35 hygiene mistakes you don't realize you're making around your home

Unless you’re someone who is inherently a neat person (if so…I’m jealous), the best methods for keeping your space clean and tidy aren’t always intuitive. Even when you have the best of intentions, it’s easy to make mistakes around the home. Just like it’s important to know what to do, it’s just as important to know what not to do, which is where this list comes in handy.

Consider these 35 hygiene-related mistakes you could be making around the home — and their simple solutions. Some of these may require a quick purchase, and some you can complete with what you have at home, but either way, plan to give yourself some time this weekend to make a few quick fixes that your future self will appreciate.

01 Mistake: Tracking dirt & mud into your home Solution: Keeping a sturdy, dirt-trapping mat inside the door, too Amazon SlipToGrip Universal Doormat $26 See On Amazon That dreaded trail of muddy footprints in your home is easy to avoid when you have a classic doormat. Available in six practical colors to match a variety of home and decor styles, this versatile and low-profile choice can be used indoors or out. Plus, it’s waterproof and easy to clean to boot.

02 Mistake: Failing to properly clean & maintain the washing machine Solution: Tabs that do the hard work for you Amazon Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6 pack) $11 See On Amazon No judgment, but when you have concerns that your washing machine isn’t in the best shape to thoroughly wash your clothes, something should probably be done. Thankfully, these washing machine cleaner tablets are readily available, and they clean the machine’s basin as well as internal parts like the pump and filter. Just pop one in monthly on a cycle for optimal results.

03 Mistake: Letting honey or other sticky fluids drip on your counter Solution: A no-drip container to keep messes at bay Amazon Hunnibi Honey Dispenser No Drip Glass $33 See On Amazon Not only does this honey dispenser give off classic diner vibes, it’ll keep your table clean, too. The included stand holds it in place, and the bottom pour spout means gravity’s on your side. Use it with honey, syrup, or even sugar to sweeten your favorite foods and drinks without making a sticky mess.

04 Mistake: Using a rough or abrasive exfoliator to fight razor bumps Solution: A soft, silicone scrubber that naturally smooths skin Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Set $10 See On Amazon Razor bumps don’t have to be a necessary evil when shaving. Turns out, there are gentle, inexpensive, and easy ways to combat them — start by using this silicone exfoliating brush. It comes in a set that also features precision tweezers and a small silicone face scrubber, too. Your skin will thank you.

05 Mistake: Having pet food scattered across the floor Solution: Protecting your pet’s eating area with a mat Amazon iPrimio Pet Feeding Bowl Mat $16 See On Amazon Have you ever stepped on a loose morsel of dog or cat food? Wait — you don’t actually have to answer that. You don’t need to experience such a mess to know that it’s worth avoiding. This pet feeding bowl mat slides right underneath your furry friend’s favorite water or food bowl, and it has a raised edge to prevent such messes. Yes, please.

06 Mistake: Overlooking your pet’s dental care Solution: A simple finger toothbrush for easy oral care Amazon Hertzko Dogs and Cat Finger Tooth Brush (7 pack) $10 See On Amazon What’s better than snuggles with your sweet pet? Snuggles with your sweet pet who has good breath. Not only that, but keeping your pet’s teeth clean is great for their overall health, too. This pack of seven finger brushes with soft bristles helps you brush quickly and thoroughly, so you can get back to cuddles.

07 Mistake: Letting your fridge get too crowded Solution: A simple fridge organizing system with a place for everything Amazon Greenco Clear Stackable Storage Bins $29 See On Amazon Stop spending your time moving boxes, bottles, and jars around to see what’s behind them; use these storage bins to organize your kitchen instead. The transparent acrylic material gives you a clear view of contents, and you can use them separately or stacked together to categorize items and save space. They’re safe for use in your fridge or freezer, as well as your cabinets or cupboards.

08 Mistake: Not washing greens before eating Solution: Using a salad spinner to easily wash & dry greens & herbs Amazon Greenco Easy Spin Manual Salad Spinner $18 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dabbed wet lettuce with a paper towel, please know that there’s a better way. This salad spinner can dry your greens (or fruits, or pasta) in seconds, helping you prep your food faster. So washing your leafy greens won’t feel like such a chore — and you’ll actually do it. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe, so it’s a breeze to clean in between uses.

09 Mistake: Not staying a step ahead of your shedding pet Solution: A deshedding tool that demystifies regular fur care & coat maintenance Amazon Hertzko Dog & Cat Comb and Deshedding Tool $21 See On Amazon When your pet sheds you want to have a trusty brush at the ready. This comb and deshedding tool has two sides so you can tackle their undercoat, mats, and fur. With a comfortable rubber handle and a flexible neck that allows you to stay close to your pet’s fur without applying too much pressure, both of you will appreciate its efficiency.

10 Mistake: Cat litter being tracked all over the house Solution: A mat that traps loose litter & prevents messes from spreading Amazon Large Cat Litter Trapper Mat $36 See On Amazon A litter box is one of those products that you want to rely on. If you’ve set yours up to the best of your ability and your pet still manages to make messes, this litter trapper mat can help. It catches litter pellets that overflow from the box, or that come with your pet’s paws, preventing further spread. It also holds puppy pads, too.

11 Mistake: Getting up close & personal with the litter box Solution: A litter-scooping gadget with an extra-long handle Amazon iPrimio Cat Litter Stand Up Scooper $29 See On Amazon Finally, tending to that litter box doesn’t have to involve squatting down inches from the mess. This stand up scooper makes it possible to scoop and sift in seconds, but the best part? It has a handle that adjusts from 24 to 34 inches, letting you stay an arm’s length away — or more — from the box.

12 Mistake: Opting for straws or water bottles that are hard to clean Solution: A set of soft reusable straws that are dishwasher-safe Amazon Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws $9 See On Amazon If you want to switch from plastic straws but don’t love the hard metal options out there, you need these reusable silicone straws. They are easy on your mouth, easy to use, and easy to wash — just pop them in the dishwasher and you’re good to go.

13 Mistake: Not lining the fridge so shelves get icky Solution: Protective liners that keep your appliance neat & tidy Amazon cyrico Refrigerator Liners (7 pack) $10 See On Amazon Few things are more tedious them emptying a section of your fridge to remove and wash one of the shelves. Thankfully, these refrigerator liners can prevent such a travesty; just wipe them clean as needed. They’re easy to cut for a perfect fit, and the textured surface keeps food and containers in place, too. Choose between clear and colorful variations.

14 Mistake: Never cleaning your hamper liner Solution: A divided hamper with a machine-washable liner Amazon Greenco Bamboo Foldable Double Hamper $33 See On Amazon No need to struggle through your laundry sorting; this double hamper has an included liner with two compartments, allowing you to divide and conquer your dirty clothes as you go. That means lights can be separate from darks, or delicates from regular clothes. A rope handle makes it easy to tote, and its inner liner is easily removable for tossing in the washing machine to keep things fresh.

15 Mistake: Letting your cutting board succumb to bacteria-trapping cracks Solution: Treating & protecting your board with food-safe mineral oil Amazon Thirteen Chefs Food Grade Mineral Oil $17 See On Amazon Keeping your cutting board in great shape not only helps it last longer, it helps keep things more sanitary. This food-grade mineral oil works to restore and protect cutting boards from cracking and drying, and it can also be used on butcher block counters and wooden utensils, as well as to restore knives and even stainless steel surfaces. A single bottle can last for years, and it’s backed by over 23,000 five-star ratings.

16 Mistake: Using subpar reusable cleaning supplies Solution: Machine-washable dish cloths that make it easy to clean up messes Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These highly rated Swedish dish cloths do many of the same things that paper towels do, and then some. Seriously, they’ve earned over 30,000 five-star ratings. That’s because you can wash and reuse them, you don’t have to constantly repurchase them, and they’re super absorbent. Use them wet or dry depending on your needs.

17 Mistake: Tracking in dirt & grime from boots Solution: A durable mat that scrapes shoe bottoms clean Amazon Mibao Half Round Doormat $36 See On Amazon This half-round rubber doormat is more than meets the eye. Not only does it make for an elegant greeting at your front door, but it’s durable enough to withstand harsh winter weather. Plus, the textured surface doubles as a boot scraper. Choose from three versatile colors to best suit your space.

18 Mistake: Touching the soap dispenser with germy hands Solution: A hands-free dispenser with a motion sensor Amazon Secura Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser $29 See On Amazon We make a big to-do about washing hands, but if the dispenser itself is gross that makes the whole endeavor a bit more questionable. Enter this automatic soap dispenser — it has an infrared sensor that detects when hands are near for a more sanitary hand-washing experience. Reviewers especially liked it for the kitchen, especially after handling meats.

19 Mistake: Forgetting to floss regularly Solution: This convenient water flosser that makes the task easy Amazon Waterpik Cordless Express Water Flosser $35 See On Amazon Many of us are probably in the “floss just before and after the dentist” club, but that need not be. This Waterpik flosser can be just as effective as traditional string floss and is also a lot more fun. Use it for just a minute a day, and you may find yourself in awe like this shopper who commented, “After 6 months use 2 or 3 times daily, my hygienist and dentist praised the improvement in my gum and dental health. I was amazed how many small particles this thing flushes out even after flossing and brushing.”

20 Mistake: Not getting those nether regions clean as can be Solution: Adding an easy & effective bidet attachment to your toilet Amazon Greenco Bidet Attachment for Toilet $25 See On Amazon Still not convinced about the usefulness of a bidet attachment that rinses you off, cleans your most sensitive parts, and significantly cuts down on your toilet paper bill? Just peruse the reviews of this model with over 10,000 five-star ratings. Buyers swear by it, with one even claiming, “I’m in love with my toilet now.” Plus, it’s easy to install, so you’ll have it working in no time.

21 Mistake: Using the same loofah forever Solution: This set of four loofahs for just $10 Amazon WhaleLife Shower Puff Loofahs (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon It’s a good idea to refresh your loofah before it gets all loose and worn, and this set of four shower puffs makes it easy to do. These are luxuriously soft while still lightly exfoliating skin, create a rich lather, and have sturdy tabs that make it easy to hang dry them (also better for hygiene!).

22 Mistake: Not properly disposing of cooking oil Solution: This brilliant, plant-based oil solidifying powder Amazon FryAway Pan Fry Waste Cooking Oil $10 See On Amazon Cooking or frying things in oil is so tasty, but cleanup can be messy. This clever oil-solidifying powder makes quick work of spent grease. Just sprinkle a packet of the 100% plant-based, non-toxic powder into hot oil and stir to dissolve. When the oil cools down it will magically solidify so it can be easily scooped into the garbage, and even in some composting systems.

23 Mistake: Not caring for your hands when gardening or working Solution: Protecting them with versatile outdoor gloves Amazon Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves $10 See On Amazon While a wise man once said that every rose has its thorn, that doesn’t mean you’re destined to scrape or scratch your hands when you work with them. These practical bamboo gardening gloves are great for — you guessed it — gardening, and also for general home maintenance and care. Choose from five sizes to fit a range of adult hands.

24 Mistake: Not fully cleaning pet stains on the carpet Solution: This stain & odor eliminator that comes with a stain-illuminating UV flashlight Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $38 See On Amazon Furry friends are a beloved part of the family. But their stains and smells? Not so much. This pet-odor eliminating kit helps you fully vanquish messes on carpet and hardwood floors, even on textiles and clothing, and outdoors. The UV flashlight helps you suss out even the sneakiest odor-causing stains and the spray leaves behind just the sweet smell of citrus.

25 Mistake: Not cleaning your tongue Solution: This tongue brush & scraper that helps you keep a fresher mouth Amazon Oralganix 2-in-1 Tongue Cleaner (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon This ergonomic tongue-cleaner is double-sided for a maximum clean — one side has a gentle scraper for removing buildup, and the other is coated with soft bristles to reach crevices the scraper can’t. The benefits of regular tongue-cleaning span from fresher breath to foods tasting better, too.

26 Mistake: Not regularly (& effectively) bathing your furry friend Solution: Using tools to make bath time easier for everyone Amazon Hertzko Pet Bath & Massage Brush $9 See On Amazon Unless your pet is one of those magical unicorns that loves bath time, you’re probably inclined to get it done as quickly and as smoothly as possible. Consider this handheld grooming brush, which you can use wet or dry to clean and collect loose fur. The rubber bristles are pleasant for your pet, giving them the feel of a massage, too.

27 Mistake: Not getting into corners & crevices when cleaning Solution: A deep-cleaning brush set that gets into every nook & cranny Amazon OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set (Set of 2) $9 See On Amazon When giving the bathroom or kitchen a good scrub, there can be places a paper towel or sponge won’t reach. This deep clean brush set helps you tackle the detail work to get things their squeakiest clean. The set includes two brushes of different sizes, and one is capped with a flexible wiper blade to get into even the tightest spots.

28 Mistake: Using laundry detergent that’s not powerful enough for sports stains & odors Solution: An eco-friendly performance detergent made specifically for activewear Amazon HEX Performance Laundry Detergent $15 See On Amazon Activewear is often made with tightly-knit, moisture-wicking fabrics that traditional detergents can’t quite penetrate. This performance laundry detergent by Hex is designed to deep clean those synthetic fabrics while preserving breathability and those wicking properties. It’s lightly scented with fruity apple and citrus notes.

29 Mistake: Mosquitoes amok outside & gnats in the houseplants Solution: These pet-safe pellets that nix bug larvae before they grow Amazon Summit Chemical Mosquito Bits $13 See On Amazon These powerful bug bits pull double duty, helping keep outdoor areas mosquito-free and banishing pesky gnats from houseplants. Toss whole in standing water for the mosquitoes and dilute in water for an effective houseplant treatment. Reviewers raved about the quick work it made of gnat battles.

30 Mistake: Masking unwanted odors instead of eliminating them Solution: This multipurpose odor eliminator spray that even works for skunk scents Amazon Zero Odor Multi-Purpose Household Odor Eliminator $16 See On Amazon Attempting to cover up an unpleasant odor with a heavily-fragranced product generally results in, well, the scent of unpleasant odor blended with heavy perfume. Get rid of unwanted scents for good with Zero Odor’s household odor eliminator. The non-toxic, biodegradable formula works on a molecular level to eradicate embedded scents in places like diaper pails and shoes, and works for stubborn smoke odors as well.

31 Mistake: Letting your cuticles get too dry Solution: A healing cuticle serum that repairs & strengthens Amazon Onsen Cuticle Cream $10 See On Amazon Prevent uncomfortable cracks and bleeding from unkempt cuticles by treating the area with this luscious cuticle-conditioning serum. The rich formula is packed with nourishing ingredients, like Japanese seaweed, aloe vera, shea butter, and vitamin E, to deliver a potent concentration to the nail bed. Reviewers who deal with cuticle picking and hangnails rave about this tube, and you’ll love that the rich formula absorbs quickly.

32 Mistake: Cooking on a grimy grill Solution: This wire-free scraper that cleans safely & effectively Amazon Q-Swiper Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Brush $10 See On Amazon Preparing food on a grill that’s covered in old food (or potentially dangerous bristle debris from scrubbers) is no longer a concern with this stainless steel grill scraper brush. The sturdy scraper side removes grime and burnt-on food and features side grooves shaped for grill bars. The durable scrub pad gets the rest without depositing bristle bits.

33 Mistake: Overlooking foot care in your bathing routine Solution: A tea tree oil-based foot scrub & balm that helps treat & deodorize feet Amazon Remedy Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak + Tea Tree Oil Balm $29 See On Amazon How do soft, clean, and pleasant-smelling feet sound? The dream can be your reality with a mint-infused foot soak and softening balm. Even better, the formulas work to fight unpleasant ailments like athlete’s foot, rashes, nail issues, calluses, and more. The healing balm is a rich moisturizer with vitamins C and E to soothe dry feet.

34 Mistake: Not using the right beard-grooming products Solution: Taming things with a luxurious beard kit Amazon Tame the Wild's Premium Beard Grooming Kit $40 See On Amazon A well-kept beard never goes out of style, so a beard grooming kit is a great investment or gift for the beard-haver in your life. It includes multiple products to help you figure out your best routine, like beard wash, balm, and oil, along with a beard brush and a beard comb.