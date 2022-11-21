How to help Colorado’s queer community right now

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado, leaving five people dead and at least 25 others injured. The attack occurred on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, and six years after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ+ community in modern U.S. history. On Monday, the shooter was officially charged with five counts each of murder and hate crimes.

“We must do more to protect the LGBTQ+ community and stand firm against discrimination and hate in every form," Sen. Michael Bennet from Colorado tweeted on Sunday morning. As we wait for more to be done by Congress to support those impacted by Saturday’s devastating events and prevent future mass shootings — like moving the Equality Act forward and enacting gun control — here are several ways individuals can help, including fundraising efforts, blood donations, and more.

Donate

The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) was created for these purposes exactly, to support communities after mass tragedies. The CHF is working with local organizations and community partners to distribute donations following the Club Q shooting.

Mental Health Colorado’s main purpose is to advocate for every Coloradan in need of emotional support. The organization engages with policymakers and providers to ensure equitable access to mental health and substance use care, and to end discrimination.

For over 30 years, Inside Out Youth Services has helped advocate for and empower lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, asexual, two-spirit, queer and questioning youth (ages 13-24) through discussion groups and community-building activities. In the wake of the Club Q shooting, they are also organizing vigils.

A former Club Q employee, Greg Resha, started a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $50,000 to cover medical and funeral expenses for victims. All proceeds will be donated to the non-profit Colorado Gives.

The Denver-based auto shop started a GoFundMe to raise funds for victims’ medical and funeral expenses. The goal is set at $750,000.

The non-profit, which creates public mourning spaces following a tragedy, are raising $5,000; the funds will go toward supplies needed to create five altars in memory of the five lives lost.

If you’re in Colorado, you can donate blood to the Children’s Hospital Colorado, which has a blood donation center that’s open from Monday through Friday.

Fill out the prompts on the page to find a UC Health near you that accepts blood donations in Colorado.

Mental Health Resources

This behavioral statewide response system offers Colorado residents with help, information, and referrals related to mental health, substance use, and emotional crisis. CCS is available 24/7, all year-round. Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to connect with a trained professional.

This free hotline provides peer support by way of telephone (Call: 1-888-843-4564), confidential one-to-one online chat, and email (help@LGBThotline.org). Those on the other end of the conversation are highly trained volunteers who identify as being part of the LGBTQ+ community. Hours of operation include Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT.