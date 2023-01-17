If you're cheap but want a nicer home, check out these things before Amazon sells out of them again
Upgrading is easy — and surprisingly budget-friendly.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If your home could use some serious upgrades but you don’t exactly want to go into debt over them, this list of uber popular but super inexpensive Amazon products is for you. It includes tons of clever storage solutions, cheap products to give your kitchen or bathroom a quick makeover, and lots of organizational tools to streamline your home and life. So, if you’re cheap but want a nicer home, check out these 40 things before Amazon sells out of them again.
01 These cheap storage bins for a fridge that looks like it was organized by a pro
If your fridge is filled with one too many leftover containers and forgotten produce, it may be time to clean it out. This
six-piece organizer bin set includes everything you need to make your fridge look so much nicer — a drinks holder for cans, two narrow trays for condiments or juice boxes, an egg holder and two wide trays for fruits and veggies. They’ll keep everything neatly in place and easily visible and accessible, plus you’ll feel oh-so proud every time you open up your beautiful new fridge. 02 A bidet attachment that’s way cheaper than an actual bidet
Add a bidet to your bathroom without messy construction or a hefty price tag. This
non-electric bidet attachment is under $30 and you can “install” it within minutes, no tools necessary. It’s made from durable plastic and is designed to fit all standard toilets, delivering all the hygiene benefits of a regular bidet and allowing you to adjust water pressure. Give your bathroom a fancy upgrade that’s cheap and practical — a win-win combination. 03 This peel-and-stick backsplash for the quickest & cheapest kitchen makeover ever
If you want to update your kitchen but a full-on renovation is not in the budget right now, this
peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash is a great way to do it for cheap. Each set includes 10 sheets of “tile” that couldn’t be easier to apply — just peel the backing off and stick them on the wall. They’re waterproof and heat-resistant, so you can easily wipe them down as needed, and thousands of reviewers say they look amazing, one even wrote, “people who visit my home say that they would never guess this isn’t “real” subway tile. 04 A grout pen to make your tiled floor look new — without any scrubbing
Don’t waste your energy scrubbing tile grout only for it to still look dirty; instead, use this cheap and clever trick that tens of thousands of shoppers swear by—a
grout pen. Simply clean your tiled floors or walls, shake the marker pen, and press it down to release some of the paint, then go over the grout lines. Wipe off any excess and let it set, then admire your like-new tile. Minimal effort (and cost) for maximum impact. 05 This faux leather ottoman that’s furniture and storage
Get this
faux leather ottoman with a tufted detail and use it to store random clutter, as a footstool, a place to sit while you put your shoes on, or purchase two of them and use them as a coffee table. It looks way more expensive than it actually is and its versatility wins it serious points. It’s also waterproof and can easily be wiped down to clean. 06 A wireless doorbell you won’t believe is under $25
Update your old doorbell with this
wireless one that comes in 11 colors, has an adjustable volume and more than 50 different chimes to choose from. Plus it has a silent mode anyone with an overly friendly furry household resident will appreciate! The kit includes a receiver and a transmitter with a 600-foot range and a three-year battery life. It also comes with a five-star stamp of approval from more than 16,000 reviewers, many whom say it’s super easy to set up and works like a charm. 07 A double hamper that looks way nicer than a laundry pile on the floor
Keep dirty clothes off the floor and make laundry day way easier with this
double laundry hamper that has two compartments to divide clothes. It has stainless steel handles for easy carrying and a magnetic closure to keep it securely closed. The inexpensive hamper also features a moisture-resistant poly lining and a flip-top for easy opening. Its sleek gray exterior is discreet enough for a bedroom and you’ll love the fact that the two sections mean your laundry will already be sorted when you go to throw it in the washer. 08 This sleek stove cover that provides extra counter space
This scratch-resistant
stove cover is a clever way to improve the look of your kitchen and create extra counter space. Its unique design makes it heat-resistant and easy to roll up and store away when it’s not being used. The popular Amazon item comes with rave reviews, and tons of people comment on how especially useful it is in a small kitchen, including one shopper who said, “I had no idea stove covers existed! So glad we bought this one. It gives more kitchen space in our small kitchen.” The stove cover is available in five sizes and 12 colors to suit your kitchen and style. 09 A silicone stove gap cover that’s the cheap kitchen invention you never knew you needed
If you’re constantly dropping small pieces of food or receipts in that small gap between the stove and the countertop, you need this
silicone gap cover that’s an instant solution to that problem. The bendable cover is heat-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about it melting every time you cook dinner, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Its sleek design makes it blend in seamlessly, especially since you can cut it down to size to tailor it to your own kitchen stove and countertops. 10 These under-the-bed shoe storage bags so you can eliminate the messy shoe piles
Stop tripping over piles of shoes on the floor and store your favorite pairs neatly and safely in these
under-the-bed storage bags. The two-pack organizers include one bag that can hold up to 16 pairs of shoes, and one that can accommodate four pairs of boots. Besides being a great space-saving solution, the bags also have a modern, streamlined design and sturdy handles that make it easy to pull them out from under the bed. The cheap but chic bags are made from a breathable fabric to prevent any odors from forming and have a zippered clear plastic top window so you can see exactly what’s inside. 11 A set of soft bamboo bed sheets to give your bedroom a luxurious update
Get a set of these luxe-feeling
bamboo bed sheets for an affordable bedroom update and a soft and comfy place to crash after a long day — they’re backed by over 22,000 reviews on Amazon. Each set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases made from 100% bamboo-derived viscose that doesn’t pill or snag, and has a cooling effect for year-round comfort. The pillowcases feature an envelope closure and the fitted sheet is deep-pocketed to accommodate various mattress heights. 12 This round rattan tray for a stylish coffee table accent
Style your coffee table to perfection using this
round rattan tray that’ll add great texture while corralling both decorative items like candles and TV remotes. Its sturdy woven base gives it durability and makes it easy to carry if you’d prefer to use it to serve breakfast in bed on lazy weekend mornings. 13 This apothecary jar set for the most chic vanity storage ever
Instantly elevate cotton pads by storing them in these clear
apothecary jars with wooden lids. They come with a coordinating wood tray for a put-together look and while they look like they’re glass, they’re actually made from thick, durable plastic so you don’t need to be concerned about them falling off the vanity and shattering all over the bathroom floor. They look ridiculously chic given that their price tag, and if you could use a little help in the organization department, you can’t go wrong with this lovely set. 14 This cable management box to to get all those cords under control
If your desk and floor are covered with cables, this
cable management box is a cheap and stylish solution. It’s large enough to hold a 15-inch power strip and has a wooden lid that not only looks nice, but can conveniently hold your phone or tablet while it charges. The box has a compact design to save space and is made with non-slip rubber feet to keep it in place. Other than the fact that it looks nice and is a great organizational tool, it’s also a good way to keep your kids and pets extra safe without exposed cables all over the place. 15 These airtight food storage containers for a pantry makeover
Keep pantry staples fresh, get organized, and give your pantry a cheap and easy makeover at the same time with a set of these
airtight food storage containers. The seven-piece set has locking plastic lids whose flat square-shaped tops allow for convenient stacking to save space, which anyone with a tiny pantry will greatly appreciate. It also includes a pack of chalkboard labels to finish off the look —because cute label stickers make everything nicer. 16 A tiered bamboo lazy Susan that’s as nice as it is functional
Gain more storage space and keep items visible and easy to grab using this
two-tier lazy Susan. It’s the perfect way to store spices and condiments in a cabinet or the fridge, as well as skincare and makeup products inside or on top of your vanity. The bamboo construction is both durable and pretty, adding a natural material to your space, and it’s also easy to clean — just give it a rinse with some warm soapy water for a quick clean. 17 This marble mortar & pestle set for a beautiful & useful kitchen accessory — that’s under $20
Functional but also totally beautiful, this marble
mortar and pestle set is unbelievably under $20. Use it to make your own spice mixes or to crush herbs for homemade butters, then leave it out on the countertop for a stylish decorative accent that totally looks like it was an investment at a fancy kitchen store. It comes highly recommended by more than 6,000 shoppers who gave it a five-star review; dozens say it’s very well made, looks great, and is the perfect size. 18 A broom holder so you can easily mount your cleaning tools on the wall
Organizing your home is one of the best ways to make it look better, and this wall-mounted
mop and broom holder is an affordable and practical alternative to cleaning tools cluttering the floor. The heavy duty metal rack has three rubber-coated clamps and four hooks to hold a total of seven tools, and comes with all the necessary installation hardware. Spend $10 and you’ll be amazed at what a difference this makes to make your home look nicer and your cleaning supplies super organized. 19 These cult fave cable clips that instantly organize your tech
Keep cables neatly in place using these small
cable clips that are the cheapest way to make your desk look nicer. Instead of multiple tangled cables cluttering your work surface, these cheap clips keep it neat without leaving any residue once removed. They’re an obvious Amazon shopper fave since they’ve gained nearly 40,000 five-star ratings, and one reviewer called it the “best office supply invention ever” while another wrote it’s their “best Amazon purchase yet”. 20 A wall-mounted toothpaste dispenser for upscale hotel vibes at home
Forget squeezing toothpaste out of a tube; up your dental hygiene game and bathroom design with this wall-mounted
toothpaste dispenser that looks like an expensive gadget but is less than $20. It can hold two tubes of toothpaste and five toothbrushes, and it’s easy to attach to the wall using the strong adhesive stickers provided. Add modern style and function without spending a fortune, and make the daily chore of brushing your teeth a little more bearable. 21 A tiered rack so every pot and pan has a home
Eliminate the giant avalanche that is your cookware cabinet every time you open it thanks to this eight-tier
pot rack that has three possible configurations to fit your storage needs. Set it up vertically on both sides, on one side, or horizontally on one side, and use it to hold at least eight pots and pans. The sturdy metal construction has a non-slip rubber cover to help keep items from slipping off and getting damaged, and people comment that it’s a game changer when it comes to organizing and streamlining your kitchen. 22 This magnetic screen door that lets in fresh air while keeping bugs and pests out
Attach this heavy-duty
mesh screen to your door frame and enjoy a fresh breeze without bugs or dirt getting inside. It’s easy to install and it looks nice and sleek, not at all obtrusive. For just $25, it’s a handy investment to keep your home comfortable, and if you’re wondering whether it’s frustrating to keep opening and closing it every time you walk through, it has a hands-free magnetic closure so you, your kids, and pets can easily go in and out and the screen door will close right behind you. 23 A water bottle organizer that saves space, too
Organize water bottles in your cabinet using this
cheap organizer that can hold three bottles per rack and is stackable for double the storage. Each tray (there are two in this set) is generously sized for multiple water bottle types, and the horizontal construction makes it easy to grab one of the bottles when you’re on the go. They’re made from thick, durable plastic that’s shatterproof but also looks nice and neat whether it’s on a shelf or in the pantry. 24 These cotton rope storage baskets for a pretty way to hide clutter
This three-piece
cotton rope basket set is such a versatile way to hide clutter and organize your home. Use them to hold toys in the playroom, hand towels in the bathroom, or shoes in the entryway; they’re an inexpensive storage vessel that has a handmade quality to it and looks great whether on a shelf or in a closet. The baskets are also very lightweight for easy carrying and have reinforced stitching to help them keep their shape. 25 A faux fur throw blanket that feels and looks really luxe
Add a cozy, luxurious touch to your sofa or bed with this faux fur
throw blanket that’s under $40 and has glowing reviews from more than 6,000 shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating. Many say it’s incredibly soft and feels much more expensive than it is. The blanket has faux fur on both sides and one features an animal print while the other is solid. It’s also washer- and dryer -safe. 26 This lid organizer that contains them once and for all
Waste no more of your time searching for matching lid — just get this
lid organizer in your kitchen. Each lid will have its own slot in this adjustable plastic organizer that has five dividers to separate and hold different sized lids. It’s designed with side handles for easy carrying and is small enough to fit on a shelf or inside a cabinet for easy access. 27 These adjustable bamboo dividers to organize all your drawers
Reorganize any drawer and keep it neat and tidy thanks to these
adjustable bamboo dividers that fit in most standard drawers and have rubber ends to prevent scratching. The non-skid grips keep them securely in place, while their spring-loaded mechanism allows for easy tool-free installation. The four-piece set comes highly recommended by thousands of customers and is available in either a natural bamboo, gray, and white finish. 28 This pair of linen pillow covers to update your living room
Spruce up your sofa and add a pop of color with a set of these
linen pillow covers. You can’t go wrong with the look of linen as it immediately looks more luxe. These covers have a hidden zipper and an insert is not included, so make sure to purchase one if you don’t already have one on hand. Fun new throw pillows are one of the best ways to refresh a room and add a seasonal look, and this is an easy and cheap way to update a space. 29 These stackable risers for adding storage space in your kitchen
Gain extra storage space without any new countertops by using these
stackable risers for mugs, pantry items, or extra dishes. The two-piece steel set is cheap in price but not in construction, and its clean, simple lines won’t make your kitchen look cluttered. They’re another popular Amazon favorite that sells out fast, as the rave reviews prove. One shopper commented on how much space they add, writing, “Live in a small space and these increased my shelf space by 50%”, and tons of people say they look really nice without being too noticeable. 30 These matte black cabinet pulls for an affordable kitchen update
Believe it or not, cabinet hardware can change the entire look of a kitchen, so give the whole space a budget-friendly yet hugely impactful update with these
matte black cabinet pulls. Their square-shape gives them a contemporary look that goes with countless cabinet colors and styles, whether more transitional or rustic. They pulls are easy to attach with the provided hardware and you won’t believe what a huge difference this small but mighty change will make. 31 A Bluetooth-enabled label maker so it’s clear where — and what — everything is in the pantry or closet
If you know a beautifully labeled set of canisters in the pantry will bring you joy, get this
Bluetooth label maker you can easily operate through an app on your phone. It allows you to choose from more than 60 fonts, 12 languages, and over 400 borders for a custom design, and delivers a high quality printed label. The label maker is compact and portable for easy use and is an affordable way to organize pretty much anything in your home. 32 This stainless steel sink caddy to declutter your sink
Get this
sink caddy to hold a sponge, brush, and bottle of dish soap so your kitchen sink remains tidy and all those tools stay dry. The stainless steel container has a clean, modern look and allows for water drainage to prevent bacteria build-up. It’s designed with a non-slip base that keeps it from sliding around and a metal rail to hold a wet sponge. Thousands of reviewers say it’s simple and effective, as well as easy to clean since it comes apart. 33 A minimalist self-watering planter that helps plants thrive
Keep your plants healthy and hydrated with this
self-watering and self-aerating planter that has a deep reservoir to keep your favorite fern hydrated for up to two weeks. The planter has open slats on the bottom to help water and air move through the soil more easily, which prevents root rot and prolongs the life of the plant. That makes this planter a really good deal, since you won’t have to keep replacing one dead plant after another. It also looks simple and stylish and is available in five colors and four sizes. 34 This compact cutlery organizer with a unique minimalist design
Sort your silverware and keep your drawer neat with this compact
cutlery organizer that’s a huge Amazon favorite with more than 72,000 five-star ratings. The stacked design creates more space in your drawer and its five compartments keep utensils neatly separated. The organizer holds up to 24 pieces of silverware and is available in gray, blue and a bamboo finish. 35 A high pressure shower head for a cheap-yet-impactful bathroom upgrade
Skip the full reno and get this highly popular
high pressure shower head — your shower will feel like a serious upgrade. It has six different spray settings including a gentle rainfall and a pulsating massage for the most relaxing start to the day ever, and its handheld design helps save water which consequently helps reduce your water bills. The sleek finish and design will add a modern touch to your bathroom and make such a difference, for such a low price. 36 These chic dispenser bottles that are a stylish & practical kitchen accessory
Keep oil and vinegar fresh and always on hand in this cheap but chic
bottle dispenser set that’ll add a stylish touch to your countertops. The glass bottles come with two dust caps and two flip tops, as well as a stainless steel funnel for easy, mess-free refills. The slim bottle design makes for easy pouring, while the spouts allow for a slow and controlled pouring speed. Add this beautiful set to your own kitchen or give it as a housewarming gift, it’s one of those things everyone could use in their kitchen. 37 A mineral oil to condition cutting boards & butcher blocks
Restore wooden items in your kitchen such as cutting boards or a butcher block with this
mineral oil that’s much cheaper than if you were to replace the items. It instantly restores wood and prevents cracking and drying when you use a small amount of the oil to coat the wooden surface and repeat the conditioning process regularly. You can also use this hugely popular mineral oil on other surfaces such as stainless steel, marble and soapstone. 38 These smart outlets that add voice control to any regular outlet
Turn any regular outlet in your home into a smart outlet with this
smart outlet. This quick tech home upgrade will only cost you $30 for a four-pack of smart plugs that enable voice control, scheduling and countless other functions. It comes with rave reviews from tens of thousands of customers who love how easily you can control the plugs using a handy app on your phone. 39 A wooden coat rack that adds function & a touch of minimalist style
Give your coats and bags a functional and stylish home with this
wooden coat rack that has folding hooks for a neat space-saving feature. The sturdy coat rack is made from 100% bamboo wood and its minimalist, industrial style is a great look for an entryway, bedroom, closet or any other space in your home that could use some additional compact storage. Reviewers say it’s easy to install and looks nice and discreet. 40 This 3-piece shower caddy set to add modern storage to your shower corner
Solve the problem of where to store your ever-growing collection of bath products with this three-piece
