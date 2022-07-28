How to work outside without cursing the sun

Because summer and laptops don’t exactly mix.

Dewey Saunders, Getty Images
ByEmma Sarran Webster

Working outside always seems like a good idea.

Until you’re sweating, you have a headache from squinting to see your screen, and your computer sounds like it’s about to take off into outer space. Is it hopeless?

Nope. Ahead, discover nine items that make it actually feasible to use a computer in the sun and summer temps.

Shutterstock
Sport-Brella
Versa-Brella SPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella

I'm not exaggerating when I say this was a life-changing purchase for me. You can clip it on to tables and chairs and adjust it in all sorts of angles and directions to perfectly shield your computer, yourself, or both from the sun.

$33

Tap