30 amazing gifts for your socially conscious dad

This Father’s Day, like every day in 2020 so far, will be different. We’ll be celebrating amid a pandemic, as well as historic protests against police violence and white supremacy. Our conscious buyer’s guide to Father’s Day features gift ideas that speak to these unique circumstances. Not only will they make dad’s life easier and more fun as he shelters in place, they’ll also support Black-owned, LGBTQ-owned, and eco-conscious companies while they’re at it.

The accent piece Jungalow Tweneboa Wood Portal Side Table $225 See at Jungalow.com Hand-carved by Ghanaian artisans, this piece will beautify dad’s space, making working from home — if he needs to these days — all the more pleasant and productive. Jungalow, the Black-owned brand behind it, prioritizes sustainable materials and packaging, and donate to nonprofits.

The backpack Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack $78 See at Everlane.com This backpack is heavy-duty — it’s spacious and waterproof — yet gentle on the environment, made with recycled materials and an eco-friendly, dyehouse-worker safe dye.

The candle Matteo New York Pearl Candle $55 See at Mateonewyork.com This candle from Black-owned brand Mateo brings calm, and is tinged with sophistication, with its sleek aesthetic and rich, musky scents, including sage, cypress, and tobacco.

The fancy bar accessory Breville Breville Smoking Gun $99.95 See at Breville.com Make dad forget how much he misses dipping into the bar for a well-made old-fashioned. This appliance infuses drinks (and food) with a distinct smokey craft cocktail flavor. He can craft intentionally too, as Breville recently established an ethical sourcing policy that any vendors must follow in order to work with them.

The statement shades Coco and Breezy Coco and Breezy Zen-103 Sunglasses $285 See at CocoandBreezy.com These chic, ‘70s-glam-esque sunnies from Black-owned Coco and Breezy will make dad the envy all the other dads who wished they could look half as fly.

The hypebeast piece New Balance New Balance Printed Reeder Jacket $78 NewBalance.com Deck dad out in this vibrant collab between street artist Michael Reeder and New Balance, a brand that prioritizes worker rights, sustainability, and supporting community organizations.

The grooming splurge Sephora Clarisonic Online Only Mia Men Facial Cleansing Device with Charcoal Brush Head $99 See a Ulta.com Upgrade dad’s scruff-grooming game with this facial cleansing brush, which exfoliates and deep-cleans pores for a smooth-to-the-touch shave. Sephora, which sells the device, says it’s dedicated to women’ empowerment, inclusivity, and sustainability.

The morning jolt Equator Coffees Equator World Coffee Collection $59.95 See at Equatorcoffees.com Purchases of this berry-caramel blend by LGBTQ-owned Equator Coffees go toward organizations that promote sustainability and equity. From June to July, they’ll support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The smart vacuum LG LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor Stick Vacuum $699.99 See at LG.com Trade in dad’s clunky, restrictive plug-in vacuum with this lightweight, techy cordless one by LG, a company committed to solar technology.

The scotch Reserve Bar The Macallan Estate Whiskey $280 See at ReserveBar.com Class up dad’s nightcap with this citrusy, woodsy single malt scotch whisky from Macallan, a distiller that strives for sustainability.

The shoes OluKai Lae‘ahi Lī Sneaker $110 See at OluKai.com Help dad get his steps in with these breezy, feather-light kicks from OluKai. Part of each purchase goes toward the Ama OluKai foundation to preserve Hawaiian culture.

The fresh breath Otherwild ZW Oral Care Kit $65 See at Otherwild.com This oral kit, whose supplies are made with sustainable materials, will allow dad to keep his teeth pearly white, sans plastic. Otherwild General is a queer-owned business that sells upcycled, as well as low- and zero-waste products, and is committed to treating its workers fairly.

The smoothie king Vitamix Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender $450 See at Vitamix.com For the dad who’s about that protein shake life, this appliance blends smoothies in no time. The Vitamix Foundation, meanwhile, awards grants to research and other initiatives that focus on promoting whole, plant-based foods for wellness.

The skincare Oh So Good Organics Oh So Good Father's Day Gift Set $65 See at OhSoGoodrganics.com Everything at this Black woman-owned skincare company apothecary is handcrafted with refreshing aromatics, and organic non-comedogenic ingredients that suit most skin types.

The herbal refreshment Nugg Club Nugg Club Premium Cannabis Monthly Subscription Box $99 See at NuggClub.com If dad lives in Southern California, help him find his chill by signing him up for Nugg Club, a curated weed subscription box service. He’ll imbibe in peace knowing the company is stands with front liners; they're currently selling $1 boxes to qualifying health professionals caring for those with COVID-19.

The home café Nespresso Nespresso Vertuo Next $165 See at Nespresso.com Simplify dad’s caffeination experience — and nudge him to avoid crowding the coffee shop — with this compact Nespresso, which brews regular coffee, as well as single and double espressos. Worried about the pods harming the environment? Nespresso now has recycling drop-off locations and plants trees to offset its carbon footprint.

This espresso mug is handcrafted by Ugandan artists who help create jobs, and sold by Black-owned Red Bay Coffee, whose goal is to include BIPOC, the differently abled, and others to whom the specialty coffee industry has often denied access.

The cheat day staple Hamilton Beach Hamilton Beach Air Fryer $60 See at HamiltonBeach.com This will allow dad to get the crispiness from fried food, but in a slightly healthier way. Hamilton Beach, the manufacturer, has a social accountability policy in place for its suppliers.

The ultimate spice collection Spicewalla 18 Pack Kitchen Essentials Collection 18 Pack Kitchen Essentials Collection $98.99 See at Spicewalla.com Chef dads will delight in this diverse spread of spices — and the fun, planet-friendly packaging.

The socks Happy Socks Happy Socks Black and White Gift Box $48 See at HappySocks.com Black-and-white doesn’t have to mean boring. These geometric-patterned socks from sustainability-minded Happy Socks are quirky while still matching with pretty much anything.

The more adventurous skincare Birchbox BirchboxMan $10 See at Birchbox.com Help keep his skin moisturized and his hair styled during quarantine with a monthly subscription to a personalized set of grooming essentials from woman-owned Birchbox.

The next-level water bottle LARQ The LARQ Bottle - Monaco Blue $95 See at LiveLarq.com This is truly hydration gone high-tech. These sustainable water bottles not only self-clean and kill germs with UV-C, they keep water hot for 12 hours and cold for twice as long.

The wine Brown Estate Brown Estate 2018 Merlot $42 See at BrownEstate.com This sumptuous, medium-body merlot from Black- and family-owned Brown Estate in Napa Valley is perfect for unwinding, whether from work, the news cycle, or both.

The quintessential barware Riedel Nachtmann Jules Tumbler Set $50 See at Riedel.com Make dad feel just like James Bond, if James Bond cared about functionality, with these gorgeous yet durable, dishwasher-safe crystal glass whisky tumblers from Riedel, which folds sustainability into everything from its factories to its glassware and packaging.

The fountain of youth scent Diptyque Tam Dao Eau de Parfum $140 See at Dyptique.com Dyptique champions organic fair-trade and sustainability, but another generous action of theirs has been to create a fresh, mildly spicy sandalwood-based scent that deviates from boring, aggressive aftershave-like colognes that are often marketed to men.

The pizza oven Camp Chef Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven $275 See at CampChef.com A quarantine indulgence that’ll keep your dad off these streets until it’s safe to be in a crowded restaurant again, Camp Chef’s at-home pizza oven is the real deal.

The outdoor scent Sephora Gucci Guilty Love Pour Homme Eau de Toilette $95 See at Sephora.com The back-into-world statement scent for Phase 1 and beyond, Gucci Guilty’s signature cold spice and citrus notes linger on warm days and socially distant evenings by the grill.

The tequila Tanteo Tanteo Blanco Tequila $37 See at Drizly.com Your dad’s not 23 anymore — grace him with a good bottle of tequila. This blanco is crisp and even delicious on the rocks if he’s feeling bold. Your purchase will support a brand that believes in both environmental and cultural sustainability.

The wallet Lululemon More Miles Wallet $48 See at Lululemon.com If activism and an active lifestyle is something your dad champions, this chic wallet is an ideal gift — as Lululemon recently donated $100,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Cheers to companies putting their money where their mouth is.

The sporty shades Kaenon Kaenon Clarke Polarized Shades $206 See at Kaenon.com These sturdy, yet lightweight sunglasses are perfect for the dad who took you hiking and camping as a kid. Kaenon, as a brand, is inspired by nature's wildest and most sacred terrain; its sustainability efforts include conservation donations to the Yellowstone National Park.