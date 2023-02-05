40 mistakes you don't realize are making your home 10x worse

It’s hard to come back from a bad first impression — that’s why I always try to make sure my home looks as nice as possible before guests come over. The only catch is that it can be hard to figure out why your home looks a little amiss. When everything is clean and organized, what’s left to spruce up?

Luckily for both of us, I’ve put together this list of 40 mistakes you don’t realize are making your home look worse. From overly humid rooms to water stains on your coffee table, there’s a little fix in here for practically everything. But if you want to see more? Then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 Mistake: Nailing holes into your walls Fix: Using double-sided adhesive to hang stuff up instead Amazon Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks (10-Pack) $11 See On Amazon When it comes to hanging up pictures, kitchen utensils, or even keys, these command hooks have got you covered. The adhesive backing is strong enough to hold up to a half of a pound, making them great for all sorts of small items — and they won’t ruin the paint on your walls if you ever need to peel them off.

02 Mistake: Letting your house get too humid Fix: A dehumidifier that fits practically anywhere Amazon Pro Breeze Portable Dehumidifier $45 See On Amazon A humid home is likely an uncomfortable one, so why not grab this dehumidifier? It’s small enough to fit practically anywhere, from musty closets to damp bathrooms. And unlike some models, this one has an ultra-quiet motor that won’t disrupt your sleep if you decide to let it run overnight.

03 Mistake: Scratching chair legs across your hardwood floors Fix: These pads that let them easily slide across Amazon iPrimio Felt Furniture Pads Protectors $12 See On Amazon Furniture legs can leave scratches on your hardwood floors, making these protector pads a smart investment. They’re made from soft felt, helping prevent scratches by allowing your furniture legs to easily glide across all sorts of hard-style floors — and the adhesive backing makes installation a total breeze.

04 Mistake: Your dogs keep tracking mud inside Fix: Using this washer to clean their paws beforehand Amazon Dexas Portable Paw Cleaner $24 See On Amazon Keep this washer by the door, and it’ll always be conveniently within reach the next time your dog tries to come inside with dirty paws. Dozens of silicone bristles on the inside gently scrub away dirt, mud, and more — just add a some soapy water and it’s ready to get to work.

05 Mistake: Letting your shower leak all over your floors Fix: Swapping out that crummy door seal with a brand-new one Amazon Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal $33 See On Amazon If your shower always leaks everywhere, try swapping out that crummy door seal with this brand-new one. Installation is a total breeze — simply trim it to fit, then press it into place until it snugly clips into the glass. And since it’s made from tough PVC, you can rest assured that the seal it creates is completely watertight.

06 Mistake: Spilling food between your counter & stove Fix: These covers that help keep mess to a minimum Amazon Linda's Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Place these covers over the gap between your counters and stove they’ll help keep spills and drips from messing up the side of your stove, saving you some difficult clean-up after every meal. And since they’re made from heat-resistant silicone, there’s no need to worry about them melting when exposed to high temperatures.

07 Mistake: Your bed keeps damaging your walls Fix: These cups that stop your bed from shifting out of place Amazon Iprimio Bed Stopper & Furniture Stopper $16 See On Amazon Your bed frame can easily ding your walls if it shifts out of place, so why not grab these cups? They’re made from solid rubber, making them safe to use on floors as well as tough enough to hold up against a heavy bed frame. Plus, the universal size is made to accommodate bed posts of nearly any shape or design.

08 Mistake: Letting lint build up inside your dryer Fix: This vacuum attachment that helps you suck it all out Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon A lint-clogged dryer has to work hard in order to dry your clothes, making this vacuum attachment a must-have in every home. It dives deep into your lint trap to help you suck out all those stray bits that are clogging up your machine — and each order even includes a flexible brush to help you reach any spots the attachment missed.

09 Mistake: Your utility closet has become a jumbled mess Fix: Tidying everything up with this broom holder Amazon Homely Center Mop and Broom Wall Mount $15 See On Amazon With space for scrubbers, mops, dustpans, and more, this broom holder can help even the most disorganized utility closets look neat and tidy. The frame is made from metal, making it sturdy enough to support up to 50 pounds. And if your utility closet is already looking good? You can also use it to organize sports and gardening equipment in your garage, as the clamps are covered in grippy rubber that can hold onto all sots of handles.

10 Mistake: Letting your drawers get messy Fix: These dividers that help you get organized Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers $22 See On Amazon Whether your kitchen or bedroom drawers have gotten messy, these dividers can help you get everything sorted. The spring-loaded end expands from 17 out to 22 inches, providing a snug fit to help keep them firmly in place. You also have the choice of three finishes: white, grey, or bamboo.

11 Mistake: Your shoes always wind up in a pile on the floor Fix: This organizer that can hold up to 24 pairs Amazon ZOBER Over The Door Shoe Organizer $11 See On Amazon Don’t have enough closet space for all your shoes? Hang this organizer over any standard door, and you’ll instantly have space to store up to 24 pairs. Stainless steel hooks on the top keep them held up without any sagging — and you even have the choice of three colors: black, brown, or clear.

12 Mistake: Leaving your sponges sitting in a puddle Fix: Storing them in holder to help them dry out Amazon Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder $9 See On Amazon Soggy sponges can quickly become mildewy, so why not store them inside of this holder? Not only does it help them dry faster, but its rustic design also matches effortlessly with practically any style. Plus, it’s even made from sleek ceramic — not plastic.

13 Mistake: Putting up with large holes in your drywall Fix: Repairing them with this easy-to-use kit Amazon 3M Spackling Repair Kit $12 See On Amazon Don’t forfeit your security deposit — use this easy-to-use kit to repair any drywall holes up to 3 inches in diameter. It comes with all the materials you’ll need to get the job done, including a putty knife, spackling compound, and more. Plus, the spackling is even resistant to cracking, sagging, or shrinking.

14 Mistake: Letting your cat scratch up your sofa Fix: Using these shields to protect furniture Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Protector (10-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Place these shields on the sides of your furniture, and they’ll help keep your cat from shredding the upholstery. You can trim them to fit smaller pieces of furniture as needed, and as for installation? Each one has an adhesive backing that lets you press them right into place the same way you would with a sticker.

15 Mistake: Your cat keeps scattering litter everywhere Fix: These mats that pull litter off their paws Amazon iPrimio Large Cat Litter Trapper Mat $34 See On Amazon Place one of these mats underneath your cat’s litter box. The mesh upper will latch onto litter, pulling it off your cat’s paws before they have a chance to scatter it throughout your home. And once it’s looking a little too dirty to ignore, simply shake it out overtop a trash can for a quick, easy clean.

16 Mistake: The rugs in your home keeping shifting out of place Fix: Using these grippers to hold them down Amazon Rabenda Non Slip Rugs Grippers (12-Pieces) $10 See On Amazon Whether your rugs are always shifting out of place or curling at the edges, these grippers can help securely fasten them down. The strong adhesive is designed to work on all types of hard-style floors, from wood to concrete — and they won’t leave behind any sticky residues if you ever decide to remove them.

17 Mistake: Leaving your stove exposed & susceptible to damage Fix: Placing this protective cover on top when you aren’t cooking Amazon Larsic Electric Stove Cover $40 See On Amazon Scratches, spills, cracks — this cover can help protect your stovtop from all of them and more. The nonslip backing works to keep it firmly in place, while a waterproof allows for easy, stress-free cleaning should you ever spill on it. You also have the choice of more than 10 colors, ranging from classic black to a gorgeous red rose print.

18 Mistake: Your charging wires have become a knotted mess Fix: Powering up your devices using this charging station Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Dock $45 See On Amazon Every home has one corner that’s become a jumbled mess of chargers and wires, so why not get organized with this charging station? It comes with seven shortened cables to help keep everything looking tidy: three lightning, three micro-USB, and one type-C. Plus, its quick-charging ports help power up your devices faster than a regular USB brick.

19 Mistake: Putting up with a dark home Fix: Letting in some light with these sheer curtains Amazon GoodGram Sheer Curtains $12 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of natural light in your home? These sheer curtains can help you make the most of it while still giving your windows some much-needed privacy. And since they’re made from soft polyester, the rod-in-pocket top easily glides across your curtain rod — no snags within sight.

20 Mistake: Setting drinks down on top of hardwood tables Fix: These coasters that absorb excess moisture Amazon Mckanti Drink Coasters with Holder (8-Pieces) $10 See On Amazon Water marks are one of the easiest ways to ruin your hardwood tables, which is why I’m a big fan of using coasters. These ones in partiuclar are made from hand-woven cotton, allowing them to absorb excess moisture as it drips their way. The best part? Each order also includes a metal holder to keep them together when not in use.

21 Mistake: Letting pet hair build up on your furniture Fix: A pet hair remover that’s infinitely reusable Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $30 See On Amazon Whereas lint rollers rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this pet hair remover utilizes thousands of tiny bristles that latch onto hair, pulling it off your furniture and stuffing it inside its built-in dustbin. Once the dustbin is full, simply press the button on the handle to open it up so that you can dump it out inside a trashcan.

22 Mistake: Your kitchen is dimly lit Fix: These under-cabinet lights that are easy to install Amazon Power Practical Under Cabinet LED Light Kit for Kitchen $35 See On Amazon There’s no need for a professional contractor when you have these under-cabinet lights. Installation is a total breeze, as there’s no need for any complicated wiring — just plug them into a standard outlet and they’re ready to go. The best part? Each order comes with a remote, making them easy to turn on and off from afar.

23 Mistake: Putting up with scuffed furniture Fix: Using this chalk paint to give it a much-needed refresh Amazon Country Chic Paint Chalk Style Paint $40 See On Amazon From dressers to bed frames, this chalk paint can be used to give a much-needed makeover to practically any piece of furniture. It goes on very thick, making it unlikely that you’ll need a second coat — and the matte finish is easy to distress if that’s the look you’re going for. Plus, it only takes about 30 minutes to dry.

24 Mistake: Pretending those pet stains don’t exist Fix: Using this powerful cleanser to get rid of them Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator $38 See On Amazon Pet stains can be difficult to find — that’s where this stain remover bundle comes into play. Each order includes a blacklight to help you find those hidden stains that are producing unwanted odors, and the stain spray even has a refreshing citrus scent so that your home is left smelling and looking good.

25 Mistake: Letting unsightly cables make your home look messy Fix: Hiding them inside of these boxes Amazon D-Line Cable Management Box $20 See On Amazon When no amount of organizing will make those cables look good, the fix might be as easy as hiding them inside of this box. Open slats in the back let you thread your cables through if needed — and there are even ventilation holes on the top help keep them from overheating. Choose from two colors: black or white.

26 Mistake: Your television is really, *really* bright Fix: Softening the screen with these LED backlights Amazon Power Practical LED Strip Lights $15 See On Amazon Staring at a bright television while you sit in the dark can put strain on your eyes, so why not grab these LED backlights? Installation is a total breeze using the included adhesive, and each order even includes a remote so that you can easily adjust their color and brightness. Plus, the USB power cable lets you plug them directly into the back of your television, so there’s no need to hide any wires.

27 Mistake: Leaving your couch vulnerable to stains Fix: Protecting it with this slipcover Amazon Easy-Going Reversible Sofa Slipcover $32 See On Amazon When the stains on your couch refuse to wash away, try hiding them underneath this slipcover instead. Its water-resistant upper layer helps protect your couch from future spills, while a nonslip base layer works to keep it from shifting out of place — even when you’re tossing and turning. Choose from more than 30 reversible colors.

28 Mistake: Cleaning stainless steel with regular scrubbers Fix: Using these nano towels that won’t leave it looking cloudy Amazon Nano Towels Stainless Steel Cleaner $15 See On Amazon Whereas regular scrubbers can leave stainless steel looking cloudy, these Nano Towels are made with specialized fibers that easily power through streaks, smudges, fingerprints, and more. The best part? There’s no need for any special cleanser — just get them wet and they’re ready to work.

29 Mistake: Your washing machine has started to smell funky Fix: Using these tablets to give those pipes a refresh Amazon Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Ever notice how your washing machine can start to smell funky? Send one of these tablets through a wash cycle, and it’ll cleanse away all that odor-causing residue that’s started to build up inside the pipes. They’re safe to use with nearly any machine — and one reviewer even wrote, “My tech tells me it will prolong the life of the machine and keep the unit running and draining properly.”

30 Mistake: Letting your shower curtain get mildewy Fix: Swapping it out with this heavy-duty PEVA liner Amazon BigFoot Shower Curtain Liner $9 See On Amazon Not only is this shower curtain made from water-resistant PEVA, but it also features magnets along the bottom to help keep it from billowing it out while you’re bathing. The rustproof metal grommets on the top won’t corrode over time — and you even have the choice of two styles: clear or white.

31 Mistake: Forgetting to water your plants Fix: These planters that keep them hydrated for *weeks* Amazon Vanavazon Self Watering Planter Pots (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Always forgetting to water your plants? Not a problem when you have these self-watering pots. A large reservoir in the bottom holds enough water to help keep your plants hydrated for more than a week — and since it’s see-through, you shouldn’t have any trouble noticing when it’s time for a refill. Choose from three colors: gray, black, or white.

32 Mistake: Letting guests stumble down dark walkways Fix: Using these solar lights to illuminate your outdoor space Amazon Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10 Pack) $36 See On Amazon Don’t let guests stumble around as they approach your front door — instead, brighten up your outdoor space with these pathway lights. A solar panel built into the top of each light not only keeps them illuminated nearly all night long, but also eliminates the need for any complicated wiring. And since they’re water-resistant, there’s no need to worry about how they’ll fare in poor weather.

33 Mistake: Your desk is dysfunctionally crowded Fix: An organizer with space for all your home office essentials Amazon Greenco Mesh Office Supplies Desk Organizer $27 See On Amazon When your desk has become a cluttered mess of paperclips, pens, sticky notes, and more, this organizer might just be the game-changer you’re looking for. Five compartments and one sliding drawer give you tons of space to store a variety of office supplies. Plus, the steel frame is even scratch-resistant.

34 Mistake: Your kitchen counters are crowded with appliances Fix: Using this sliding tray to open up some space Amazon GAGAYA Handy Sliding Tray $15 See On Amazon Instead of dragging your coffee maker back and forth every morning, why not place it on this sliding tray and save yourself some effort? It has a weight limit of up to 30 pounds, making it suitable for heavier appliances if desired — and the nonslip pads on the bottom help keep it from shifting out of place when in use.

35 Mistake: Letting your fridge turn into a jumbled mess Fix: Getting organized with help from these bins Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Piece Set) $30 See On Amazon Losing track of all the items in your fridge is an easy way to wind up with spoiled produce, making these bins a smart investment. They’re made from shatterproof plastic, with handles in the front and back that make them easy to pull out when you need something. Each order also includes two special bins: one designed for eggs, as well as a second that can hold almost an entire 12-pack of drink cans.

36 Mistake: Leaving spills to solidify on your fridge shelves Fix: Laying down these easy-to-clean shelf liners Amazon Shinywear Fridge Shelf Liners (8-Pieces) $9 See On Amazon Refrigerator spills can be a pain to wipe up, which is why I’m a big fan when it comes to these shelf liners. Their waterproof surface makes it easy to wipe up spills — and since they’re 100% food-safe, you can even place fresh produce directly on top of them. One reviewer wrote, “I absolutely love these liners, easy to clean and install but mostly my refrigerator glass stays clean, no more rings left on the glass from jars.”

37 Mistake: Throwing your dirty clothes on the floor Fix: Stashing them instead of this hamper instead Amazon Greenco Bamboo Foldable Double Hamper $39 See On Amazon While it may be tempting to throw dirty clothes on the floor, putting them inside of this hamper will leave your bedroom looking much, much nicer. The flip-top lid helps keep everything inside hidden from sight, while handles on either side make it easy to carry from bedroom to mudroom. And if you ever decide you no longer need it? Simply collapse it down for easy storage.

38 Mistake: Placing damp towels on chairs Fix: Hanging them up on this hook instead Amazon MARMOLUX ACC Bathroom Hooks $12 See On Amazon Damp towels can gradually damage your chairs over time — instead, hang them on this hook. The high-quality finish is resistant to rust and scratches, nor will it flake or chip with regular use. You also have the choice of three colors: matte black, chrome, or gold.

39 Mistake: Your house numbers are rusted Fix: Upgrading to these floating numbers that are rust-resistant Amazon OLADOT Stainless Steel Floating House Number $7 See On Amazon Not only are these floating house numbers a definite upgrade from the crummy ones that probably came with your home, but they’re also made from rust-resistant stainless steel that’s sure to stay looking good from season to season. The best part? If you aren’t a fan of the floating look, each order also comes with the bits you’ll need to install them flat against your home.