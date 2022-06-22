Say goodbye to Juuls, America

The FDA is allegedly getting ready to order Juul Labs Inc. to take all of its e-cigs off the market, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The company sought FDA approval for its e-cigarettes two years ago, claiming that the benefits outweighed the cons and helped people walk away from regular cigs. But since the health review began, the vaping industry has experienced an avalanche of lawsuits and high-profile problems, including Doja Cat’s recent tour cancellation because of tonsil issues she believes were related to vaping. In 2019, Juul stopped selling their fruity pods after they were accused of targeting teens. On top of all of that, the scientific community has increasingly been warning of the harmful cancer causing chemicals found in e-liquids.

The FDA is expected to announce their Juul purge as soon as today, which would be rough for the many people who are already addicted to the product. Although it’s probably for the best in the long run, as I know I’m not the only one who is legitimately terrified for everyone already hooked on Juuls. Many of them probably won’t quit e-cigarettes from one day to the next, so they might end up having to look in shadier places to get their fix.

A big concern are counterfeit Juul pods, which shops around the country began to sell when the vaping giant stopped producing its sweeter flavors. You can’t regulate counterfeit Juul pods, which means that fraudulent brands can basically add whatever they want. These unregulated pods were likely the cause of many severe lung issues and even deaths in the summer of 2019.

Not everything is final, though: Once the FDA announces its Juul ban, the company could still pursue an appeal or challenge the decision in court, per the Wall Street Journal. Until then, let’s light a candle for our vape friends.