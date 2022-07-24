Having pets could be so much easier with any of these cheap, clever things

Animals can be amazing companions who enrich the lives of their owners in tons of ways. But as much as you may adore your pet, taking care of them isn’t always stress-free. Even if they’re the center of your world, cleaning up messes, getting them groomed, and keeping them entertained can be a lot of work.

Thankfully, there are ways to help. These products, all positively rated by thousands of customers, can make having pets so much easier. The genius items on this list can help make certain their food and water stays fresh, their bath time is more bearable, and your car is clean from pet hair. Better still, they’re all affordable. Most of the items run in the $20 to $30 range, but many are even cheaper.

So go ahead and spoil your pet — you’ll be making your life easier.

01 This pet seatbelt that makes car rides so simple Amazon Active Pets Dog Car Harness (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon You can streamline your pet’s car routine with this pet seatbelt. It clicks directly into your car’s seatbelt, and the carabiner clips onto your pet’s harness. Made from durable nylon, these seatbelts are also great because the clip rotates 360 degrees, so your pet has plenty of freedom while staying secure. Available colors: 4

02 A solution that makes ear cleaning a breeze Amazon Pro Pooch Dog Ear Cleaner Solution $11 See On Amazon Simplify your pet’s ear care routine with this ear cleaner solution. Just squeeze it directly into your pet’s ear and then massage the base to help reduce redness, irritation, and wax build up. It’s made from natural, plant-based ingredients and has over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

03 The collapsible bowls that let you hydrate your dog on the go Amazon SLSON Collapsible Dog Bowl (2-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Never be caught without a way to feed or hydrate your pup again with these collapsible dog bowls. Simply pop the bottom out to serve, and push it back in to pack it completely flat when you’re done. Because they’re made from durable silicone, they’re easy to clean, too.

04 A water bowl that slowly replenishes over time Amazon Petmate Replendish Gravity Waterer $13 See On Amazon Help your pet stay hydrated without overdoing it with this gravity waterer. Simply fill the main well and it automatically dispenses water in small quantities over time, so you won’t need to refill it as often. Plus, it comes with a charcoal filter to help remove impurities from your pet’s water. Available colors: 5

05 The food & water bowls that will cut down on cleaning time Amazon Active Pets Dog Bowl Set $28 See On Amazon Make your life a little easier with this active pet bowl set that helps minimize mess and cut down on cleaning. The bottom features skid-resistant silicone grips to keep it in place, while the top has a spill-catching lip to keep splashes and overflow from reaching the floor. The stainless steel bowl is rust resistant too. Available colors: 5

06 These no-stuffing toys that won’t leak fuzz all over the house Amazon ZippyPaws No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Toy (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If your pup likes to maim toys and spread fluff all over the place, try these no-stuffing toys to make your life easier. They come in three enticing styles — fox, raccoon, and squirrel — and each feature a stimulating squeaker inside. The plush material is durable, too.

07 A stick-on treat pad that makes grooming much easier Amazon Aquapaw Slow Treater Licking Pad $11 See On Amazon This treat pad is a great way to slowly dispense treats and distract your dog from potentially distressing activities like bathing or nail trimming. It’s made of flexible silicone and adheres to most surfaces with three suction pads. The bristles help trap your dog’s favorite treat and lengthen the time it takes them to lick it all up.

08 This super durable dog leash with tons of features Amazon ACTIVE PETS Strong Dog Rope Leash $14 See On Amazon If you ask me, loading up on solid pet basics — like this strong rope dog leash — is essential. This leash has tons of great features, like a neoprene-padded handle and a collar clip that rotates 360 degrees. Plus, it’s made from thick nylon rope that’s woven with highly reflective fabric to keep you safe and visible at night, too. Available colors: 6

09 The seat cover that helps protect your car from pet messes Amazon Active Pets Front Seat Dog Cover $27 See On Amazon Don’t let drool, hair, and dirt ruin your car’s upholstery when you can simply use this front seat dog cover instead. It slips over the seat and secures in place with seat anchors and two sets of clips. This cover is even waterproof for extra protection and padded for your pup’s comfort. To clean, simply wipe it with a damp cloth. Available colors: 4

10 An airtight container to help keep your pet’s food fresh Amazon IRIS USA Premium Airtight Pet Food Storage Container $18 See On Amazon Pet food can get expensive, so protect your investment from getting stale with this airtight pet food storage container. Made from BPA-free plastic, this container can hold up to 12.5 pounds of food and features secure latches to keep pets, moisture, and pests out. The larger models have wheels for easy mobility, too. Available colors: 2

11 This little spiral insert that will slow down your quick-eating pup Amazon Keegud Slow Feeder Dog Bowl Insert $11 See On Amazon If your dog eats too quickly, try placing this slow feeder insert into their food bowl. Made from flexible food-grade silicone, the insert has 38 suction cups on the bottom, allowing you to use it with most bowls. You can even trim the flaps down for smaller bowls. Buy it in the spiral shape or a cute floral design.

12 The pet hair remover you can keep on using Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $28 See On Amazon Unlike some rollers, this pet hair remover won’t ever need a refill because it doesn’t rely on tape. Simply roll it back and forth over the desired area and the electrostatic charge it generates will grab up fur. Press the release button to empty the chamber and you’re good to keep using it again and again.

13 A cute little ladder to help smaller pets reach high places Amazon PetSafe CozyUp Folding Dog Stairs $37 See On Amazon If your pets are longing to reach new and higher heights, try this set of folding dog stairs to help them make it to the top safely. It features carpeted steps for extra grip under your pet’s paws and nonslip rubber feet at the bottom to keep the stairs in place. When not in use, it folds up for easy storage.

14 This balm that helps protect your pet’s delicate paws Amazon Vets Preferred Paw Pad Protection Balm $12 See On Amazon Keep your pet’s paws free from irritation with this non-toxic balm that both soothes and protects. It moisturizes cracked paw pads and noses with a blend of natural substances like olive oil, vitamin E oil, shea butter, bees wax, and more. Just spread it on, let it dry, and you’re all set.

15 A cotton mat that makes treat time more interesting Amazon Paw 5 Dog Snuffle Mat $34 See On Amazon This snuffle mat can help reduce boredom by making treat time more interactive. Made with long, shaggy fibers, this mat carefully conceals treats so your dog will have to engage and sniff them all out. Because it’s made from 100% cotton, you can just toss it in the washing machine to clean.

16 The dog harness that fits your active lifestyle Amazon Embark Adventure Dog Harness $30 See On Amazon You can keep your pet secure on leash with this dog harness. Made from military-grade nylon, it features two D-shaped rings for either front- or back-leading leash placement. Plus, its padded front section helps keep pressure off your dog’s trachea. It also discourages pulling, making it a helpful choice for training. Available colors: 4

17 These dog waste bags made from recycled materials Amazon Earth Rated Dog Poop Bag Holder with Dog Poop Bags (30 Count) $8 See On Amazon Clean up after your pet while being a little gentler on the environment with these dog waste bags. Both the roll’s core and the bags themselves are made from recycled materials, and they’re even lavender scented. The canister is easy to load and the bags are fully leakproof.

18 The pet wipes that help you go longer between baths Amazon Pogi's Grooming Wipes (100 Count) $12 See On Amazon If your pet needs freshening up in between baths, these grooming wipes will do the trick. Made from plant-based materials like aloe vera and vitamin E, these large wipes measure 8 by 9 inches, making them suitable for even bigger fury friends. They’re hypoallergenic, too.

19 This shower wand that makes bath time a breeze Amazon Waterpik PPR-252 Pet Wand Pro Shower Sprayer Attachment $33 See On Amazon Take the stress out of bathing your pet with this pet wand shower sprayer attachment. The wand comes with an 8-foot hose and an adapter for both indoor and outdoor showers. The comb-like, narrow spray provides the precision you need to get a deep wash and helps ensure no shampoo residue is left behind.

20 A mat that will make your pet’s crate cozier Amazon furrybaby Dog Bed Mat Crate Mat $33 See On Amazon Add this plush mat into your dog’s crate for a little extra support. Made from microfiber fleece and measuring 3 centimeters thick, it’s super soft and machine washable. The non-skid bottom helps it stay in place, too. It’s even earned an impressive 4.5-star rating after over 6,000 reviewers have weighed in. Available colors: 5

21 The stain remover that also helps banish pet odors Amazon Angry Orange Odor Eliminator and Enzyme Carpet Cleaner $20 See On Amazon Make your life easier with this odor-eliminating pet stain remover. It uses natural ingredients and active enzymes to neutralize unwanted smells. Once you spray it on, it keeps working for up to 80 hours and leaves behind a clean, citrusy scent. It can be used on upholstery, wood, tile, and more.

22 This portable toy chest that’s perfect for small pups Amazon AMZpets Toys Set (10 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon If you’re going on a road trip or just like to buy in bulk, this toy set is perfect for you and your dog. Featuring 10 toys in a compact travel bag with convenient straps, it’s sure to deliver tons of distracting fun. The kit comes with three rope balls, a squeaky toy, a rubber bone perfect for chewing, and more.

23 A clip-on lamp that helps you spot hidden stains Amazon ANGRY ORANGE UV Flashlight $13 See On Amazon Take your pet mess cleaning to a new level with this UV flashlight. It affixes to the top of your cleaning product bottle to spot stains (like urine and more) that might be invisible otherwise. It features an LED bulb and uses one AA battery to operate, which comes included.

24 A non-irritating cleanser for your sensitive pup Amazon Honest Paws 5-in-1 Oatmeal Shampoo and Conditioner $17 See On Amazon Treat your furry friend to the best with this oatmeal shampoo and conditioner. Using natural ingredients like coconut and palm, this cleanser both cleans, deodorizes, and moisturizes your pup without using any sulfates, phosphates, or parabens. It’s a great choice for dogs with sensitive skin.

25 The cozy dog bed that’s shaped like a donut Amazon Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed $37 See On Amazon Most dog beds offer comfort, but this plush bed can help make your pup more calm. The donut shape allows them to burrow and nestle in, mimicking their natural environment and allowing them to feel safe. They can rest their head on the outer lip, too. The bottom has raised plastic ridges to help keep it in place.

26 This clip-in barrier that keeps your dog in the back seat Amazon Car Cache Net Barrier $16 See On Amazon If your pup tries to climb into the front seat on road trips, try this net barrier to keep them safely in back. Just tie the string around the center console and clip the carabiners onto the head rests and you’re good to go. There’s even a center mesh pocket for you to store your items — but let’s face it, you’ll probably use it for extra treats and toys.

27 The dog nail clippers that help you avoid cutting the quick Amazon Fifth & Fido Large Dog Nail Clippers $17 See On Amazon Nail trimming is stressful, but these dog nail clippers make it just a bit more manageable. They have a nonslip grip, so you’ll have a steady hand — and durable stainless steels blades to make it through even tough nails. They even feature a built-in guard to help prevent you cutting too far up the nail and nicking the quick.

28 A pup-friendly probiotic to manage their gut health Amazon Active Chews Soft Chew Probiotics (120 Count) $27 See On Amazon With your vet’s approval, you can take care of your dog’s digestive system with these soft chew probiotics. They can help with everything from gas to diarrhea and more. The probiotics contain plant-based proteins like flaxseed and psyllium musk which can help with bathroom regularity, plus various healthy bacterias to protect their immune system and more. They’ll probably love the taste, too.

29 This durable chewing bone that helps keep teeth clean Amazon Benebone Dental Durable Dog Chew Toy $18 See On Amazon Give your dog the gift of entertainment and oral hygiene all in one with this dental chew toy. Its handles make it easy for dogs to grab and hold, while the ridges help keep their teeth clean as they chew. Grab one in either bacon, chicken, or peanut butter flavorings.