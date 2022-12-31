Owning a pet is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling relationships in the world. A fur baby brings joy in the form of unconditional love, tail wags, warm, and purr-filled cuddles. But owning a pet also comes with its fair share of responsibilities and challenges — from chewed shoes to everything you own being covered in fur. Having pets would be so much easier if you had any of these clever things.

Whether you’re a first-time pet owner or an experienced animal-loving pro, there’s something on this list to make your role as a pet parent easier. From beds to bowls to interactive toys and grooming supplies, I’ve found a helpful product that’s right for you.

01 A leash that leaves your hands free for coffee and belly rubs Amazon SparklyPets Hands-Free Dog Leash $22 See On Amazon Enjoy your morning coffee, chat on the phone, or pick up dog poop hassle-free with this solid and flexible hands-free dog leash. Durable stainless steel clips fasten around your waist, and a shock-absorbing bungee cord absorbs the force if your beloved pooch takes off running after a squirrel, so there’s no wrist or shoulder pain. Available in eight different colors with padded handles and reflective stripes for safety at night, it’s great for hiking, running, or walking your dog.

02 This grooming brush that detangles fur and feels like a massage Amazon HappyDogz Pet Grooming Brush $15 See On Amazon With stainless steel bristles that are gentle on your pet’s skin but tough enough to detangle gnarls and matted fur, this grooming brush is excellent for dogs and cats of all sizes. Effective for shedding and non-shedding breeds, it works on double or single coats and even comes with a free dog grooming e-book.

03 An LED collar that can be seen from up to 1000 feet away Amazon Blazin LED Light Up Dog Collar $20 See On Amazon Get lit at the doggy park after dark with this rechargeable light-up dog collar. It has an adjustable strap to ensure a perfect fit, and its bright LED bulbs have three distinct modes and run for over eight hours at a time. Made of durable, water-resistant material, it’s appropriate for all weather conditions. and comes in 11 colors. With almost 360 degrees of illumination that provides up to 1,000 feet of visibility, being safe at night has never looked so cool.

04 A nonslip bowl set for keeping floors clean Amazon Active Pets Dog Bowl Set $31 See On Amazon Messy kibble overflow and water splashes are a thing of the past with this stainless steel, nonslip dog bowl set. Made of food-grade materials, the raised edge contains spills, protecting your floors from any potential mess. With a non-skid bottom, they’re available in five colors, are easy to clean, come in four different sizes, and are dishwasher-safe.

05 This cozy dog bed that keeps your pooch calm Amazon Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed $27 See On Amazon Sometimes the only way to keep your fur baby off your own bed is to ensure that theirs is even more appealing, and your doggo won’t want to leave this plush and cozy donut dog bed. Made of soft plush fabric to mimic their mother’s fur, this bed is machine washable, with a soft cotton filling that makes it irresistible. It’s lightweight and portable, so your pup can feel at home wherever you go, and it comes in four colors.

06 A car seat cover that protects your vehicle from muddy paws Amazon Active Pets Front Seat Dog Cover $16 See On Amazon Whether hiking, camping, or swimming, keep your car seats clean after even the messiest of adventures with these car seat covers. With front and side flaps to ensure complete coverage, they’re made to fit any type of car seat and use four layers to create an impenetrable barrier against dirt, mud, and water. It’s easy to install and stays in place with anchors, plus it has a nonslip backing and a buckle fastener for a snug and protective fit.

07 These reusable pee pads that keep senior dogs dry Amazon PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads $27 See On Amazon Great for senior dogs with control issues, puppies in the middle of potty training, or maybe just a fussy doggo who refuses to go outside in the cold, these highly absorbent washable pee pads hold accumulated liquid with no leaking or odor. A nonslip backing keeps them from sliding, and they’re machine washable to boot. Stylish as well as functional, they come in a wide range of colorful designs and have four layers for all-day protection.

08 A vet-recommended meal topper to entice picky eaters Amazon EBPP Free-Range Freeze-Dried Meal Topper $10 See On Amazon Make sure your pet gets all the vitamins he needs; recommended by vets, this free-range food topper is a quick and tasty way to give your pet an added nutrient boost they’ll love. It’s made from 100% raw, freeze-dried elk & venison meat, organs, and bone meal, with no additives, fillers, or preservatives, and gives a whole serving of protein. It’s the perfect topper for picky eaters.

09 This cooling dog bed to prevent your dog from overheating Amazon The Coldest Water Cooling Dog Bed $51 See On Amazon Keep your pooch chill all through the dog days of summer (and throughout the year) with this cooling dog bed. With an orthopedic memory foam filling, it has an embedded cooling gel that wicks away heat and helps prevent joint and arthritis issues. Soft and smooth, it is available in four different sizes and has a machine-washable cover.

10 A dog bowl for promoting slower eating and healthier digestion Amazon Leashboss Dog Bowl Slow Feeder $14 See On Amazon If your pet is a ravenous rascal, you can pump the brakes on his guzzling with this slow feeder bowl. The BPA and PVC-free bowl works for wet and dry food and is dishwasher safe. It fits in raised feeders and has a nonslip rubber grip on the bottom to keep it in place on flat ground. Made from rounded plastic so it won’t hurt your fur baby’s nose, teeth, or gums, it prevents speed eating that can lead to choking, indigestion, and vomiting.

11 This pet hair remover for getting fur out of your furniture and wardrobe Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $29 See On Amazon Never show up for a job interview covered in cat hair again — if your clothes and furniture are awash with furry tumbleweeds, you need this incredibly effective, reusable pet hair roller. No more struggling and wasting time with the sticky tape of traditional lint rollers; roll this good boy back and forth to trap hair into the container, then open the chamber with a simple button release to clean it out.

12 These durable toys for entertaining teething pups Amazon AMZpets Teething Chew Toy Set (7-Pieces) $19 See On Amazon Keep restless pups occupied and entertained for hours with this set of rope dog chew toys. Designed to last, this set includes two tugging ropes, two double-chewer knots, and three rope balls for throwing, all in a handy backpack. Made of a nearly-indestructible cotton and nylon blend that helps keep teeth and gums healthy, they’re perfect for a teething or anxious chewer.

13 An electric grinder for trimming your dog’s nails Amazon Hertzko Electric Painless Pet Nail Trimmer $17 See On Amazon Help relieve the stress of nail trimming with this rechargeable electric nail trimmer. With a diamond-bit grinding wheel and removable protective cover, this trimmer has a quiet motor that won’t add to your pet’s anxiety about their manicure.

14 This rake and tray pooper scooper that saves your knees when picking up pet waste Amazon Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper $40 See On Amazon No more bending over to pick up poop with this convenient pooper scooper. Maintain what dignity you can with an easy-to-assemble 36-inch rake that allows you to scoop from a comfortable upright position. It works on all surfaces, from grass to gravel to concrete and leaves. Great for keeping your outdoor space tidy, it’s easy to clean — just hose it down!

15 These delicious treats perfect for training your pooch Amazon Zuke's Mini Naturals Dog Training Treats $8 See On Amazon Even an old dog can learn new tricks with the right motivation, and these dog training treats are sure to make your pooch sit up (and beg/shake/rollover) and take notice. They’re soft and tender, easy to chew, and contain no wheat, soy, corn, or artificial preservatives. Also, with a resealable pouch and at less than three calories per treat, you’ll have no guilt rewarding your doggo for their efforts.

16 This puzzle toy that helps to improve your pet’s IQ Amazon DR CATCH Dog Food Puzzle Toy $13 See On Amazon This interactive puppy puzzle toy is a great way to boost your dog's mental enrichment and encourage them to eat at a slower pace. It has 14 different holes for hiding food and treats, making it a fun way to provide mental stimulation and prevent boredom.

17 A dog training book to help you get your pooch on track Amazon Dog Training Revolution by Zak George $13 See On Amazon Authored by the star of Animal Planet’s “Super Fetch” and BBC’s “Who Let The Dogs Out” Zak George, this dog training book is perfect for newbie dog owners and pros alike. One reviewer raved, “His approach to training dogs and building a relationship with your dog is amazing. I work at a doggie daycare, and I try to tell everyone I can who has trouble with their new puppy, old dog, any size, to get this book. I am getting a new puppy soon, and I wish I had had this book in the past with my other dogs.”

18 This soft indoor toy for keeping them busy on a rainy day Amazon ChuckIt! Indoor Dog Toy $5 See On Amazon Slightly larger than a softball, this indoor dog toy is bouncy enough for fun and engaging playtime but still soft and lightweight enough not to damage interior surfaces. Durable multi-layer construction with a chenille fabric outer layer is gentle on dogs' mouths and your home. One reviewer gushed: “My dog is OBSESSED with this ball. Obsessed. We have three of them and he has yet to destroy any of them. He weighs just under a hundred pounds and is a heavy chewer. With other toys, he chews through them pretty quickly, but these Chuckit balls stand up to torture.”

19 These training buzzers that teach your dog how to communicate Amazon BOSKEY Dog Voice Training Buzzer Set (7-Pieces) $33 See On Amazon The command “speak!” has a whole new weight to it with these training buzzers. Made of ABS plastic, they’re safe and non-toxic. They have built-in metal speakers for better playback and volume and are easy to use and customizable, so you can train your pets to tell you exactly what they’re trying to communicate.

20 The pee pads that mimic real grass for potty training puppies Amazon DoggieLawn Real Grass Puppy Pee Pads $34 See On Amazon A convenient, natural alternative to plastic, these “backyard in a box” pee pads are made of real, dirt-free grass and absorb and eliminate liquid and odors the way real turf does. Fully disposable, they require no cleaning and last for weeks, saving you time and money.

21 An interactive Kong that lets them work for their treats Amazon KONG Wobbler Interactive Treat Dispensing Dog Toy $20 See On Amazon Durable, rugged, and from a trusted brand for over 40 years, this Kong wobbler treat-dispensing toy provides your pet with both mental and physical stimulation. It’s great for crate-training, separation anxiety, weight management, or teething, and it wobbles and rolls unpredictably, keeping them challenged and engaged. It unscrews simply for easy filling and is machine-washable.

22 This snuffle mat that taps into your dog’s foraging instincts Amazon AWOOF Snuffle Nosework Dog Feeding Mat $20 See On Amazon Challenge your dog and stimulate their senses with a rousing game of food-based hide and seek with this snuffle mat. Made of high-quality fabric with thick artificial grass blades, it rolls for easy storage and is machine washable. It’s appropriate for any breed and aids in stress release — plus it prevents your dog from getting bored and engaging in destructive behavior.

23 A grippy bath mat to keep dogs safe while grooming them Amazon Gorilla Grip Patented Shower and Bath Mat $18 See On Amazon Bath time is stressful enough for most pets without the added risk of injury brought on by nails scrabbling on slippery tile. Prevent the hassle with this machine-washable grippy bath mat. It comes in fifteen different colors, is textured and BPA-free, and has over 300 suction cups to keep it firmly in place.

24 The shower attachment that lets you wash and soothe your pet Amazon Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush Pro $45 See On Amazon No more juggling a brush in one hand and a hose in the other, wishing you had a third hand to hold your pet in place — this innovative pet shower head attachment is easy to install and lets you brush and rinse your pet at the same time. It has two pressure settings and is made of 100% FDA-grade silicone that offers your fur baby a soothing massage while you scrub.

25 This simple clicker that reinforces your dog's good behavior Amazon PetSafe Clik-R Dog Clicker $4 See On Amazon Reinforce good behavior immediately with the literal push of a button. Training pets of any size is easier than snapping your fingers with this handy clicker. Shaped to sit smoothly and comfortably in your palm, it has a finger band for added security and even comes with a helpful how-to training guide.

26 A lick mat for helping to ease your dog’s stress Amazon Aquapaw Slow Treater Licking Pad $11 See On Amazon Keep your canine friend occupied and distracted through stressful situations like a bath or vet visit with this FDA-grade BPA-free silicone lick mat. Three suction cups on its back ensure it can be stuck firmly to the wall or floor — smear on your pup’s favorite treat to divert their attention and reduce their anxiety.

27 This dog trainer’s set with a whistle, bells & more Amazon AMZpets Dog Training Set $17 See On Amazon This all-inclusive dog training set is perfect for everyone from a first-time owner to a life-long pet parent. Teach your doggo basic commands, bark control, and fun party tricks with the included treat pouch, clicker, ultrasonic whistle, housetraining doorbell, convenient waste bag dispenser, and training manual. It all comes in a durable waterproof bag to bond with your pup in any weather.

28 A healing balm for irritated paws Amazon Vets Preferred Paw Pad Protection Balm $12 See On Amazon Moisturize, soothe, and protect cracked noses and chapped paw pads with this protective balm. Made of veterinarian-grade cold-pressed natural wax, it’s safe, nontoxic, and locks in moisture to protect against ice and heat, making it perfect for doggos that frequent rough surfaces or extreme weather conditions.

29 This car harness to help keep dogs safe while traveling Amazon Active Pets Dog Car Harness (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon This extra strong seatbelt dog leash is adjustable to fit any breed and has universally compatible stainless steel buckles that fit into any car, truck, or SUV. Available in four different colors, it comes in a pack of two and is equipped with a 360-degree anti-rust hook that gives your dog mobility (so he can loll his tongue out the window) while keeping them safe.

30 These plant-based dog wipes for on-the-go cleaning Amazon Earth Rated Dog Wipes $10 See On Amazon On the days when your hound could use a refresher, but a full bath isn’t necessary, you need these compostable dog wipes. Dermatologist-tested and 99% plant-based, they’re ideal for daily use on paws and the body and are free of alcohol, parabens, and sulfates, with soothing ingredients like aloe, shea butter, chamomile, and cucumber.

31 A portable water dispenser that won’t leak Amazon MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle $19 See On Amazon Keep your pup hydrated on the go without the fuss of carrying a bowl with this leak-proof doggy water bottle. It has a handy basin built right in for your dog to drink out of, with a simple button that releases water and recycles any they don’t finish. It fits most cup holders, has an easy carrying strap, and comes in two fetching colors and sizes.

32 This gentle ear-cleaning solution to relieve wax build-up Amazon Bodhi Dog Pet Ear Cleanser $12 See On Amazon It's essential to keep your pet's ears clean to help prevent infections. Relieve itches and remove dirt, grime, and odor with this safe and effective pet ear cleanser. Made with soothing aloe vera and deodorizing eucalyptus extract, it's groomer-recommended and removes waxy buildup without burning or irritating.

33 A 120-pack of lavender-scented poop bags that makes dirty work a little easier Amazon Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags (120-Pack) $8 See On Amazon The last thing you want when cleaning up after your pup is a doggy bag popping open. These lavender-scented poop bags are 100% leak-proof, extra long, extra strong, and thick enough to contain any mess. This pack has eight rolls of 15 bags each, totaling 120 bags, so you won’t run out. Compatible with any standard dispenser, you can keep a roll in every bag, pocket, and glove compartment.

34 The 5-in-1 dog shampoo for shiny, healthy coats Amazon Honest Paws 5-in-1 Oatmeal Shampoo and Conditioner $17 See On Amazon This five-in-one dog wash does it all — cleans, deodorizes, conditions, and detangles your dog's coat while moisturizing its skin with its natural ingredients. Good for all dog breeds, the sulfate-free formula is suitable for pups over 12 weeks. It will leave your dog shiny and smelling of coconut and oatmeal.