pound capacity.) It comes with two carabiners to secure it, and it rolls up into a small carrying pack. 28 A salt slab that will infuse food with next-level flavor & tenderness while you cook
Impress your guests with this
Himalayan salt grill slab. It couldn’t be easier to use, and transfers the naturally salty flavor to your meal — just place your food on the slab before putting it on the grill or sticking it in the oven. You can even use it to season and display cold meals by refrigerating the slab and serving your chilled food on it. One reviewer wrote, “Himalayan Sea Salt Grilling Slab for the win! Amazing way to cook a steak! It was one of the juiciest ones I have ever eaten.” 29 The handy tool organizer that mounts to your wall
Need to tidy up your garage or tool closet? Check out this
wall-mounted organizer. It features five spring-loaded slots for storing bulkier tools like brooms and mops, and six hooks for stashing away small items like dustpans. It comes with all the hardware you need to install it and can support up to 35 pounds of weight. 30 This swanky VR headset that’s powered by your phone
If you thought the world of virtual reality was out of your budget, allow this
VR headset to set you straight. Compatible with multiple Apple, Android, and Google phone models, this set is customizable, since you can adjust the settings to fit your unique pupillary distance and more. Just slide your phone in, adjust the head strap, and you’re good to go. 31 A set of chilling stones that will make you a spirit connoisseur
If you love whiskey, wine, or any other spirit — but hate watering it down with ice — these
beverage chilling stones are here to save the day on the cheap. The set comes with six soapstone cubes, which you simply pop in the freezer to chill. Once they’re properly cold, just transfer them to your drink of choice. 32 These Bluetooth headphones that double as a sleep mask
A great way to get more bang for your buck is seeking out items that pull double duty, like these
Bluetooth sleep headphones. They can run for up to 12 hours on one charge, which is ideal for people who like to lull themselves to sleep with music, podcasts, or white noise. The spongey material is soft and comfortable on your face, providing blackout conditions for distraction-free sleeping. 33 A pack of colorful smart bulbs that let you create your own ambience
A customizable lighting-scape may seem out of reach, but these
smart bulbs make it easy and cheap. Offering up a whopping 16 million colors to choose from, these bulbs also pair with your virtual assistant for hands-free operation. Set them on a timer or select your dimming preference anywhere from 5 to 100% for a lighting scheme that’s all your own. 34 The cushy slippers that keep your feet in cloud-like comfort
Snag these
cloud slippers and give your feet the TLC they deserve. Made from a rubbery material that’s soft and supportive, they have insoles that are ergonomically shaped for optimal comfort. These slides are quick-drying and come treated with anti-slip soles — perfect for use whether you’re at the pool or running errands. They come in a range of bold and neutral hues. Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 — 14.5-16 Available colors: 23 35 A supersized cold brew maker for cafe-style coffee at home
Save money on your coffee shop habit with this
cold brew coffee maker that lets you make your own 2-quart batch at home. What sets this version apart from others is the extra-large, fine mesh filter that can hold up to 20 tablespoons of coffee grounds for those who like their joe on the stronger side. Simply load the filter, add water, and let it steep overnight — easy as that. 36 This sofa tray table that conforms to your couch’s armrest
If you prefer eating most of your meals on the couch — or just want to enjoy a glass of wine with fewer spills during your favorite show — this
sofa arm tray table is for you. The flexible bamboo panels conform to the size of your couch arm while offering a flat base on top with a nonslip pad to stow your items. There’s even a niche for displaying your phone upright. 37 A car phone mount with superior adjustability
If you’ve ever struggled to get your phone nestled perfectly into a holder, you’ll appreciate the simplicity of this
car mount. It uses 20 magnets to secure your phone without any complicated snaps or trays, and sticks to your car’s dash with adhesive. The best part? It can be rotated and angled, so you can find the display option that’s best for you, and when it’s not in use, it collapses to lie flush against the dash. 38 The genius Bluetooth tracker that helps you keep tabs on your keys
If you’ve ever lost a small item and wished you could call it with your phone, this
Bluetooth tracker lets you do just that. Whether you attach it to a purse, wallet, or key chain, you can use the accompanying app to “ring” the Tile and find it when it’s out of sight. If you’re too far away to use Bluetooth, the app can also show you the Tile’s last location. Plus, you can use it in reverse to have the Tile ring a lost phone. 39 An Amazon Fire Stick to streamline your streaming
Breathe new life into the way you watch TV with the
Amazon Fire Stick. Simply plug the Wi-Fi-enabled receiver into your TV, and you’ll be able to seamlessly stream thousands of movies and TV, as well as access your go-to platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and more. It also comes with a voice-activated remote for unparalleled convenience. 40 These high-tech smart plugs that give you more control over your electronics
Upgrade the way you power up your gadgets and appliances by using these
smart plugs. Just download the accompanying app and you’ll be able to set your devices on a timer or scheduled routine, or turn things on and off from your phone with ease. They’re even compatible with voice assistants like Alexa, so you can power up your coffee maker or turn off a light with a simple command. 41 A rugged external battery that can be powered up by the sun
Whether you’re camping or hiking, this
solar power bank can ensure you’ve got all the juice you need for your gadgets. It’s shockproof and waterproof, and comes equipped with USB, micro-USB, and USB-C ports to charge a variety of devices. There’s even a flashlight setting for emergencies. 42 The cutting-edge smart notebook that lets you digitize handwritten notes
If you’re tired of spending money on notebooks that constantly need replacing, try this
smart notebook. It comes with 36 dot-and-grid pages and a special pen that erases with water. Just write down your notes, scan them into the app, and you’ll have searchable documentation of all your writings on your digital storage space of choice. Just wipe the page clean when you’re ready to reuse it. 43 These ice-cold chilling sticks for ultra-frosty beers
Never slog through a warm beer again thanks to these
beer chiller sticks. They’re made of stainless steel with an interior cooling agent, and a hollow lip on top for easy drinking. Just freeze the sticks for three hours before using, place them in the bottle and ensure the silicone seal is secure, and you’ll have a cold beer in no time. 44 A deep tissue massage gun that’s perfect for sore muscles
Whether you’re an athlete, sit at your desk all day, or are just prone to aches and muscle tightness, this
percussion massage gun is here to untangle your knots. It comes with 10 interchangeable attachments to tackle different parts of your body, and features 30 modes, so you can release fascia, get a deep massage, and more. Better yet, it boasts quiet operation. 45 The bubbling fountain that encourages your cat to hydrate
There’s practically nothing we wouldn’t do for our pets, and this
cat water fountain is an easy way to keep your pet hydrated since felines are more likely to drink from running water. It dispenses in two ways: the first mode drips down as a stream from the spout, and the second bubbles up from the bottom. It also doubles as a water cleaning system thanks to the carbon filter. 46 This strip of LED lights that totally transforms your TV experience
Snag these
LED backlights and you can enjoy television at a new level. For one, LED lights can help reduce harsh contrast and eyestrain as you watch, and for another, the vividness of your picture will be enhanced. Just plug the lights in to your TV’s USB port and stick them in place using the included adhesive. 47 These clever screws that turn any switch plate into a key rack
Keep your essentials easily at hand with this
magnetic key rack. The concept is simple: Just remove the existing screws in your light switch plate and replace them with these magnetic versions. Voilà: You’ll have a spot to attach your keys right by the front door. Each screw holds up to 3 pounds. 48 A set of 2 electric seasoning grinders that can be used with one hand
If you’re hoping to elevate cooking and mealtime, these
electric salt and pepper grinders have you covered. Made from sleek stainless steel and powered by four AA batteries, these grinders each have five different settings, ranging from coarse to fine, so you can customize your seasoning at every meal. Just press the button (only one hand needed) to operate. 49 The handy mug warmer that ensures you’ll never drink cold coffee again
If you lean more toward “savor” than “chug” in your coffee drinking habits, you’ll want to grab this
coffee warmer, stat. Simply plug it in and enjoy its clever gravity-power mode, which turns it on when a mug is on the warmer and off when no mug is present. It’s waterproof, too, which makes it easy to wipe down for a quick clean. 50 This practical gadget that puts an end to low tire pressure
Make auto maintenance just a little easier with this
portable tire inflator. It has several features that make it simple to use, like a power supply that plugs directly into your car’s 12-volt outlet, a built-in light for extra visibility, and an auto-shutoff that kicks in when your tire has reached the optimal pressure level. Just hook it up to your tire valve, and let the inflator do the rest. 51 A clothes steamer with lots of useful attachments
Caring for your garments just got easier thanks to this
portable fabric steamer. It holds just over a cup of water and can run for 15 minutes straight to easily release wrinkles and creases from your clothes. It also comes with three attachments, including a lint remover, a fabric brush, and a standard crease clip to keep garments looking crisp. 52 This shoe & boot dryer that can help reduce odor
Whether your shoes are damp from snow in winter months or just a little sweaty in the summer, this
shoe dryer is here to help. Just plug it in and place your shoes over the tops, and it’ll pump warm air into them to dry them out in a flash — which is a great way to help prevent odors. It’s safe to use on a variety of shoe materials, from leather to fleece and more. 53 A low-profile trap that makes pest control a cinch
This
plug-in insect eliminator is so sleek and simple, it blends right into many home decors. It works to rid your home of small flying insects in two ways: The UV light (which shines on the wall and not in your eyes) draws bugs to it, while the fly paper on the back traps them in place. It doesn’t use any insecticides, so it’s safe to use around pets and kids. 54 The wide-angle rearview mirror that helps reduce blind spots
Help make driving both safer and easier with this
wide-angle rearview mirror. It replaces your original mirror to give you a larger scope of vision and reduce blind spots, both in your back seat and out your back windshield. It’s made with high-definition glass and features an anti-glare coating for enhanced visibility. 55 A handy pet cam that you can monitor from your phone
Make sure your furry friends are safe and sound with this
indoor pet camera. Just pair it with the accompanying app, and this Wi-Fi-enabled camera will deliver motion-detection alerts and more, all easily captured with its rotating and tilting camera (all of which can be controlled from your phone). It even comes equipped with night vision. 56 These silky pillowcases for beauty sleep & all-night cooling
Nothing seems more expensive than silky smooth linens, but you can score these
satin pillowcases on the cheap. Not only do they look luxe, but they’re also gentler on your skin and hair since they offer more slip to prevent damage and creasing. Not to mention, satin is more temperature regulating than cotton or microfiber, so the material will keep you cool. 57 A pack of grippy fridge mats to keep things organized & clean
Few things are as satisfying as an organized fridge, and these
refrigerator mats can help you get there. These textured mats come nine to a pack and provide a grippy surface that prevents loose items from rolling around. They’re also waterproof and easy to wipe clean, so spills are no big deal (much easier than scrubbing shelves). 58 The luxe-looking stone bath mat that never gets soggy
Make your bathroom look fancy AF with this
earth bath mat. Made from a highly porous, super absorbent stone, this mat actually soaks up water in seconds and doesn’t get soggy. The bottom is treated with a nonslip rubber coating to help it stay firmly in place. 59 A pair of efficient gloves with built-in flashlights
Whether you’re jogging, camping, or making repairs, these
flashlight gloves make nighttime maneuvering much more practical. These waterproof, battery-powered gloves come equipped with four LED bulbs: one on each thumb and pointer finger. They have adjustable straps at the wrists to customize the fit. 60 This money-saving sealing machine that keeps food fresh
Stop wasting money by letting food spoil too soon and use this
food sealer machine instead. The machine has multiple modes for items like fish, meat, dried fruit, and vegetables. It comes with five vacuum bags and a hose for sealing up jars and even wine corks. Just align the bag in the machine, vacuum out the air, and seal it up.