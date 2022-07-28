How to work outside without cursing the sun

Because summer and laptops don’t exactly mix.
Until you’re sweating, you have a headache from squinting to see your screen, and your computer sounds like it’s about to take off into outer space. Is it hopeless?
Nope. Ahead, discover nine items that make it actually feasible to use a computer in the sun and summer temps.
I'm not exaggerating when I say this was a life-changing purchase for me. You can clip it on to tables and chairs and adjust it in all sorts of angles and directions to perfectly shield your computer, yourself, or both from the sun.