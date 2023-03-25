How to make your home look 10x better without spending much time or money

Is your home desperate for a facelift, but you can’t justify the expense of a total remodel? No need to despair or take out a loan: There are a ton of tips and tricks that, when paired with affordable products from Amazon, can make your home look ten times better without spending ten times the time or money.

It may be as simple as making sure rugs lie flat and smooth with carpet tabs or illuminating a dark corner with motion-sensor-activated lights. Perhaps your couch needs a pop of color in the form of a new throw pillow. Whatever the case, if you’re looking for affordable, non-time-consuming ways to spruce up your home, you’re in the right place.

01 Make sure all of your bedsheets match Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Sheets $44 See On Amazon Silky, breathable, and with deep pockets to keep them fit securely onto your bed, this luxuriously soft set of microfiber bedsheets will make your bedroom feel like a five-star hotel room. Moisture-wicking materials keep you cool and sweat-free for comfort in all seasons, plus they can be tossed in the wash, making them convenient to clean. They come in four sizes and four colors.

02 Wipe streaks & dust from mirrors Amazon Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Dusty and streaked mirrors and appliances can automatically drag down the look of your space. Super absorbent and safe on any surface, these reusable Swedish dishcloths come in a pack of ten, and one cloth can be machine washed and reused up to 100 times, doing the work of 15 rolls of paper towels. These cloths instantly make your home look better while saving you a ton of money in the long run.

03 Add color & texture with a warm sherpa throw blanket Amazon Genteele Sherpa Blanket $34 See On Amazon Incorporating a cozy reversible plush throw is an effortless way to add a stylish and functional pop of color to any room. It features faux sheepskin on one side and plush microfiber on the other, so whether you’re watching TV or curled up with a book, it’ll keep you toasty warm all winter long. It’s available in over a dozen rich colors and is machine washable. It makes a perfect addition to any room in the house.

04 Swap a soggy bath rug with a bamboo mat Amazon ZPirates Natural Bamboo Wood Bath Mat $22 See On Amazon Traditional bath mats can become a veritable petri dish of mildew — avoid a squishy landing after your shower with a naturally mold-resistant bamboo bath mat. With a decorative texture that would fit in at a spa, this mat has a water-resistant top coat and anti-slip rubber pads to keep it safely in place. Its innovative design is not only beautiful but practical: allowing for airflow and preventing unwanted moisture buildup.

05 Outfit your bed with a crisp, cool, classic down-alternative comforter Amazon DOWNCOOL Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $27 See On Amazon They don’t call it a comforter for nothing: this duvet insert is filled with a soft down-alternative filling that is weighted just right to keep you comfortable in all seasons. Clean box-stitch construction prevents the fill from clumping or bunching, and four corner tabs keep the comforter in place, ensuring softness and a smooth look to upgrade your bedroom. It’s machine washable in cold water, won’t shrink or fade, and comes in various chic colors.

06 Clear out seasonal items & store them in vacuum seal bags Amazon Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (10-Pack) $40 See On Amazon Stop wading through a curtain of last fall’s sweaters to find the outfit you’re looking for — store out-of-season clothes safely out of the way in these vacuum storage bags. Available in multiple sizes, they’re perfect for protecting clothes, bedding, and even pillows from dust and mites, plus they pull every last ounce of air out of the bag, increasing your storage space by up to 80%. These bags will help keep clutter from ruining the look of your space.

07 Create a more luxurious closet with velvet hangers Amazon Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Give your clothes the royal treatment and make your closet look so much chicer with these velvet hangers. Capable of holding up to 10 pounds and with contoured, notched shoulders designed to prevent clothes from slipping, they can hold everything from heavy coats to delicate strappy tank tops and lingerie. They’re even designed with a horizontal bar for holding pants and come in multiple color options.

08 Organize loose batteries in one place Amazon The Battery Organizer and Tester $19 See On Amazon Clean out that junk drawer where you’ve stashed loose batteries and find a fresh battery when you need one with this battery organizer. It holds up to 93 batteries and has a transparent lid, so you can quickly identify what you have in stock. Compact and durable, it can be mounted to the wall and comes with a handy battery tester, so you can always check to ensure a battery is still ready for use.

09 Give your stylish hats a stylish home Amazon Zober 10-Shelf Hat Organizer $15 See On Amazon Don’t let your favorite caps and hats get squished: Give them a specially-designed home to ensure they keep their shape with this hanging-shelf hat rack. Made with breathable material to encourage airflow, it has durable metal hooks, so no tools are required to hang it in your closet. Bonus mesh pockets are sewn into the sides, allowing extra storage for other accessories.

10 Turn your TV into a home entertainment center Amazon Luminoodle TV Backlight $19 See On Amazon These customizable light strips aren’t just a fun accessory to add some razzle dazzle accent to your rec room — they are also designed to reduce eye strain when watching television in the dark. They’re USB-powered and offer 15 color options and 10 brightness levels that can all be adjusted to your preferences with the included remote control.

11 Jazz up a bookshelf with an unexpected bouquet of dried pampas grass Amazon WILD AUTUMN Natural Pampas Grass $20 See On Amazon Effortlessly add a little whimsical flair to a shelf or side table with this hand-picked pampas grass bouquet. The centerpiece features 94 individual pieces arranged into a gorgeous feathery display that brings nature into your home without the fuss of remembering to change a vase of water.

12 Keep throw rugs in place with the help of rug tape Amazon Rabenda Rug Grippers (12 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon Save your extra dollars to take a trip around the world, not around your living room: prevent rugs and small carpets from becoming unsightly rumpled tripping hazards with this rug tape. These nonslip adhesive rug pads are easy to apply and remove without sticky residue. Though you only need one pad per corner, this pack has 12 in total, so you’ll have enough to secure every rug in the house.

13 Serve drinks on chic woven coasters Amazon Mckanti Drink Coasters with Holder (8 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon The 100% natural cotton rope that comprises these drink coasters makes them more absorbent than their ceramic or silicon counterparts, plus they look so chic. Soft and hand-made, they offer excellent thermal insulation that won’t scratch your table tops. With a beautiful minimalist design, they come in a pack of eight with a practical iron frame to hold them when not in use.

14 Designate a spot in your entryway for mail, keys, & more Amazon Rebee Vision Key and Mail Holder $11 See On Amazon Being organized never looked so elegant — this key and mail holder brings a touch of cottage-core style to your entryway and ensures you’ll never be caught searching for your keys again. Five decorative hooks can hold keys, leashes, and even hats or a jacket, and a sturdy shelf can hold mail or any other small household items you want to keep track of. Made of natural wood and available in six different colors, there’s an option to match any home decor.

15 Welcome guests with a charming plaid front door mat Amazon VUDECO Buffalo Plaid Rug $17 See On Amazon With a timeless pattern that never goes out of style, this gingham front door mat is guaranteed to make a friendly first impression. Designed with a blend of cotton and polyester, this rug is durable and easy to shake or vacuum clean. If it gets truly dirty, a quick wash on a gentle cycle will make it look brand new again. It comes with an anti-slip mat that is placed beneath it for added safety.

16 Spread a sweet macrame table runner across your dining room table Amazon OurWarm Macrame Table Runner $17 See On Amazon Add some visual interest and spruce up a table with this macrame table runner. The delicately woven cotton fabric is weaved in natural neutral colors, guaranteeing it will work harmoniously with any decor. The beautifully hand-crafted runner is available in two sizes and boasts more than 3,000 reviews.

17 Illuminate dark interiors with wireless lights Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Don’t stub your toe when you get up for a midnight snack — shed some light on the situation with these LED stair lights. Activated by motion sensors, they only turn on in the dark, so the batteries won’t waste away during the day. The 3-pack includes everything required to easily install them, so you don’t need to worry about hiring an electrician.

18 Give old furniture a fresh coat of paint Amazon Country Chic Chalk Style Paint $27 See On Amazon With thousands of five-star reviews, this chalk-style paint is the right choice to give your furniture a little bit of a facelift. It has a built-in primer and top coat, so you get more coverage with fewer coats, and very little prep work is required. It dries with a self-leveling chalky matte finish and comes in 50 beautiful colors.

19 Bring much-needed order to a messy fridge Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) $36 See On Amazon If you can’t find the milk and making a salad out of those sad, forgotten, wilting greens is a pipe dream, it may be time to get this set of six fridge organizer bins. It comes with two narrow trays, two wide trays, a drink holder, and an egg carton, all crafted from shatterproof plastic, making them durable and easy to clean. They’re stackable for easy storage and will minimize clutter and bring some order to the chaos that is your fridge.

20 Display bathroom toiletries instead of hiding them Amazon KIBAGA Decorative Wood Riser $17 See On Amazon Bring farmhouse charm to your bathroom or kitchen sink with this decorative pedestal stand. Made with a distressed white look with little black feet, you can use it to give a little eye-catching height to candles or decorative soaps that deserve some extra attention or display any cute home decor that you think needs a lift.

21 Use that under-utilized space beneath your bed Amazon Zober Underbed Storage Bag (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon A goldmine of under-utilized storage space exists right under your bed. Use it efficiently with these under-bed storage bags. They have a clear plastic cover so you can see everything you stored away, and they’re made of lightweight and breathable material to allow for airflow while protecting your items from dust. They have reinforced handles that allow you to easily move them around and boast more than 20,000 reviews.

22 Give pans and lids a tiered storage solution that fits in your cabinet Amazon DecoBros Pan Organizer Shelf Rack $17 See On Amazon If the pan you want to use is somehow always buried underneath a pile of cookware, you need this pan-organizing shelf rack. It installs horizontally to accommodate four pans, or you can mount it vertically with the included screws to hold five. It’s a great way to save space in your cabinets and countertops, and it comes in your choice of bronze, silver, or white.

23 Get creative when you hang decor Amazon Greenco Floating Wall Mount Shelves $24 See On Amazon Versatility is the name of the game with these floating cube shelves. Not only do they look great in any room, but they can hold everything from knick-knacks to decorative plants, picture frames, and spice bottles. They come in four different colors, are lightweight yet durable, and are easy to assemble.

24 String globe lights around your patio or yard Amazon Lampat String Lights $14 See On Amazon Give your patio instant chic-Parisian-bistro vibes by hanging up a string of these globe lights. Its bulbs are spaced 12 inches apart along a total length of 25 feet — and every strand comes with end-to-end connections so that you can connect up to three strands at one time. They’re weather resistant and suitable for all seasons, plus they bring a warm, luminous glow to any outdoor space.

25 Show off succulent plants in festive & colorful pots Amazon Warmplus Succulent Pots (6-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Check out these beautiful little planter pots. These adorable cylinders measure 3 inches in diameter and height — perfect for brightening up a shelf or window or for simply bringing some added color to your greenhouse. Each pot is designed with a drainage hole and removable bamboo saucer to catch runoff water and dirt, keeping your surfaces clean. They’re made of high-quality ceramic and come in a pack of six.

26 Store spices in an elegant olive wood jar Amazon Tramanto Olive Wood Spice Jar and Pot $26 See On Amazon Keeping spices in their supermarket packaging is ordinary, common, and dull. Storing spices in this beautiful, hand-crafted olive wood jar is elegant and classy and adds a touch of alchemist-magical flair to your kitchen. It’s carved by hand to integrate the gorgeous grain patterns of the wood and is perfect for storing sugar, spice, and anything else nice.

27 Whip your pantry into organized shape with airtight food storage containers Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Rolling down the top of the cereal bag just doesn’t cut it when it comes to locking in freshness — you need the airtight seal of these plastic storage containers to keep your pantry items from going stale. Made of durable BPA-free plastic, they’re clear, so it’s easy to see what’s inside and know when you’re running low on a favorite staple or snack. The lids are a universal fit, so you don’t have to rummage around to find the perfect match, and they come with reusable labels.

28 Keep a sturdy corkscrew on hand to open bottles of wine Amazon HiCoup Wine Bottle Opener $10 See On Amazon Don’t fumble with the top of a bottle and risk shredding the cork. Open and serve every wine bottle like an experienced sommelier with a professional corkscrew wine opener that adds a touch of class to your bar or kitchen. With a sleek handle in over 18 different wood colors and inlays to choose from and a durable stainless steel body, it can effortlessly remove natural and synthetic corks in five twists or less. In addition, it has a built-in serrated edge for dealing with stubborn foil and a precision-cut notch for leverage.

29 Make coffee in a sleek French press coffee maker Amazon Osaka French Press Coffee and Tea Maker $16 See On Amazon Store that bulky coffee machine in the basement and add a sleeker and chicer brew option to your kitchen counter. This French press isn’t like other French presses — it has a patent-pending filter that separates the grinds from the already-brewed coffee so that they won’t sit and marinate, over-extracting and making a bitter brew. It features a nonslip silicone base, a durable stainless-steel mesh filter, and a seal that prevents any grounds from winding up in your cup.

30 Set up a bathroom station with toiletries & dental hygiene tools Amazon iHave Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder $20 See On Amazon This multi-function toothbrush holder can do it all — it has an automatic toothpaste dispenser, two dust-proof magnetic mouthwash cups, a tray, a storage compartment, and a drawer for containing items like combs, razors, and perfume, plus it can hold up to six toothbrushes. Moreover, it’s incredibly easy to install and requires no drills or holes in the wall: just clean the wall you want to mount it on and use the included adhesive strip.

31 Serve guests cocktails from your own bar Amazon Mixology & Craft Cocktail Shaker Set $28 See On Amazon Why go to a bar for a disappointingly overpriced and watered-down margarita when you could make one just as you like it in the comfort of your home? This 11-piece cocktail shaker set looks classy on your bar and comes with everything you need: a Japanese-style jigger for easy measuring and pouring, 18 and 28-ounce tins, a muddler, a bar spoon, two liquid pourers, ice tongs, and three types of strainers. Don’t know what ingredients go into the perfect Gimlet? No worries — this set also comes with a complete set of recipe cards.

32 Slip loose butter sticks into a Farmhouse-chic container Amazon Home Acre Designs Butter Dish $25 See On Amazon I consistently forget to take the butter out of the fridge in time for it to soften before I use it. This powder-coated, stainless steel butter dish is exactly what I need. It can hold up to two sticks of butter, keeping it cool and fresh but not frozen, and its handy bamboo lid doubles as a cute little butter-cutting board. Its sweet and simple design will go with any kitchen.

33 Mix & stir in matching bowls that nest together Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) $27 See On Amazon Whether prepping a marinade, stirring a batter, beating eggs, tossing a salad, or whipping some cream, this set of five nesting mixing bowls has an option perfectly sized for the task. Made from food-grade steel, they are shatterproof, lightweight, and safe to throw in the dishwasher or freezer. Wide rims allow for easy pouring and offer a comfortable grip, and they have flat bottoms for added stability while mixing.

34 Open up a room & make it look bigger with a sunburst mirror Amazon Honiway Wall Mirror $24 See On Amazon Never underestimate the power of a well-placed mirror when it comes to brightening up a space. This pretty sunburst mirror brings an added level of rustic charm to your decor. It is handmade out of solid wood and has a beautiful texture. The mirror is made of polished silver glass with a high-quality coating that offers durability and rust protection.

35 Dress up worn throw pillows with elegant corduroy covers Amazon Fancy Homi Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon There’s no need to replace your entire couch just yet — a well-placed throw pillow can take focus and bring new aesthetic charm to the space. These chic corduroy throw pillow covers come in dozens of colors, so there are plenty of options that will tie your room together beautifully. The fabric is soft and gentle on the skin, making them comfortable and functional, not just stylish.

36 Make fruit a kitchen centerpiece with this 2-tier basket storage Amazon Auledio Iron 2-Tier Basket Bowl $26 See On Amazon This iron two-tier vegetable basket provides convenient storage and does double-duty as a beautiful centerpiece display, making it a wonderfully functional and decorative addition to your kitchen. With easy, no-tool assembly, it saves space on your countertop while keeping healthy snacks within easy reach.

37 Light pillar candles to create major ambiance Amazon Melt Candle Company Pillar Candles (Set of 3) $25 See On Amazon When creating a soft, warm atmosphere, lighting candles is so simple it almost feels like cheating. This set of pillar candles is made from hand-poured, unscented, clean-burning wax, with a lead-free cotton wick for a dripless, smokeless flame. Beautiful enough for a wedding or garden party, they last up to 70 hours, making them reliable enough to use in case of a power outage.

38 Serve sugar in a glass container with a genius dispenser Amazon Hunnibi Glass Sugar Container Dispenser $19 See On Amazon No more scraping out hard-packed sugar bowls because someone double-dipped their coffee-moistened spoon; this gorgeous glass sugar dispenser functions with an easy-to-use thumb trigger that releases the sweet stuff directly into your cup. Decorative and functional, it’s shaped from high-quality glass to look like a beautiful honey pot and is easy to fill and clean. The included stand to keep it upright makes the whole deal even sweeter.

39 Polish cutting boards with mineral oil Amazon Thirteen Chefs Mineral Oil $17 See On Amazon An ex-roommate of mine once ran my prized cutting board through the dishwasher. If he’d immediately righted his wrongs with this Thirteen Chefs mineral oil, I might have forgiven him — it instantly restores and protects wooden cutting boards and helps to prevent cracking and drying. With an easy-to-use dispenser cap, it can extend the life of stainless steel, wood, marble, and even your knives, and a single bottle can last for years.