If you want to make your home nicer, these 45 upgrades make a big impact for cheap

When you think of upgrading your home and making it nicer, one of the first things you might factor in is cost. What will the renovation entail? Will it even be worth it? Fear not, because there are surprisingly a multitude of Amazon picks that’ll quickly spruce up your living quarters without breaking the bank — 45 of them, to be exact.

The items on this list are both practical and cleverly designed with an outside-the-box mindset, simply because a lot of them are things you might not’ve known you needed until there was literal photographic evidence of how much they'd help improve your home. Finds like the miracle grout marker and stove gap filler work to solve those everyday inconveniences that tend to add up over time. Even Edison bulb lights and semi-sheer curtains that deserve a gold medal for their sunshine-filtering abilities make a noticeable difference in the feel and quality of your space.

To top it off, the range is kind of impeccable here. You can simultaneously spice up your kitchen with matte cabinet handles and cozy pasta bowls while also leveling up the powder room with a specially designed corner shelf and marble accessory set for extra counter storage. Toss the essential oil diffuser and lazy Susan into the mix and your digs are in for a makeover done at a fraction of the price (and from the convenience of your laptop).

01 A dual shower head system with a posh rainfall option Amazon Hydroluxe Handheld Showerhead & Rain Shower Combo $24 See On Amazon I was today years old when I discovered this dual shower head existed and I'm never going back to traditional again. With a handheld hose attached to a rainfall head, the Hydroluxe 1433 is about to take your self-care time to the big leagues. This all-in-one luxury system has a whopping total of 24 water flow options and five high-power water pressure choices to boot. From hydro-mist to economy rain capabilities, making a shopping decision has never been easier.

02 The airtight glass storage jars for keeping your food fresh Amazon Flrolove Glass Food Storage Containers (Set of 5) $31 See On Amazon If you're simply done with paper and plastic food containers that seem to never stop stacking up, these glass food storage jars are a uniform way to keep everything secured and looking fancy. Nontoxic and BPA-free, these jars come in a set of five and are each topped with a silicone-sealed bamboo lid for a natural finish.

03 This transparent stove gap filler so no crumbs fall through the cracks Amazon KindGa Silicone Stove Gap Cover $16 See On Amazon You know that mystery space between the stove and the counter? The one where all the lost remnants of dinner go? Cancel out the hidden mess with this heat-resistant silicone gap filler that subtly fills the space so you never have to worry about food spilling through again. This nonslip filler can also be cut to fit most stoves and is available in several sizes so no stove is left behind.

04 A mounted farmhouse coat rack to store your essentials in plain sight Amazon Amazon Basics Wall-Mounted Farmhouse Coat Rack $21 See On Amazon Instead of stuffing your coats into a hallway closet, consider the smoother alternative of having a go-to rack right by your front door. This farmhouse-inspired coat rack is the answer to storage dilemmas everywhere and makes running out of the house for brunch an ideal situation. Simply mount it onto your entryway wall for this five-hook rack to do its thing. There is also a sizable range of wood finishes to choose from so you can choose the one that best matches the feel of your home.

05 These flickering flameless candles for no fire and all vibes Amazon Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles (3 Pack) $28 See On Amazon These flickering candles by Eywamage are flameless, eye-catching, and pretty realistic considering they're made of wax and battery-operated LED lights. After choosing your winner from the five available transparent colors — ranging from ruby red to classic gold — just use the handheld remote to control the flicker and brightness however you fancy.

06 The artificial palm leaves for a touch of green without the upkeep Amazon N2 Artificial Palm Leaves (6 Pack) $14 See On Amazon For a touch of greenery minus the maintenance, these faux palm leaves will most definitely deliver. This set from Amazon comes with six components of leaves made from durable PVC. To take things to the next level, they're also designed with bendable wire so you can shape your foliage any way your heart desires. No one's going to know, promise.

07 The waffle-weave shower curtains that’ll make you feel like you’re in a hotel Amazon AmazerBath Waffle Shower Curtain $17 See On Amazon Get well-acquainted with this waffle-weave shower curtain because it's about to become your new favorite household item. Designed to evoke all the luxury hotel feels, this heavy-duty curtain is high quality with its rust-proof metal grommets, sturdy polyester fabric, and a wide array of shades to choose from. The icing on the cake is its waterproof power, designed to repel beads for a premium shower experience.

08 The corduroy pillow covers for making your space cozier in no time Amazon Deconovo Throw Pillow Covers (2 Pack) $19 See On Amazon It's out with the old and in with the new corduroy pillow covers, please and thank you. These ultra-soft covers make giving your living room a refresh as effortless as can be with their invisible zipper, variety of sizes, and massive selection of colors. And whether you're into a bubblegum pink or papaya orange, there is virtually no shortage of options here. Plus, they're machine washable so upkeep is a dream.

09 These motion-activated LED lights that’ll brighten up nearly any surface in your home Amazon VYANLIGHT Stick-On Motion Sensor LED Lights (3 Pack) $21 See On Amazon I strongly believe that almost every surface is made better with a little bit of illumination. These motion-activated LED light strips are about to take your home to greater heights with the 9-foot sensor pickup, breezy installation, and compact size so you can pop beams of light just about anywhere. Functioning as under-the-cabinet lighting, these can also be attached to doorways, cupboards, closets, and more. BTW, each box comes with three strips, so I recommend adding a few to cart.

10 A snazzy wine glass rack that can hold a variety of styles Amazon FOMANSH Wine Glass Rack $22 See On Amazon Never worry about knocking a wine glass down from the kitchen cabinet again, because this genius rack is specifically designed to keep your stemware mounted and out of the way from other dishes that might cause damage. This space saver is available in four brilliant finishes and can hold up to nine wine glasses. It's also worth mentioning that the overall look adds some serious pizzazz to your kitchen space.

11 The genius light bulbs that can be controlled right at your fingertips Amazon LUMIMAN Smart Light Bulbs (2 Pack) $19 See On Amazon These smart LED bulbs are compatible with your core AI tools (Siri, Alexa, Echo, and Google Home) — and they offer up to 16 million colors on top of shade-changing capability and music-matching light shows. You can even adjust the brightness at your fingertips or with the sound of your voice. In my humble opinion, they're 100% worthy of the hype.

12 This adjustable rack for keeping your cabinets free of clutter Amazon YouCopia Bakeware Storemore Adjustable Rack $20 See On Amazon If you've just about had it with kitchen clutter and baking sheets toppling out every time you so much as open a cabinet, I have a solution in rack form. This adjustable stand by Youcopia is a tried-and-true way to ensure your dishes are organized. Featuring seven dividers that can be adjusted for width, this holder takes just minutes to assemble and has nonslip feet. That way, the cutting boards and muffin tins will stand strong.

13 A subtle storage bag that fits perfectly under your bed Amazon ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2 Pack) $12 See On Amazon Closet out of room for the comforter? This under-the-bed storage bag has got you covered, and then some. For subtle space-saving, Zober’s large-capacity organizer fills the gap between your bed and the floor while keeping linens and seasonal sweaters super protected. Available in grey and black, this rip-resistant, breathable bag also features a clear plastic top cover so you can peep straight through to find your favorite turtleneck.

14 These rustic wooden floating shelves for maximizing display space Amazon Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves (Set of 3) $20 See On Amazon These floating shelves are hot off the presses and ready to elevate your space. Available in more than five neutral tones (and packaged in sets of three), these rustic shelves are just the thing for amping up storage while adding dimension to a room. In regards to displaying, you can mount them in the bathroom for oil diffusers and miscellaneous products, or even use them in your living room to show off your succulents. Kudos if you can get really creative with them.

15 A compact stainless steel sink caddy that drains suds Amazon Joseph Joseph Surface Sink Caddy $16 See On Amazon I'd never thought I'd be adding a sink caddy to my shopping cart until today. Meet the stainless steel sink-side organizer that will quite literally change your perspective on washing dishes. This item features designated compartments and rails for dishwashing liquid, sponges, and brushes so that you won't have to think twice about storing your cleaning accessories. The final flourish is its angled base that drains all the suds. Your aluminum scrubber will sincerely thank you.

16 This table lamp with a vintage Edison bulb for an industrial look Amazon COTULIN Bedside Table Lamp $29 See On Amazon For a touch of industrial vintage at your desk, this Edison bulb table lamp is the one-of-a-kind piece you've been looking for. Available in gold and rose gold hardware, this geometric light is a novelty that doubles as practical. Many customers have even written that it’s “easy to assemble.”

17 A round wall mirror with a gold-hued finish Amazon RUIDOZ Round Wall Mirror $24 See On Amazon Mirrors are a major focal point when it comes to home decor, and this round wall mirror with a gold finish is no exception. Opening up your space and making a statement with its shiny rim, this mirror with a mounting hook is available in both 12-inch and 18-inch options. You can also buy a black-trimmed one if you're in the mood for something more matte.

18 This handy slim storage cart that can be used for just about anything Amazon SPACEKEEPER 3 Tier Slim Storage Cart $22 See On Amazon Keep things discreet with this slim storage cart that houses products, linens, and the like. With its durable build and wheels for butter-smooth mobility, this three-tier cart was born to maximize room in smaller spaces. On top of the container portions, there are attachable hooks for even more storage. Select from black, grey, or white and give those extra, unsorted belongings a home.

19 The Turkish cotton hand towels that feel unbelievably plush Amazon Hammam Linen White Hand Towels (4 Pack) $16 See On Amazon These plush, machine-washable Turkish cotton towels are everything and more with their eco-friendly blend that's soft to the touch. There’s even a variety of both sizes and colors available, so you can personalize your powder room like nobody's business. Plus, they have over 13,000 five-star ratings.

20 The semi-sheer linen curtains for filtering afternoon sunlight Amazon PrinceDeco Natural Semi Sheer Linen Curtains $26 See On Amazon These semi-sheer linen curtains are made for softly filtering in daylight without overdoing their job. Because of their partially translucent make, these drapes will help diffuse the afternoon sunshine, provide much-needed cover, and stay put on the curtain rod with their mega-durable pockets. Whether you're in the market for taupe or ivory, they also come in all the neutral tones you can imagine. The cherry on top is that they have a 4.6-star rating.

21 The space-saving hangers that hold up to 5 pieces a pop Amazon HOUSE DAY Space Saving Clothes Hangers (16 Pack) $20 See On Amazon A hanger that can hold up to five pieces is just something I really need in my life. These super-durable hangers by House Day are the textbook definition of resourceful with the ability to layer multiple articles of clothing and make it look easy. Plus, they come in a variety of packs ranging from eight to 20.

22 These chic macrame plant hangers that come with pots Amazon Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers with Pots (4 Pieces) $17 See On Amazon These macrame plant hangers are about to breathe new life into the aesthetic of household greenery everywhere. With a chic design made possible with handcrafted macrame, these holders are a fresh way to display your plants. Plus, the sturdy pots are included — so it's a one-and-done deal. FYI, this set includes two macrame hangers and two pots.

23 This sleek wooden cover box that conceals chaotic wires Amazon Chouky Large Cable Management Box (2 Pack) $28 See On Amazon Farewell to pesky cords across the globe, because this sleek cable management box is the quickest fix to a disheveled space. Available in both white and black with bamboo lids, this cord organizer almost looks like just another piece of decor with its natural design — but it’s actually a superhero. On the inside, it’s the ideal storage space for power strips — and it even comes with cable ties and clips so you can get ahold of your wires in no time.

24 A vintage-style night light that illuminates your space only when needed Amazon GE LED Plug-in Night Light $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a source of light for waking up in the middle of the night, this vintage plug-in can add an element of farmhouse style to your home. It turns on and off by itself (according to the light it senses). Simply pop it in your bathroom or hallway.

25 The erasable chalkboard labels for personalizing your home necessities Amazon SAVVY & SORTED Premium Chalkboard Labels (96 Count) $9 See On Amazon Label your jars in a creative way with these chalkboard labels that come in packs of almost 100 stickers for all your customization needs. Dishwasher-safe and waterproof, these adhesive vinyl labels will make those mystery bottles easy to identify on the spot while doubling as decor. Oh, and the white chalk marker is included.

26 A versatile corner shelf that’s ideal for smaller spaces Amazon TuoxinEM Corner Shelf $21 See On Amazon PSA: This storage shelf is specially designed to fill those empty corners and provide a reachable place for the extra toiletries. Made of waterproof PVC material, this corner-centric gem will add both practicality and dimension to your bathroom. Consider it an absolute game-changer for those miscellaneous items that are in need of a go-to spot.

27 These large porcelain bowls that are superb for pasta Amazon Sweese Porcelain Bowls (Set of 4) $25 See On Amazon A universal truth — at least I'd like to think — is that a prerequisite to a heaping dish of pasta is to have that bowl on hand. This porcelain pasta bowl is equal parts wide and semi-shallow, so you can feel the coziness of a bowl while still being able to seamlessly pick up your food without noodles creeping over the side. Ready to add-to-cart in seven glossy shades and available in sets of four, these microwave-safe dishes are the meat and potatoes of the kitchen game.

28 A hanging paper towel holder for easy-access cleaning Amazon KES Kitchen Paper Towel Holder $18 See On Amazon Make post-dinner cleanup time as painless as possible with this under-the-cabinet paper towel holder that’s stainless steel, rustproof, and 100% low-maintenance. Simply mount it wherever you see fit and you'll never have to take the treacherous journey to the pantry for paper towels ever again. It comes in four different shades to fit your kitchen, including brushed brass and polished silver.

29 This bamboo tray that’s designed to go on top of your toilet tank Amazon Creative Scents Natural Bamboo Toilet Tank Tray $18 See On Amazon A toilet tank basket made of bamboo? It was unexpected, but I'm kind of obsessed. Add bathroom essentials like toilet paper rolls and an air freshener and you're golden. Plus, it has built-in handles for extra ease of use — and it comes in a range of sizes from extra-small to large.

30 A magical pen for restoring your grout on the spot Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon Eliminate scrubbing at all costs and brighten up your grout with this fast-drying tile sealer and colorant that works like a charm. Available in both narrow- and wide-tip forms, this precise pen gets the job done with just a few light strokes over your tile grout. To top it off, you can find this miracle marker in virtually every color so that no floors are excluded from getting a mini facelift.

31 These Velcro handle covers for zero-smudge appliances Amazon OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 See On Amazon I'm seeing a no-smudge existence in your future with the addition of these door handle covers to your cooking space. Made of plush material and Velcro for security, these wraparound attachments help keep your appliances protected and free of fingerprints and stains — at least on the handles, of course. You can also find them in an array of sizes and even toss them in the wash regularly to maintain their shape.

32 The collapsible cloth storage cubes for those miscellaneous items Amazon Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes (6 Pack) $19 See On Amazon Instead of just folding blankets and placing them in your closet, add these storage cubes to your cart for a super convenient and put-together setup. Collapsible and made with built-in handles, these cloth bins are ideal for essentials that require easy access. They can also be used as pull-out drawers if you need to fill out hollow cubbies. They’re even lightweight and durable.

33 A 10-inch bamboo turntable for seasonings galore Amazon TB Home 10" Bamboo Lazy Susan $13 See On Amazon This lazy Susan can upgrade any table, especially since it comes in multiple size options and is made of super smooth bamboo. The turntable by TB Home is essential for keeping your spices accessible and sharing seconds with your dinner guests. You can also opt to use it as extra cabinetry storage, serving as a base for grab-and-go snacks. No reservations here.

34 This microfiber comforter with a feather-free down alternative Amazon LINENSPA Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter $30 See On Amazon It's soft, it's fluffy, and it's probably everything you've ever wanted in a comforter. Meet the Linenspa microfiber comforter that's hypoallergenic and quite possibly the closest alternative to down (minus the feathers). This comforter features eight corner and side loops for quick duvet cover attachment, but you can also use it as a standalone comforter. Just pop in a cold-water wash regularly to keep the material refreshed all year round.

35 An essential oil diffuser with a natural wood finish Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $22 See On Amazon An essential oil diffuser with a natural wood finish and a ton of different color and light options? Say less. This diffuser by InnoGear features intermittent and extended mist modes, as well as eight vibrant colors to add some mood lighting to your pad. Plus, it's available in five shades.

36 A nonslip doormat that’s ridiculously absorbent Amazon hicorfe Absorbent Indoor Doormat $19 See On Amazon In this house, we deem indoor doormats a lifelong necessity. This nonslip doormat with top-tier absorbency and a sturdy rubber base is the quintessential mat for more reasons than one. It’s available in black, grey, and brown to fit some homey neutral tones, but you can also find this mat in several sizes so your doorway stays immaculate. For a little final flourish, the rib fabric makes removing surface dirt a no-stress breeze.

37 These matte black handles for giving your drawers or cabinets a makeover Amazon Ravinte Matte Black Cabinet Pulls (12 Pack) $16 See On Amazon Handles sometimes go unnoticed, but the sheer difference these stainless steel cupboard pulls make is downright shocking. They’re available in packs ranging from single to 60, and they’re made in brass, nickel, as well as matte black. Plus, these stunning handles are also generally compatible with most cabinets.

38 This marble countertop accessory set for storing toothbrushes & more Amazon zccz Bathroom Accessory Set (4 Pieces) $24 See On Amazon Store your toothbrushes and hand soap in hotel fashion with this marble bathroom accessory set that's made to fit your style in both black and white finishes. The set comes with four pieces: the base tray with built-in footpads, a soap pump, a toothbrush holder with an included divider, and a tumbler for slightly larger toiletries. It's also made of resin that’s durable.

39 A mounted organizer rack for keeping mops & brooms Amazon Home- It Mop and Broom Holder $13 See On Amazon Scrambled cleaning supply closets are about to become a faint memory, because this tool holder is ideal storing your mops and brooms with zero hassle. After mounting it in the garage or onto a closet wall, simply pop your tools into the five compact spaces to keep them secure. There are also six included hooks for hangable items like travel umbrellas and mini squeegees.

40 This padded ottoman that doubles as a footrest Amazon YOUDENOVA Storage Ottoman Cube $26 See On Amazon A pillowy ottoman that’s also a secret storage box? I need it, stat. Made of linen fabric sewn over a sponge base, this footrest-meets-container hybrid is the multipurpose furniture piece that’ll help you organize your home. It’s available in several neutrals — and since it’s a foldable box, you can take it on the go if you so wish.

41 A brilliant door draft stopper for blocking out dust & noise Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stopper (2 Pack) $11 See On Amazon For anyone looking for an all-in-one tool that can help promote saving on your air-conditioning bill while blocking out exterior noise, this door draft stopper is the answer. Available in multiple colors to blend seamlessly with your door, this filler will instantly create a barrier, helping to prevent cold air from breaking through. Plus, it does double the work by keeping some noise out so your place is as quiet as you want it to be.

42 This multipurpose woven basket that’s ideal for countertop storage Amazon Goodpick Small Woven Basket $13 See On Amazon This woven storage basket is practical for those small items in your home that you want to keep visible (but organized). Made of cotton rope in a sturdy bowl shape, this basket can easily hold small towels, baby diapers, or even dog toys for your pup. There are also six vivid shades to choose from depending on your personal style.

43 A peel-and-stick tile backsplash for a quick kitchen redo Amazon Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10-Sheets) $29 See On Amazon Peel-and-stick tile backsplash is now a thing, and your kitchen is about to get a serious makeover. This adhesive backsplash comes with a pack of 10 sheets, as well as six color options for optimal customization so you can blend the tile to your kitchen or bathroom space. Made of an eco-friendly blend of wood, resin, and ceramic, these sheets will also hold on strong to the surface and resist heat and liquid for a pretty substantial shelf life.

44 These outdoor glass bulb string lights for some backyard ambiance Amazon Brightown Outdoor String Lights $17 See On Amazon With these Edison glass bulb string lights, your patio or backyard will glow and instantly become your new favorite place. They’re also waterproof and come with 27 bulbs on a 25-foot string. Plus, the warm white light is dimmable in case you want a more low-key light situation.