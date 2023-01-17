If you're cheap but want a nicer home, check out these things before Amazon sells out of them again

This scratch-resistant stove cover is a clever way to improve the look of your kitchen and create extra counter space. Its unique design makes it heat-resistant and easy to roll up and store away when it’s not being used. The popular Amazon item comes with rave reviews, and tons of people comment on how especially useful it is in a small kitchen, including one shopper who said, “I had no idea stove covers existed! So glad we bought this one. It gives more kitchen space in our small kitchen.” The stove cover is available in five sizes and 12 colors to suit your kitchen and style.