Interior decorators swear by these cheap tricks to make your home look better & save you money

Little tweaks throughout your home — like adding a fresh coat of paint to your walls — can make a world of difference in making your space look better. But if you need some confirmation? “Applying a new layer of paint can transform a room, serving as an affordable method to refresh your decor,” Kropovinsky tells Mic. “If you're on a tight budget, you could take on the painting task yourself.”

With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure you have all the right tools on hand to get the job done — and this paint roller set is a good place to start. It comes with four roller covers, three brushes, as well as a small paint tray that’s easy to move around your worksite. The best part? At less than $20, it costs way less than hiring a professional to paint your walls for you.