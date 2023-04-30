If you have a dog, these clever things will be life-changing

Bath time can be a serious struggle, so to make it easier on all parties involved, get this super-absorbent microfiber towel that dries eight times as fast as a regular towel. It has two handles to help you get a better grip, as well as a super-soft and plush, textured surface that’s designed to absorb 20 times as much water and mud as a standard towel. The towel has an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 3,500 shoppers, so if you’re looking for a better way to dry your dog and stop them from running around the house and spraying water everywhere, this soft shammy is it.