Home upgrades that are so dope & under $30 on Amazon Prime

If you have three Benjamins and 10 minutes, you can make a huge change to any room in your house with these home upgrades under $30 from Amazon Prime. You’ll find little ways to add both style and convenience your bathroom, as well as cheap hacks for making the most of the storage space in your kitchen — and that’s just the beginning. Just as good, all these products can be on your doorstep in just a couple days, so you can see the results for yourself in no time at all. See? Home improvement is easy-peasy, so go forth and get upgrading.

01 These rolling hooks that mean you don’t have to yank the shower curtain Amazon Goowin Rolling Shower Curtain Hooks (12-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These shower curtain hooks use ball bearings that roll quickly and smoothly across the curtain rod — that means they won’t get jammed every time you step into and out of the shower. Crafted from stainless steel, they’re ultra-durable and resist corrosion. The best part? They don’t just come in standard chrome; they’re available in upscale finishes like rose gold, black, and bronze. Available finishes: 11

02 The floor register cover that totally dresses up any room Amazon Decor Grates Floor Register Cover $14 See On Amazon This floor register cover is one of those tiny tweaks that decorators use — and then charge a pretty penny for — but the truth is, you can buy one yourself for cheap. Inexpensive, the steel-plated cover is a low-key touch that dresses up any room in a flash. It’s available in a variety of finishes and installs quickly and easily — just drop it into the vent. Available sizes: 13

03 A tailored bed skirt that covers a multitude of stuff Amazon HC Collection Bed Skirt $9.99 See On Amazon You can achieve so many objectives with just this one bed skirt. First, your bed will look so much more tailored and finished. Second, it features a 14-inch drop to help conceal all that stuff stored underneath your bed. Made from wrinkle-resistant microfiber, this bed skirt is machine-washable and can be tumble dried on low for easy maintenance. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

04 This peel & stick paper that looks just like wood paneling Amazon Dimoon Faux Wood Peel-and-Stick Paper $6 See On Amazon Get a rich wood look on your walls or cabinets in just a matter of minutes with this peel-and-stick wallpaper that has the appearance of real wood grain. Even if you make a mistake, it’s easy to fix — just unpeel and re-stick, and the paper will leave no residue behind. It’s stain-resistant and cleans easily by just wiping it down with a wet rag. Available sizes: 10

05 These containers that make your pantry look neat & orderly Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (Set of 7) $25 See On Amazon If your pantry is stuffed — or you’re living with a number of boxes out on your countertop — things can start to look very disorganized. Decant your staples into these food storage containers and magically, everything will look neat again. This BPA-free canister set is transparent, so you can keep an eye on stock levels. The set comes with airtight lids as well as labels and a chalkboard pen.

06 A wall-mounted toothbrush holder that keeps your bathroom neat & tidy Amazon iHave Wall Toothbrush Holder $17 See On Amazon Get all that stuff off your already-overwhelmed bathroom countertop and organize it into this sleek wall unit. It holds up to six toothbrushes (and covers the bristles for hygiene reasons), and comes with two rinsing cups. Plus, this organizer also features a tray, a storage compartment, a drawer, and a dispenser for your toothpaste. It mounts easily to the wall with the included adhesive. Available sizes: 3

07 The outlet cover with a built-in night light Amazon SnapPower Outlet Guide Light $23 See On Amazon When you need to light up dark hallways — or add a little illumination to the kitchen for midnight snacks — this guide light is an excellent choice. It replaces your existing outlet cover and features a bright LED light that comes on and turns off automatically. Plus, it allows you to access both outlets — instead of you having to give one up to a separate night light.

08 The Himalayan salt lamp that’s got some design flair Amazon Greenco Hand-Craft Himalayan Salt Lamp $24.99 See On Amazon Himalayan salt lamps have some major benefits; not only do they emit a beautiful, rosy glow, but they naturally relase negative ions to purify the air. This lamp also has the benefit of being design-forward, with the hand-carved rocks housed in a black wire basket for a modern aesthetic. The dimmer lets you control the brightness that shines from within the rocks.

09 These semi-sheer linen curtains that make any room look more finished Amazon NICETOWN Semi-Sheer Linen Curtains $20 See On Amazon You can have the nicest blinds in existence, but windows still look more finished when you add just a little extra touch like these semi-sheer curtains. Since they’re not totally opaque, they let plenty of light into your space while still maintaining privacy. Crafted from a linen-blend fabric, they’re finished with silver grommets so they’re easy to hang, and come in a plethora of colors and sizes. Available sizes: 20

10 A sleek digital alarm clock that doubles as a wireless charger Amazon MOSITO Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Charging $27 See On Amazon The days of the ugly alarm clock are over. This modern digital clock has a natural-looking wood grain and a dimmable display that shows the time and temperature. Two settings allow for variable wake-up times, and even the volume of the alarm is adjustable. Finally, on top of all its clock-related duties, this unit works as a wireless charger that powers up your phone. Available colors: 4

11 These under-bed organizers that help you cut back on the clutter Amazon Zober Under-Bed Storage Organizers (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon If you have a lot of clutter and not a lot of storage space, these under-bed organizers could be the solution you’ve been looking for. Crafted from breathable polypropylene, they have see-through covers so you’ll know exactly what’s inside. Once they’re filled, tuck them under your bed, and magically, your home will look much more streamlined and your closets will be much less crammed.

12 This mounted organizer that keeps all your pot lids in order Amazon Simple Houseware Mounted Pot Lid Holder $16 See On Amazon When you’re cooking and you need a lid for that pot that’s about to boil over, the last thing you want to do is search through your cabinets to find the lid that matches. This pot lid holder keeps them all organized and right nearby so that they’re easy to access when needed. With room for five lids, it mounts easily with the included hardware. Available finishes: 2

13 The leather & brass drawer pulls that add character to any room Amazon Hiili & Kaala Leather Drawer Pulls (12-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Changing out your drawer handles is an inexpensive way to add character and charm to your room. One unique idea? These genuine leather drawer pulls with brass accents that add a distinctive touch to any piece of furniture. They come in a variety of styles and shades like cement gray, coffee, and pumpkin. Available colors: 21

14 A wireless doorbell with a 1,000-foot range & 50 chimes Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $15.57 See On Amazon Make sure you never miss an important delivery again with this wireless doorbell. Post the doorbell outside, then place the chime in the most convenient location. Not only will you hear the bell, but the LED light will flash, so you’ll be doubly alerted. The doorbell installs easily with either all-weather adhesive or screws — both are included — and the receiver offers 17 music tones and 35 chime tones to choose from.

15 The pot rack that’s both storage & kitchen decor Amazon Greenco Wall-Mounted Pot and Pan Rail $12 See On Amazon Utilitarian items can be functional and attractive — that’s certainly the case with this good-looking pot rack that helps eliminate kitchen clutter. Capable of holding up to 22 pounds, it’s made from hand-welded iron that’s powder-coated to resist rust. The rack comes with 15 S-hooks for suspending your cookware, utensils, and more, so they’re close at hand while you’re at the stove.

16 This waterproof speaker that lets you enjoy your tunes in the shower Amazon INSMY Waterproof Shower Speaker $24 See On Amazon Turn your morning shower into party time with this waterproof speaker that syncs with any Bluetooth device. You can attach it to the shower wall with the suction cup or hang it from the showerhead with the included lanyard. It offers clear, distortion-free sound and has a built-in mic for taking calls. You can also take this durable speaker with you when you venture into the great outdoors. Available colors: 6

17 These salt & pepper shakers with adjustable pour holes Amazon Willow & Everett Salt and Pepper Shakers with Adjustable Pour Holes $12 See On Amazon Salt is a whole thing: sea salt, pink salt, kosher salt, fleur de sel... and so much more. Regular shakers don’t accommodate larger crystals, so upgrade to these adjustable dispensers. You can twist the lids to accommodate larger grains, and in between meals, they can be sealed completely to ensure freshness. Crafted from glass and stainless steel, the shakers give your table a modern, elegant look as well.

18 The shelves that get your shower organized Amazon OMAIRA Adhesive Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Tired of tripping over a kajillion bottles when you get into the shower each morning? These shower shelve are your new BFFs. Crafted from corrosion-proof stainless steel, each of the two shelves can hold up to 30 pounds, and they install in minutes using a super-strong adhesive. They come with hooks, so you can hang your washcloth, loofah, and more.

19 This minimalist ladder for storing blankets, towels & even magazines Amazon ABQ Blanket Ladder $16 See On Amazon When you use this blanket ladder to display your favorite quilts or throw blankets, you’re also adding an interesting piece of decor to your living room. The ladder is versatile, too — you can use it to keep magazines off your coffee table, or to keep spare towels on hand in the bathroom. Made from rust-resistant metal with slip-proof feet, it comes with screws to anchor the top of it to the wall.

20 A lazy Susan that will get your spice cabinet in order Amazon Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan $21 See On Amazon Made from renewable bamboo, this lazy Susan organizes your spice cabinet so that you can finally reach and use those seasonings that have lived in the back shadows of your cupboard for too long. It’s so good-looking that you can even use it on the table for condiments, or on your countertop for meal prep. In any case, the spinning design ensures that every item is easy to reach, whenever you need it.

21 These floating shelves that make a beautiful accent in any room Amazon Greenco Floating “U” Shelves (Set of 3) $11 See On Amazon If you have a wall that looks a bit empty, these floating shelves give you the opportunity to turn that blank canvas into a design feature. These shelves install quickly and easily with the included hardware — all that’s left for you to do is style them by hunting down small items like books, candles, or maybe a small plant. They come in shades like walnut, white, and rustic blue. Available colors: 9

22 The marble utensil holder that keeps all your cooking tools nearby Amazon Thirteen Chefs White Marble Utensil Holder $24.99 See On Amazon Free your kitchen utensils from that crowded drawer they’re all stuffed inside, and place them in this utensil holder crafted from gorgeous white marble. The heft of this holder means it stays in place when you reach into grab something, so you don’t have to worry about anything accidentally tipping over. Use it for a small bouquet of flowers, too.

23 A wine glass holder that mounts underneath your cabinet Amazon FOMANSH Under-Cabinet Wine Glass Holder $22 See On Amazon Designed to hold nine standard-size wine glasses in three rows, this wine glass holder mounts underneath any cabinet for some extra stemware storage. Great for setting up a bar area away from your kitchen or simply freeing up space in your cabinets for something else, this rack is made from extra-sturdy iron and comes in a handful of finishes. It mounts easily in just minutes with the included hardware. Available colors: 4

24 These Turkish towels that are stylish & super absorbent Amazon Cacala Turkish Hand Towels (4-Pack) $27.90 See On Amazon These Turkish hand towels are thinner and more lightweight than traditional terry towels, but they’re still highly absorbent and dry quickly. Made from 100% cotton, they feature subtle stripes and a fringe, and come in more than 40 colors, like apricot, lilac, and mint green. One reviewer wrote, “I love the color, they are soft and getting even softer every time I wash them. [...] I'm surprised by how absorbent they are, and I'm loving how I have so much shelf space back in my linen closet!” Available colors: 43

25 This toilet paper holder that makes your bathroom a little more polished Amazon JQK Toilet Paper Holder $12 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the smallest detail that can make the biggest change, and this toilet paper holder is a great example. Available in finishes like gold, bronze, and black, this fixture is so sleek and modern that it’s capable of setting the whole vibe for your bathroom. Plus, it’s crafted from stainless steel with a corrosion-resistant coating for long-lasting use. Available finishes: 6

26 These backlights that turn your TV into a home theater Amazon Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting $15 See On Amazon Turn your next streaming marathon into a real theater-like experience with these LED lights that mount to the back of your TV. Not only will the lighting help enhance the picture, but it’ll work to reduce eyestrain as well. They stick to your monitor with the double-sided adhesive, and plug right into the TV as a power source. Available sizes: 5

27 The magnetic racks that give you storage on your fridge Amazon Vetacsion Magnetic Fridge Racks (4-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Turn the side of your fridge into an instant shelving unit with these magnetic racks that attach directly to the side of your fridge. Made from sturdy metal, they hold up to 11 pounds each — try them for spices, condiments, and food storage wrap. They come in colors like red, white, and black, and you can use them in the garage or workroom, too. Available colors: 4

28 A gorgeous charcuterie board made from acacia Amazon Villa Acacia Wooden Cheese Board $16 See On Amazon Handmade from premium acacia wood, this cutting board is the perfect surface for cheese boards or appetizers at your next get-together. The natural color variation and striations add tons of character, so you can set it on your countertop as a decor piece. The built-in handle makes it easy to transfer from the kitchen to the dining room table. Available sizes: 6

29 These minimalist wall hooks that add extra storage anywhere Amazon Felidio Wood Wall Hooks (4-Pack) $21 See On Amazon It’s only human nature to want to drop all your stuff immediately when you come in the door, but that just leaves a big mess behind. These wall-mounted wood hooks hold up to 25 pounds each, and give you a place to hang purses, umbrellas, and dog leashes. You can also use them in the bathroom for towels or in the bedroom for pajamas. Available colors: 2

30 The magnetic garage accents that upgrade your home’s exterior Amazon Household Essentials Magnetic Garage Door Accents (6 Pieces) $17 See On Amazon Garage doors are normally pretty blah — but these garage door accents give your whole house some extra curb appeal. The pieces attach with extra-strong magnets and provide the appearance of old carriage house hinges and handles. Made with UV-resistant PVC, they’re constructed to withstand the elements. Available styles: 3

31 A knife set that comes with a cool acrylic holder Amazon Home Hero Kitchen Knife Set (7 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon There’s a lot you can put up with in life, but dealing with low-quality knives shouldn’t be one of them. Get yourself this knife set that has every important blade needed, including a chef’s knife, paring knife, and bread knife. Made from laser-finished stainless steel, they can be stored in the clear acrylic stand. The set comes with a knife sharpener that keeps everything in tip-top shape. Available sizes: 4

32 The automatic soap dispenser that’s mess-free Amazon PZOTRUF Touchless Dish Soap Dispenser $26 See On Amazon Stop handling those slippery, gunky soap bottles and give your sink area an upgrade with this automatic soap dispenser. Perfect for both hand soap and dish soap, the sleek transparent dispenser has an infrared sensor that detects the motion of your hand, then releases just the right amount of soap each time. There’s no dripping and no mess with this gadget. Available colors: 3

33 These chalkboards that are fun & practical, too Amazon Greenco Hanging Chalkboard Signs (Set of 3) $21 See On Amazon Enjoy coming up with messages, jokes, or sayings with these hanging chalkboard signs that are fun for the kitchen, the living room, the deck... just about anywhere in the house. Also an attractive way to keep track of household chores and grocery lists, the chalkboards come framed and ready to hang with the included ropes.

34 A caddy that organizes your kitchen sink area Amazon Joseph Joseph Sink Caddy $14 See On Amazon The kitchen sink area can be a soggy mess, but this sink caddy makes it easy to get that chaos under control. With room for soap, sponges, and a scrub brush, it’s made from stainless steel and has a sloped base that allows water from wet items to drain right into the sink. The nonslip feet on the bottom keep it securely in place. Available sizes: 2

35 The corner shelves that create instant storage anywhere Amazon Bambüsi Premium Bamboo Kitchen Corner Shelf $20 See On Amazon Crafted from eco-friendly bamboo, this corner shelf maximizes your storage space — and it’s so good-looking, you’ll want one in every room of your house. Use it for spices and condiments in the kitchen, books and office supplies on your desk, and toiletries in your bathroom. If you have the room for it, you can even use it inside a cabinet to maximize vertical storage space.

36 A chic spoon rest that gives off a farmhouse vibe Amazon Home Acre Designs Spoon Rest $8 See On Amazon Made from ceramic, this chic and simple spoon rest definitely does its job keeping saucy spoons off your stovetop. In fact, it’s even big enough to accommodate heavy-duty ladles, thanks to the oversized base and generous depth. When it’s off-duty, though, the retro design and script lettering level up the look of your kitchen.

37 The bedside caddy that holds all the stuff that’s on your bed Amazon WantuSee Bedside Caddy $19 See On Amazon I usually have no less than two books, three magazines, a computer, an iPad, and two dogs in bed with me at any one time. This bedside caddy doesn’t hold canines, but it does organize everything else while keeping it nearby. It’s made from sturdy felt and has pockets for everything you need, including your water bottle. Just slip the back flap between the mattress and bed frame. Available colors: 3

38 This mail holder that keeps everything in your entryway orderly Amazon DecoBros Wall-Mounted Mail Holder $14 See On Amazon Made from metal with a bronze finish, this mail holder features multiple hooks, making it an all-in-one entryway organization station. Drop your mail in the basket when you come in and leave your keys on the hook, so they’ll be there the next time you need them. It hangs easily in just minutes with the included hardware, and complements any decor.

39 This window privacy film that still lets the light shine in Amazon Coavas Window Privacy Film $8 See On Amazon Get some privacy from your neighbors while still letting plenty of sunlight in with this window privacy film. It works using static cling, making it completely mess-free to apply as well as to remove. It comes in a variety of sizes for everything from small windows to sliding doors, but can be trimmed to an exact fit. Available sizes: 10

