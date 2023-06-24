15 home trends that look dated & the best cheap ways to fix them, according to designers

The ‘70s-era aesthetic certainly has been dominating trends from hair to fashion to decor, but there might be a limit. Stefana Silber, interior designer and blogger, speaks to this, telling Bustle, “The one item that will make your home look dated is the old fashioned shag-style bath mats and rugs. Most certainly throw away the ones that hug the toilet or even worse – cover the toilet seat.”

Silber offers an appealing alternative that will bring your home into the present while also assuaging budgetary concerns: “A vintage-style flat printed rug that is easy to clean (no dirt and water trapped in the shag fibers), and you can even throw it in the wash.” With a plethora of prints and colors on offer, Silber speaks specifically about the need for a sink area rug, saying, “The two-by-three size is perfect for a single sink space and is on sale for under $30.”