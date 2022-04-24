If your cat is an asshole, you'll wish you got these clever things sooner

We love our kitties, but there’s no denying that their unpredictable behavior keeps us on our toes. Luckily, there are plenty of
behavior-boosting cat products that can divert our feline friends’ more mischievous tendencies.
Cats have a
natural instinct to chew, but that doesn’t mean your furniture has to suffer. Distract your cat with these edible chewing balls or this retractable lure toy, so they’re all tired out before they can chomp on your couch. The same goes for scratching — provide your kitty with their own sisal mat to dig their claws into, and they’ll leave your carpet alone.
Investing in an interactive toy will allow your cat to keep itself entertained (and give them a chance to work out the zoomies). This
feather toy rolls around on its own, while this motion-activated laser toy encourages a game of chase. These clever pet products will keep your cat active, mentally stimulated, and happy — you’ll be happier, too. 01 This catnip-infused fish toy that flops around on the ground
Stimulate your cat’s hunting instinct with this
rechargeable fish toy that flops around on the ground. Complete with a tantalizing catnip insert, the wiggling fish will keep your cat’s attention for a long time. It comes with a USB charging cable, so you can easily power it up wherever you are. Choose from realistic trout, carp, and clownfish designs. 02 An effective odor-eliminating spray for your carpet & furniture
If your cat has taken to marking their territory indoors, this
odor-eliminating spray can help. The powerful enzymatic formula breaks down urine stains and smells on your carpet and furniture, discouraging your kitty from peeing in the same place twice. Gentle and chlorine-free, the odor eliminator is safe to use around your pets. 03 The stress-relieving pheromone spray that soothes travel nerves
This
calming spray works by mimicking your cat’s facial pheromones, which in turn soothes nerves and helps them feel more secure — and it’s ideal for road trips, plane rides, and vet visits. The 20-milliliter bottle is compact enough to fit in a bag, and can be spritzed on a cat carrier. “A MUST buy for cat owners!! This product will help your cat keep calm in high stress situations. This worked like magic,” one reviewer raved. 04 This rolling ball tower for multi-cat households
Fun for solo or multi-cat play, this
rolling ball toy has three different levels, each with a colorful ball and a ringing bell, stimulating multiple feline senses at once. The balls roll around the durable tower’s tracks, encouraging your kitty to swipe at them, while the nonslip bottom keeps the set from sliding around your floor. 05 A motion-activated laser toy you can install anywhere
Whether you mount it to your wall, stick it on your window, or place it on your desk, this
laser toy will provide your cat with an endless game of chase — no work required on your part. The USB-rechargeable device only turns on after detecting your cat’s motion, automatically shutting off after five minutes of inactivity. You can adjust the laser’s angle as well as the speed to increase the difficulty level. 06 The wall-mounted brush that lets your cat groom itself
It can be hard to carve out time to regularly brush your cat’s fur (especially if they have long hair), which is why these
self-grooming wall brushes are such a good idea. Designed with several rows of flexible bristles, each self-groomer can be mounted to a wall corner at your cat’s level. As your kitty rubs their body along the brush, the bristles will trap the fur (which means there will be less all over your sofa). 07 This extendable lure toy with 9 attention-grabbing attachments
Cats love a game of chase, and this retractable
wand toy allows you to be in total control. Equipped with nine interchangeable feathers and worm-shaped lure attachments, the wand can be customized to best grab your cat’s attention. The adjustable rod extends from 15 inches to 38.9 inches, so you can cover more space while playing. 08 A stainless steel enclosure that keeps litter in the box
Give your cat an extra bit of privacy while they relieve themselves with this
stainless steel enclosure that attaches to your litter pan. Measuring 23 by 15 inches, the three-sided barrier provides some extra height that your cat can hide behind. The enclosure also helps prevent litter sand from getting kicked out of the box by your kitty’s paws. 09 The scratch-deterrent spray that helps save your furniture
Formulated with natural rosemary oil and lemongrass extract, this
spray safely deters your cat from turning your furniture into their own personal scratching post. Just add a few spritzes onto your couches and chairs, and your kitty will be much less likely to sink their claws into the fabric. “VERY effective. My scratcher is no longer scratching the furniture. Great for training cats to stay off tables, counters, drapes, wherever they are not allowed,” one reviewer wrote. 10 A cat-sized door that’s easy to install
Compatible with both hollow-core and solid doors, this cat-shaped
door frame is the perfect solution for cats who scratch at closed doors inside the house. Easy to install with just a jigsaw and a screwdriver, the door gives your kitty free rein of the home at all times — while keeping larger dogs out. This door is suited for kittens and cats up to 20 pounds. 11 These natural ball toys that clean your cat’s teeth
Catnip, gall fruit, and a plastic bell ball sit inside individual cages of these silvervine sticks, creating a trio of
natural ball toys that your cat will love to chew on. (Silvervine — like catnip — is a botanical cats love.) Each ball stimulates a different sense — taste, smell, and sound — so your kitty won’t get bored. As an added bonus, the sticks even clean your cat’s teeth as they chew. 12 A rechargeable toy that rolls around on its own
Keep your cat entertained with this
rechargeable rotating ball that moves around on its own. The smart device senses when it has collided with a wall or furniture, promptly switching directions for extended fun. “This toy is amazing!” one reviewer raved. “Both of our kitties are obsessed with it and it’s really nice to keep them occupied especially at night when they are feeling wild.” 13 The patch of safe, non-toxic grass that aids your cat’s digestion
Felines have a natural craving for grass, and this
self-contained patch allows them to satisfy that urge without going outside or chewing your house plants. The grass grows straight from the container in just one week, providing your kitty with safe, non-toxic plant access. A natural digestive aid, this grass can also settle your cat’s upset stomach. 14 This pheromone diffuser that reduces tension between cats
When introducing new cats into a household, using a
pheromone diffuser can reduce signs of tension such as fighting, chasing, and blocking. Designed to cover up to 700 square feet, the device releases small amounts of a solution that mimics cats’ nursing pheromones, which stimulates social contact. Each supply lasts for up to 30 days. 15 A waterproof litter-trapping mat that’s easy to clean
If your cat is constantly tracking litter onto your floor, you should check out this
flexible, double-layer mat that features a honeycomb-textured surface on top. The litter falls through the top layer and collects at the bottom, so you can easily pour what’s been collected back into the litter box. As the mat is waterproof, you can easily clean it off with a hose or in the sink. 16 The sisal mat your cat can scratch to their heart’s content
One way to keep your cat from destroying your rugs, carpet, and furniture is by providing them with something they actually
can scratch — such as this mat made of natural sisal. You can hang it low on the wall as a scratching post, or lay it horizontally on the ground. A fabric border and anti-skid bottom gives this mat a long-lasting design and an upgraded feel. 17 This padded harness for outdoor walks with your cat
Walks aren’t just for dogs. Your cat can benefit from some outside playtime with this padded
harness and leash set. Constructed from sturdy nylon with a breathable mesh layer, the harness securely buckles onto your kitty’s body and attaches to the leash in the back. There are three sizes available, as well as a variety of high-visibility colors to pick from. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large Available colors: 11 18 A heated plush toy with a pulsing “heartbeat”
Anxious kitties can benefit from having something warm to snuggle up with, as it promotes feelings of security and comfort. Unlike your average plush toy, the
Snuggle Puppy has unique features designed to soothe your pet, including openings for a disposable heat packet and a battery-powered heart that recreates a pulsing heartbeat. 19 This free-standing hammock that makes your cat feel secure
Giving your cat a designated space to call their own can improve their feelings of safety and calmness, and this
free-standing hammock is a great option for doing just that. It has a deep cotton-net structure that surrounds your cat from all sides for enhanced feelings of security. Plus, the suspended design provides ventilation in warmer weather, keeping your kitty cool as they take their afternoon nap. Available colors: Gray, Pink 20 The highly engaging circuit toy with a motion-activated ball
Complete with eight interlocking pieces and a motion-activated ball, this
circuit toy is sure to grab your cat or kitten’s attention. The ball lights up when it senses motion, and begins zipping around the track. “This has been the best purchase I ever made for my cats. This is even better than catnip,” one reviewer raved. 21 Some transparent scratch shields that protect your furniture
Keep your chairs and couches in scratch-free condition by applying these
self-adhesive shields to their sides. You get six panels, all of which can be cut down to size. Not only will they prevent your kitty’s claws from sinking into the upholstery, but the sticky texture (which cats find unpleasant) will slowly train them to take their sharp nails elsewhere. Since the furniture protectors are clear, you’ll barely even notice them. 22 This rotating butterfly toy for high-energy felines
At certain times of day or night, your cat might have excess energy pent up — this rotating
butterfly toy is one good way for them to expend it. The toy creates a ton of movement, encouraging your cat to jump, bat, and swipe as the colorful lure spins around and around. The battery-operated unit has nonslip rubber pads on the bottom to keep it securely on your floor. 23 These edible chew toys you can stick onto any smooth surface
Transform your window, wall, table leg, or floor into an interactive cat toy with these
edible chew balls that stick onto any smooth surface. You get three different flavors in a pack — catnip, silvervine, and gall fruit — botanicals that are proven to be irresistible to cats. The plastic setting prevents your cat from ripping the ball from the wall. Available colors: Green, Gray 24 A smart feather toy with multiple movement patterns
With several movement patterns, this
interactive toy knows how to keep your cat engaged for long periods of time. The rechargeable unit has a built-in smart sensor that allows it to pivot directions after hitting a wall. A pair of large wheels makes the toy suitable for both hardwood floors and carpets. Your cat will have a blast chasing the colorful feather lure around your house. 25 This stimulating toy with customizable settings
A great feature of this
interactive cat toy is the adjustable speed setting, allowing you to customize your feline’s play experience. Complete with six colorful feather attachments and two track balls, the toy encourages your kitty to bat and chase. There’s even a smart mode that automatically powers up the unit when it senses daylight, and then shuts down at night.