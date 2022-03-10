How to grow weed at home

You can grow cannabis indoors, but outdoors is simpler and cheaper. “The sun is free,” says The Cannabis Gardener Ron Johnson, author of How to Grow Organic Cannabis: A Step-by-Step Guide for Growing Marijuana Outdoors. “You don’t have to pay hundreds of dollars a month in electrical bills.” An outdoor garden likely won’t allow you to turn over product fast enough, but it’ll suffice if you’re just growing for yourself. Plus, it’s gentler on the planet.