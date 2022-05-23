Having a dog would be even more fun if you had any of these clever, cheap things

My dog is my best friend, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t get on my nerves sometimes. When I come home to an accident or see that he’s chewed something up, it can put a real damper on my mood. (Little guy is lucky that he’s adorable.) Thankfully, there are tons of clever pet products on Amazon that can help out with everything from potty training to leash pulling.

And because no two dogs are alike, I’ve made sure to include a variety of products so that every dog owner can walk away from this list with something helpful. There are seatbelts to help keep your dog safe while driving, as well as water bottles made specifically for dogs. But that’s just a few of the clever items I’ve gathered for this list; you’ll have to keep scrolling in order to check out the rest. Trust me, your dog will appreciate more than a few things you’ll see below.

01 This brush that helps reduce pet hair throughout your home Amazon Pat Your Pet Deshedding Brush $17 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with having pet hair floating throughout your home — but if you’d like to keep it to a minimum, this brush is a must-have. Two rows of teeth help you brush away loose hair from thick undercoats as well as tackle any tough matted areas. And even though the teeth are metal, they shouldn’t irritate your pup’s skin.

02 A seat cover that helps protect your car against accidents Amazon Active Pets Front Seat Dog Cover $27 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry if your pet has an accident while you’re in the car, as this seat cover is completely waterproof. The sturdy Oxford fabric can also handle scratching, mud, light chewing, and more. Plus, the adjustable straps allow it to fit inside nearly any car.

03 These training tools that cover all the basics Amazon AMZpets Dog Training Set (5-Piece Set) $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to potty train your dog or teach them how to sit, this set of training tools can help. Each order includes a pouch for treats, a clicker, as well as a set of bells that you can hang by your front door so that your dog has a way to alert you that they need to go out. And if you aren’t sure how to get started, you also get an e-book filled with helpful tips.

04 A reusable roller that pulls pet hair off your clothes Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $31 See On Amazon Unlike rollers that rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this pet hair remover uses hundreds of tiny bristles to latch onto pet hair, allowing you to empty and reuse it as many times as you like. It’ll work on everything from clothes to curtains — and many reviewers wrote about how it’s “worth every penny.”

05 This sling that lets you carry small pets hands-free Amazon iPrimio Pet Sling Carrier $18 See On Amazon Small dogs up to 12 pounds can appreciate this sling, as it lets you carry them so that they can take a break from walking. It’s made from breathable fabric that shouldn’t leave them feeling overheated, and the shoulder strap is adjustable so that you can choose how high or low they sit.

06 A licking pad that can help distract your pup Amazon KILIN Dog Lick Pad $7 See On Amazon If your dog doesn’t like taking baths or having their nails trimmed, try loading this lick pad up with some peanut butter (with your vet’s permission), and then let them have at it so that they’re distracted from whatever is bothering them. Or, if you already have a very good boy, you can also use it to slow feed them treats as a special reward.

07 The wireless doorbell that can help with potty training Amazon Weird Tails Wireless Potty Training Doorbell $30 See On Amazon Similar to those training bells, these doorbells can be added next to your door so that your dog has a way to let you know they need to go outside. There’s also no need to press the button, as a simple touch or slip over the button is enough to set it off — and each order comes with double-sided tape for easy installation.

08 An LED collar that helps keep your dog visible at night Amazon Blazin' LED Dog Collar $23 See On Amazon Not sure where your dog wandered off to in the dark? Put this LED collar on them, and you’ll be able to keep track of where they are from up to 350 yards away. It’s ultra-slim so that it doesn’t add too much bulk to their neck, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to eight hours.

09 This leash splitter that lets you walk 2 dogs at the same time Amazon Pet Dreamland Hands-Free Double Leash $20 See On Amazon You don’t need two hands to walk two dogs at the same time — just grab this leash splitter. It’s made from heavy-duty nylon that can handle larger dogs, with a bungee at either end to help absorb shock when they pull. Choose from five colors: green, red, pink, orange, or blue.

10 A snuffle mat that helps entertain nosy dogs Amazon NEECONG Dog Snuffle Mat $14 See On Amazon Try hiding a few treats inside of this snuffle mat the next time your dog needs some entertainment. The thick, grass-like fabric keeps the treats hidden from sight, forcing them to spend time sniffing them out — and the nonslip bottom keeps your dog from pushing the mat all over the floor.

11 The water bottle that’s designed specifically for dogs Amazon MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle $22 See On Amazon There’s no need to pack an extra bowl when you’re out hiking with your dog — just bring this special water bottle with you. Pressing the button in the middle will allow water to flow through the bottle so that your dog can easily lap it out of the bowl — and since it’s also leakproof, the chance of it spilling inside your bag is unlikely.

12 These toys that are made for aggressive chewers Amazon AMZpets Durable Rope Dog Toys (7-Piece Set) $23 See On Amazon If plush chew toys only last a few hours inside your home, you might want to consider giving your dog these extra-durable toys made for aggressive chewers. While there aren’t any squeakers, the dense rope is great for tugging — and each order includes a drawstring bag for storage.

13 A toy that your dog has to chase if they want treats Amazon Legend Sandy Treat Dispensing Dog Ball $15 See On Amazon Sometimes you just need a little time to yourself, which is why I like to keep a treat ball like this one on hand. Simply fill it up with treats, and your dog will have to kick it around in order to shake them loose. It’s fun for your dog and gives you time to make that Zoom call with your boss without any interruptions.

14 This collapsible pool with thousands of paws-itive reviews Amazon Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pool $27 See On Amazon You don’t need a full-size pool in order for your dog to cool off — just grab this collapsible one. It’s made from high-quality PVC, with a thick, slip-resistant layer on the bottom to keep it from shifting while your dog splashes around. “My senior 98 pound golden retriever loves his new pool!” raved one reviewer. “It's the best day he's had in months when we filled it with water and toys for the first time!”

15 A fuzzy dog bed that’s shaped like a donut Amazon Active Pets Plush Dog Bed $38 See On Amazon With its raised edges and fluffy texture, don’t be surprised if your dog spends more time cuddled up inside of this bed than they do with you on the couch. The round shape allows your dog to curl and burrow into it as they would in a natural environment, and the soft cotton filling helps keep their head and neck supported when lying down.

16 The seatbelt that’s made specifically for dogs Amazon Active Pets Dog Seatbelt (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon You put a seatbelt on when you get into the car, but what about your dog? With this dog seatbelt, you can keep your furry friend safe during long drives — and the rotating clasp still gives them freedom of movement throughout the back seat. Plus, the universal fit is designed to work with dogs of any size.

17 A launcher that helps you throw balls really far Amazon ChuckIt! Ball Launcher $10 See On Amazon Sized to work with any standard tennis ball, this ChuckIt! launcher helps you throw balls really far when playing fetch with your pup. It also keeps your hands clean from slobber, as you can press it into the ball in order to pick it up — and it even comes in three sizes: small, medium, or large.

18 This refreshing spray that eliminates stubborn pet odors Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $20 See On Amazon With its refreshing orange scent and potent formula, this odor eliminator is a must-have in any home with animals. It’s suitable for use on all surfaces, from hardwood to garbage cans — and it’s even so strong that you can use it to deodorize smells leftover from accidents.

19 These treats that can help calm anxious pups Amazon PetHonesty Hemp Calming Chews $25 See On Amazon Anxious pups can be destructive when left to their own devices, so why not help ease some of that anxiety with these calming treats? They’re made without any added sugar, wheat, corn, or GMOs, and they have a pleasant taste so that your dog will actually want to munch on them. Check with your vet before adding these chews to your dog’s diet.

20 A paw washer that helps keep your floors clean Amazon Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer $23 See On Amazon Muddy paws are no match for this paw washer, as it gently washes away dirt and grime with just a few simple twists. The silicone bristles on the inside are gentle, which means they won’t irritate your dog’s paws — and it’s small enough that you can easily keep it in a cabinet by your mudroom door.

21 This camera that lets you check in to see how your dog is doing Amazon YI 360 Degree Pan-Tilt Pet Camera $34 See On Amazon Ever wonder what your dog gets up to when you aren’t home? With this indoor security camera, you can easily check in on them using the downloadable smartphone app. Plus, it even features two-way audio so that you can talk to your dog — and then they can woof right back at you.

22 A booster seat that helps keep your pup safe in the car Amazon SWIHELP Pet Booster Car Seat $20 See On Amazon Designed for smaller dogs, this booster seat helps keep them safe while riding in the front seat of your car. The frame is made from sturdy PVC, with a waterproof Oxford cloth lining to help keep your seat safe from accidents. Choose from three colors: black, bone print, or paw print.

23 The patch of artificial grass that can help with potty training Amazon MTBRO Artificial Potty Grass $33 See On Amazon If your dog isn’t quite “getting it” when it comes to potty training, try laying down this patch of artificial grass. The next time they go to have an accident in the house, redirect them to the fake grass instead — they’ll hopefully make the connection after just a few corrections.

24 A harness that can help reduce pulling Amazon Harness Lead Dog Harness $30 See On Amazon If your dog has a habit of pulling on the leash, try switching over to this harness. Unlike other harnesses, this one gently tightens around the barrel only — not the neck — which causes your dog to slow down on their own accord. And if they try to back out of it? It’ll tighten like a slip lead, preventing escape.

25 This shower attachment that helps take the stress out of baths Amazon Waterpik Shower Sprayer Attachment $37 See On Amazon Giving your dog a good wash can be stressful, which is why I’m a huge fan of this shower attachment. The contoured head makes it easy to reach all around your dog, while increased water pressure helps you penetrate extra-thick coats of fur. And if you prefer to hose your dog down outside? Each order comes with an adapter that lets you attach it to hoses.

26 A hair dryer that won’t spook your pup Amazon iPettie Pet Hair Dryer $30 See On Amazon Loud hair dryers can scare even the bravest pups, which is why this one runs at a whisper-quiet level. The heat is adjustable up to two levels — and the built-in comb makes it easy to give your pup a good brushing at the same time. Choose from two versions: one for pets with short hair, or one for pets with thicker fur.

27 The water fountain that your dog will be happy to sip from Amazon Veken Pet Fountain $25 See On Amazon My dog was never into drinking water — until I got him a water fountain similar to this one. Now he’s always sipping water from it, as the flowing water is much more appealing to him than a stagnant bowl. Plus, this one features a triple-filtration system to make sure your dog is getting the freshest water possible.

28 A poop bag dispenser that attaches to your leash Amazon Active Pets Poop Bags and Dispenser $6 See On Amazon With room for up to 60 bags, this dispenser makes it easy to keep your and your neighbors’ lawn poop-free while walking your dog. The carabiner clip lets you attach it to your leash so that it’s always within reach when you need it, and each order includes a set of bags to get started.

29 These dental treats that can help clean your dog’s teeth Amazon Wag Dental Dog Treats $24 See On Amazon Not only can these treats help clean your dog’s teeth, but each one is also non-GMO, as well as made without any added grain, corn, wheat, or artificial colors. They’re suitable for dogs as small as 5 pounds or as big as 100 pounds — and many reviewers appreciated how they also helped freshen their dog’s breath.