I'm a bargain hunter & I swear by these cheap home upgrades that look so expensive

Friday nights will never be the same once you’ve acquired this ingenious bathtub caddy. Made of waterproof bamboo, it extends to fit your bathtub’s dimensions and is designed with a cup holder, a soap caddy, a towel holder, and best of all, a special place to both set up your tablet and rest your wine glass. A slot to prop up your phone is additionally built-in, thereby providing the nail in the coffin when it comes to making plans that require you to leave your tub come the weekend.