100 genius gifts under $25 when you have no idea what to get

It’s always a good idea to stick to your budget, even if you’re shopping for someone other than yourself. The trick is to find cheap products that won’t break the bank and are still top-notch in terms of quality. But if you don’t know where to find such items, or if you’re a little short on time? Not a problem, as I’ve put together this list of genius products that are all $25 or less.

From luxurious silk pillowcases to stylish cutting boards, this list is basically guaranteed to have a little something for everybody in your life. That means you can grab something for grandma, your significant other, as well as that distant uncle who only shows up to family functions once every few years. The only problem is that these products won’t add themselves to your cart — so if you want to get all your shopping done in one go, make sure to keep scrolling for more.

01 A pour-over coffee maker that can help you save money Amazon Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker $14 See On Amazon If you’re always wasting money on pre-made cold brew, why not save some money by brewing your own with this pour-over coffee maker? Its reusable filter is made from stainless steel — and the heat-resistant glass can handle sudden temperature changes, making it unlikely to shatter when filled with boiling water.

02 These triple-milled soaps that smell so, so good Amazon Fleur D' Extase (Ecstacy) Soap Gift Set With 9 x 25 Gram Bars Of Guest Soaps - All Natural (9 Soaps Gift Set) $11.99 See On Amazon Not only have these bars of soap been triple-milled to help them last longer, but they’re also made with potent essential oils so that each one has a luxurious scent. They’re also free from any parabens or drying alcohols, and each set comes packaged in a gorgeous gift box.

03 A washer that gets makeup brushes clean as new Amazon Neeyer Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner $20 See On Amazon It’s easy for makeup brushes to be covered in concealers and blushes, making this washer a must-have on any vanity. It’s designed to fit makeup brushes of nearly any shape or size, from chunky kabuki to svelte eyeshadow brushes. Plus, the powerful motor gets most brushes thoroughly cleaned in less than one minute.

04 This universal socket that fits onto practically any nut or bolt Amazon RAK Universal Socket Tool $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re working with hex nuts, screws, or bolts, this universal socket can likely help. Hardened steel rods on the inside adjust to fit a variety of heads, and you can even use it to unscrew awkward hooks that have rusted into place over time.

05 A tough scraper that won’t shed bristles into your grill Amazon Cave Tools Grill & Griddle Scraper $13 See On Amazon Unlike that junky brush you’ve probably been using, this scraper won’t shed any bristles into your grill. Multiple grooves around the head make it compatible with nearly any type of grate, and there’s even a bottle opener built into the handle — just in case you like to sip on a beer while you’re grilling.

06 The beginner-friendly sewing kit that covers all the bases Amazon Artika Sewing Kit $12 See On Amazon Button pop off your shirt? Not a problem when you have this sewing kit on hand. It comes with all the supplies you’ll need to make small fixes, including thread, scissors, measuring tape, and more. Plus, everything comes packaged in a neat case, making it easy to take with you when traveling.

07 A stylish cutting board made from solid wood Amazon Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Cutting Board $11 See On Amazon Not only would this cutting board look good sitting in the corner of your kitchen, but it’s also made from 100% premium acacia wood. And if you aren’t into cooking? You can also use it as a cheese board when guests are over — or, you can even incorporate it into a stylish table centerpiece.

08 This cork holder that’s just as functional as it is fashionable Amazon Thirteen Chefs Big Wine Glass Cork Holder $18 See On Amazon With enough space to hold up to 50 corks, this holder is a fun addition to any home bar. The sturdy metallic base helps keep it from tipping over when full, while the vintage brass coloring gives it some rustic charm. Reviewers also raved about how it’s “super cute,” with one writing that it’s “[...] just as you would see in wine bars.”

09 These rustic tealight holders made from olive wood Amazon Thirteen Chefs Tramanto Olive Wood Tealight Holder $22 See On Amazon Made from chic olive wood, these tealight holders are a stylish upgrade to the holders you’ve probably been using. The rustic vibe meshes easily with any style, and the triangular shapes can easily be arranged into a variety of positions on dining tables, nightstands, and more.

10 A glass nail file that won’t easily grow dull Amazon BONA FIDE BEAUTY Glass Nail File $10 See On Amazon Unlike those cardboard nail files you’ve probably seen, this one is made from tough glass that won’t dull nearly as quickly. The glass has also been tempered for added durability — and each order includes a protective case to help keep it clean when you aren’t using it.

11 The travel adapter that lets you power multiple devices at once Amazon Ceptics Travel Adapter Plug $9.99 See On Amazon Got an international trip coming up? Don’t forget to bring this travel adapter with you. Its two-in-one design lets you power two devices at the same time, so there’s no need to choose between charging your phone or your laptop. Choose from a variety of countries, including Thailand, Italy, Israel, and more.

12 An organizer that helps open up space in cramped closets Amazon Zober Hat Organizer $12.99 See On Amazon With 10 shelves of space, this organizer is perfect for storing hats, socks, shoes, and more. The best part? Installation is a total breeze — simply hang it up using the included hooks. And if you ever decide you no longer need it, you can easily collapse it down for storage.

13 This kit that helps get your silver shining like new Amazon Simple Shine. Silver Jewelry Cleaning Kit $24 See On Amazon If your silver jewelry has started to tarnish, make sure to take a look at this kit. It comes with a deep-cleaning cloth that’s double-sided: one for removing varnish, and the other for polishing. And unlike some types of tarnish remover, this one is made without any harsh ammonia.

14 A travel wallet that helps protect you from digital pickpockets Amazon Zero Grid Travel Neck Wallet $19 See On Amazon Sometimes, digital pickpockets can access your credit card information simply by scanning your pocket — that’s why this travel wallet is a game-changer. RFID-blocking technology works to keep thieves at bay, while multiple pockets give you tons of room for cards, cash, passports, and more. Choose from five colors.

15 The flexible running belt with storage for your phone & wallet Amazon E Tronic Edge Running Belt $13 See On Amazon With space for credit cards, keys, earbuds, as well as a phone, don’t be surprised if this running belt becomes the first thing you reach for when getting ready for a quick jog. It’s made from flexible neoprene, allowing it to move with you for added comfort — and the adjustable clasp makes it suitable for hips of nearly any size.

16 A compact camping towel that dries quickly Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Travel Towel $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re going camping or headed to yoga class, this towel can help you stay dry. It’s made from ultra-soft microfiber that dries fast and folds down into a convenient drawstring bag so that it’s easy to take with you. You also have three sizes to choose from (medium, large, or extra-large), as well as 10 different colors.

17 This map of the United States that lets you show off your travels Amazon See Many Places RV State Sticker Travel Map $23.99 See On Amazon If you enjoy traveling, this blank map of the United States is a fun way to show off all the places you’ve visited. Each order comes with 50 stickers that you can add to the map once you’ve traveled through each state — and they’re even resistant to fading, so there’s no need to worry about placing the map in a sunny spot.

18 These packing cubes can help you fit more into your suitcase Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (5-Pack) $21.99 See On Amazon Running out of room in your suitcase? Try using these packing cubes to make the most of the limited amount of space you have. Not only can they help you fit more stuff, but each one also features a mesh top so that you don’t have to unpack them to see what’s inside. Choose from 10 colors.

19 A travel bag that holds all your dog’s must-haves Amazon Leashboss KibbleGo Dog Food Travel Bag $19.99 See On Amazon Bags, toys, water bottles, kibble — this bag has space for all the stuff you’ll want to bring for your dog when traveling. An adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy to carry, and the interior is large enough to hold up to a week’s worth of food. Plus, it folds down for easy storage when you aren’t using it.

20 The coffee mugs that help your drinks stay warm Amazon FineDine Insulate Coffee Mugs $24 See On Amazon Tired of your coffee growing cold before you finish drinking it? Try sipping from one of these mugs. Their insulated walls help keep your drinks warmer for longer, while a spill-resistant lid helps keep your tables and carpets clean. Plus, the brushed exterior helps keep them clean from fingerprints.

21 These paint pens that can write on practically anything Amazon PaintMark Quick-Dry Paint Pens - Write On Anything! Rock, Wood, Glass, Ceramic & More! Low-Odor, Oil-Based, Medium-Tip Paint Markers (15 Pack) $16.99 See On Amazon Ceramic, glass, wood, rock — these paint pens are so versatile that you can use them to write on nearly any type of surface. The best part? The oil-based ink creates a permanent bond that won’t fade over time, even if it gets wet or smudged.

22 A relaxing bathtub tray made from stylish bamboo Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray $24 See On Amazon With space for books, wine glasses, candles, and more, this tray is a must-have for your next relaxing soak in the tub. The arms expand out from 29 to 43 inches, making it easy to use with tubs of nearly any size — and the bamboo wood it’s made from is even resistant to water.

23 The bath fizzies that won’t stain your tub Amazon Lagunamoon Organic Bath Bombs $24 See On Amazon Unlike some bath fizzies that can leave your tub looking discolored, these ones easily wash down the drain once you’ve finished soaking. Each one is made with a different essential oil, ranging from uplifting honeysuckle to soothing vanilla.

24 A bath pillow that keeps your head & shoulders supported Amazon Bath Haven Bath Pillow $25 See On Amazon Not only is this bath pillow long enough to keep your head and shoulders supported, but the 3-D mesh surface also helps air circulate through so that it dries faster. The result? It’s less likely to develop mildew over time — and many reviewers appreciated how well the suction cups make it “stay in place.”

25 This ring light that’s easy to use with laptops Amazon Ruyilam Ring Light Kit $16.99 See On Amazon Clip this ring light to your laptop, and it’ll cast you in the best light possible during your next Zoom meeting. The brightness is adjustable up to 10 levels, and you even have three different light temperatures to choose from: cool white, warm white, or natural. Each order also includes a tripod stand — just in case you decide to use it for selfies instead of video calls.

26 The LED gloves that help you see what you’re doing Amazon RAK LED Flashlight Gloves $17.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re grilling at night or tackling a DIY project in a particularly dark part of your home, these LED gloves can help you get the job done. Flashlights built into the thumb and index finger make it easy to see exactly what you’re doing — and they only need four AAA batteries (which come included) to provide hours’ worth of light.

27 A magnetic tool that helps you pick up nuts & bolts Amazon RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool $17 See On Amazon This magnetic tool is sure to come in handy the next time you drop one of your nuts or bolts down a crevice. The telescopic neck extends out to 22 inches, making it easy to grab small metal bits that have fallen into tight spaces — and it even features a helpful flashlight built into the tip. the best part? Batteries even come included.

28 This food chopper can help you save so much time Amazon Brieftons Express Manual Food & Veggies Chopper $25 See On Amazon From guacamole to fresh pesto, this food chopper can help you save so much time when whipping up dishes in the kitchen. The blades are made from sharp stainless steel, while the nonslip base helps keep it from shifting out from under you as you pump the handle on top. Many reviewers also appreciated how it’s “easy to clean.”

29 These colanders that help you save space in cramped kitchens Amazon Kitchen Maestro Collapsible Colander Set $15.99 See On Amazon Running out of storage space in the kitchen? Try downsizing to these colanders. They collapse down to a fraction of their size when you aren’t using them, making them great for cramped cabinets. And since they’re heat-resistant up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, there’s no need to fret about how the silicone walls will hold up against boiling water.

30 A wine bucket that won’t sweat or frost Amazon Nuvantee Wine Cooler Bucket $19.90 See On Amazon Since the walls of this wine bucket are insulated, it’s highly unlikely that it’ll develop sweat or frost on the outside when filled with ice cubes. It’s also made from rust-resistant stainless steel, making it just as durable as it is elegant — and the matte finish even helps keep it looking clean from smudges.

31 The LED makeup mirror that helps you get a closer look Amazon Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror $11 See On Amazon Can’t seem to get those winged eyeliner tips looking right? This makeup mirror might be able to help. Two- and three-times magnification helps you get a closer look at your lids, while a helpful LED bulb makes it easier to see exactly what you’re doing. Plus, it even folds up when you aren’t using it to help save space on crowded vanities.

32 An eye mask that can help soothe headaches Amazon Thrive Hot & Cold Eye Mask $14.95 See On Amazon Keep this eye mask in the fridge, and it’ll be ready to go the next time you start to feel a headache coming on. Soothing gel beads contour to the shape of your face for added comfort — and you can even send it through the microwave for a spin if you prefer heat therapy over cold.

33 This rechargeable lighter that works in the wind Amazon Power Practical Candle Lighter $23 See On Amazon Still wasting money on disposable lighters? Then consider this a sign that it’s time to upgrade to this rechargeable one. Instead of producing flame, it creates an electrical plasma arc that lights candles just as well, yet won’t go out if it’s windy. Plus, it takes less than an hour to completely recharge.

34 An aerator that can improve the flavor of cheap wine Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper (2-pack) $9.95 See On Amazon Pop this aerator into any bottle of wine, and it can help improve its flavor as it pours through — even if the bottle is on the cheaper side. It’s designed to work with red as well as white wine, and the tapered spout even helps prevent drips.

35 The charging stand that reviewers adore Amazon elago W2 Charger Stand $9 See On Amazon With more than 32,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that this charging stand is a total hit with Amazon shoppers. It’s made from soft silicone, so there’s no need to worry about it scratching your Apple watch — and there’s even a port in the back where you can thread a charging cable through. You can use it with nearly any Apple watch, and many reviewers wrote about how their watches “fit perfectly.”

36 These rocks glasses are perfect for any whiskey drinker Amazon Van Daemon Twist Whiskey Glasses (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Even the pickiest whiskey drinkers can appreciate these rocks glasses, as they’re made from ultra-clear glass that makes them look way more expensive than they are. Despite the reasonable price, they’re still large enough to fit chunky ice balls — and the weighted bases give them some comfortable heft when you’re sipping.

37 A shaker bottle that won’t leak in your bag Amazon BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle $7.99 See On Amazon No one appreciates a soggy gym bag, which is why this shaker bottle is such a game-changer. The lid screws on so tightly that it becomes completely leakproof, helping keep your bag dry even if the bottle tips over. And since the blender ball is made from surgical-grade stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about it rusting over time.

38 The cuffed beanie that comes in so many colors Amazon Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie $20 See On Amazon Bright orange, blue spruce, and hibiscus — with more than 20 colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding this beanie in a shade that suits your style. The ribbed knit gives it some comfortable stretch, and the Carhartt label on the front is sewn into place so that it won’t wash away over time. One size is made to fit all heads.

39 A flameless campfire that lets you roast s’mores indoors Amazon Nostalgia Electric S'mores Maker $23 See On Amazon You don’t need a fire pit to enjoy some fresh s’mores — just grab this flameless campfire. The heater on the inside doesn’t use fire, instead relying on hot air to gently brown marshmallows, and there are even compartments around the edge where you can store ingredients until you need them. Each order also includes four roasting forks.

40 This popcorn popper that you can use in the microwave Amazon Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper $20 See On Amazon Air poppers take up a ton of storage space, so why not upgrade to this small bowl? You can use it to pop fresh kernels in the microwave — and there’s even a small bowl built into the lid where you can melt butter. It’s also surprisingly durable, as the glass is shock-resistant as well as BPA-free.

41 A shampoo brush that gently massages away dirt Amazon HEETA Scalp Massager $7 See On Amazon Give your scalp a thorough cleanse and a massage with this shampoo brush. Soft silicone bristles allow you to press it into your head without having to worry about irritating your skin, while a handle on the back helps you keep a firm grip when wet.

42 The chiropractic tool that can help relax your neck & shoulders Amazon RESTCLOUD Neck and Shoulder Relaxer $23 See On Amazon If you have a habit of carrying tension and your neck and shoulders, this chiropractic tool might be able to help. Simply lie down on it, and the curved shape will help stretch out your muscles in order to soothe away stiffness. It only takes about 10 minutes of use to notice a difference — and many reviewers wrote about how they feel “much better” once they got used to it.

43 These shower steamers that release soothing essential oils Amazon BodyRestore Shower Steamers (15-Pack) $25 See On Amazon If you enjoy using bath bombs, you’ll definitely want to check out these shower steamers. Simply throw one down onto your drain while you’re showering, and it’ll release soothing eucalyptus essential oil as it dissolves. But if that isn’t enough? Its vapors can even help alleviate mild nasal congestion.

44 A lined journal that’s filled with thick, acid-free pages Amazon PAPERAGE Lined Journal Notebook $10 See On Amazon Whereas some notebooks have thin pages that let the ink bleed through, this journal is filled with thick, acid-free pages, making it perfect for taking notes, making lists, and more. It also lays flat when open so that it’s easy to write in — and the hard-style cover gives it a stylish touch.

45 The taco holders that make it easier to heat up tortillas Amazon ARTTHOME. Taco Holders (4-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Since these taco holders are made from tough stainless steel, you can safely heat them up in the oven when you want to warm up some tortillas. They’re also great for when guests come over, as they give your taco nights a professional touch — and many reviewers appreciated how they’re “easy to clean” in the dishwasher.

46 A glass teapot that’s safe to heat on the stove Amazon Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot $25 See On Amazon Not all glass teapots are the same — this one is made from high-quality borosilicate glass, making it safe to heat on the stove as well as inside the microwave. And if you aren’t a big tea drinker? You can also use it to create a stylish centerpiece for your table or counters.

47 This puzzle toy that helps keep pups entertained Amazon Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Interactive Puzzle Game $14 See On Amazon If your dog easily grows tired of stuffed animals and balls, try giving them this puzzle to play with. Simply fill the sliding compartments with treats — your pup will have to figure out how to turn the bones in order to unlock the compartments so that they’ll slide out. Plus, no parts are removable.

48 A heated coaster that helps drinks stay warm Amazon Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to sip on cold coffee — just use this heated coaster to help it stay warm. The extra-long power cable makes it easy to use with distant outlets, and it only takes about two minutes to warm up your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. Plus, the indicator light lets you know when it’s working properly.

49 The jewelry stand that you can make taller if you need Amazon Love-KANKEI Jewelry Organizer Stand $19 See On Amazon Extra-long necklaces aren’t a problem for this jewelry stand, as the tallest rung can be raised from 17 up to 23 inches. The wooden base also features two small trays where you can store smaller pieces, like rings — and you even have the choice of six different finishes to suit any style.

50 The lavender spray that can help ease your mind Amazon Asutra Aromatherapy Spray $15 See On Amazon If you’re feeling stressed, this spray might be able to help. Chamomile and lavender essential oils work together to help ease your mind — and you can even spritz your pillow with it if you’re having trouble falling asleep. The best part? Its formula is completely vegan.

51 A fleece hoodie that’s shockingly affordable Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Hoodie $15 See On Amazon If you’re trying to stick to a monthly budget, this fleece hoodie is a total steal for only $15. It’s made from 100% cotton, with a tearaway tag neckline for added comfort. You also have the choice of more than 20 colors, ranging from bright yellow to deep royal blue. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

52 This face cleanser that’s fortified with brightening vitamin C Amazon Elizabeth Mott Sure Thing! Vitamin C Cleanser $18.99 See On Amazon Complexion looking a little dull lately? This cleanser might be able to help. It’s fortified with vitamin C that’s meant to help brighten skin when used on a regular basis. The gel texture works into a rich lather that’s easy to spread across the skin — and the formula is even cruelty-free.

53 These LED puck lights that are so easy to install Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Whether your kitchen or closets are dark, these puck lights are an easy way to brighten up your home. Installation is as easy as sticking them into place using the included adhesive — though each order also includes screws if you’d prefer a more permanent mounting. Plus, they only need three AA batteries (which are not included) in order to provide hours of light.

54 The oversized sunglasses with *thousands* of positive reviews Amazon Sojos Round Sunglasses $13.99 See On Amazon Not only are these oversized sunglasses incredibly stylish, but they also come with an average rating of 4.6 stars, so you can rest assured that others have found that they’re more than worth the money. The lenses even have a protective UV coating to help shield your eyes from the sun — and the plastic frames aren’t too heavy on your ears.

55 A knee pillow that can help alleviate back pain Amazon Ebung Knee Pillow $18 See On Amazon If you frequently wake up with back pain after sleeping on your side, try popping this pillow between your knees. It can help keep your spine properly aligned as you sleep, which can lead to less back pain in the mornings — and there’s even an adjustable strap to help keep it from shifting out of place when you move around.

56 These plastic champagne flutes that won’t shatter like glass Amazon Prestee Stemless Champagne Flutes (24-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Crystal-clear, shatterproof, and stylish — these stemless champagne flutes hit all the right notes. Rounded rims allow for easy sipping, while their tapered sides help you keep a firm grip even after you’ve had a few drinks. And if you ever decide you no longer need them, you can easily toss them in the recycling bin for eco-friendly disposal.

57 A dispenser that fills shot glasses Amazon XBrand Shot Glass Dispenser $13 See On Amazon Consider this dispenser a mess-free way to pour you and your friends a round of shots. Simply line up six shot glasses underneath the spouts, then pour your liquor or non-alcoholic beverage of choice into the top to distribute it evenly between each glass. The best part? Each order comes with shot glasses included.

58 This karaoke mic that lets you jam out in the car Amazon Carpool Karaoke The Mic Wireless Microphone $25 See On Amazon Sync this karaoke mic with your car’s Bluetooth system, and you’ll instantly be able to jam out to your favorite songs — just like James Corden’s famous carpool karaoke videos. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to six hours, and if you don’t feel like singing in the car? You can also use it with nearly any karaoke app to help get the party started at home.

59 An adult card game that helps break the ice Amazon We're Not Really Strangers Card Game $25 See On Amazon Speaking of getting the party started, We’re Not Really Strangers is a fun way to get guests mingling. You also don’t have to learn any rules in order to play — many reviewers found it more fun to simply draw cards and ask other players the questions written on them in order to get acquainted with new people.

60 The sunglasses organizer that puts your collection on display Amazon Svea Display Premium Velvet Glasses Box $25 See On Amazon Need somewhere to store your sunglasses? This organizer is a solid pick, as it’s lined with soft velvet to help keep your lenses safe from scratches. There’s enough room for up to eight pairs — and you can also stack multiple organizers on top of each other for even more storage space.

61 A reusable grocery bag that’s undeniably stylish Amazon BAGGU(バグゥ) Eco Bag $22 See On Amazon Unlike the bland reusable grocery bags you’ve likely seen, this one comes in dozens of prints so that you can also use it as a stylish tote bag. The tear-resistant nylon is tough enough to support up to 50 pounds of groceries — and you can fold it down to a fraction of its size for easy storage in your glove compartment or purse.

62 This cologne with rustic notes of black vanilla & tobacco Amazon Cremo Spice & Black Vanilla Cologne Spray $16 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to smell good — and this affordable bottle of cologne is proof. Rustic notes of black vanilla and tobacco leave you smelling fresh AF, and the smell is noticeable without being overpowering. “It lasts a really long time,” wrote one reviewer. “I had put some on by spraying my neck area and had accidentally sprayed a hoodie with it and I put the hoodie on about a week later and could still smell the fragrance!”

63 A candle that’s made with eco-friendly soy wax Amazon Paddywax Candles Realm Candle $16 See On Amazon Unlike candles made with harsh paraffin, this soy-based candle is made with vegan ingredients, producing a clean burn that creates minimal soot. The best part? Once it’s burned all the way down, you can repurpose the glass container to hold candies, loose change, office supplies, and more.

65 A pickle jar that helps keep your fingers clean Amazon Sophico Pickle and Olives Jar Container with Strainer $13 See On Amazon Transfer your pickles into this jar, then turn it upside-down the next time you want a snack. A built-in strainer on the bottom will siphon away all that pickle juice so that your fingers stay clean when reaching inside — and you can also use it with olives, or even small pieces of meat that you’re marinading.

66 This Fire TV stick that lets you stream your favorite shows Amazon Fire TV Stick $25 See On Amazon Don’t have a smart television? Not a problem — just plug this Fire TV stick into your television’s HDMI port, and you’ll be able to stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Built-in Alexa lets you search through multiple streaming libraries using convenient voice commands, while vibrant 4K ultra HD video quality compatibility delivers a cinematic experience right in your living room.

67 A stylus pen that’s compatible with nearly any touchscreen Amazon Pony Smart Phone Stylus $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re using an iPad or an Android tablet, this stylus pen is a smart pick. It’s compatible with nearly any touchscreen, making it easy to write clear notes, play games, and more. And since both ends are replaceable, there’s no need to throw the entire stylus out if either gets damaged.

68 These glasses that can help block blue light waves from tech screens Amazon AIMADE Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3-Piece) $12 See On Amazon To help dim the glare, try putting on these glasses if you look at a computer screen all day for work. The lenses are designed to block the blue light waves emitted by electronic screens, which can help reduce strain when worn regularly — and they even come in a variety of cute colors to suit any style.

69 A jewelry cleaning stick that reaches deep into tight settings Amazon CONNOISSEURS Diamond Dazzle Stik $7 See On Amazon Diamonds looking a little cloudy? Then you’ll definitely want to take a look at this cleaning stick. Dozens of small bristles reach deep into tight settings, helping clear away dirt and oil so that your stones are left sparkling. And unlike other cleaning methods, the gel inside of this stick is suitable for use with any piece of jewelry.

70 The door openers that help your hands stay clean Amazon WINWANG No Touch Door Opener Tool (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon From elevator buttons to door handles, these little opener tools are an easy way to keep your hands from touching commonly used surfaces. Each one features a small loop in the corner so that you can attach them to your keyring for easy access — and there’s even a small stylus tip you can use for touchscreens.

71 A luggage tag made with a tough stainless steel loop Amazon Highwind Luggage Tag $6 See On Amazon Don’t even think about this tag falling off your luggage, as the tough stainless steel lop is designed to keep it securely attached. The tag itself is made from high-quality rubber, helping keep your contact information on the inside safe so that it’s always readable. It also comes in every letter of the alphabet, making it easier to identify your bag amongst similar ones when traveling.

72 These scissors that make quick work of chopping greens Amazon JOFUY Herb Scissors $11 See On Amazon Green onions, basil, rosemary — these scissors can be used to quickly chop up all sorts of ingredients. The five blades are made from sharp stainless steel, while the ergonomic handle is covered in nonslip to help you keep a firm grip when preparing meals. Each order also includes a protective sheath to help keep the blades sharp while in storage.

73 A lightweight bag that’ll help keep everything inside dry Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Dry Bag $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re kayaking or got caught in the rain, this lightweight bag is designed to keep everything inside high and dry. It’s also puncture-resistant — just in case it collides with thorns (or something equally sharp) while you’re out camping — and each order even comes with a watertight phone case included.

74 This fanny pack with a convenient headphone jack Amazon SYCNB Fanny Pack $13 See On Amazon With its built-in headphone jack, you shouldn’t have any problem listening to music while your phone stays safely tucked away inside this fanny pack. The belt is adjustable, making it suitable for waists of nearly any size — and the metal zipper is even rustproof. Choose from more than 10 colors.

75 A set of clip-on lenses that give phone photos a professional edge Amazon KEYWING iPhone Camera Lens Kit $18 See On Amazon Professional cameras can cost hundreds of dollars, making this set of clip-on lenses an affordable alternative for anyone who owns a smartphone. Each order comes with three: one fisheye, super-wide angle, and macro lens. They’re compatible with practically any smartphone, and the clips are padded with soft rubber to help prevent any scratches.

76 This mulberry silk pillowcase that can help reduce frizz Amazon ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $20 See On Amazon Tired of waking up with frizzy hair? Try swapping out your pillowcases with this one made from mulberry silk. It creates less friction against your strands than cotton, which can lead to less frizz in the mornings — and the zipper is even hidden to help keep it from snagging on hair.

77 The webcam that includes a protective lens cap Amazon Amcrest Webcam with Microphone $24.99 See On Amazon Not only does this webcam feature a protective lens cap, but it also lets you stream yourself in 1080p HD video quality. The built-in microphone also helps reduce noise so that your voice comes through crystal-clear — and unlike some webcams, this one is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems.

78 A car-friendly trash can that’s completely leakproof Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can - Collapsible, Leakproof Garbage Bin with 20 Trash Bags and Adjustable Strap - Car & Truck Accessories for Men and Women - Black, Large $16.99 See On Amazon Don’t let garbage accumulate inside your car — instead, direct guests to throw it into this trash can. The leakproof interior won’t let liquids spill out onto your upholstery, while the self-closing silicone lid helps keep everything out of sight. Each order also includes a set of liners to get you started.

79 These cozy ear muffs that are insulated for extra warmth Amazon Luther Pike Seattle Ear Muffs for Winter - Women & Men's Behind-the-Head Warmers﻿ $17.91 See On Amazon Made from soft, cozy fleece, these ear muffs are a stylish way to help keep yourself warm when temperatures dip low. The fit is easily adjustable, as the flexible band stretches to fit heads of nearly any shape or size — and you even have the choice of three colors.

80 A VR headset that’s shockingly affordable Amazon BNEXT VR Headset $20 See On Amazon Whereas some VR headsets will set you back a pretty penny, this one is available for less than $25, as it uses your phone to create an immersive 360-degree experience instead of a built-in screen. And despite its reasonable price, it still lets you adjust your field of vision in order to have a smooth, distortion-free gaming experience.

81 These shatterproof stainless steel pint glasses are perfect for camping Amazon FineDine Premium Grade Stainless Steel Pint Cups Water Tumblers (5 Piece) Unbreakable, Stackable, Brushed Metal Drinking Glasses, Chilling Beer Glasses, for Travel, Outdoor, Camping, Everyday, 16 Oz $19.99 See On Amazon Many campsites won’t let you bring glass, making these shatterproof pint glasses a smart alternative. The brushed exteriors help them resist fingerprints, while the rounded rims allow for easy sipping. And since they’re made from stainless steel, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll ever rust — even if you accidentally leave them outside for an extended period of time.

82 The affordable hoop earrings plated with real 14-karat gold Amazon LANCHARMED Chunky Hoop Earrings $13 See On Amazon No one will be able to tell that these chunky hoop earrings cost less than $15, as they’re plated with real 14-karat gold that pairs effortlessly with practically any outfit. They’re also completely nickel-free and feature a sterling silver clasp that won’t turn skin green. Choose from three finishes: classic gold, rose gold, or silver.

83 A trifold wallet that takes up hardly any space Amazon TRAVANDO Trifold Wallet $20 See On Amazon Still lugging around a bulky wallet? Now’s your chance to downsize to this slim trifold. Despite its compact size, it still boasts enough space for up to seven cards, as well as an integrated money clip for all your loose bills. And unlike some wallets, this one features RFID-blocking technology to help protect your cards from electronic pickpockets.

84 These neuropathy socks that can help alleviate pain Amazon Langov Neuropathy Socks $19.99 See On Amazon Whether your feet suffer from neuropathy or plantar fasciitis, these socks might be able to help alleviate some pain. The compressive fabric gives them a comfortable squeeze, working to stimulate blood flow in order to reduce inflammation. Plus, the odor-resistant fabric helps keep your feet smelling fresh and sweat-free.

85 A reusable water bottle that helps keep drinks cold Amazon FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $17 See On Amazon Instead of sipping from wasteful disposable bottles, consider making the change to this reusable water bottle. Double-wall insulation helps keep cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, while hot drinks stay toasty for up to 12. It also comes with three lids: one with a straw, another with a flip-top, and a third that allows you to clip it to your bag.

86 This lightweight bathrobe made from Turkish cotton Amazon Cacala Turkish Hooded Bathrobe $25 See On Amazon Not only is this bathrobe made from 100% Turkish cotton, but it’s also incredibly absorbent and quick-drying. The result? You won’t be stuck lounging around in damp fabric when you get out of the shower — and there are even pockets on either side where you can stash your phone, remotes, as well as other relaxation essentials.

87 The breathable duvet cover made from eco-friendly bamboo Amazon Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Duvet Cover (2-Pieces) $16 See On Amazon Bamboo isn’t just an eco-friendly material — it’s also incredibly breathable, making this duvet cover great for hot sleepers. Ties on the inside of each corner help keep your comforter from shifting out of place, while a zipper closure ensures that it doesn’t slide out while you toss and turn. Choose from eight colors as well as six sizes.

88 A celebrity cook book that’s chock-full of delicious soul food recipes Amazon From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen $16 See On Amazon From fried bologna sandwiches to Lobster Thermidor, Snoop Dogg’s Crook to Cook walks you through all sorts of delicious soul food recipes that can be made by even the most novice home cooks. You don’t even need to be a Snoop fan in order to appreciate it — many reviewers wrote about how tasty the recipes are, with even more raving about how it was a total hit at white elephant parties.

89 This cell phone lanyard with space to store cash & cards Amazon Gear Beast Cell Phone Lanyard $6 See On Amazon Keep your phone easily accessible at all times with this lanyard. The silicone web stretches to fit nearly any phone, while the neck strap can be adjusted from 24 out to 46 inches depending on how you’d prefer to wear it. The best part? There’s also a small pouch on the back where you can stash cash and cards.

90 A moisture-wicking jacket that’s perfect for cool evenings Amazon Amazon Essentials Stretch Woven Colorblock Jacket $23 See On Amazon Whether you wear this jacket for jogging or style is up to you — but either way, its moisture-wicking fabric will help keep you dry and warm. It also has some gentle stretch to it, as well as zippered pockets to help keep your phone and keys safe from falling out. Choose from four colors: black, dark navy, green, or stone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

91 These glasses that come with stylish bamboo lids Amazon Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids (4-Piece Set) $23 See On Amazon Not only do these glasses look good on their own, but each one also comes with a matching lid made from chic bamboo, as well as a sleek glass straw. Both the glasses and straws are heavy-duty enough to withstand sudden temperature changes, making them suitable for hot coffee — and many reviewers appreciated how the pipette brushes made them “easy to clean.”

92 A container that chills liquids without diluting them Amazon Maxi-Matic HyperChiller $25 See On Amazon Ice cubes will dilute the flavor of your drinks as they melt, so why not use this container to chill beverages instead? It only takes about one minute to cool your drinks down — and if you keep it in the freezer, it’ll be ready to go whenever you need it. Use it for white wine, hot coffee, and more.

93 The reusable baking mats that can help you save money over time Amazon Amazon Basics Baking Mat (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon There’s no need to buy wasteful parchment paper or baking sprays when you have these mats. They’re heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, with a nonstick surface that prevents baked goods from gluing themselves down. And since they’re also flexible, you can even use them to roll out pastries.

94 An under-the-bed light that only turns on when you get up Amazon Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 See On Amazon Instead of stumbling around when you get up at night, let this under-the-bed light help guide your way through the dark. The motion sensor prevents it from turning on while you’re still in bed — and there’s even a built-in timer that can be adjusted from 30 seconds up to six minutes. Plus, the LED bulbs even have a lifetime of up to 100,000 hours.

95 This bag sealer that helps keep snacks fresh Amazon Karidge Heat Sealer $9 See On Amazon Clips do an alright job of keeping snacks from spoiling — but this bag sealer melts your bags shut to help snacks stay fresher for even longer. The rippled heating plate is designed to work with a variety of bag materials, ranging from plastic to foil. It also heats up quickly, and many reviewers raved about how it “works perfectly.”

96 A tissue box cover that looks like a stack of antique books Amazon VERGOODR Antique Book Tissue Box $19 See On Amazon Hide that cardboard tissue box inside this gorgeous cover. It’s designed to look like a stack of antique books, allowing it to effortlessly blend with how you’ve decorated your home. And unlike some covers, this one is made from wood — not plastic.

97 The LED alarm clock with a sleek mirrored face Amazon SZELAM Mirror Surface Digital Clock $24 See On Amazon Not only does this LED clock look good, but you can also dim the face up to three levels so that it doesn’t disrupt your sleep. Two USB ports on the side let you charge devices overnight, and you can even adjust the snooze length anywhere from five to 60 minutes.

98 A set of colorful pens with ultra-fine tips Amazon Marvy Le Pen Micro Fine Point (12-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re jotting down notes or outlining an illustration, these pens will help you do so in vibrant, fun colors. Their ultra-fine tips allow for precise designs and lettering, while acid-free ink helps prevent the pages in your notebook and journals from deteriorating over time.

99 This soothing lamp made from genuine Himalayan salt Amazon Greenco Himalayan Round Wire Salt Lamp $24.99 See On Amazon Not only does this lamp produce a warm amber glow to help you set a relaxing vibe, but it’s also made from genuine salt crystals mined from the Himalayan mountains. The base is made from solid neem wood — and the power cable even has a built-in dimmer switch so that you can easily adjust its brightness.