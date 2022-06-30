If you’re trying to stop unwanted hair loss, a lot of products may seem like the holy grail. But in reality, there are only two FDA-approved drugs to treat male pattern baldness: finasteride (also known as Propecia) and minoxidil (also known as Rogaine). To help you prevent hair loss, Keeps worked with leading hair loss experts to create treatments using these FDA-approved drugs, and you can choose a plan and have the treatment delivered right to your door.

The Keeps treatment plans

Alongside hair loss experts, Keeps developed research-backed clinical guidelines to help guys choose the right hair loss treatment plan. The brand offers finasteride and minoxidil as individual treatments, or you can combine them as an overall treatment for thinning hair. Here’s how each one works, according to the brand:

Finasteride

This prescription pill is taken daily to help prevent the spread of receding hairlines and boost hair regrowth.

Recommended for: Receding hairlines

Minoxidil

Minoxidil is a topical treatment that’s applied twice a day to help slow hair loss and promote hair regrowth at the crown. You can choose between two treatment types: foam or solution.

Recommended for: Thinning at the crown

How does a subscription work?

Once you choose a plan, a licensed doctor will approve your treatment which will be shipped to you every three, six, or 12 months to keep you on schedule. And if you decide to cancel, you can call, text, chat, or submit an online request.

The brand also offers ongoing guidance and support, and you can chat with a doctor or care specialist about any questions you might have along the way.

The reviews

According to the Keeps website, the treatments are backed by nearly 4,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating. Here’s a sampling of what reviewers are writing:

“Not only do I not have a bald spot anymore, but my hair is darker and a bit thicker. I was a skeptic, but now I’m a convert.” - José A, after five months of use

“I’ve been on finasteride and minoxidil through Keeps for just three months and the regrowth showing is already incredible. I could not be happier with the results so far.” - Roy

“About 6 weeks on the program, I’m seeing better results than I thought possible. I have thicker and longer hair on the crown of my head - to the point where my hair loss there is far less noticeable. I don’t feel like wearing hats all the time anymore! Looking forward to continued results!” - Christopher

How much does it cost?

If you’re interested in trying a Keeps treatment plan, you can get 35% off your first three months for a limited time. The brand also offers shampoo, conditioner, and a thickening pomade which are also on sale for 35% off right now — read on for more details on Keep’s other products.

More from Keeps

A prescription shampoo that soothes itchy, flaky scalps

If your scalp is uncomfortably dry and itchy, this ketoconazole shampoo can help. The medicated antifungal shampoo helps reduce flaking and itching when used at least twice a week — just keep in mind that it’s only available with the purchase of finasteride or minoxidil treatments.

The thickening shampoo & conditioner created by experts

Creating the appearance of thicker hair can start while you’re in the shower, thanks to these expert-created shampoo and conditioner formulas. Each one contains natural, science-backed ingredients; the shampoo is designed to help hair look and feel thicker, while the conditioner helps smooth hair and promote healthy growth.

A thickening pomade for everyday styling

Formulated by Keeps’ expert advisors, this styling pomade can be used every day to help hair look fuller and thicker. Right now, it’s just $17 for a three-month supply so it’s definitely worth trying if you’re curious about Keeps products.

The verdict

Keeps was founded by two guys who were looking for affordable hair loss treatments that actually worked, and the products use FDA-approved treatments for male pattern baldness. While these treatments aren’t guaranteed to work for everyone, Keeps offers a convenient, science-backed way to help prevent hair loss, if that’s what you’re looking for.