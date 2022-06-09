Since 2013, Hot Octopuss has been praised for its diverse, inclusive toy selection created to celebrate all bodies and sexual orientations. This award-winning sexual wellness brand was founded by two best friends and aims to reimagine the marketing around sex toys and the way people perceive them. “So whether you’re cis, trans, non-binary, have limited mobility or are older, you’ll find a Hot Octopuss sex toy that’s perfect for you,” the brand says in its mission statement.

From their KURVE G-Spot Vibrator to the PleX anal toy, Hot Octopuss is part of a new trend in sexual wellness that steps away from the outdated language and design used around sex toys in the past. Below, get inspired by their line of toys and receive 20% off when you enter code PRIDE20 until June 30.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

A G-spot vibrator with (almost) infinitely customizable options

The brand’s description of the Kurve G-Spot Vibrator sounds like an EDM festival with wording like “treble and bass” and “vibrational pattern modes” — a big selling point for me. With five options of vibrating frequencies and a shaft that has 25 speed modes, you’ll be wanting to cancel your weekend plans and stay inside.

The Kurve lasts for up to two hours and can be quickly recharged via USB. It’s also completely waterproof, so you can use it in the tub to your heart’s content. One reviewer says that the Kurve is “perfect for prostate orgasms!”

A remote-controlled vibrating butt plug designed to move with your body

Designed with both flexibility and intense vibrational capabilities, this butt plug will give you hours of anal play fun. With a flexible base that bends up to 90 degrees, this plug comfortably moves with your body. Very cool feature: The PleX also comes with a remote allowing the user to switch between vibrational settings without having to touch the toy. With the brand’s patented treble and bass technology, you’ll be able to fine-tune it to exactly the setting that gets you off.

Like other toys in the Hot Octopuss lineup, this one is fully waterproof (not the remote, however) and rechargeable with a USB cable.

A vibrator that can be used even when you (or they) are flaccid

The Pulse Solo Essential is a hands-free sex toy (no stroking required) designed for anyone with a penis. With six vibrational patterns, you can edge at the frequency of your choosing. This vibrator is recommended for those with erectile dysfunction because it works on flaccid penises by stimulating the frenulum. “After three prostate surgeries that left me with ED using [this] product gives everything advertised,” one reviewer says.

It’s also suggested for trans men who’ve undergone phalloplasty. Hot Octopuss says that they “may find that Pulse Solo works better for them than other [penis] toys because it harnesses powerful oscillations (rather than traditional vibrations).” Also, I like that the understated design makes it look discreet enough to travel with.

