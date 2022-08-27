Home upgrades under $35 that look effing amazing

I love watching those shows on HGTV and daydreaming about what I’d do if I had one of their “dream teams” at my disposal — and the accompanying budget to go with it. Sure, that would be awesome, but the fact of the matter is, you don’t need experts or a hefty bank balance to renew a room. Combine a handful of these transformative home upgrades under $35, and you’ll be well on your way to a space any designer would be proud to claim as their own.

Let’s say I’m looking to update a drab bathroom. First, I’m going for these peel-and-stick floor tiles to provide an instant wow factor, then, I’m picking up this hanging mirror with gold chain hardware to replace the existing one over the sink. Along with this floating shelf to store toiletries, I’ll get these wall-mounted towel holders for spare bath sheets. Can’t you just imagine how great it all looks?

Mix and match from this list to put together your own fabulous home upgrades on a wallet-friendly budget.

01 This showerhead that transports you to a tropical rainforest Amazon SparkPod Showerhead $35 See On Amazon Take a mini vacation to a tropical rainforest every time you shower with this showerhead that has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 36,000 reviews. It installs easily in just seconds and includes a built-in filter, so you can enjoy the purest water possible. Easy-to-clean rubber nozzles ensure that mold doesn’t build up, and the swiveling joint lets you aim the water where you want it. Choose from finishes like matte black, polished brass, and oil-rubbed bronze. Available colors: 8

02 The tea light holders that are made from Himalayan salt Amazon Greenco Himalayan Tea Light Candle Holders (Set of 2) $12 See On Amazon With a soothing rosy glow, these Himalayan tea light candle holders add ambience and a welcoming warmth to any room — but the positive effects don’t stop there. Himalayan sea salt is also known to be a natural air purifier and vibe enhancer, working to emit negative ions for a soothing atmosphere.

03 These food containers that make your pantry look so orderly Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Containers (Set of 7) $21 See On Amazon I’m all about gorgeous pantries these days, and these food containers are an effortless shortcut to getting one. They instantly clean up the look of your shelves by doing away with the mishmash of store packaging. They’re more than just pretty, though; with airtight rubber seals, these containers keep your staples fresh to help cut down on food waste. They come with reusable labels plus a chalkboard pen.

04 A good-looking squeegee to keep your shower spotless Amazon HIWARE Shower Squeegee $15 See On Amazon Keep your glass shower walls and door spotless by wiping them down with this purpose-made shower squeegee. Just use your favorite cleaning spray and go to work — the wide rubber blade makes quick work of your surfaces, and the ergonomically designed handle makes for easy use. It comes with a set of waterproof hooks that adhere to your shower wall for convenient storage. The best part? You can choose from chic finishes like brass and matte black. Available sizes: 3

05 These dog pee pads that look like area rugs Amazon Flair Curations Washable Pee Pads for Dogs (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon If you have an older dog or live in the city and can’t always get outside when nature calls for your four-legged friend, these washable pee pads are helpful to have around — and they’re much more stylish than the disposable versions. Earth-friendly and reusable, they wash like a charm and feature waterproof backing to protect your floors. They’re so good-looking, your guests may even mistake them for area rugs. Available styles: 3

06 This under-cabinet lighting that’s so easy to install Amazon Power Practical Under-Cabinet Light Rope $18 See On Amazon Accent lighting can make a room look luxe, but for so long it required expensive electrical work to get it. This under-cabinet light rope gives you the same look in your kitchen, bookcase, or closet — and it’s cheap and easy to install. The battery-powered LED strip lights secure with the provided adhesive and deliver a warm white glow.

07 The chalkboard wallpaper that’s perfect for your home office or kitchen Amazon MMFB Arts & Crafts Adhesive Chalkboard Wallpaper $7 See On Amazon Use this chalkboard wallpaper to turn a wall in your home office into a list-making and brainstorming area, or hang it in the kitchen to keep track of the week’s schedule. (You might just want it around for doodling, too.) The strong adhesive is suitable for applying to any clean, flat surface, and it comes with five chalks, so you can make all the to-do lists you need.

08 A spice rack that slides out from your cabinet Amazon LYNK PROFESSIONAL Slide-Out Spice Rack $24 See On Amazon Made from strong steel with an attractive chrome finish, this spice rack rolls smoothly out of your cabinet, so you can see what you have without having to dig around in the depths of the cupboard. Installation is quick and easy, requiring just the two included screws. Choose from multiple sizes to accommodate your spice collection without taking up too much space in your cabinet. Available sizes: 7

09 The bamboo mat that adds a spa-like quality to your bathroom Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat $35 See On Amazon Made from renewable bamboo, this bath mat looks like something you’d find in a sauna, and adds a touch of spa vibes to your bathroom. The smooth surface on top features a nonslip coating, and the bottom has nonslip gaskets to keep it in place on your floor. It’s suitable for use indoors or out.

10 These solar lights that illuminate your yard or front walk Amazon GIGALUMI Solar Path Lights (12-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Turn your plain old outdoors into a designer landscape with these solar path lights. Made from waterproof stainless steel, they’re corrosion-resistant to stand up to the elements, and can be installed by simply staking them into the soil. Available with either warm or cool white bulbs, they turn on automatically as dusk falls, then turn off at first light. Available sizes: 2

11 These garage door accents that add curb appeal Amazon AntiqueSmith Magnetic Garage Accents (6 Pieces) $15 See On Amazon An upgrade for your garage door may be something you’ve never thought of before, but it can do wonders for curb appeal. These magnetic garage door accents take things from drab to fab in seconds flat. Designed to deliver an antique carriage house feel with zero effort, they secure to your garage door with ultra-strong magnets, and are crafted from rustproof materials to withstand all kinds of weather.

12 This outlet concealer that streamlines the look of a wall Amazon Sleek Socket Outlet Concealer $24 See On Amazon Electrical outlets: You can’t live without them, but they’re certainly not the most attractive feature in your house. This outlet concealer is the designer’s trick for giving your wall a smooth, streamlined appearance. It plugs into a single socket, then has a 3-foot extension cord with three sockets for plugging in lights and appliances. It’s ideal for any place where electrical cords are interrupting the visual flow of your wall.

13 A bed skirt that hides everything you’re storing under the bed Amazon HC Collection Bed Skirt $10 See On Amazon If you’re like me and use the area under your bed for overflow storage, you’ll love this bed skirt that hides all that stuff underneath. Made from durable microfiber with a 14-inch drop, the skirt also make your room look pulled together with its tailored box pleats. It’s machine-washable for easy care and comes in a range of colors. Available sizes: 12

14 A wall-mounted rail for storing your cookware & utensils Amazon Greenco Pot and Pan Rail $13 See On Amazon If you’re running out of storage space in your cabinets, or simply want to keep your pots, pans, and utensils close at hand while you’re cooking up a storm, this pot and pan rail is the solution you’ve been looking for. Engineered from sturdy iron and capable of holding up to 22 pounds, it has a powder-coated finish that withstands corrosion. The rail comes with 15 hooks for hanging all your equipment, as well as all the necessary mounting hardware.

15 This set of mixing bowls made from stainless steel Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) $22 See On Amazon Available in pretty colors like teal and red, these stainless steel mixing bowls are so good-looking, you’ll want to promote them from your kitchen counter straight to the dinner table. Plus, they have a fingerprint-proof finish and rolled rims for drip-free pouring. They’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and the five bowls nest inside one another for compact storage, too. Available colors: 5

16 The bathtub mat with a cool pebble design Amazon SONGZIMING Pebble Tub Mat $14 See On Amazon With its unique pebbled design, this bathtub mat is equal parts stylish and functional, helping to minimize slipping while you suds up in the shower. It gives the appearance of glass rocks, but is made from a grippy material that’s nonporous and hygienic, too. Hundreds of suction cups ensure that the mat won’t budge. Choose from nearly two dozen colors. Available colors: 11

17 These stick-on lights for a Hollywood-worthy vanity Amazon SICCOO Vanity Lights $27 See On Amazon If your bathroom is poorly lit, it’s hard to apply makeup, much less get a close shave or put your contacts in on the first try. These vanity lights give you a Hollywood-like setup with minimal effort. They adhere to your mirror, wall, or other smooth, flat surface with the provided double-sided tape. Choose from warm white, natural white, or cool white illumination using the simple one-button control.

18 The floating shelves that are perfect for storage or display Amazon Greenco 5-Tier Floating Shelf $32 See On Amazon This floating shelf is ideal for providing a home for toiletries in the bathroom, but it also makes a great display unit for your favorite decor items in the living room or any other area of your home. Designed to be mounted in a corner, it makes great use of a space that otherwise goes to waste, and assembles quickly. Choose from colors like white, espresso, and teal. Available colors: 8

19 A sleek salt & pepper set that adds style to your table Amazon Modetro Salt and Pepper Shaker Set $20 See On Amazon Made with glass and stainless steel, this salt and pepper shaker set boasts modern, sleek lines that add style to any table or countertop. Plus, each shaker has a ceramic grinding mechanism that’s adjustable from fine to coarse for both your salt crystals and your peppercorns. The set includes a handy stand that keeps the shakers together.

20 This comforter that’s ideal for all-season use Amazon LINENSPA Down-Alternative Comforter $31 See On Amazon Nothing makes a bed look more inviting than a big, fluffy comforter, but they can be way too much bedding in the warmer months. Not so with this down-alternative comforter that’s earned a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 100,000 reviews. It’s the perfect all-weather solution — filled with lightweight microfiber that keeps you cozy when the weather is cold but that circulates air to keep you comfortable when it’s warmer outside. Use it with or without a duvet cover. Available sizes: 8

21 These towel holders that add storage to your bathroom Amazon Sorbus Towel Holders (Set of 2) $25 See On Amazon Add extra storage to your bathroom with these wall-mounted towel holders that let you keep an additional six towels on hand for you or guests. Made from sturdy chrome, these two units can be used separately or combined as one large piece if you so desire. They’re easy to mount to the wall with the included hardware. They’re versatile, too — you could also use them to store wine bottles or fitness equipment like your foam roller and yoga mat. Available colors: 3

22 The bamboo sheets that are soft & cooling Amazon Zen Bamboo Luxury Sheets $33 See On Amazon You’ll enjoy the sumptuous feel of these hotel-quality luxury sheets that are made from eco-friendly bamboo blended with microfiber. The result is a fabric that’s super soft, naturally cooling, and breathable to keep you comfortable all night long. These sheets are easy to care for, and go right in the washer and dryer. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

23 A marble lazy Susan that’s so versatile Amazon DEAYOU Marble Lazy Susan $26 See On Amazon This marble lazy Susan has so many uses. Keep your most-used condiments on it, display a cheese board or appetizer spread on top, or use it to frost a round cake (the spinning mechanism is so handy). The real marble surface has an elegant look and keeps food items cool, while the ball bearings rotate silently and smoothly.

24 This compact bedside lamp with 3 lighting modes Amazon Soilsu Bedside Lamp $15 See On Amazon Perfect for nightstands and side tables, this petite lamp has sleek modern lines that add a touch of style to any room. It offers three lighting options — daylight, warm light, and a mix of the two — so you can set the mood any way you like. The beige fabric shade combined with the wood base gives this lamp an understated, natural vibe. Available colors: 3

25 These peel & stick tiles that give your floor a whole new life Amazon FloorPops Peel-and-Stick Tiles (10-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These peel-and-stick tiles completely transform and revitalize bathroom, kitchen, or laundry room floors — and you don’t have to commit to a professional remodel. Made from durable vinyl, they’re backed with adhesive and can be applied without grout. Just trim as needed with a utility knife, peel away the backing, and place them down. Available colors: 2

26 These minimalist kitchen towels that are an instant upgrade Amazon Big Red House Kitchen Towels (6-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Sometimes, all you need to spruce up your kitchen is a simple upgrade like swapping out your kitchen towels (especially if you’re still using the ones mom handed down to you). Made from 100% cotton, these absorbent kitchen towels come in a set that includes both solids and stripes for an understated, minimalist look. Retire your old ones and see what a difference it makes. Available colors: 6

27 An organizer that will keep your jewelry untangled & ready to wear Amazon SRIWATANA Jewelry Organizer $20 See On Amazon You know how it goes: You use a jewelry box, and everything inevitably gets all tangled up, and then you just don’t wear what you have. This jewelry organizer lets you hang everything, so it’s neatly separated and won’t get tangled. Plus, it keeps everything on display, so you’re reminded of what you own. You’ll love the rustic design of this wood and metal piece, too. Available colors: 5

28 This expandable organizer for utensils & junk drawers Amazon Signature Living Expandable Bamboo Drawer Organizer $30 See On Amazon If you have a junk drawer that needs to be tamed or you’d just like for your silverware drawer to look more orderly, this expandable drawer organizer works like a charm. It’s made from bamboo and expands from 13 to 20 inches wide to fit just about any size drawer while maximizing space. Great craftsmanship means it’s super sturdy and durable, and it cleans up easily with just a damp cloth. Available sizes: 4

29 The sturdy doormat that keeps your floors cleaner Amazon SlipToGrip Universal Doormat $28 See On Amazon Make sure you’re not bringing dust, dirt, and mud inside with the help of this doormat that features sculpted ridges to catch and trap all the debris from your shoes. Made with waterproof and weatherproof mesh fibers, the mat has a nonslip backing, so it stays put. Available in seven colors, it can be cleaned by just hosing it down. Available sizes: 2

30 These bins that tame refrigerator chaos Amazon Greenco Fridge Bins (Set of 8) $25 See On Amazon Organize everything from fresh produce to dairy items like yogurt with these fridge bins. They’re also great for cutting down on food waste, because you can actually see the items you have on hand. Made from shatterproof, BPA-free plastic, they’re designed to stack on top of one another for vertical storage. You can also use these to straighten up your pantry.

31 A closet organizer that can be used for accessories, sweaters & more Amazon ZOBER 9-Shelf Closet Organizer $22 See On Amazon When you’re trying to straighten up your closet, this closet organizer is an invaluable ally. It’s more than just your plain old hanging organizer — this one has three large shelves, a divided shelf for accessories like belts or your winter gloves, and multiple drawers for smaller items. Plus, mesh pockets along the sides of this organizer give you even more storage options. Available colors: 2

32 This stainless steel ice bucket that’s so sleek Amazon FineDine Insulated Stainless Steel Ice Bucket $33 See On Amazon With its sophisticated brushed stainless steel appearance and wooden lid, this ice bucket looks amazing on a bar cart or dining room table. It’s made with double-walled, insulated stainless steel construction to keep ice chilled for hours, and it comes with a pair of tongs for serving.

33 A hanging mirror that adds light & space to any room Amazon LONGWIN Hanging Mirror $25 See On Amazon Mirrors can do the trick whenever you’re looking to add a sense of light and brightness to a room, and this hanging mirror is inexpensive but looks so luxe. It’s the small details that really make it stand out — the gold frame and the gold hanging chain really make it special. Velvet on the reverse ensures that it won’t scratch your wall. Available sizes: 3

34 A shower dispenser that will really neaten up your bathroom Amazon Better Living Products Shower Dispenser $28 See On Amazon If you’re tired of stepping through a sea of bottles and containers to get in the shower in the morning, this shower dispenser is for you. With three compartments, it lets you dispense your body wash, shampoo, and conditioner right into your hand. The unit mounts into the corner of your shower in just minutes with the included adhesive. Your shower looks neater without all that clutter, and it’s also no longer a trip and fall hazard.

35 These curtain tiebacks that secure with magnets Amazon TECVINCI Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon These magnetic curtain tiebacks make it easy to pull back the drapes and hold them in place, without having to put nails or hooks into your wall. Featuring a chic rope design that’s available in multiple colors, they also add some panache to your space. The magnets are strong enough to hold everything from burlap curtains to linen sheers. Available colors: 11

36 The TV backlights that give you a cinematic experience at home Amazon Power Practical TV Backlight Kit $7 See On Amazon Cut down on eyestrain and make your next streaming session more like going to the movie theater with this TV backlight kit. This kit includes a light strip with dozens of LEDs, and it can be applied to the rear of your TV using the 3M adhesive. It’s powered by your TV’s USB port, and you can adjust the brightness to your liking using the convenient inline controls. Available sizes: 10

37 This salt container that’s both stylish & handy Amazon Estilo Premium Bamboo Salt Container $11 See On Amazon How many times have you been cooking something that needed just a pinch more salt, only to find yourself subsequently struggling to get the right amount out of the box? Made from bamboo, this salt container makes it easy to grab a pinch. The top swivels on and off for easy one-handed operation while you’re cooking, and the magnetic closure ensures a tight seal.

38 The coffee pod holders that attach to the side of the brewer Amazon STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holders (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Designed to adhere to the side of your coffee maker, these coffee pod holders organize K-cups so they’re not all over your countertop, while ensuring they’re right where you need them when you’re ready to brew. Compatible with any K-cup-style pods, each one holds up to five, so you’ll have plenty to get you through the week.

39 This window film that adds privacy to your windows Amazon HIDBEA Frosted Window Film $10 See On Amazon For bathroom windows or street-facing windows where you’d like a little privacy, this window film is a quick and easy solution that still lets in some light. It adheres to glass using static cling rather than adhesive, so there’s no sticky residue left behind, and it can easily be removed at any time. Plus, in addition upgrading privacy, it also blocks UV rays. Available sizes: 6