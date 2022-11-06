35 mistakes you don't realize you're making that are aging your body too quickly

Sometimes the smallest changes can make the biggest impacts. Swapping out your desk chair with a more comfortable option or even soaking in the tub after a long day can make a world of difference when it comes to how your body feels. But if you aren’t sure what changes to make, don’t worry: I’ve identified a variety of mistakes that could make it feel like your body is aging too quickly (along with some solutions, of course).

From soothing acupressure mats to ergonomic computer mice, this list is filled with remedies for nearly any kind of ache or pain that could leave you feeling 10 years older than you actually are. And since each product can be purchased from Amazon, chances are good that you won’t have to wait more than two days in order to receive your order. With that in mind, your back has been aching for months. Isn’t it time for some soothing heat therapy? Keep scrolling for more.

01 Mistake: Standing on hard floors for long periods of time Fix: This anti-fatigue mat that helps cushion your joints Amazon Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat $40 See On Amazon Standing on hard surfaces for long periods of time can put stress on your legs, making this anti-fatigue mat a smart buy. Its nonslip surface helps keep you stable — and unlike some mats, this one is designed so that the edges won’t start to curl up over time. Choose from more than 10 colors, as well as four sizes.

02 Mistake: Hunching over when typing on your computer Fix: A laptop stand that raises your keyboard up Amazon Office Owl Laptop Desk Stand $9 See On Amazon Instead of hunching over your laptop when working, why not alleviate some stress off your back with this stand? It’s designed to fit laptops from 10 to 17 inches and only takes a few short minutes to put together. Plus, the aluminum frame is incredibly sturdy.

03 Mistake: Wearing shoes with harsh insoles Fix: These orthotics that give feet extra padding Amazon Dr. Scholl’s HEEL Pain Relief Orthotics $13 See On Amazon If your shoes quickly become uncomfortable after just a few hours of wear, consider swapping out your insoles with these orthotics from Dr. Scholl. Supportive heel cups give you extra cushioning where you need it — and they’re designed to fit nearly any type of shoe, from work boots to sneakers.

04 Mistake: Wearing thin socks that lack any support Fix: These compression socks that help stimulate blood flow Amazon Bitly Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks $11 See On Amazon Stretchy, supportive, and breathable — these compression socks hit all the right notes. Not only do they provide extra arch support, but they can also help alleviate pain from conditions like plantar fasciitis. Plus, the moisture-wicking fabric helps keep your feet dry if you start to sweat.

05 Mistake: Not drinking enough water Fix: This giant bottle that reminds you to stay hydrated Amazon AQUAFIT Motivational Water Bottle $23 See On Amazon If you’re having trouble remembering to drink water throughout the day, consider grabbing this giant bottle. Time markings on the outside remind you to take a sip every two hours, while two leakproof lids help keep you safe from spills. Choose from more than 10 colors, including a gorgeous shade of dark blue.

06 Mistake: Spending hours outside in the harsh sun Fix: The sunscreen that offers SPF-50 protection Amazon EltaMD UV Sheer SPF 50+ Face and Body Sunscreen Lotion $39 See On Amazon Not all sunscreens are the same: This one is water- as well as sweat-resistant, making it great for days at the beach, jogging, and everything in between. The formula is also lightweight, allowing the skin to absorb it quickly so that you aren’t left feeling greasy.

07 Mistake: Always forgetting to floss your teeth Fix: This water flosser that makes it easier than ever Amazon Aquasonic Aqua Flosser $40 See On Amazon Flossing is incredibly important, which is why I’m a huge fan of this water flosser. It’s easier to use than regular floss, as the angled jet tip helps you reach into the awkward spots in the back of your mouth. And with three cleaning modes to choose from, even people with sensitive gums shouldn’t have any trouble using it.

08 Mistake: Sleeping in odd positions at night Fix: This knee pillow that helps keep your spine properly aligned Amazon Cushy Form Knee Pillow $15 See On Amazon Pop this knee pillow between your legs at night, and it can help keep your spine properly aligned so that you wake up with fewer aches and pains. It’s filled with soft memory foam, allowing it to contour to the shape of your body for extra comfort — and the removable cover can even be tossed in the washer for easy cleaning.

09 Mistake: Letting poor posture strain your back Fix: A posture corrector you can wear underneath clothes Amazon Modetro Posture Corrector $9 See On Amazon Wear this posture corrector underneath your clothes, and it can help keep your spine properly aligned as you go about your day. It works particularly well if you’re trying to slouch less — and the breathable material is unlikely to leave you sweating. One reviewer even wrote, “I used it while doing yard work. And I do not have the usual neck, upper back pain.”

10 Mistake: Not giving your back enough support when seated Fix: Placing this helpful pillow between your back & the chair Amazon bonmedico Back Support Pillow $45 See On Amazon Sometimes all a sore back needs is a little extra support, which you can easily give yourself with this pillow. It’s ergonomically designed to support your lumbar — and the adjustable strap on the back also helps ensure that it doesn’t shift out of place when in use. Choose from two colors: black or stars and stripes.

11 Mistake: Ignoring sore, aching muscles Fix: These Epsom salts that can help alleviate pain Amazon Amazon Brand Solimo Epsom Salt Soaking Aid $5 See On Amazon Add a scoop of these epsom salts to your tub, and they can help soothe away soreness simply by soaking in them. The lavender scent gives them a relaxing aroma that can help ease stressed minds. And unlike some salts, these ones come packaged in a resealable bag to help keep them fresh.

12 Mistake: Going to bed way too late at night Fix: This white noise machine that can help you relax Amazon Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine $22 See On Amazon Having trouble falling asleep at night? Try playing this white noise machine when you get into bed. It comes loaded with six relaxing nature sounds, from rolling ocean waves to a babbling brook — and the compact size means you can also take it with you when traveling.

13 Mistake: Not knowing how much sleep you’re getting Fix: A fitness tracker that also monitors your sleeping routines Amazon Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker with Alexa Built-in $40 See On Amazon Not only can this fitness tracker monitor your sleeping habits, but it can also keep you up to date on the weather, measure your blood oxygen saturation, and more. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 15 days before you need to plug it in again — and many reviewers raved about how it’s “user friendly.”

14 Mistake: Letting stress affect your mood Fix: A diffuser that can fill your room with soothing aromas Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $14 See On Amazon Add a few drops of lavender essential oil to this diffuser, and it’ll send calming puffs of mist floating throughout the air to help ease your mind on stressful days. The best part? Its water reservoir is large enough to keep it running for up to eight hours, and you even have the choice of eight different LED colors when setting the mood.

15 Mistake: Not soothing your sore muscles Fix: Using this massager to help ease pain Amazon Cryotex Handheld Massage Gun $45 See On Amazon Not only is this massager perfect for extra-sore days, but the intensity is also adjustable up to 30 levels. Each order includes six interchangeable massage heads, making it great for use all over your body — and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to six hours before needing to be plugged in again.

16 Mistake: Avoiding pricey acupressure appointments Fix: Lying down on this acupressure mat Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat $30 See On Amazon Don’t have time for a professional acupuncture appointment? Not a problem — try lying down on this acupressure mat instead. Thousands of raised points dig deep into sore muscles, helping alleviate soreness without any needles required. It can also help stimulate blood flow. And when used prior to bedtime, it may even help you relax.

17 Mistake: Putting too much stress on your knees Fix: These heating pads that can help soothe pain Amazon REVIX Microwave Heating Pad $28 See On Amazon Whether your knees or elbows are feeling sore, these heating pads might be able to help. Two elastic straps on the inside help keep them from shifting out of place — even if you bend your joints. Plus, the ultra-cozy Dutch fleece fabric feels incredibly soft against the skin.

18 Mistake: Only using warm therapy on sore muscles Fix: This massage ball that delivers soothing cold therapy Amazon Gaiam Restore Cold Therapy Muscle Massage Roller Ball $11 See On Amazon If you prefer cold therapy instead of hot, consider taking a look at this massage ball. If you keep it in the fridge or freezer, it’ll always be ready to go whenever you’re feeling sore — and the ball can even retain its cold temperature for up to 20 minutes. Many reviewers also wrote about how it’s “easy to use” and “rolls smoothly.”

19 Mistake: Using massagers that aren’t effective on your body Fix: This muscle roller that’s shockingly versatile Amazon URBNFit Muscle Roller $11 See On Amazon Everybody has individual tastes when it comes to how they prefer their massage, which means this muscle roller is definitely worth a look. It’s made from a combination of tough polypropylene and steel, allowing you to put a ton of pressure on it without having to worry about any permanent warping. The best part? Each order includes a massage guide to help you get the most out of it.

20 Mistake: Ignoring your shoulders when they ache Fix: A neck massager with a soothing heat function Amazon Deep Kneading Neck Massager with Heat $25 See On Amazon A sore neck and shoulders are no match for this massager, as its soothing heat function works to melt away all sorts of aches and pains. Eight deep-kneading nodes reach deep into sore muscles, and the intensity is adjustable up to three levels. And at less than 4 pounds, it’s portable enough for you to use at the office.

21 Mistake: Not addressing lower-back aches when necessary Fix: A massage ball that reaches deep into tight muscles Amazon Nextrino Peanut Massage Ball $26 See On Amazon Place this massage ball on the ground, then gently ease your lower back into it to help roll away aches and pains. A soothing vibration function helps you power through any extra-sore spots — and the rechargeable battery even lasts for up to 90 minutes. The best part? It’s versatile enough to use all over your body, not just your lower back.

22 Mistake: Your feet slip when you’re trying to stretch Fix: Giving yourself some added stability with these grip socks Amazon LA Active Grip Socks $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re stretching at home or headed to yoga class, these grip socks are a smart investment. Silicone nubs along the bottom help keep your feet from sliding on smooth surfaces, while a cushioned terry sole helps keep your feet comfortable. And since they stretch to fit most feet, there’s no need to figure out your size.

23 Mistake: Sitting at a desk chair that promotes poor posture Fix: Swapping it out with this exercise ball instead Amazon URBNFit Exercise Ball $14 See On Amazon If your back quickly starts to ache when sitting at your desk, consider swapping out your chair with this yoga ball. It forces you to engage your muscles in order to sit up straight, leaving you with better posture while simultaneously giving you a light ab workout. It has a weight limit of up to 600 pounds.

24 Mistake: Feeling too stressed to relax properly Fix: Planning time for yourself with this planner Amazon cinch! Magnetic Dry Erase Weekly Planner $20 See On Amazon Making time for yourself can be difficult — but if you write down your plans on this planner, you might find it easier to commit to that spa day you’ve been thinking about. Unlike some white erase surfaces, this one has an easy-to-wipe face that won’t latch onto ink (even when left alone for up to 50 days). Plus, each order includes four fine-tip markers, as well as a large eraser.

25 Mistake: Typing all day without supporting your wrists Fix: A mouse pad that keeps your wrists lifted Amazon Everlasting Comfort Mouse Pad with Wrist Support $25 See On Amazon Letting your wrists sag when typing at your computer can leave them feeling sore, so why not grab these supportive pads? They’re filled with premium memory foam that contours to the shape of your wrists for support and comfort. Many reviewers also wrote about how they made a “huge difference” with regard to their wrist pain.

26 Mistake: Sitting on top of your feet when you get antsy at work Fix: Elevating your feet on top of this foot rest instead Amazon 5 STARS UNITED Under Desk Foot Rest $30 See On Amazon This rest is designed with a curved top that lets you situate your feet at whatever angle is the most comfortable — and you can even adjust the height from 4 to 6 inches. Choose from four colors: black, dark blue, dark gray, or a medium gray knit.

27 Mistake: Straining your eyes to read in the dark Fix: A book light that runs for hours & hours Amazon Vekkia Rechargeable Book Light $13 See On Amazon Don’t strain your eyes trying to read in the dark — instead, use this book light to make your life a little easier. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 70 hours, and the brightness is adjustable up to three levels. You can also switch between three different light temperatures: cool white, warm white, or warm yellow.

28 Mistake: Squinting in strong sunlight Fix: Shielding your eyes with these polarized sunglasses Amazon KALIYADI Polarized Sunglasses $20 See On Amazon With stylish colored lenses that are also polarized for protection, these sunglasses are sure to become your go-to whenever you head outside. And since they’re incredibly affordable, you won’t have to feel guilty if you accidentally break them, or scratch up the lenses. Choose from dozens of colors — from stunning orange to bright pink.

29 Mistake: Craning your neck to sleep in uncomfortable positions Fix: A pillow made specifically for side sleepers Amazon CushionCare L Shaped Pillow Side Sleeper Pillow $48 See On Amazon Why not grab this pillow that’s specifically made for side sleepers? The L-shape is designed to contour along the natural curve of your neck and shoulders, keeping you comfortable all night long. Plus, the memory foam filling contours to the shape of your body for added comfort.

30 Mistake: Not making your shower as relaxing as possible Fix: These steamer pucks that release soothing essential oils Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Place one of these steamer pucks over the drain in your shower, and it’ll release soothing essential oils as it dissolves, similar to how a bath fizzy would work. Their colors shouldn’t stain your tub, nor will they leave behind any residues once completely dissolved. Each order includes six scents.

31 Mistake: Putting undue stress on your fingers & hands Fix: These heat therapy mittens that can help soothe muscles Amazon PhysioNatural Microwavable Therapy Mittens with Flaxseed $36 See On Amazon Send these mittens through the microwave for a spin, and they’ll retain soothing heat that can help alleviate soreness in your hands. They’re made from plush fabric, with a subtle lavender scent that can help ease stressed minds. “My knuckles and hand have swollen up and the warm mittens have provided pain relief,” wrote one reviewer. “I also put one behind my back and on top of my knees, all feeling better after a few minutes of warm heat.”

32 Mistake: Pretending your work chair isn’t uncomfortable Fix: A seat cushion that contours to the shape of your body Amazon Xtreme Comforts Desk Chair Cushion $40 See On Amazon If your office chair is too flat for comfort, this seat cushion is a total game-changer. It’s filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your body, helping encourage proper posture so that your back doesn’t start to ache. Plus, the nonslip bottoms work to keep it from shifting out of place.

33 Mistake: Straining your wrist by using a flat mouse Fix: This upright version that’s ergonomically designed for comfort Amazon LEKVEY Vertical Ergonomic Mouse $28 See On Amazon Unlike traditional mice that force you to keep your hand horizontal, this one is ergonomically designed so that your hand stays in its natural upright position, which can lead to less strain when working at your computer. Buttons on the side also let you navigate forward and backward on webpages, and it’s compatible with any Windows or Linux operating system.

34 Mistake: Ignoring how used your desk chair is Fix: Throwing it out in favor of this affordable upgrade Amazon Urban Shop Swivel Mesh Desk Chair $40 See On Amazon Not only is this desk chair available for less than $45, but the mesh back and seat also let air circulate through to help keep you cool while at work. Caster wheels on the bottom let you glide around your office, and the height can be adjusted from 28 to 33 inches. You also have the choice of more than 20 colors — from bright blue to a pink chevron option.