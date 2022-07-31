Keeping your house looking good is hard, but these clever things make it much easier

Every time I think I’m done adding improvements to my home, I find something new I want to change. Sometimes it’s a bigger project, like reorganizing a whole closet, but often it’s much smaller, like organizing the drawers in my kitchen. Luckily Amazon has tons of unique and clever things that make it easy to keep your home looking good.

If you do want to tackle that messy closet, then this hanging organizer is a good place to start because it has nine compartments and several mesh pockets. Or you can create new storage by maximizing the space under your bed with this set of shoe organizers.

Getting the right work-from-home setup can be especially tricky, which is where things like this laptop desk come in handy, so you can more easily work from the couch. If you do have a full-sized desk, you’ll want to keep it neat and tidy with this caddy that can hold pens, post-its and other office supplies.

Whether your improvements are big or small, in this list you’ll find tons of clever, easy-to-use products that will keep your home looking fresh.

01 This mount that holds your tablet Amazon AboveTEK Phone Tablet Stand Holder $40 See On Amazon Phone mounts are super common nowadays, but it’s harder to find a suitable mount for your tablet. This tablet stand has a wide grip that can fit tablets or a large phone. It has a strong suction cup that can be affixed to a counter, dashboard or wall, and can support up to 11 pounds of weight.

02 A pillow made from supportive memory foam Amazon Ontel Miracle Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow $25 See On Amazon Improve your sleep with this memory foam pillow, which can be adjusted for different levels of firmness. It has a cover made from a bamboo viscose blend that keeps you comfortable and cool. “It is the perfect combination of sturdy to soft,” wrote one reviewer.

03 These bamboo sheets that won’t wrinkle Amazon Zen Bamboo Series Luxury Bed Sheets (4-Pieces) $31 See On Amazon It’s always nice to get a new, clean set of sheets. This set of bed sheets is made from a blend of microfiber and bamboo, which makes them resistant to wrinkles so your bed always looks neat and tidy. The set comes with a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. Plus they come in 12 colors.

04 A rechargeable lighter that won’t burn out Amazon Power Practical Candle Lighter $24 See On Amazon The problem with traditional lighters is that they eventually run out of lighter fluid and have to be thrown away. This electric lighter is rechargeable with a USB cord. It’s ideal for any scenario where you need a lighter with a long neck, like deep candles. Plus, it’s much neater than matches.

05 This laptop desk that makes it easy to work from bed Amazon AboveTEK Portable Laptop Table Tray $40 See On Amazon There’s no shame in working from bed or the couch. This portable laptop tray makes it a lot more comfortable to do. The height is adjustable and the desktop can be tilted to different angles. It also has an anti-slip design to keep your laptop and mouse from slipping off.

06 Some airtight food containers that keep your dry goods fresh Amazon Simply Gourmet Airtight Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) $40 See On Amazon You might think that your dry goods like rice or flour don’t go bad like other food but they can get stale too. These storage containers keep your food fresh with an airtight seal. They come in a set of six different sizes that can easily be stacked on top of each other. They also come with labels and a marker so you can keep track of what’s what.

07 This divided container that keeps your utensils organized Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $21 See On Amazon Keep your most used cooking utensils within arm’s reach by storing them in this stainless steel utensil holder. The container has a three-section divider that helps organize your utensils. It also has a nonslip base that helps it stay in place on the counter. Plus, it comes in seven colors.

08 A hanging organizer that keeps your closet tidy Amazon Zober Hanging Closet Organizer $22 See On Amazon It can be tough to keep your closet organized, especially with smaller items like shoes or hats. This hanging closet organizer helps store items that don’t easily fit on a hanger. It has multiple shelves and drawers, plus mesh pockets on the side to help hold accessories. It also has three hangers at the top to keep it steady.

09 This shoe storage bin that maximizes the space under your bed Amazon Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon If you’re not using the space under your bed, then you’re missing out on valuable storage. This shoe organizer easily slides under your bed and holds up to 24 pairs of shoes. The bins have handles so you can easily grab them out from under the bed and choose which ones to wear.

10 These wooden hangers that hold skirts & pants Amazon Zober Wooden Pants Hangers with Metal Clips $17 See On Amazon You definitely want to hang up your skirts and pants to avoid wrinkles, and these wooden hangers with metal clips keep them secure. The metal clasp hangs onto your clothes without ripping or damaging them. The dark wood finish also makes your closet look extra sophisticated.

11 Some floating shelves for hanging your plants on the wall Amazon Greenco Geometric Hexagon Shaped Floating Shelves $20 See On Amazon It’d be nice if we could just hang plants on the wall the way we do with picture frames, but these floating shelves will do instead. With a modern design and hexagonal shape, these are perfect for displaying small or medium-sized plants. You can always use them for framed photos, candles, and other pieces of decor as well.

12 This organizer that makes water bottles stackable Amazon ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer $24 See On Amazon Storing reusable water bottles would be a lot easier if they were stackable. Luckily they are with this water bottle organizer that allows you to stack bottles horizontally. Each tray holds three bottles and can fit in your cabinet or pantry. It can also be used in the fridge to store bottled drinks.

13 A lazy Susan that makes it easier to find your spices Amazon Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Spice Rack $12 See On Amazon When you’re in the middle of cooking, you don’t want to have to spend 10 minutes rummaging around your spice cabinet just to find red pepper flakes. This lazy Susan turntable helps keep your spices organized. Since it spins all the way around, you don’t have to stick your arms way into the back of the cabinet to get what you need.

14 This charging dock that holds all your devices Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Station Dock $38 See On Amazon When you have multiple devices charging in an outlet at once, it can turn into an ugly mess of cords. This charging station can charge up to six devices, including phones, tablets, and smartwatches. It comes with seven charging cables: three AP USB cords, three micro USB cords, and a USB type C cable.

15 This mesh organizer that keeps your desktop tidy Amazon Greenco Mesh Office Supplies Desk Organizer $15 See On Amazon The key to having a clean desk is figuring out the best way to organize your office supplies. This mesh desk organizer is perfect for holding pens, sticky notes, paper clips, and other small items that can easily get lost. It has five compartments plus a small sliding drawer. It’s about 8 inches long, so the perfect size for putting on your desktop.

16 Some stemless champagne flutes that are perfect for your boozy brunch Amazon Prestee Stemless Champagne Flutes (24-Pack) $20 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with a classic champagne flute, but these stemless glasses add a bit more of a modern touch to your next boozy brunch. This pack of 24 champagne flutes is made from lightweight plastic, so they’re disposable for easy cleanup (though you can totally wash them and reuse them again).

17 A wooden container for storing salt Amazon Estilo Premium Bamboo Salt and Pepper Bowls (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Salt, pepper, and other seasonings need to be kept fresh in the same way as all your other foods. This bamboo bowl is perfect for holding salt, with a magnetic rotating lid that can easily be opened and closed with one hand, so you don’t have to interrupt your cooking. It also protects your spices from humidity, keeping them nice and dry. You get two in a pack, so you can decide which other herb or spice will get to use one.

18 These spray bottles for your cleaning supplies Amazon Duracare Amber Glass Spray Bottles $20 See On Amazon If you make your own batches of cleaning solution or buy them in concentrate form, you’ll need a container to put them in. This set of amber glass spray bottles makes it easy, as it even comes with labels for marking them. The set comes with two 16-ounce spray bottles, three 2-ounce mist bottles, and three roller bottles. It also comes with a funnel for easily transferring the liquids.

19 These solar lights that brighten your yard Amazon Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights $52 See On Amazon Put these solar-powered lights along the walkway leading up to your house for visibility, or place them around your backyard for a brighter space. The lights, which come in a set of eight, have a stake on one end to keep them securely in the ground. They are weather resistant so you can leave them out year-round.

20 A wooden bath mat with spa vibes Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat $35 See On Amazon Add a spa-like feel to your bathroom with this bamboo bath mat. The mat is a unique twist on the traditional bath mat, so instead of stepping onto material that absorbs all the water, you step onto a wooden mat that lets the moisture run off. It has non-slip gaskets on the bottom to keep it from slipping around.

21 This wooden chip and dip bowl set Amazon Miusco 12 Inch Chip and Dip Serving Set $33 See On Amazon Chip and dip make the best snack, and this set of serving bowls is designed specifically for it. The set comes with a wide bowl for holding chips, veggies, or other dipping vessels and a smaller bowl for holding dips like salsa or hummus. Both bowls are made from dark acacia wood.

22 These drawers that can be attached to your desk Amazon YOOUSOO Under Desk Drawer Organizer (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon If your desk doesn’t come with drawers attached, or if you want to add a couple more, try these drawers that can be attached with an adhesive. The set of two drawers is the ideal size for holding office stationery, chargers, or other small items. You can even use them to hold other things, like kitchen tools or makeup.

23 A shower caddy that can hold up to 30 pounds Amazon OMAIRA Adhesive Shower Caddy (2-Pack) $31 See On Amazon There’s never enough storage in the shower to hold all your products. This shower caddy is held up by a set of adhesive hooks, which can hold up to 30 pounds. The caddies each have a wire shelf for holding shampoo, conditioner, and other products, as well as four hooks for hanging washcloths or loofahs.

24 This cable management kit that keeps your cords from getting tangled Amazon N NOROCME Cord Management Organizer Kit $16 See On Amazon It’s easy for your computer cords and chargers to become a tangled mess on the floor. This cord management kit helps keep things in order. It has cable clips that keep your cords in place so they don’t get tangled, plus hooks to attach cords to the wall and ties to wrap up extra long cords.

25 A tabletop vacuum for cleaning up crumbs Amazon Elgood Tabletop Vacuum Cleaner $14 See On Amazon Eating at my desk is part of my daily routine, which means that crumbs in my workspace are also a daily occurrence. This tabletop vacuum is perfect for picking up crumbs or other small messes. It’s rechargeable with a USB cord and has a long handle that makes it easy to grip.

26 This toilet paper roll holder with a secret compartment Amazon Day Moon Designs Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf $35 See On Amazon This toilet paper holder not only has a sleek and modern look, but it has a secret compartment that can be used to store tissues, wipes, tampons, and other bathroom necessities. When it’s closed, the compartment can also be used as a resting spot to hold your phone. It comes in five finishes including matte metal and wood.

27 This locking jewelry box for displaying your watches Amazon Ogrmar PU Leather Lockable Watch Storage Box $33 See On Amazon If you (or someone you love) collects watches, then this lockable watch jewelry box is a must. It can display up to 12 watches, plus it has a drawer for holding smaller pieces of jewelry including rings. The top is clear glass so you can actually see your watches on display. It also has a lock to keep out unwanted visitors or kids who might be snooping around.

28 This portable label maker you can use around the house Amazon NiiMbot Portable Wireless Label Printer $37 See On Amazon Whether you want to label spices in your kitchen or folders in your office, this label maker will come in handy. The label maker is much smaller and more compact than traditional ones because it connects to your phone, letting you easily type and customize your labels. You can even add custom fonts and designs.

29 A touchless soap dispenser that keeps your bathroom sanitary Amazon Secura Premium Touchless Electric Soap Dispenser $29 See On Amazon Regular soap dispensers tend to accumulate a lot of germs in the bathroom. This electric soap dispenser has a motion sensor, so you don’t actually have to touch it to get soap. It has adjustable dispensing volume control, so you can decide how much soap comes out at once. It can sit on your counter or be mounted to the wall.

30 This surge protector that lays flat Amazon TROND Flat Plug Extension Cord with USB Ports $14 See On Amazon Surge protectors can be overly bulky, but this outlet extension lays flat to take up less space. With four three-prong outlets and three USB charging ports, this five-foot long extension cord is perfect for plugging in your bigger devices like your computer.

31 This handy gadget that helps you stack beverages Amazon YouCopia Can & Bottle Stackers FridgeView (16-Pieces) $13 See On Amazon Normally, beverages are hard to stack in the fridge, because their round shape makes it easy for them to roll around. These can and bottle stackers create a sturdy surface to rest your drinks on, making it easy to stack and organize your fridge. The stackers have a flat bottom and a curved center for keeping the bottle in place.

32 This dispenser that cuts your foil & plastic wrap Amazon SpaceAid WrapNeat 2-in-1 Wrap Dispenser with Cutter $35 See On Amazon Foil and plastic wrap usually come in their own containers with a sharp edge for cutting, but it’s often not enough. This dispenser has two slots — one for foil and one for plastic wrap — along with a sliding cutter next to each, so you don’t have to wrestle with an exposed sharp edge. It can fit in your drawer, but you can also mount it on the wall if you think you’ll be using it a lot.

33 This microfiber mop that comes with a two-tank bucket Amazon O-Cedar Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Cleaning System $45 See On Amazon Mopping can be a hassle, but it’s easier if you have this spin mop and bucket system. It comes with a microfiber mop with a removable head you can throw in the wash. It also comes with a unique mopping bucket that allows you to wring the mop on one side and rinse it in clean water on the other.

34 A knife organizer that fits in a drawer Amazon Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Organizer $11 See On Amazon If you keep your kitchen knives loose in your drawer, they can get banged up and lose their sharpness over time — plus, it’s a hazard. This knife holder fits in your drawer and holds your knives in place. With its two tiers, this holder can store up to nine knives.

35 Some window film that adds privacy while still allowing natural light Amazon LEMON CLOUD Window Film $11 See On Amazon If you have a window that you want to cover up for a little more privacy but don’t want to block out natural light, this window film is the perfect solution. It has an intricate design that creates colorful rainbow designs when the light streams in. It also keeps out harmful UV rays.

36 This cube storage you can arrange in several ways Amazon Puroma Upgraded Cube Storage Organizer $38 See On Amazon This set of storage cubes is versatile and can be used in a ton of different ways. Put it in your living room and use it as a bookshelf. Or use it in your bedroom to store extra clothes and shoes. Each cube can hold up to 22 pounds.

37 These cord organizers you can attach to kitchen appliances Amazon AIEVE Cord Organizer for Kitchen Appliances (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Some kitchen appliances, like a stand mixer or food processor, have long cords that can be tricky to put away. These cord organizers are designed to be stuck on the side of your appliances so you can wrap up the cord and clip it in place. You get two organizers per pack.

38 This dispenser that works in your kitchen or laundry room Amazon Conworld Dry Food Storage Organization $30 See On Amazon Dispensers are handy for measuring out bulk products, whether it’s detergent in the laundry room or rice in the kitchen. This dispenser has two compartments, so it can hold both powdered detergent and scent beads. It comes with two cups for measuring the dry goods. It can be stored on the counter or mounted onto the wall.

39 This clothing rack that attaches to the back of your closet door Amazon HOLDN’ STORAGE Over The Door Hanger $17 See On Amazon Add extra storage to your closet without taking up more space. This clothing rack attaches to the back of your closet or bedroom door, so you have an added space for hanging your clothes. It’s easy to install with hooks that fit over the top of the door and can hold up to 35 pounds.