If you're fascinated by weird sh*t, check out these 40 bizarre products

Being “normal” has its time and place, but in my opinion? It can be a little overrated. I’m more fascinated by weird sh*t, like true crime documentaries that are almost too strange to be true, or all the odd products you can find when shopping online. Luckily for you, I’ve blown through all the documentaries on my watch list; that’s why I decided to put together this list of bizarre products you can find on Amazon.

I know what you’re thinking: “The stuff in this list can’t be that weird, can it?” So if you need a little proof before scrolling down, I’d like to direct your attention to the squirrel feeder shaped like a horse head. Not only is it a bizarre item in its own right, but squirrels will have to stand on their hind legs in order to reach the food inside, making it look like they’re actually wearing the head. I’ve also made sure to include electrified fly swatters, a taco stand shaped like a dinosaur, as well as a variety of other weird-as-sh*t items.

Is your interest piqued? It should be — because all of these bizarre products are definitely at least worth a look. Keep scrolling for more.

01 This electrified racket that zaps bugs right in their tracks Amazon ZAP IT! Bug Zapper $20 See On Amazon This electric racket is essentially a fly swatter that can zap flying pests. Its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 10,000 zaps before you need to plug it in again — and thanks to the 4,000-volt grid, bugs are instantly eliminated with a single swing. You can choose from various colors and sizes.

02 A lip balm that smells just like single malt bourbon Amazon The Little Flower Shop Co. Bourbon Lip Balm $5 See On Amazon Tired of the same lip balm flavors you always see in stores? This tube is scented so that it smells like a rustic bottle of single malt bourbon. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to keep their lips hydrated, but wants to avoid smelling like fruits or flowers. Plus, one reviewer wrote that “it’s as smooth as Vaseline & smells just like bourbon.”

03 The critter catcher that keeps you at a safe distance Amazon My Critter Catcher Insect and Spider Catcher $23 See On Amazon If you’d prefer to catch and release spiders that have crawled into your home, make sure to check out this critter catcher. The extra-long handle keeps you at a safe distance so that you don’t have to worry about spiders, roaches, scorpions, stink bugs, and more jumping onto you — and the bristles on the opposite end gently hold onto the critter until you release them outside.

04 A portable campfire that burns for up to 5 hours Amazon Radiate Portable Campfire $28 See On Amazon Don’t feel like lugging around a bunch of logs to make a fire? Just pull out this portable campfire. It only weighs 4 pounds, making it easy to take with you when camping — and it can even burn for up to five hours. The best part? You only need a single match to get it going.

05 This umbrella that’s completely handsfree Amazon NEW-Vi Adjustable Umbrella Hat $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re carrying groceries or need to shoot off an important text, this umbrella hat will let you do both — all while keeping you high and dry. The chin strap is adjustable, making it easy to secure to your head so that it doesn’t flop around. And since the cloth is heat-resistant, you can also use it to keep cool on hot days.

06 A massage tool with thousands of positive reviews Amazon Body Back Buddy Massage Tool $30 With 11 knobs that dig deep into sore pressure points, this massage tool is a total game-changer. There’s no assembly required, as it’s made from a single, solid piece of fiber-infused material. And with thousands of positive reviews, it’s clear why many shoppers wish they had bought one “years ago.”

07 This portable lock that adds security to your door Amazon AceMining Portable Door Lock $15 Whether you’re in a hotel or an Airbnb, this portable lock is an easy way to add security to your front door. Even if someone has a key, they won’t be able to come inside until you remove the lock, making it perfect for traveling. The best part? Since it’s made from tough stainless steel, it’s nearly impossible to bust through it by force.

08 A pair of glasses that let you watch television while lying down Amazon vinmax Bed Prism Spectacles $12 See On Amazon These 90-degree glasses are must-haves for those extra-lazy days where you can barely handle lifting your head. They reflect your vision so that you can watch television or read while lying down — and since the frames are lightweight, they shouldn’t put uncomfortable pressure on your ears.

09 This lemon-scented cleaning gel for keyboards, cars & more Amazon ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 See On Amazon Whether you’re hoping to remove dust from your keyboard or your car vents, this gel can help. It works by squeezing into tiny crevices in order to get rid of hard-to-reach debris. Not to mention, it smells like lemons and can be reused until the color changes.

10 The scoops that help you pick up leaf piles Amazon GARDEASE ReLeaf Leaf Scoops $30 See On Amazon You don’t have to get your hands dirty while tidying up your yard — just use these scoops to transfer those piles of leaves into trash bins. They also work great when dealing with stinging nettles or thorny rosebushes. And since they’re extra-large, they can even help you get your yard work done faster.

11 A taco stand shaped like a cute dinosaur Amazon Funwares TriceraTaco Holder $20 See On Amazon Taco Tuesday isn’t complete without this funky dinosaur taco holder. You don’t even have to like dinosaurs to appreciate it, as it holds your taco safely in place while you fill it up with meat and cheese. Plus, it’s made from 100% food-safe plastic that’s completely BPA-free.

12 This horse head that keeps backyard squirrels fed Amazon Accoutrements Horse Head Squirrel Feeder $15 See On Amazon Tired of squirrels eating all the food meant for birds? Give them their own meal inside of this horse head. Squirrels will have to stand on their hind legs to stick their head inside so that they can reach the food, making it look like they’re wearing the head — and many reviewers raved about how it provides “lots of laughs” for anyone watching.

13 A kit that helps you make fresh cheese at home Amazon Sandy Leaf Farm Cheese Making Kit $13 See On Amazon Instead of buying cheese from the store, why not try making your own at home with this kit? Each order comes with all the supplies you’ll need to make fresh mozzarella, ricotta, burrata, mascarpone, and goat cheese — just supply your own milk and you’re ready to start.

14 A chiller stick that’s specifically made for wine bottles Amazon Vinenco Wine Chiller and Decanter Set $18 See On Amazon Don’t have the patience to wait for that bottle of wine to cool down? Keep this chiller stick in the freezer, and it’ll always be ready to go when you’re craving a glass of white. The best part? It also features an aerating pour spout built into the top, which can help improve the flavor of your wine as it passes through.

15 A container that helps keep herbs fresher for longer Amazon Prepara Herb Saver $21 See On Amazon Herbs always going bad before you’re able to eat them? Not a problem when you’ve got this container. Simply put your herbs inside, then add water to the reservoir in the base. It can help keep your herbs green for up to three weeks — and the water only needs to be refilled once every five days.

16 A flashlight that helps you find invisible stains Amazon ANGRY ORANGE UV Flashlight $13 See On Amazon Pet urine can be difficult to see — that’s why it’s always a good idea for pet owners to keep this UV flashlight on hand. It illuminates hard-to-find stains that have dried into your carpet, bedding, and more — and it’s powered by one AA battery that’s included.

17 This kit that comes with everything you need to clean your phone Amazon PurePort Multi-Tool Phone Cleaner Kit $30 See On Amazon If the ports on your phone or AirPods are caked in dust, you might want to check out this cleaning kit. The star-shaped tool features multiple tips that help you clean deep into charging ports, as well as scrape away any buildup that has accumulated on your cables. Plus, the included cleaning solution can help restore your phone’s ability to connect to charging cables.

18 The wristband that holds onto your nuts & bolts for you Amazon RAK Magnetic Wristband $18 See On Amazon Wear this wristband during your next DIY project, and you’ll always have a convenient place to keep your nuts, bolts, drill bits, nails, and more. The inside is lined with 10 strong magnets that hold all sorts of small metal objects in place. And since it’s made with ballistic nylon fabric, it’s also resistant to tears or rips.

19 The socket that’s designed to work with nearly any nut or bolt Amazon Kusonkey Universal Power Drill Socket Tool $9 If your toolbox is overflowing with drill bits and other tools, why not downsize to this universal socket? The rods on the inside adjust to fit nuts and bolts of nearly any size — and since they’re made from tough vanadium steel, there’s no need to worry about them warping.

20 A fleece blanket that looks just like a huge burrito Amazon Zulay Giant Double Sided Burrito Blanket $22 See On Amazon Unlike many decorative throw blankets, this one’s shaped like a burrito — and it even has a design that mimics an actual wrap. The blanket is made of soft fleece that’s machine washable, and it’s also available in other food-inspired designs (like pizzas and donuts).

21 A bowl that lets you pop fresh kernels in the microwave Amazon The Original Popco Microwave Popcorn Popper $22 See On Amazon In the mood for some fresh popcorn? Add the kernels along with a little oil to this bowl, then send it through the microwave for a spin. The heat-resistant handles give you a cool place to grab onto when your popcorn is ready — and since it’s also collapsible, stashing it away inside of a cabinet once you’re done is a total breeze.

22 A bar of soap made from stainless steel Amazon Ueasy Stainless Steel Soap Odor Remover Bar $7 See On Amazon Keep this stainless steel bar of soap next to your kitchen sink for the next time you’re cooking with fish, onions, garlic, or any other pungent ingredient. Simply rub it between your palms, and it’ll quickly eliminate any unwanted odors from your hands — no water needed. Plus, the stainless steel metal won’t rust over time.

23 These mop slippers that help you clean up around the house Amazon SUSIFT Duster Mop Slippers (5 Pairs) $15 See On Amazon Stretch these mop slippers over your shoes or feet, and they’ll pick up dust, dirt, pet hair, and more while you’re walking around. You can also put them on top of sweepers in lieu of disposable pads — and once they’re dirty, you can simply toss them into the washer for a quick clean.

24 The claws that help you shred meat Amazon Cave Tools Meat Claws $11 See On Amazon I bought these meat claws because I was tired of eating the same bowl of chopped chicken for lunch every day. From personal experience? They’re great for tearing apart all sorts of protein without letting their juices leak out. Plus, you can also use them as tongs in a pinch.

25 An acupressure mat that can help alleviate soreness Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $26 See On Amazon Whether your back, thighs, shoulders, or neck is feeling sore, this acupressure mat and pillow set might be able to help. Thousands of raised points atop a cotton-lined foam surface dig deep into aching muscles to help alleviate pain — and you only need to lie on it for about 10 minutes per day to experience the full benefits.

26 These bracelets that help keep mosquitoes away Amazon Mosquito Guard Repellent Bracelets (20-Pack) $16 Looking for a mosquito repellent that’s completely DEET-free? Search no further than these bracelets. Each one is made with plant-based essential oils that keep mosquitoes away, including citronella, lemongrass, and geraniol. One size is made to fit all, and you can just as easily wear them on your ankles as you can your wrist.

27 This bidet that takes less than 10 minutes to install Amazon Greenco Handheld Bidet Sprayer Attachment $32 See On Amazon If the only thing holding you back from adding a bidet to your bathroom is the complicated installation process, don’t worry — this one is designed so that it takes less than 10 minutes to set up. And unlike some bidets, it’s also made from sleek stainless steel that’s less likely to rust over time.

28 A salad spinner that doubles as a serving bowl Amazon Greenco Easy Spin Manual Salad Spinner $19 See On Amazon Give your greens a quick rinse under running water, then toss them into this salad spinner to make sure they’re dry enough to eat. Once dry, you can pull the inner strainer out and toss the greens into the bowl for serving — and the bowl itself is even stain-resistant as well as BPA-free.

29 The car scratch remover that can save you hundreds of dollars Amazon Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover $20 See On Amazon Having dings professionally removed from your car can be expensive, whereas this scratch remover cream is available for less than $25. You can also use it to tackle water spots, as well as any oxidation that has developed — and each order comes with a buffer pad included so that you can start using it right out of the box.

30 A pair of blue light-blocking glasses that aim to help reduce eye strain Amazon PROSPEK Blue Light Glasses $45 See On Amazon Do your eyes feel sore after a day of staring at your computer screen? If so, try wearing these glasses. The lenses are made to block out the blue light waves in effort to help reduce possible eyestrain, all while the lightweight frames sit comfortably on your ears.

31 These tongue scrapers that are made from smooth stainless steel Amazon BASIC CONCEPTS Tongue Scraper (3 Pack) $8 See On Amazon Each of these tongue scrapers are made from smooth stainless steel that shouldn’t nick your skin as you pull it forward to remove odor-causing bacteria. Plus, you can squeeze the handles to make them more narrow — and they have over 22,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers.

32 An adjustable footrest that helps keep your legs comfortable Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Adjustable Foam Footrest $35 See On Amazon Put this footrest underneath your desk, and you’ll instantly have a comfortable place to set your feet while you’re working. The top pillow is filled with soft memory foam, while its curved shape lets you angle your feet however feels best. Plus, the adjustable height gives you even more flexibility when finding a comfortable position.

33 This pet hammock that helps keep your car seats clean Amazon Active Pets Back Seat Cover $50 See On Amazon I have a hammock similar to this one in the back of my car — and in my opinion, my little pup prefers riding with it as opposed to without. Not only does it stretch overtop the floor so that he has more room to move, but the waterproof material also helps protect the upholstery from any accidents he might have. One size is also made to fit nearly any car.

34 A bartending kit that helps you mix cocktails at home Amazon Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set $20 See On Amazon Martinis, margaritas, Manhattans — this bartending kit comes with all the essentials you’ll need to make all sorts of delicious cocktails. Each order includes a shaker with a built-in strainer, as well as a measuring tool. The best part? Both tools are made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

35 The lanyard that holds onto your phone for you Amazon Gear Beast Universal Phone Lanyard Holder and Ring Grip $10 See On Amazon With its universal design that can fit nearly any smartphone, this lanyard is a great choice for anyone who is always forgetting where they put their phone. The swivel clip also gives you a convenient spot to hang keys — and the webbing on the back can even be used to hold onto credit cards.

36 The gloves that groom & massage your pets at the same time Amazon Pat Your Pet Grooming Gloves $18 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with having a little pet hair floating around the house — but if you’re looking for an easy way to help minimize mess, try grooming your pets with these gloves. The palms feature hundreds of bristles grab onto loose hair before it’s able to hit your floors. And since the bristles are oh-so soft, they even give your pet a massage as you brush.

37 An infusion water bottle that’s completely leakproof Amazon Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $20 See On Amazon Not a fan of drinking plain water? Add some fresh fruit to this infusion water bottle to give it a little flavor. The flip-top lid helps keep spills and leaks to a minimum, while the nonslip grip on the outside makes it easy to sip while you’re exercising.

38 These shot glasses that are shaped like urinal stalls Amazon Fairly Odd Novelties Urinal Shot Glasses(Set of 2) $13 See On Amazon These shot glasses look like urinals — and each one is made from sleek ceramic, making them tough enough for frequent use. They also work great as a gag gift, and many reviewers raved about how they were a “big hit” during gift exchanges.

39 The core sliders that help get your abs burning Amazon Elite Sportz Core Sliders (2 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon You don’t have to hit the gym if you want to exercise — just break out these slider discs while you’re at home. They’re great for getting in a quick, low-impact workout that gets your abs fired up, and they’re small enough that you can easily take them with you while traveling. Choose from five colors: pink, green, black, purple, or yellow.