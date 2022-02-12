40 genius everyday hacks that can save you so much money

Balancing your finances can be tough, especially when you’re trying to figure out ways to save money. Luckily there are plenty of hacks that make life way cheaper, and a lot more convenient. Amazon has tons of products that cut everything from energy costs to food waste, which is good for your wallet and the environment.

Instead of using plastic wrap to cover your leftovers, try this beeswax wrap that can be washed and reused, or these reusable sandwich bags that are great for packing lunch. I always get frustrated when my herbs go bad quickly, but this container helps your herbs stay fresh for weeks. Or maybe you’re looking to extend the life of furniture, like a sagging couch. This cushion support helps lift your sofa and make it look young again. If you’re just trying to save on all your shopping, then you’re gonna need this coupon organizer to keep tabs on all your deals.

The best part of these hacks is feeling like you discovered a secret shortcut to navigating life. Whether it’s saving money, saving energy, or just making your daily tasks a little easier, this list has plenty of shortcuts that will help you save both time and money.

These dryer balls that reduce static
KINTOR Wool Dryer Balls (6 Pack) $11
Improve your laundry experience with these wool dryer balls that help reduce static. Made from 100% New Zealand wool, these dryer balls also collect lint and hair and reduce wrinkles in clothing. The balls are hypoallergenic, so they're safe for your skin. They can also be reused up to 1,000 times.

These bamboo paper towels that you can continue to reuse
Kitchen + Home Reusable Bamboo Towels $9
Paper towels are handy to have around the house, but they're also wasteful. These reusable paper towels are made from bamboo and can replace up to six months worth of paper towels. Each bamboo towel in the roll can be washed up to 60 times, which saves both money and the environment.

A beeswax wrap that'll keep your food fresh
Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps (3 Pack) $15
Keep your food fresh for longer with these beeswax food wraps that are more sustainable than plastic wrap. Made from real beeswax, this wrap is washable, reusable, and biodegradable, so it not only saves money on having to buy plastic wrap, but it's better for the environment too. Use it to cover bowls or to wrap a block of cheese to ensure it's fresh.

Some reusable storage bags to save all your leftovers
IDEATECH Reusable Storage Bags (20 Pack) $18
Whether you need to store some cut-up vegetables that didn't get used, or want to pack a sandwich for lunch, these reusable storage bags are so handy. Made from a food-grade PEVA material, these bags are eco-friendly since they can be washed and reused. They also have a leak-proof zipper and are freezer-safe.

This spray that'll help you eliminate furniture stains
TriNova Non-Aerosol Stain Guard Fabric Protection Spray $20
It's stressful when something is spilled on a piece of furniture or a rug and you have to try and clean it before it stains. This stain guard spray protects fabric and upholstery from stains by creating a barrier so the liquid doesn't sink in immediately. One reviewer used it on a couch where their dog later put its muddy paws. "You couldn't even tell where she put her small paws on, it was unbelievable!" they wrote.

These bins that'll add to the lifespan of your produce
Lille Home Produce Saver Storage Containers (Set of 3) $25
When produce goes bad in your fridge, it feels like a waste of money. Luckily, there's a fix — these storage bins are designed to make your produce last longer. The containers have a drain tray, so your fruit and veggies don't sit in their own moisture, which keeps them fresh for longer. "They allow me to finish my fruits and veggies before they go bad and they're super easy to clean," wrote one reviewer.

A container built to protect your fresh herbs
OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Herb Keeper $16
Fresh herbs are the perfect garnish for any dish, but it can be hard to keep them fresh. This herb keeper container preserves herbs like thyme, dill, and cilantro for weeks instead of days. The basket container helps regulate airflow and moisture, so your herbs don't wilt or go bad as fast.

This glass container that'll keep your coffee beans fresh
77L Airtight Glass Coffee Bean Container $17
No one likes a stale cup of coffee. This glass container helps keep your beans fresh with a bamboo lid that has an airtight seal. "I have had my beans in the jar now for over a week and the freshness has remained the same," wrote one reviewer. The container can also be used to store other pantry goods, like flour or snacks.

A silicone wrap that's perfect for preserving avocados
Hoan Silicone Avocado Food Huggers (2 Pack) $10
If you have the willpower to not finish an avocado in one sitting, then you'll need this silicone avocado hugger. The container is shaped specifically to fit an avocado and wraps tightly around it to prevent air from getting in. It even has a dome to go around the avocado pit, or a crevice to fit into the spot where the pit used to be.

A cold brew maker that'll make you an at-home barista
Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $18
Save money on expensive drinks from coffee shops with this cold brew maker that lets you brew your favorite iced beverage at home. Just add your favorite coffee grind to this cold brew maker's filter, fill it with water, and let it brew in your fridge. The cold brew maker can also be used to store the leftover coffee.

This cushion support that can revive an old couch
LAMINET Deluxe Sagging Furniture Cushion Support Insert $25
If your current couch cushions are starting to sag, but you don't want to buy a whole new couch, then this cushion support insert can help revive your furniture. The support fits under your couch cushions and gives them a lift, without adding any obvious bulk to your couch. "I'm serious that this couch feels new. No more sagging," wrote one reviewer.

A notepad that'll help you become a master at grocery planning
Two Tumbleweeds Meal Planning Pad (50 Sheets) $12
If you often find yourself wandering the aisles of the grocery store without a plan, then you need this meal planning notepad. This notepad has sections where you can write down your planned meals for each day of the week, along with a shopping list section that divides ingredients between produce, meat, and other areas of the grocery store.

These meal containers that'll change the way you store your leftovers
Bentgo 2-Compartment Reusable Meal-Prep Containers (10 Trays & 10 Lids) $12
It's easy to prepare your dinners and lunches for the week in advance with these meal prep containers. The reusable storage containers have two compartments, so you can store both your entree and a side. The containers are also safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer.

An Insulated Lunch Box With Extra Pockets
Tirrinia Insulated Lunch Bag $13
Eating out for lunch every day at work can be expensive. This insulated lunch bag makes it easy to bring your lunch to work and keep it at the ideal temperature. The lunch bag has an adjustable carrying strap and a zippered pocket on the outside, as well as two mesh side panels for carrying all your lunch accessories.

A vacuum-sealed thermos that'll let you enjoy your beverage at the right temperature
Simple Modern Travel Coffee Mug $17
Instead of buying a cup of coffee that will end up as trash, try this insulated travel mug that comes with two reusable straws. The mug can insulate both hot and cold beverages, so it works with your regular coffee or cold brew. "This cup is watertight, and WILL keep your drink hot for hours and hours," wrote one reviewer. It's a good way to save money each morning.

These reusable K-cups that are more environmentally friendly
iPartsPlusMore Reusable K Cups (4 Pack) $11
Using a Keurig or other single-serving coffee maker is one of the easiest ways to get your morning caffeine, but it's also wasteful to buy and throw out so many of those little cups. These reusable K cups are better for both your wallet and the environment. You get four per pack, and they're dishwasher safe and compatible with most single-serve coffee machines.

A vacuum sealer for wine that'll help it stay fresh for days
Vacu Vin Wine Saver (2 Stoppers) $15
There's always pressure to finish a bottle of wine once it's open before it goes bad. Make your wine last longer with this Vacu Vin wine saver that keeps your open bottles tasting fresh for up to a week. The set comes with two wine stoppers, which are dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

This water filter that attaches right to your kitchen faucet
Brita Basic Faucet Water Filter System $23
It can be a pain to take a Brita pitcher in and out of the fridge. This faucet water filter attaches directly to your sink, so you can easily have filtered water without the hassle. The filter reduces contaminants in water, including lead, chlorine, and asbestos. The filter also only needs to be replaced around once every four months.

A fabric shaver that'll take care of sweater pilling
Conair Battery Operated Fabric Shaver $13
Don't toss one of your sweaters just because it's showing some wear and tear. This battery-operated fabric shaver removes pilling, lint, and fuzz from your sweaters, making them look as good as new. This shaver also works on other fabrics, including upholstery. It has over 70,000 positive reviews, with one shopper writing "I'm going to buy one of these for everyone in my life." It'd actually make for a fun gift, as it comes in six different colors.

This heated blanket that can help you save money on your energy bill
Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw $57
Instead of turning up the heat in the whole house when it gets chilly, keep yourself toasty with this heated blanket. This blanket plugs into the wall and has a controller to adjust the temperature and settings. There are five different heat levels, and the blanket automatically shuts off after three hours, which is a great feature if you worry about safety.

These night lights that are motion-activated
AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4 Pack) $20
You don't have to worry about stubbing your toe in the dark with these motion sensor night lights. The lights plug into your outlet and will turn on if motion is detected within 15 feet. The lights can also be adjusted for brightness and have a fire-resistant casing and current protection to keep your home safe.

These smart bulbs that easily connect to your WiFi
Sengled Smart Bulbs (4 Pack) $30
It might sound like a futuristic invention, but you can control these smart lightbulbs with your voice. The bulbs have the ability to connect to WiFi and can sync to an app on your phone. They work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home, allowing you to verbally set commands on how bright you'd like your lights to shine.

A device that quickly reseals open snack packages
Karidge Mini Bag Sealer $10
Prevent your half-eaten snacks from going stale with this mini bag sealer that can make a bag or wrapper look like it's never been opened. The device gently heats wrappers which allows them to seal again. It works with chip bags, pet food bags, candy bar wrappers, and other similar products.

A waterproof pouch to help protect your phone
JOTO Universal Waterproof Cellphone Pouch $8
If you're hanging out by the beach, a pool, or any other body of water, then you're going to want a waterproof cell phone pouch to protect your device. The pouch fits any smartphone with a 7-inch diagonal or less and has a clear window on both the front and the back so you can take photos and videos in the water without worrying about damaging your phone.

This rechargeable hand warmer that you can store anywhere
TriPole Rechargeable Hand Warmer & Power Bank $22
If you're spending extended time outside in the cold, then you'll need more than just gloves. This rechargeable hand warmer has three different temperature levels and heats up quickly to keep you toasty. The warmer also doubles as a power bank, so you can use it to charge your phone or other devices.

A draft blocker that'll ensure that heat isn't escaping
Holikme Door Draft Stopper $9
Save money on your monthly heating bill with this door draft blocker that keeps heat from getting out and cold air from getting in. The blocker attaches to the bottom of your door with an adhesive and seals the gap between your floor and the door. You might not even notice it's there, since it comes in different colors to match the color of your door.

These wine glasses that won't shatter
Vivocci Unbreakable Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 2) $16
Fragile wine glasses have a tendency to break easily. These stemless wine glasses are made from an unbreakable Tritan copolyester, so they wont break. That said, they look just like standard wine glasses and are also dishwasher safe. "Very much like a real glass goblet!" wrote one reviewer. "They are really nice to drink from."

An expandable organizer that'll keep all of your coupons tidy
HannahDirect Expandable Coupon Organizer $11
Cutting coupons is a great way to save money, but it can be hard to keep them organized. This expandable coupon organizer makes it easy to store and carry your coupons with different compartments labeled for categories like produce or dairy. It also has a snap-on feature so you can attach it to your cart at the store.

These reusable makeup pads that you can wash with your laundry
Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) $13
Removing your makeup everyday can add up to a lot of cotton rounds that go in the trash. These reusable pads are made of bamboo and cotton, so they're gentle on your skin but can also be put in the washing machine and reused over and over. The pads come with a mesh laundry bag to make washing easier.

A shower strainer that can help prevent a costly visit with the plumber
TubShroom Drain Protector Hair Catcher $13
Prevent your sink and shower drains from getting clogged with this TubShroom strainer that catches hair and other debris. The strainer fits in most traditional tub and sink drains, and collects hair without disrupting the flow of draining water. "No clogs! It's amazing how much this thing catches," wrote one reviewer.

This protectant that'll help save your shoes from water and stains
Kiwi Select All Protector $12
Keep your shoes safe from the rain, dirt, and other substances that can cause stains with this shoe protector. This protector works on leather, suede, canvas, or nubuck shoes. "It's been over a year and I can say that this stuff has definitely kept my favorite boots looking like new!" wrote one reviewer. If you find yourself going through shoes a lot, this might help lessen that budget.

These self-watering pots that'll take the guesswork out of plant parenthood
Gardenix Decor

33 A night light that’s located right in your toilet Amazon Chunace Motion Sensor Toilet Night Light $14 See On Amazon Make it easier to go to the bathroom in the dark with this night light that attaches to your toilet. The light is activated by a motion sensor, so it won’t constantly be on. There are 16 colors to choose from, so you can switch it up based on your mood or the season. One reviewer wrote that the light was especially handy when the power went out, because it still worked.

34 A handheld milk frother that’ll help you make the perfect latte at home Amazon Zulay Handheld Milk Frother $15 See On Amazon Make your own lattes and cappuccinos with this handheld milk frother. The battery-powered frother is lightweight and easy to use, plus it comes in over 25 fun colors. This device has over 45,000 positive reviews with, one shopper writing “It's amazing how fluffy the milk gets in just like 30 seconds.”

35 These flameless candles you can control with a remote Amazon Vinkor Battery Operated Flameless Candles (Set of 9) $27 See On Amazon It’s hard to invest in candles when you know they’re going to burn out eventually. These flameless candles are battery operated, so they’ll never run out. Plus they don’t have the fire hazard of traditional candles, but still offer the warm glowing light. These candles are operated by a remote control, so you can adjust the brightness from anywhere in the room.

36 A cable protector that helps prolong the life of your chargers Amazon Jetec Charger Cable Saver (24 Pack) $7 See On Amazon Phone and computer chargers have a tendency to fray after a lot of use. These cable savers protect your cords from further damage, so you can extend the life of your charger without having to buy a new one. They come in a 24-pack, so you can use them for all your chargers.

37 An earbud case with a hook that’ll make it hard to lose Amazon UGREEN Earbud Case $8 See On Amazon Keep your earbuds and all the accessories that go with it organized with this handy case. The case is compact enough to easily fit in your jacket pocket, or it can clip onto your bag. But it’s still big enough that it can fit your ear buds, charger, and any other accessories. The case is shockproof so your headphones are safe if it drops.

38 This portable digital luggage scale that makes traveling easier Amazon Amazon Basics Portable Digital Luggage Weight Scale $10 See On Amazon No one wants to drag their suitcase to the airport only to be told they have to pay extra because it’s too heavy. This portable luggage scale makes it easy to way your bags without having to balance them on a small scale at home. The scale can switch between pounds and kilos, making it great for international travel.

39 A personal blender that’s perfect for making smoothies Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $20 See On Amazon A store-bought smoothie can be shockingly expensive. Save money and make your own at home with this personal blender that lets you blend your smoothie in the same cup that you drink from. It’s smaller and more compact than most kitchen appliances, so it can easily be put away in a cabinet when not in use. You can buy it in six colors.

40 This dry shampoo that can refresh your hair between washes Amazon Batiste Dry Shampoo $9 See On Amazon There’s always that awkward period between showers when your hair isn’t ready for another wash, but it still needs a little boost. This dry shampoo absorbs grease and dirt, so you can quickly revive your hair. The dry shampoo is lightly scented with orange, lily, and rose, so your hair can smell good too.