Shopping editors say these are the cheap, genius things they've found on Amazon that they regret not buying sooner
You won’t want to sleep on these.
Writing about shopping for a living comes with certain advantages — such as learning about the best new things on Amazon on a near-daily basis. So when it comes to buying stuff online, you can almost always trust a shopping writer’s opinion. From space-saving storage hacks to cult-favorite cleaning supplies, we know which purchases are actually worthwhile. That’s why I’ve rounded up the
genius Amazon products editors on our team regret not buying sooner. These worthy finds will simply make your life better — whether you’re looking to elevate the look of your home, streamline chores, or amp up your beauty and grooming routine. 01 This highly rated laptop riser that eases neck & shoulder strain
If typing on a laptop for multiple hours a day is causing neck and shoulder discomfort, I urge you to check out this ergonomic
laptop riser that’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after 47,000 reviews. Made of lightweight yet sturdy aluminum, the sleek stand elevates your laptop to eye level — so you don’t have to hunch over your screen while you work. Choose from colors like gold, silver, and aquamarine. 02 These felt furniture pads that protect your hard floors from scratches
Protecting your hardwood, tile, and laminate floors from furniture scratches is as easy as placing these
felt pads over the legs of your couches, chairs, and tables. Each fitted piece comes with a self-adhesive pad that sticks to the bottom of your furniture, so you can rest assured it won’t pop off. This pack of four pads is compatible with furniture legs up to 1 inch in diameter — but there are larger sizes available for wider legs, as well. Available sizes: 1 inch, 1.25 inch, 1.5 inches, 2 inches Available colors: Beige, Brown, Linen 03 The fan-favorite microfiber mop that offers hands-free wringing
Mopping your floors doesn’t have to be a laborious task. This best-celling
spin mop from O-Cedar makes it painless (and even a little bit fun). It’s all in the bucket’s spinning mechanism — just place your wet mop head in the top chamber, then step on the pedal to spin and remove excess water. Thanks to its angular design, the fluffy microfiber head even absorbs the dust and dirt from your room’s hard-to-reach corners. 04 An ultra-absorbent doormat that keeps your entryway spotless
This
low-profile doormat doesn’t call too much attention to itself, but its impact on your entryway is huge. Made of highly absorbent microfiber, the mat soaks up the mud, dirt, and water from the bottoms of your shoes before it hits your floor. A non-skid backing ensures the machine-washable mat stays securely in place. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: Gray, Black, Brown 05 These eco-friendly bamboo bandages infused with soothing aloe vera
Made of hypoallergenic bamboo fiber, these
eco-friendly bandages are ideal for sensitive skin. They’re enriched with hydrating aloe vera, providing a soothing effect to burns, blisters, and small cuts. Not to mention, the bandages are entirely compostable in just the span of a few weeks — making them a sustainable alternative to plastic bandages. 06 A mini silicone spatula that you’ll end up using constantly
I’m obsessed with pretty much anything fun-sized — and you’ll be surprised at just how much use you get out of this
miniature spatula that boasts a stellar 4.7-star overall rating. The angled head is perfect for a variety of cooking tasks, from making peanut butter sandwiches to spreading frosting on cupcakes to reaching into blender jars. Heat-resistant and easy to clean, the silicone material is also safe to use on nonstick bakeware. 07 The fur removing tool that’s a hit among pet owners
It’s no secret that cat and dog owners love ChomChom’s
hair removing tool — over 104,000 of them have given it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. The handheld roller glides over furniture, clothes, and carpet, lifting up tufts of fur and storing them neatly inside for easy disposal later. Unlike one-use sticky tape rollers, this tool can be used over and over again. 08 An easy-to-apply sunscreen stick you can take anywhere
Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays is important — and if you spend a lot of time outdoors, you may need a second application throughout the day. That’s where
Sun Bum’s sunscreen stick comes in. The balmy SPF-30 formula melts into skin upon contact, while a dose of vitamin E offers moisturizing benefits — it’s even gentle enough to use on your face. Plus, Sun Bum’s signature scent is enough to give you summer vibes, regardless of the season. 09 This silicone utensil rest with room for multiple tools
Why settle for a conventional spoon rest when you could have one that fits multiple utensils at once? Made of heat-resistant silicone, this cleverly designed
utensil rest has four slots for your spatulas, spoons, tongs, and ladles. A tray at the bottom catches any sauce or grease drippings, keeping your stove or countertop immaculate while cooking. Plus, it comes in just about every hue imaginable — so you can even add a bright pop of color to your kitchen. 10 A wall-mounted laser level that rotates to any angle
Whether you’re hanging up a picture frame or mounting some floating wall shelves, this
laser level ensures you line everything up just right. The battery-powered gadget attaches to the wall, creating a bright red beam of light that guides the placement of your screws and hooks. It can easily be rotated to any angle, which is super useful if you’re hanging multiple pieces at once. 11 The portable water bowl for hydrating your pup on the go
Compact and convenient, this genius
water bottle has a built-in bowl for hydrating your dog while on a hike or at the park. Simply press the button on the front of the gadget to release the water into the bowl so your dog can drink — then press it again to recycle any leftover water back into the bottle. The included wrist strap allows for hands-free carrying, so you can focus all of your energy on your pup and your hike. Available sizes: 12 ounces, 19 ounces Available colors: Blue, Black, Pink 12 This moisturizing body butter that gently exfoliates rough, bumpy skin
Not only is this rich
body butter incredibly moisturizing, it also helps improve your skin’s texture. It’s formulated with the chemical exfoliant alpha-hydroxy acid — also known as AHA — which promotes cell turnover and encourages smooth, soft, supple skin. Squalane and shea butter work to combat dryness by providing a luscious dose of hydration. 13 These reusable Swedish dishcloths that soak up spills & splashes like magic
These
Swedish dishcloths wipe up spills from your counter so well, you’d swear they were made with magic. But there’s no sorcery at play here — just a ridiculously absorbent blend of cellulose and cotton. The machine-washable cloths can be reused up to 100 times each, all but eliminating the need for disposable paper towels. Not to mention, the variety of vibrant hues adds a welcome splash of color to your kitchen. 14 Some space-saving hangers that hold 8 tank tops or bras each
If you’re tight on closet space, you’ll be thrilled to learn that each one of these
clothing hangers can hold up to eight tank tops or bras apiece — all thanks to the unique, tiered design. The sturdy metal hooks are designed with rubber tips on each end, so they won’t snag your more delicate garments. 15 An ultra-gentle stain remover that turns out powerful results
This nontoxic, water-based
stain remover is a must-have for any household— it removes food, juice, and grass stains from clothes and carpets without any harsh ingredients. You get two spray bottles in a pack, so you can keep one at home and one stashed in your bag for on-the-go treatments. One reviewer raved, “This magical product just cleaned a makeup stain that I had on this top for almost a year!!! [...] I just cleaned all my white tops, and it worked on every single one of them.” 16 This shine-boosting hair stick that creates a flexible hold
Combining moisturizing beeswax with shine-boosting castor and avocado oils, this
hair styling stick offers a flexible hold without any greasy residue. The twist-up design allows for easy application, so you can quickly smooth down flyaways before heading out the door. Plus, it’s small enough to stash in your bag so you can reapply in humid weather. 17 The airtight food storage container that keeps your dry goods fresh
With an airtight lid that pops up with the push of a button, this
food storage container ensures that your dry goods — such as sugar, flour, and cereal — stay fresh for as long as possible. The transparent design of the bin allows you to easily see the contents inside, so you always know how much of an ingredient you have left. With a 4.6-star overall rating after 40,000 reviews, it’s available in over a dozen sizes, so you can store large or small batches. 18 A cat water fountain that encourages your kitty to stay hydrated
Cats are naturally drawn to running water, so they’ll be more inclined to drink it if it’s coming from this
flowing water fountain. You can decide whether you want the water to stream into the stainless steel bowl or bubble up from the surface — depending on your feline’s preference, of course. And luckily for you, the whisper-quiet motor keeps the fountain from becoming a distraction. One cat owner wrote, “It’s sooo quiet!!! And just love that it’s clear so I can see the water level as the cats drink. We have 3 kitties and they all use it and seem to enjoy it.” 19 This sleek smartphone stand you can adjust to the perfect viewing angle
Sleek and minimalist, this
smartphone stand barely takes up any space on your countertop or desk. It’s so handy, though, you’ll never want to be without it. Compatible with devices measuring from 4 inches to 8 inches, the phone dock props up your phone while you video chat with a loved one, scroll, or glance at a recipe. The sturdy, hinged arm is adjustable, so you can achieve just the right viewing angle. And buyers love it — it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 36,000 reviews. 20 These pumice scrubbers that remove hard water stains
Stubborn hard water stains are no match for these handheld
pumice scrubbers. Simply wet the dense pumice stone before use, then gently rub it over the calcium and limescale buildup on your tub, tiles, and in your toilet. A durable plastic handle keeps your hands at a distance, so you can even skip the gloves. 21 A set of fabric bin organizers that tidy your clothing drawers
If your dresser is currently overflowing with underwear, T-shirts, or bras, do yourself a favor and pick up this set of
fabric organizer bins. You get four bins in total — each one is designed with individual compartments for your undergarments and accessories. When you use these bins, you can view your entire drawer’s contents at once — no more digging around for that missing sock. 22 These translucent acne patches that help speed healing time
As far as acne treatments go, the
Mighty Patch scores major points in that it’s barely visible — the translucent hydrocolloid material blends right in with your skin. And not only does it effectively absorb pimple gunk over the course of six to eight hours, but it also shields blemishes from dirt and germs, and prevents you from habitually picking at your face. It’s a win-win — no wonder it’s earned 89,000 perfect five-star ratings. 23 This creamy eyeshadow stick that comes in tons of shimmery & matte shades
Creating bold eyeshadow looks that last all day (or night) long just got so much easier, thanks to this highly pigmented
eyeshadow stick. The creamy, waterproof formula dries to a powder finish, delivering bold color on your lids without a brush. Choose from a wide array of shimmery, matte, and metallic shades, such as warm gold, smoky amethyst, and midnight blue. 24 A clever cleaning tool that wipes the dust off your window blinds
Designed with three stacked arms, this
duster brush allows you to clean multiple window blinds at once — making this once annoying chore quick and effortless. The handheld tool comes with five interchangeable microfiber sleeves, which can be tossed in the washing machine and used again and again. Pro tip: This brush is also great for clearing out the dust from your air conditioning vents and fans. Available colors: Blue, Green 25 The fan-favorite mini whisks that barely take up any kitchen space
Measuring only 5 inches and 7 inches in length respectively, these
stainless steel whisks barely take up any space in your kitchen drawer — but they still get the job done (and well, too). Boasting a sky-high 4.7-star overall rating, they’re perfect for aerating eggs or whipping up a quick marinade for your meat or veggies. Each machine-washable whisk even has a hook at the end of the handle for easy hanging when not in use. 26 The cold-pressed rosehip oil that nourishes your skin, hair & nails Rosehip seed oil is packed with hydrating nutrients for your skin, hair, and nails — you can incorporate it into your daily routine with this 1-ounce bottle. Rich in vitamins A and C, the USDA-organic oil can be used on your face to improve texture and tone, on your nails to prevent cracking and chipping, or in your hair to moisturize and smooth strands. (You can even add a few drops to your favorite lotion or conditioner.) 27 This green-tinted concealer that counteracts redness on your face
Don’t be alarmed by this
color-correcting concealer’s mint-green hue — it blends seamlessly into your skin, counteracting any red patches on your face. (Speaking from my own experience with rosacea, this is a great tool to have at the ready). NYX Professional’s creamy formula offers natural to medium coverage for all skin tones — you can even use it as a contour on your chin and cheekbones. 28 The bright pink cleaner that tackles all sorts of household messes
From the bathroom to the kitchen to the patio,
The Pink Stuff has been keeping households squeaky clean since 1938. You can try the signature rosy formula for yourself with this bundle that includes a multi-purpose cleaner, bathroom foam, and cleaning paste. Whether you’re removing grease from your stove or scrubbing your shower tiles, The Pink Stuff effectively removes stains and grime with a delightful rhubarb scent. 29 A dual-USB charger that powers up your devices in a jiffy
This
dual-USB charger allows you to juice two devices at once — and thanks to Anker’s patented PowerIQ technology, it charges any device at the fastest possible speed. The compact charger is scratch-proof and drop-resistant, and features a plug that folds inward when not in use, making it easy to pack in your bag. Available colors: White, Black 30 This cult-favorite body oil with a subtle tropical scent
Formulated with hydrating coconut oil and antioxidant-rich green coffee, this cult-favorite
body oil delivers a dose of moisture that lasts up to 48 hours. The lightweight oil is readily absorbed into dry, parched skin, without any greasy residue left behind. It has a mild tropical scent that pleasantly lingers on the body — perfect if you want to channel some vacation vibes any day of the week. 31 The moldable glue that creates a flexible bond
You can use this
moldable glue to restore the life of your broken charging cables — or you can use it to seal a leaky tap, mend cracks in a broken flower pot, or even create a hook you can mount to the wall. Just mold the non-toxic silicone putty into any shape and let it set for 30 minutes to 24 hours (depending on the job). You’ll be left with a repair that’s durable and water-resistant. 32 These anti-slip furniture pads that keep your sofas, chairs & bed in place
These
anti-slip pads are the secret to keeping your furniture from shifting over your hardwood, tile, and laminate floors. The squares can be positioned under your furniture legs, holding them securely in place without causing any damage. There are five size options ranging from 2 inches to 6 inches, so you can pick the pads that fit your furniture the best. Available sizes: 2 inches — 6 inches 33 The matching soap dispensers that elevate the look of your bathroom or kitchen
It may be a simple thing, but replacing your conventional soap bottles with these
sleek dispensers makes your home look so much more put together. While they may look like glass, they’re actually constructed out of lightweight (and not to mention, wallet-friendly) plastic — so no worries if you knock one over. Fill them with your favorite liquid soap or hand lotion and place them near your bathroom or kitchen sink. Available colors: Green, Brown, Clear, Clear Blue 34 This magnetic necklace clasp for creating a layered look
Available in your choice of gold, silver, or rose gold-plated stainless steel, this ingenious
necklace clasp allows you to wear up to three chains at once without any tangling. The result? A stunning, layered jewelry look that adds an eclectic vibe to any outfit. Simply hook each clasp to the ends of the connector pieces, then bring both sides together to activate the magnetic closure. 35 A collapsible toilet plunger that can be stored under your sink
While absolutely necessary, a
toilet plunger can sometimes distract from the relaxing vibe in your bathroom. Luckily, this one is designed with a retractable T-shaped handle, allowing you to store it neatly underneath your sink when not in use. The plunger head has a unique beehive shape that creates a superior seal, and it’s suitable for unclogging both older and newer models of toilets. 36 The lasagna server that also works for quiche & casserole
Whether you’re serving up a batch of lasagna, quiche, or casserole, you want a utensil that isn’t going to fail you as you move it from baking dish to plate. OXO’s
steel lasagna server is designed with a flexible yet sturdy head that’s angled for maximum control as you scoop up your meal. The tapered handle provides extra support, so you can rest assured your food won’t slip. 37 A minimalist pan & pot lid holder that looks great on your kitchen counter
My favorite organizational pieces are equal parts functional and visually appealing, which is why I love this
pot lid and pan holder from Simple Houseware. Made out of bronze-tone alloy steel, the minimalist rack can accommodate up to five pot lids, pans, cutting boards, baking sheets, or anything else you wish to store on your countertop. Available colors: Bronze, Silver 38 This self-cleaning broom & dustpan set with an extra long handle
There are a few things I particularly love about this
broom and dustpan set — first, it has an extra-long handle that extends as far as 52 inches, so you don’t have to hunch over as you sweep under appliances and furniture. In addition, the dustpan is designed with a row of teeth that clean the broom’s bristles as you push the debris inside. A flexible rubber lip at the base ensures every last bit of dust makes it inside the dustpan. Last but not least, the two pieces snap together for upright, out-of-the-way storage. 39 An extendable microfiber duster that efficiently cleans your ceiling fan blades
It’s easy to let your ceiling fan go uncleaned for long periods of time — I’m certainly guilty of this. But thanks to this
extendable duster, reaching the tops of your ceiling fan blades is easy peasy. The arm can be lengthened from 27 inches to 47 inches, allowing you to wrap the donut-shaped microfiber head around each individual blade. You’ll also find this duster is fantastic for sweeping off the tops of bookcases, refrigerators, and windowpanes. 40 This color-changing smart light bulb you can program to fit your lifestyle
This
smart light bulb is an amazingly wallet-friendly way to give your home a more customized feel. Using the accompanying Kasa mobile app (or your voice, if you pair it up to an Alexa-enabled device), you can set timers, adjust the brightness, and even pick different hues to create ambient lighting in your space. As far as smart light bulbs go, it’s one of the more highly reviewed picks on Amazon, with a 4.6-star overall rating.