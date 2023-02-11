If you’re hunting for the perfect gift to give this Valentine’s Day, why not consider pearls? They’re classic, add a subtle gleam to any outfit and skin tone, and it just so happens that they’re making a resurgence among the fashion set right now. For a thoroughly modern-yet-timeless take on pearls, turn toward Linjer, a boutique jewelry brand whose pearl pieces have been seen on celebs like Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobbie Brown, and Brie Larson — and in honor of the holiday, they’re running a special 10% off sale on all their pearl jewelry. As an added bonus, if you spend at least $99 you’ll get a free velvet jewelry case with the code VDAY at checkout, all the better to gift your piece with.

Made with an eye toward sustainable luxury, Linjer’s pieces are crafted from recycled materials wherever possible (including their gold and silver), and their precious metals are sourced from Responsible Jewelry Council-certified suppliers. And as a direct-to-consumer brand, they’re able to keep their prices fair, cutting them down up to one-third to one-quarter of the estimated retail price.

From delicate huggie earrings to minimal pendants and vintage-inspired rings, you’re sure to find a piece from Linjer’s luxe pearl line that’ll make your loved one very happy — and, yes, that loved one can absolutely be you.

1. These modern-meets-classic drop earrings with a cult following on TikTok

TikTok famous for a reason, these drop earrings are made using baroque freshwater pearls in a gorgeous, organically shaped hammered gold setting that’s versatile enough to pair with a slip dress for an evening out, or to make your everyday jeans-and-a-T-shirt feel a little dressier. The recycled silver core is veiled in a layer of 14-karat gold vermeil, which is five times thicker than typical gold-plated jewelry, for a piece that’s as lasting as it is stunning.

One reviewer wrote: “These earrings have become an instant favourite. I've received so many compliments and I love how I can where them with casual or dressy outfits. They are beautiful, elegant, and a touch modern. I love them.”

2. A pair of delicate huggie earrings for everyday wear

These of-the-moment huggie earrings feature a delicate, AAA freshwater pearl dangling from a lobe-hugging hoop that’s made from 14-karat gold vermeil over a core of recycled silver. An everyday classic you’ll never want to take off, these dainty earrings have been spotted on celebs like Millie Bobbie Brown and Brie Larson.

One reviewer wrote: “I'm absolutely thrilled with them. The dainty design is beautiful, yet subtle enough to be wearable on a daily basis. I can't get enough of these earrings; they are the perfect way to upgrade any outfit to make it look more sophisticated.”

3. The 2-in-1 pearl hoop earrings as seen on Gigi Hadid

At once subtle and statement-making, these hoop earrings know you don’t have to shout to be heard — after all, when Gigi Hadid is wearing them, what else needs to be said? Featuring a mid-size 30-millimeter hoop made from your choice of rhodium-plated sterling silver or 14-karat gold vermeil-plated recycled silver, you can choose to wear these hoops either with or without the dangling cultured freshwater pearl. Two luxe, effortless looks for one (shockingly affordable) price.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought these as a present for my daughter. She absolutely LOVES them as they are so versatile. The pearls can be removed to leave a plain hoop - so it’s like having 2 pairs of earrings.”

4. A minimalist pearl necklace that complements any outfit

Whether you wear it with one of the stunning pairs of pearl earrings above, or as a statement piece on its own, the Baroque Pearl Necklace will seamlessly blend with so many looks, from casual to dressy. As versatile as it is stylish, the chain (available in either 14-karat gold vermeil-plated recycled silver, or sterling silver) can be worn at 17, 19, or 21 inches to complement a range of tops and dresses. The organically shaped freshwater pearl is delicate minimalism at its finest.

One reviewer wrote: “Beautiful and stunning! Received this for my birthday. I love this piece so dearly. It is simply elegant for an everyday necklace. Yet, stunning enough for glamorous outfits.”

5. This trendy choker made of gleaming freshwater pearls

Wear the Astrid Pearl Necklace alone, or layer it with other necklaces in varying lengths and metals; however you choose to wear it, it’ll add gorgeous luster and texture to your outfit. Made of cultured freshwater pearls with a sterling silver or 14-karat gold vermeil-plated toggle clasp, the 17.5-inch length leans slightly more toward the modern choker silhouette for a fresh take on a classic. This would look stunning worn with a simple white tank and denim.

One reviewer wrote: “I'm so happy that I bought this necklace, so lovely and really great quality - t clasp is such a cute touch.”

6. An heirloom-worthy mother of pearl ring inspired by vintage design

A little rock n’ roll and a lot classic, the Vintage Mother Of Pearl Ring is here to be seen. The simple band (crafted of the brand’s signature 14-karat gold vermeil-plated silver) extends to a hammered setting that encases a glowing oval mother of pearl. Blend its timeless opalescence with delicate ensembles like a silk slip dress, or contrast the elegance with ripped denim and a band T-shirt; you’ll find this ring surprisingly versatile.

One reviewer wrote: “It’s so gorgeous. I am thrilled with it! I wish it came in different colours as I love the design, it is so light & delicate, you barely know it’s on your finger, so comfortable. Just gorgeous. Highly Recommend shopping Linjer jewellery”

7. This bracelet made of chunky, organically shaped baroque pearls

A pearl bracelet is the sort of unexpected piece you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again, and Linjer’s Ingrid Bracelet is made of gorgeously organic, perfectly uneven baroque pearls for a simple statement that would look incredible paired with everything from denim to cocktail attire. 14-karat gold vermeil or silver nuggets punctuate chunky freshwater baroque pearls. Plus, the bracelet can be worn at 6.5 or 8 inches to ensure a perfect fit.