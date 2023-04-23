Cats are naturally drawn to running water, so they’ll be more inclined to drink it if it’s coming from this flowing water fountain. You can decide whether you want the water to stream into the stainless steel bowl or bubble up from the surface — depending on your feline’s preference, of course. And luckily for you, the whisper-quiet motor keeps the fountain from becoming a distraction. One cat owner wrote, “It’s sooo quiet!!! And just love that it’s clear so I can see the water level as the cats drink. We have 3 kitties and they all use it and seem to enjoy it.”