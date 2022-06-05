If you aren't doing any of these clever things at home, you're wasting money

Maintaining a home is not cheap by any means. Monthly bills and shopping trips for necessities add up quickly and without much notice. While we can't do much about the cost of your rent or mortgage, I have put together a bunch of tips and tricks to help combat those kind of wasteful habits and lower some costs around the home. You may not think about it, but something as simple as blasting the air conditioning or throwing away leftovers are major ways you’re wasting money.

Don't worry, you don't have to completely change your day-to-day just to save a few bucks. Thanks to Amazon, all you have to do is place an order for some surprising lifesavers like this set of tiny spatulas that allow you to enjoy every last drop of your favorite jam so it doesn’t go to waste. Or you may want your first purchase to be this budget planner so you can use its detailed pages to track just how much your saving on cable by switching over to the Amazon Fire TV stick or on take out food by adding these organizer bins to your refrigerator.

Whichever of these genius products you decide to bring into your home, prepare to be amazed by how easy it is to spend less and save more.

01 Reducing drying time with these wool dryer balls Amazon KINTOR Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Some days, it can feel like your clothes are in the dryer for ages. These 100% natural wool dryer balls reduce twisting, allow hot air to circulate more efficiently, and prevent cling, so your laundry will dry quicker. Throwing the entire pack of six into the load can shorten your waiting time (and therefore, energy usage) by up to 30%.

02 Protecting your mattress from stains & accidents with this best-selling cover Amazon SafeRest Mattress Protector $38 See On Amazon Accidents happen. To keep your mattress clean and spotless, cover it with this waterproof mattress protector, which has over 176,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Its hypoallergenic cotton terry surface will keep you cool and comfortable while protecting your mattress against dust mites, fluids, and bacteria. The fitted sheet design fits mattresses up to 18" deep and comes in every size from twin to California king.

03 Keeping leftovers fresher longer with these airtight glass containers Amazon FineDine Glass Meal-Prep Containers (6-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Food waste is an easy way to lose money without even realizing it. These leakproof glass containers keep your leftovers fresher longer with an airtight seal — giving you more time to put your food to good use instead of having to spend on takeout. Plus, unlike typical plastic containers, these are environmentally-friendly and don’t contain any chemicals like BPA.

04 Storing your batteries all in one place with this organizer case Amazon The Battery Organizer $20 See On Amazon It’s easy for batteries to roll around and get lost in a drawer. Before you know it, you’re ordering more even though you just bought a pack. This battery organizer case keeps up to 93 batteries (including AA, AAA, 9-volt, C, D, and flat kinds) in place so you know exactly what you have. It also includes a battery tester so you can know when it’s actually time to restock.

05 Saving on parchment paper by using these silicone baking mats Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (4-Piece Set) $17 See On Amazon It’s time to stop wasting money on rolls of parchment paper. These silicone baking mats take the place of any non-stick paper and eliminate the need any cooking sprays or butter before baking, which also helps to extend the life of your cookie sheets. Able to withstand temperature from 40 degrees below zero to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, feel free to pop them in the freezer or oven and then in the dishwasher once done using.

06 Extending the life of your fruits & veggies with this produce keeper Amazon OXO Produce Keeper $15 See On Amazon Produce tends to spoil fairly quickly if not properly stored. This ventilated produce keeper avoids that problem. Its carbon filters slows the aging processs while it’s colander-style interior promotes air flow to keep your berries fresh for a few days longer. Store up to 1.5 liters of your favorites; reviewers say these are especially useful for salad greens, berries, and grapes.

07 Keeping heat and cool air in with this door draft stopper Amazon Holikme Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Heating or cooling your entire home is no cheap task, so its a shame when some of that air escapes through the cracks. Reduce your electric bill with this pack of door draft stoppers. They can be applied in just minutes by placing the extra adhesive side on the bottom of any indoor or outdoor door. Available in five colors, these door draft stoppers also help keep dust, pests, and unwanted light out of your home.

08 Forgetting your AC and using this cooling blanket instead Amazon Elegear Cooling Throw Blanket $36 See On Amazon For those days when you’re not swimming in sweat but aren’t exactly freezing either, try using this cooling throw blanket to get comfortable. The bottom side of this throw is made of 100% Egyptian cotton while the top side utilizes Japanese arc-chill fibers to transfer moisture away from your skin, reducing your body heat. Choose between eight pastel-like colors for a stylish addition to your living room or bed and snuggle in comfort regardless of the temperature.

09 Keeping your coffee fresher with a sleek airtight stainless steel canister Amazon Bean Envy Coffee Canister $22 See On Amazon Whether you store your coffee already ground or whole bean, keep it in this rust-resistant stainless steel canister. The airtight design maximizes freshness and keeps your pricey coffee better for longer, so you can always enjoy a cup from the comfort of your home. This sleek coffee canister also has a date tracker on the lid, so you’ll never forget when you last bought some beans.

10 Replacing your paper towels with these Swedish dish cloths Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Not only are paper towels harmful to the environment, but the cost of constantly repurchasing them adds up. Solve two problems with one product: these reusable Swedish dish cloths. Each cloth can absorb 20 times its weight in liquid and can be washed and reused up to 100 times. Pick up this pack of 10 and you’ll be set for a long time.

11 Making food easy to find with these fridge organizer bins Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Piece Set) $40 See On Amazon There always seems to be something way in the back of the fridge and by the time you notice it, it’s gone bad. Stay organized and aware of everything you have available with these organizer bins. This pack of six comes with various shapes and sizes — all of which are BPA-free and safe to keep all your delicious goods in, whether you’re looking to store eggs, cans, produce, or condiments.

12 Removing pills from upholstery & clothes with this large fabric shaver Amazon Conair Fabric Shaver $25 See On Amazon Give new life to your clothes and upholstrey yourself with this fabric shaver. By gently shaving with three distance settings and a large 2-inch face, this compact device removes lint, pills, and dust from most household fabrics. The honeycomb design keeps your fingers safe while this device works, and it’s completely cordless and easily rechargeable so you can bring it with you wherever you need.

13 Getting every last drop of product out with these slim, long spatulas Amazon The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula (2-Piece) $10 See On Amazon These tiny spatulas have long handles (6 inches and 12 inches, respectively) to get in all those hard to reach spaces at the very bottom of a bottle. Whether you don’t want to waste any of the sunflower seed butter that’s stuck at the bottom of the jar or you want to scoop out as much as you can of your expensive foundation, these soft silicone heads can fit into even the slimmest of container openings.

14 Saving on cable by using an Amazon Fire TV stick Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa $40 See On Amazon For much less than what typical cable bills cost per month, you can instead access over one million programs with an Amazon Fire TV stick. This fan favorite streaming service gives you access to TV shows and movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and so much more. You can also stick to live TV with subscription options to apps like Sling TV and Hulu, if you desire. You can even log into your music streaming service and control it all using Alexa, of course.

15 Storing your lunch & prepped produce in some reusable food storage bags Amazon Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags $15 See On Amazon Save on zip top bags that need to be thrown out after every use and grab a pack of these reusable bags. Being leak-proof and BPA-free, you can feel safe packing anything in these bags, whether you’re bringing leftovers for lunch or stashing sliced veggies in the fridge. This pack includes two gallon bags, four sandwich bags, and four snack bags, which are all freezer safe.

16 Keeping your clothes from bleeding with these color catcher sheets Amazon Shout Color Catcher Sheets for Laundry $10 See On Amazon To stop a pair of jeans from bleeding onto your favorite white shirt, throw in a few of these color catcher laundry sheets. By locking in loose dyes and preventing any transfers, these sheets make separating your whites and colors a thing of the past. You’ll also be saving money by eliminating the need for half-sized loads, because these are suitable for all water temperatures.

17 Saving on water by using this reusable insulated bottle Amazon FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $17 See On Amazon Help your wallet and the environment by making the switch from plastic to this reusable water bottle. Three different lids — one with a straw, one with with a mouthpiece, and one that’s removable — are included to best go with whatever you choose to fill this bottle with. And thanks to its stainless steel triple-insulation, that really could be anything. Beverages will be kept hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24.

18 Keeping track of your expenses with this budget planner Amazon Clever Fox Budget Planner - Undated $22 See On Amazon This budget planner answers the question: “Where has all my money gone?” By using its detailed layout to track income, bills, savings, and more, you’ll be able to efficiently review your spending habits and plan on how you can improve by writing down and reviewing your financial goals. Each planner has an attached accordion pocket to store receipts and fun stickers to brighten up the task.

19 Swapping single-use K-Cups for these reusable coffee pods Amazon K&J Reusable K Cups Compatible with Keurig $14 See On Amazon These reusable coffee pods that are compatible with Keurig let you continue to use your fast appliance while buying bags of coffee that are way more affordable than single-use K-Cups. The tight seal assures that the grinds stay put while the stainless steel mesh bottom brews even the finest grinds without letting any of them get into your cup. And because you’re filling it yourself, feel free to brew tea or even hot chocolate too.

20 Saving clothes and furniture with this stain remover spray Amazon Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover $8 See On Amazon Instead of having to throw out that sweater you spilled on or bring in a professional for a carpet mishap, grab a bottle of this emergency stain remover spray. Simply spray and blot on any fresh or old stain for it to quickly erase it. With no peroxide, chlorine, phosphates, sulphates or parabens, the pH-neutral spray is safe to use around kids and pets.

21 Optimizing your dishwasher’s performance with these cleaning tablets Amazon Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner $9 See On Amazon Built-up limescale and residue can affect how well your dishwasher does its job. Make sure your machine isn’t wasting any energy or water by popping in these dishwasher cleaner tablets once a month. These small but mighty tablets can clean everything that you can’t see like the tub, racks, pump and valve, drain, and recirculation hoses, which is why they have nearly 85,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

22 Keeping your food fresh & organized with these airtight containers Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers $32 See On Amazon Not only do these clear storage containers help you keep your kitchen cabinets organized, but they also keep your food fresh. Their lids are sealed with silicone to stop air from getting in, keeping your cereals, pastas, and beans fresher for longer. Use the included chalkboard stickers and marker to label each container to make it easier to keep track of everything.

23 Turning down the heat & staying warm with a cozy, soft sherpa blanket Amazon Genteele Sherpa Blanket $39 See On Amazon Made from microfiber cashmere and faux sheepskin, you’ll forget all about turning on the heat when snuggling up in this sherpa blanket. This super soft throw comes in a multitude of sizes and colors so you can find one that’s just right for each room. This machine washable blanket is beloved on Amazon, with over 8,500 reviews and a 4.8-star rating overall.

24 Keeping track of your wallet, remote, keys & more with these trackers Amazon ldcx Remote Key Finders $19 See On Amazon Save yourself the trouble of searching high and low for (or having to replace!) your wallet, cell phone, remote, and other easily misplaced items by attaching one of these remote trackers to your various belongings. Sounding off at the click of a button, these small trackers beep and can help you locate any lost item up to 131 feet away. Attach them using the included key rings to four different items to give yourself peace of mind.

25 Making homemade cold brew with this durable pitcher Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27 See On Amazon Become your own barista with this easy-to-use cold brew coffee maker. You can brew, store, and serve, all with the same sleek borosilicate glass pitcher that’ll keep your coffee fresh the whole time thanks to its silicone rings and tight fit cap. Brew up to four cups and enjoy. Once you’re done with your coffee, this coffee maker is easy to hand wash.

26 Replacing plastic wrap with reusable bee’s wrap Amazon Bee's Wrap Food Wrap (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon The cost of plastic wrap can add up. Instead of covering your food with something that needs to be tossed after each use, consider this resusable food wrap instead. Made from organic cotton and beeswax, the wrap is a durable yet pliable solution that can be used over and over again. After each use, rinse with cool water and mild soap before letting air dry. With proper care, each food wrap can last an entire year.

27 Saving on electricity with these smart bulbs that you can set on timers Amazon Sengled Smart Bulb $30 See On Amazon Forgetting to turn off a light is something you may not even think twice about, but in reality, those small bulbs can end up hiking up your bill at the end of the month. With these smart bulbs, you can program a schedule for when they should turn off each night and even turn them off when you’re not home by using the app. Use Alexa or Google Assistant when home to adjust brightness and create colorful mood scenes — like a simulated sunrise or sunset. Each bulb lasts for 25,000 hours and has a three-year warranty.

28 Skipping fast food breakfast runs & using this egg bite maker instead Amazon DASH Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker $30 See On Amazon This egg bite maker will eliminate the need to buy a breakfast sandwich or pricey egg dishes from Starbucks before rushing into the office. In just 10 minutes, you can whip up four delicious and mini omelet bites perfect for when you have to run out the door. In addition to making portable egg bites, this egg cooker doubles as a breakfast sandwich maker. Plus, at 8 inches wide, this appliance will barely take up any counter space.

29 Keeping your nonstick pans in top shape with these silicone spatulas Amazon M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatula $24 See On Amazon Nonstick pans require some love and care in order to continue looking and performing their best. Fortunately, these silicone spatulas are gentle enough to use on every kind of pot and pan. This four-pack includes different sizes and shapes — all of which are lightweight but durable enough to withstand heat up to 540 degrees.

30 Patching walls yourself with a best-selling hole repair kit Amazon 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Kit $10 See On Amazon There’s no need to have a professional come to the house when you have this hole repair kit. For holes up to 3 inches in diameter, this kit can have them repaired three times faster than traditional spackling. An 8-ounce tub of primer enhanced spackling compound, 4-inch self-adhesive patch, putty knife, and sanding pad are included, giving you everything you need to make your walls like new again.

31 Preserving your food with this affordable vacuum sealer Amazon GERYON Vacuum Sealer $46 See On Amazon Freezing food can keep it in its fresh state for a long time — if done correctly. This vacuum sealer uses multi-layer material heat to keep air out and prevent freezer burn. This can be done to both fresh and dry food in as little as 10 seconds. By choosing either the “moist” or “dry” setting option, the sealer assures that each piece of food is being packaged correctly.

32 Keeping heat and cold air out with these insulated curtains Amazon NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Room Darkening Curtains $29 See On Amazon Not only does the blackout fabric of these insulated curtains give you a better night’s rest by blocking out light, but they also keep out summer heat and winter chill. That could end up shedding some dollars from your heat and electricity bills. Choose from nearly 40 colors and 16 different sizes to make a stylish and practical addition to your home.

33 Keeping your greens fresh with this glass herb keeper Amazon NOVART XXL Premium Glass Herb Keeper $32 See On Amazon Herbs are great to have around for a multitude of recipes but can lose their freshness quickly, even when kept in the fridge. This glass herb keeper hydrates and protects them for up to three weeks. Within the glass, the herbs will be sitting in a small amount of water and have air ventilation to maximize their life span. All you have to do is change the water every three days and place the container in the fridge.

34 Preventing any shattering with these stainless steel wine glasses Amazon Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (4-Piece) $18 See On Amazon To prevent any messes and inevitable trips to the store’s drinkware section, use these unbreakable wine glasses for your next dinner party. The stemless glass’s stainless steel coating keeps beverages chilled, making them perfect for outdoor events like a picnic, but they’re stylish for home use as well. This set of four comes in many chic color options including wood, marble, and brushed stainless steel finishes.

35 Saving energy with the smart plugs that can be controlled from anywhere Amazon HBN Smart Plug $20 See On Amazon If you’ve ever left the house before realizing you left some lamps on, you need these smart plugs. Set up a timer or countdown schedule to automatically turn on and off any home electronics. Both dual-sided plugs in this two-pack can be controlled from anywhere through the brand’s app or by voice control with Alexa or Google Assitant.

36 Creating barista-level drinks at home with this milk frother Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $19 See On Amazon Not wanting to pay $7 for an oat milk latte doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy one. Make one at home with the help of this milk frother that can work in as little as 15 seconds. Its powerful 19,000 rpm motor can whip up protein shakes, cappuccinos, lattes, and even whisk eggs. Your only job is to hold it and even that is made easier thanks to its ergonomic silicone rubber handle.

37 Planting your own fruit & vegetable garden with this massive seed kit Amazon Open Seed Vault Survival Gear Food Seeds $40 See On Amazon This vegetable seed pack will certainly save you a few trips to the produce section. With 32 varieties of fruits, vegetables, and greens (including beans, pumpkin, lettuce, tomatoes, radishes, spinach, and carrots) and and up to 3,000 seeds per pack, your garden will full of everything you need for a massive feast. All seeds are chemically untreated and open-pollinated, so this is a garden you can feel good about.

38 Staying protected from heat with these silicone oven mitts and pot holders Amazon HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders $18 See On Amazon Sometimes, even a heavy duty cloth oven mitt isn’t enough to stop the heat from reaching your fingers. This pack of silicone oven mitts and pot holders are heat-resistant and flame retardant to assure that neither you or your cookware are damaged. The textured non-slip surface on each piece improves grip strength and stability to prevent anything from being dropped as well. The pot holders can double as trivets, protecting your counters from scorching hot cookware too.

39 Timing your showers with this waterpoof timer Amazon dretec Digital Water Proof Shower Timer $18 See On Amazon If you like to put on an entire concert in the shower like I do, you may lose track of time some days. This waterproof timer will stop you from wasting too much water by making you more aware of just how long you’ve actually been scrubbing away. The timer can measure up to 99 minutes and 50 seconds and withstand a depth of 1 meter for more than 30 minutes, so there’s no need to worry about it falling into the bath. Place it anywhere using its magnetic back, retractable stand, or attached hook.