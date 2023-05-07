Here are 50 gifts under $35 women want the most this year, based on Amazon data

“What do women want?” It’s a question that few people seem able to answer, especially when it comes to gift giving. After searching high and low for the perfect treasure to treat your mom, sister, cousin, friend, or co-worker, you may have thrown in the towel, figuring nothing suitable can be found unless you’re willing to spend a small fortune. But here’s a treat for your wallet: According to Amazon data, these 50 gifts are the most-wanted among female shoppers, and they’re all under $35.

Whether your lucky gift recipient is a fashionista, a homebody, or a hostess with the mostess, there’s something for everyone on this list.

01 These stretchy palazzo pants with a flared silhouette Amazon SATINA High Waisted Flare Palazzo Pants $20 See On Amazon With over 19,000 five-star reviews, these budget-friendly palazzo pants hit the mark with a comfortability that reviewers cannot stop raving about. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, they provide an ample amount of stretch and a high waist elastic closure that makes them easy to throw on. The long length and flare silhouette means they’ll look fabulous with all kinds of shoe wear. Or you can just take it from this happy shopper who gushed, “The fit is spot on [...] The fabric is unbelievably soft and smooth, a dream to wear.” Available Sizes: Small – XX-Large

02 A layered chain necklace with a customizable initial pendant Amazon M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces $15 See On Amazon If you’re stressing about finding a gift that’s both chic and personal, this stylish layered necklace is your answer. Featuring a paperclip-style 14-karat gold-plated design, it comes with both an adjustable choker as well as a longer layering chain that includes a hexagonal pendant sporting the initial of your choice – perfect for making your gift recipient feel special. As a bonus, the metal is both nickel and lead-free so as to not cause any skin irritation.

03 These affordable cuff earrings that shoppers obsess over Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon These on-trend cuff earrings are the answer to adding that subtle bit of stylish sparkle that looks great on literally everyone – yet won’t cost you more than $14. Available in yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold, they feature cubic zirconia stones that are set in either a gold-plated or vermeil finish. They’re fully hypoallergenic, can be easily worn in multiple earring holes, and have garnered a seriously loyal following with more than 37,000 reviews.

04 A pair of heel sleeves that soften tough & dry skin Amazon NatraCure Moisturizing Heel Sleeves $10 See On Amazon Treat someone you care for to the self-care they deserve when you get them these ingenious moisturizing heel sleeves. They’re made of a breathable fabric that contains a specially designed gel to soften the tough skin of calloused heels. Activated by the warmth of the skin when put on, the gel releases ingredients such as aloe vera, shea butter, and nourishing vitamins into the heels. When worn daily, you can get softer heels within only seven days — not bad for a $10 investment.

05 These garden lights that sway in the breeze for a firefly effect Amazon TONULAX Solar Garden Lights $20 See On Amazon Adding a touch of magical lighting to any garden is a recipe for happiness as these under-$25 garden lights surely demonstrate. They charge via a solar panel so that there are no cables or outlets to contend with and feature a grouping of highly flexible iron wires that sways gently in the breeze. The small bulbs attached at the ends of each wire emit a warm white light and resemble fireflies dancing among the plants come evening time.

06 A body fragrance mist with notes of pistachio, jasmine, & vanilla Amazon SOL DE JANEIRO $24 See On Amazon This positively delicious body fragrance mist has 19,000-plus reviews with a high 4.6-star rating and is beloved for its summery scent. With top notes of pistachio, middle notes of jasmine, and dry notes of vanilla, the spray evokes the feel of warm days spent in the sunshine. This satisfied shopper elaborated, saying, “This fragrance mist has an incredible scent that is both sweet and seductive, making it perfect for anyone who loves to smell good and feel confident.” Spritz it on any part of the body and throughout the day.

07 These satin pillowcases for smooth skin & hair overnight Amazon Love's cabin Silk Satin Pillowcase $7 See On Amazon There’s literally nothing that acts as more of a bedroom upgrade than swapping out that slightly scratchy pillowcase for something silkier. This satin pillowcase with over 76,000 reviews fits the bill perfectly with its extremely silky texture that smooths both skin and hair while you sleep by ridding your sleeping surface of friction. Each set comes with two pillowcases for a mere $7 and they are available in five different sizes as well as over 30 colors.

08 A pack of LED puck lights that can be installed anywhere for tasteful accent lighting Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (6-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Tasteful accent lighting can be a complete game changer in any home, and you can give that gift at a fraction of the normal cost when you get these affordable battery-powered LED puck lights. They come in a pack of six and install easily using either the provided self-adhesive or hardware. Offering tons of flexibility, they can be put under cabinets, along stairways, or in closets — basically anywhere that could use some soft and specific lighting.

09 The 14-piece makeup brush set that costs less than $20 Amazon Luxe Premium Makeup Brushes Set (14-Pack) $19 See On Amazon For the cosmetics aficionado in your life, you could do worse than this makeup brush set that includes 14 different tools to create any and all makeup masterpieces. The set comes with five kabuki brushes for foundation or powder application and nine different brushes for precise eye and eyebrow makeup. The bristles are made of smooth, non-shedding synthetic fibers and the set also includes a cleaning solution, to boot.

10 A luxurious showerhead with a rainfall effect Amazon WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head $27 See On Amazon Changing someone’s life for under $35 might seem out of the realm of possibility, yet this rainfall showerhead seeks to do just that for only $27. It attaches easily to any standard shower and provides an experience of high-pressure yet soft rain thanks to a special air intake system that injects tiny bubbles into every stream. And when it comes to aesthetics, the chrome-plated finish adds an elegance that will be sure to create a sleek bathroom look.

11 The roll-on sunscreen applicator for mess-free protection from the sun Amazon Solar Buddies (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone who spends ample time in the sun, this roll-on sunscreen applicator allows for completely mess-free protection. Simply fill the applicator with the sunscreen of your choice, shake it, and then roll it on the skin using the integrated sponge ring for easy absorption. The travel-friendly applicator comes in a pack of two. Reviewers have commented that this “works wonders.”

12 An antioxidant-packed lip mask that softens lips while you sleep Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t want soft, luscious lips as you awake every day? This lip sleeping mask delivers this exact result with the help of nourishing ingredients such as shea butter, murumuru seed butter, coconut oil, and a berry mixture packed with antioxidants. Choose from several available flavors such as berry, mango, or vanilla, and apply it using the adorable included applicator. As one of the over 26,000 five-star reviews says, “Ok, the hype is real.”

13 This crème-to-powder eyeshadow stick that actually lasts all day Amazon Julep Eyeshadow Stick $12 See On Amazon Anybody who’s applied eyeshadow knows it has a habit of becoming a literal shadow of its former self by the end of the day. But not so with this crème-to-powder eyeshadow stick which will no doubt be much appreciated as a fun yet thoughtful gift. It comes in 33 stunning shades like orchid shimmer (pictured above), mink mauve metallic, or stone matte, and its formula contains nourishing vitamins E and C. A built-in smudger allows for effortless blending and the color will stay put no matter how wet the weather.

14 An electric water dispenser that eliminates the need for heavy bottles Amazon Keweis Desktop Water Bottle Dispenser $30 See On Amazon For those who move through life with 6-gallon jugs of water at their side, this electric water dispenser makes staying hydrated that much easier. All that’s required is a simple charge via USB and to connect the water hose from the dispenser to the bottle of water. Select from the available pumping options ranging from 100 to 1000 milliliters and turn it on and off with the push of a button to have a glass of fresh water ready in an instant.

15 This wall-mounted organizer for tidy utility rooms or garden sheds Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon Everything seems possible when those cleaning or gardening tools are neatly stored and easily accessible. And you can easily facilitate this by gifting this wall-mounted organizer that can hold up to 11 different tools. Five spring-loaded and grip-lined slots are perfect for securing brooms, mops, or rakes, and six retractable hooks can be used for hanging brushes, rakes, or gloves.

16 A pack of shower steamers made with essential oils Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These shower steamers that come in a pack of six are perfect for providing aromatherapy-fueled relaxation. Made with essential oils, they feature scents such as lavender, eucalyptus, and grapefruit, and work simply by being placed in the corner of the shower to slowly dissolve and release its relaxing fragrance. Though these are perfect as a gift, you may end up contemplating adding some to your own shower game as this reviewer shared, “Gifted the lavender steamers to my mom [...] I took a shower in her bathroom after she opened them up and it smelled amazing!! I need to get some for myself.”

17 The barbecue accessories set with near-perfect reviews Amazon ROMANTICIST BBQ Tool Set (Set of 5) $27 See On Amazon Gift the grill queens in your life this barbecue accessory set that has garnered a near-perfect 4.6-star rating. Each set comes with a spatula, tongs, fork, basting brush, and even a meat thermometer. Everything is constructed of durable steel and the tools are designed with loops for easy hanging and storage.

18 A hanging plant terrarium for the horticulturist Amazon XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium $19 See On Amazon This beautiful plant terrarium is constructed of a wooden frame and three suspended glass bulbs, perfect for those who love having arrangements of flowers or propagating plants. It sets up easily and can be placed inside or outdoors as an eye-catching conversation piece. With over 7,000 five-star reviews, this is clearly a winner with customers loving watching the growth of new roots, such as this one who commented, “This is as adorable as you think! A compact and cute way to get those next starts going!! Gave two as gifts and I got to see happy friends!”

19 An electric lighter that’s rechargeable Amazon MEIRUBY Electric Candle Lighter $10 See On Amazon This ingenious electric lighter makes lighting that breezy afternoon candle no problem at all. It uses no butane, is completely flameless, has a 360-degree rotating head, and even features a safety switch to prevent accidents. Choose from seven shades such as rose gold, green, or silver, and use it up to 600 times on only one charge.

20 A natural soy wax candle housed in a chic rose gold glass jar Amazon Benevolence LA Eucalyptus & Orange Scented Candle $18 See On Amazon If you’re searching for a gift that can elevate a home from both an aesthetic and sensory place, this is it. Not only is this soy wax candle a beauty to look at in its lustrous rose gold housing but it’s also made with potent essential oils such as eucalyptus orange or wild lavender. Its wooden wick provides a smokeless burn for up to 35 hours. Choose from 18 scent options as well as two different sizes.

21 This galaxy projector that envelops you in dreamy cosmos Amazon One Fire Galaxy Projector $24 See On Amazon Nebulae can feel oh so far away, only accessed through pictures online or a glimpse of the Milky Way if you’re lucky. Enter this galaxy projector that offers gorgeous projections of colorful stars and gasses in seven available modes – perfect for the astro-aficionado and lover of the cosmos. As a bonus, it also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and white noise machine, so it can play the music of your choice come party time or soothe you to sleep at the end of the night.

22 A set of outdoor string lights that bring charm to the patio Amazon Brightown Outdoor String Lights $17 See On Amazon When the weather starts to improve and the patio swings into full action, these outdoor string lights bring a warm white glow and that quintessential bistro charm. Available in lengths ranging from 25 to 100 feet, the globe-shaped bulbs are designed to be completely weatherproof, so as to be left up throughout wind, frost, and rain. As one of the over 55,000 reviews states, “Love these lights [...] They’re relaxing and perfect for nights in the backyard.”

23 These LED strip lights that create instant mood lighting Amazon Keepsmile LED Lights $30 See On Amazon These LED strip lights are a cinch to install using the peel-off self-adhesive backing and create a moody ambiance with the choice of over 20 available colors. They also offer six lighting modes such as “jump,” “fade,” or “flash,” two speed modes, and can even sync up with music due to a built-in microphone. Each pack comes with two 65-foot rolls and can be used in any room of the house to add that little bit of extra atmosphere.

24 A makeup brush cleaner that works in under a minute Amazon Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner $18 See On Amazon Those who are makeup devotees know how annoying and time consuming it can be to continuously wash their tools. Well, you can make it that much simpler with just a gift of this makeup brush cleaner that both washes and dries in under a minute. The set includes a bowl for the cleaning solution, eight collar options to suit different-sized brushes, and a rechargeable electric spinner. Reviewers have called it a “life changer” and “perfect in every way.”

25 This glass pitcher perfect for entertaining Amazon Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher $27 See On Amazon Frequent party throwers will love this glass pitcher that features a wide mouth that can be easily filled with fruit, ice, or herbs. It has a 2-liter capacity and includes a BPA-free hermetically sealing locking lid to keep the contents fresh for as long as possible. The square shape allows it to be stored easily within fridge shelves and it will look elegant atop any table or countertop.

26 A patio umbrella light for outdoor dinners all season long Amazon Brilliant Evolution Patio Umbrella Light with Remote $19 See On Amazon This affordable patio umbrella light makes a great gift for those who love spending their evenings enjoying the night air as they dine. The light clamps easily to the umbrella pole and operates with the help of three AA batteries (not included) to provide up to 75 hours of bright white light. A handy remote is also included in order to turn the light on or off, set timers, and even adjust its brightness settings.

27 These grill lights with a flexible gooseneck for all-night entertaining Amazon Benicci Grill Lights (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Facilitate easy nighttime barbecuing when you gift this set of two grill lights that offer illumination specifically where it's needed with the help of a flexible gooseneck. Hands are comfortably free to cook thanks to helpful magnetic bases that allow the lights to sit freestanding atop the grill. Six AAA batteries are included (three for each) to power the lights and there’s even a storage case to keep them protected when not in use.

28 A makeup setting spray that locks in a look with a matte finish Amazon Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Makeup Setting Spray $16 See On Amazon This makeup setting spray helps makeup stay perfect all day long with a silky matte finish. The cruelty-free formula is free of both parabens and sulfates and all it takes is a few spritzes for a fresh look that lasts from morning till night. As one of its over 24,000 five-star reviewers (and a makeup artist to boot) raved, “This stuff is legit better than any other expensive prestige brand I’ve ever tried.”

29 The detangling hair brush that doesn’t cause breakage Amazon Crave Naturals Glide-Thru Detangling Brush $8 See On Amazon Anybody who treasures their precious locks will have this ingeniously designed detangling hair brush on their wishlist. It features firm yet flexible bristles with a cone shape that glides through strands in a sideways fashion to prevent breakage. It works well for all types of hair from curly to straight and is made with a handle that fits comfortably in the hand. Choose from five colors such as turquoise or purple.

30 A fan favorite set of bed sheets with over 142,000 reviews Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set $28 See On Amazon This incredibly popular set of bedsheets is beloved for its soft, lightweight, and breathable microfiber material that makes them seem far more costly than their $28 price tag. Every set comes with four standard pillowcases, a deep pocket fitted sheet, and a flat sheet, and is available in six sizes that range from twin to California king. They come in seven neutral shades such as cream and light gray to complement most bedrooms.

31 The popular digital meat thermometer that reads temperatures fast Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $13 See On Amazon Having a tool like this digital meat thermometer at the ready is a game changer for any home chef. It’s made with a long, retractable probe that accurately calculates the temperature of food in under 3 seconds and it’s easy to read, thanks to its bright backlit LCD screen. It features so many helpful settings such as a hold temperature option and the ability to switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit. The waterproof thermometer is even designed with internal magnets that allow you to store it on stainless steel appliances.

32 A coffee scrub that harnesses the power of your morning cup to exfoliate & moisturize Amazon MAJESTIC PURE Arabica Coffee Scrub $13 See On Amazon Give coffee lovers the skincare product of their dreams with this all-natural coffee scrub. Made with organic ingredients such as Kona coffee, olive oil, coffee arabica seed oil, and coconut extract, the scrub both exfoliates and nourishes skin. It’s free of harmful toxins and chemicals and can be used on all parts of the body including the face (though gently, as some reviewers recommend).

33 These refrigerator organizer bins for tidy grocery storage Amazon Greenco Clear Bins Stackable Kitchen Storage Containers (Set Of 8) $29 See On Amazon A well-organized refrigerator is a thing of beauty, and these refrigerator bins make it possible. They’re constructed of clear, shatterproof plastic so that it’s easy to see the contents inside, and the bins feature handles on each end for effortless retrieval. Each set comes with eight bins (four wide and four slightly smaller options) and they can be stacked for even more helpful storage.

34 A car trunk organizer with collapsible compartments Amazon Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer $25 See On Amazon This versatile car trunk organizer keeps cars and trucks in tip-top shape. No more opening the trunk to a mess of items that are impossible to sift through — this organizer offers multiple pockets to contain everything and features straps that tie it down so that nothing shifts while you’re on the road. It collapses flat for easy storage and boasts 63,000 reviews and a high 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

35 The exfoliating foot peel mask that rejuvenates callused feet Amazon Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Going way beyond an ordinary day at the spa, this foot peel mask works to slough away dry skin and calluses to reveal the smoothest skin you’ve ever seen. Slip the booties on for an hour, remove them, and watch the exfoliation begin in one to two weeks. The masks come in three scent options: aloe vera, peppermint, and tea tree.

36 A face mask made from activated charcoal and cleansing clay Amazon Elizabeth Mott Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $15 See On Amazon Gift this treat of a face mask to those nearest and dearest as a great alternative to a pricey spa day. The mask contains only all-natural botanicals derived from ingredients like white kaolin clay and purifying activated charcoal. This fun mask also bubbles on your skin thanks to the fact that it’s infused with CO2 (a sign that it’s working) and it’s certified cruelty-free.

37 The 3-arm sprinkler that gets watering done quickly Amazon Signature Garden Three-Arm Sprinkler $8 See On Amazon Water your lawn efficiently yet thoroughly by using this three-arm sprinkler with 12 built-in spray nozzles. It hooks up easily to any standard hose and can evenly water up to 3600 square feet of space due to a high-pressure flow. Plus, it offers 360-degree rotation and two angles of spray to suit the space — a high and narrow setting and a low and wide setting.

38 A pour-over coffee maker for a delicious, easy brew Amazon Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker $29 See On Amazon This popular, 10.5-ounce pour-over coffee maker (which makes 1 to 2 cups) comes with a paperless stainless steel mesh filter and a heat-resistant glass carafe. It’ll help make a delicious cup in a matter of minutes.

39 These luxurious under-eye masks made with 24-karat gold Amazon DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Give someone the gift of luxury with these under-eye masks that actually are made with 24-karat gold. The masks also contain nourishing ingredients such as vitamins E, C, and B3, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid. Every pack comes with 15 pairs and they can be stored in the fridge for an even more refreshing effect.

40 A power strip that takes up barely any real estate Amazon Ceptics USB Power Strip $18 See On Amazon This power strip will be a boon to anyone dealing with a mess of cables and a cumbersome charging situation. It’s about the size of a 2.6-inch cube yet has three grounded outlets, three USB ports, and even one USB-C port as well. It offers safe charging at high speeds and is compact enough to be tossed into a bag or backpack.

41 This microfiber hair towel that gives hair the royal treatment Amazon desired body Microfiber Hair Towel $18 See On Amazon This large microfiber hair towel is the ultimate gift for beauty lovers. It absorbs moisture faster than a regular towel, thereby requiring less time under the dyer. The material helps to smooth hair and prevent breakage and it can be wrapped around the head like a turban, and then secured by a button and loop closure at the back, allowing for other tasks to be accomplished while hair is drying. All in all, this is an excellent gift that will set you back less than $20.

42 A beautiful mosaic glass ball powered by solar energy Amazon Blazin' Outdoor Solar Decorations $28 See On Amazon This gorgeous and intriguing glass ball is the perfect way to jazz up someone’s outdoor space without running up the electric bill. The solar-powered light inside charges by the sun (via a panel on top) and shines through the colorful mosaic design when the sun sets. It’s both waterproof and weather-resistant and comes in two other styles sporting different color palettes.

43 The magical makeup eraser that just requires water Amazon Makeup Eraser The Original $17 See On Amazon This ingenious makeup eraser can remove thickly applied makeup with the simple addition of warm water. The cloth is made of soft microfiber and consists of one side with shorter fibers to wipe away makeup and one side with longer fibers for gentle exfoliation. Throw it in the washing machine to be used again and again as its lifespan will end up equaling about 3600 disposable makeup wipes when all is said and done.

44 A bidet attachment for instant bathroom luxury Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment $28 See On Amazon It doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg to give someone the gift of a little daily luxury. Proof: this bidet attachment that costs less than $30 and will seriously upgrade someone’s life. It installs easily to any standard toilet and allows you to adjust the water pressure and nozzle angle. Refreshing hygiene is just a few dollars away.

45 These eco-friendly silicone lids that are completely reusable Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) $16 See On Amazon Eco-conscious gift recipients are guaranteed to become obsessed with these BPA-free reusable silicone lids that forever replace single-use plastic wrap. The set comes with seven different sizes from small to large that each stretch to fit different-shaped containers whether they be square, rectangular, or round. The dishwasher-safe lids provide a leakproof, airtight seal and can even be used in the microwave or oven with no fear of melting.

46 A pair of slides made of cloud-like foam Amazon BRONAX Cloud Slides $24 See On Amazon If you’d like to give someone the gift of feeling like they’re walking on clouds, this pair of slides is the answer. Made of EVA foam, they can be molded to fit feet simply by using a hair dryer to soften the upper for only a minute. Slip double-socked feet into the slides and within three to five minutes the shoes will reshape to fit those exact dimensions. Choose from on-trend colors such as blush, lemon yellow, or light purple. Available Sizes: 4-5.5 — 15-16

47 The adorable mini belt bag for stylish portability Amazon ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag $17 See On Amazon With over 8,000 reviews and a high 4.7-star rating, this fashionable mini belt bag adds both style and function to a wardrobe. The adjustable strap allows this bag to be worn around the waist, as a crossbody bag, or over the shoulder. The water-resistant material is incredibly durable and this mini bag is perfect for toting around essentials such as a phone, wallet, keys, and cosmetics. Choose from 34 shades.

48 This neck reading light that provides comfortable illumination Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $22 See On Amazon Night owl readers will adore this neck reading light with over 93,000 reviews that sits comfortably above the shoulders to provide precise lighting. It’s conveniently USB-rechargeable and offers three lighting modes (yellow, warm white, and cool white) in addition to six brightness levels. Blue light filtering and a flexible neck make this the obvious choice for a relaxed evening curled up with a book.

49 The multi-tasking skincare oil with serious cred Amazon Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $18 See On Amazon This skincare oil is a modern classic with more than 56,000 reviews for a few solid reasons. For starters, it’s a true multitasker that can be used on the body and face, plus it’s highly absorbent and does not leave behind a greasy residue — a rarity. Its ingredients include purcellin oil, vitamin E, and lavender oil, and it’s vegan and cruelty-free.