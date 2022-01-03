Abortion rights are under attack. Here are 7 local reproductive rights orgs you can support

Stretch your dollar by donating to grassroots organizations doing on-the-ground work.

WASHINGTON, USA - NOVEMBER 01: Pro-choice demonstrators protest outside of the US Supreme Court in W...
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
ByMelissa Pandika

Abortion rights in America are in peril. Just last month, the Supreme Court ultimately didn’t block a draconian Texas law that bans terminating a pregnancy after six weeks — before many people realize they’re pregnant — even if it allowed abortion providers in the state to challenge it.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Catherine McQueen/Moment/Getty Images

The Court also heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, regarding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, which directly challenges Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling recognizing the constitutional right to an abortion. Many experts expect the Court to either overturn or severely undermine Roe when the final ruling is due next summer.

